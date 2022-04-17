It’s tournament time for all in NCAA men’s volleyball.

The MPSF, Big West and EIVA ended their regular seasons Saturday, and now the five Division I-II conferences that compete for the national championship are all in postseason play.

In the MIVA, which began its tournament Saturday, there was one minor upset when sixth-seeded Purdue Fort Wayne knocked out 15th-ranked and third-seeded McKendree. Also, Lewis advanced with a reverse sweep against Ohio State.

In regular-season play, top-ranked UCLA had to come back from losing the first two sets to get out of BYU with an MPSF victory. Fourth-ranked Hawai’i also had to win in five at No. 14 UC Irvine in the Big West.

There was also some unfortunate news. Sacred Heart of the EIVA suspended Coach Bob Bertucci after “an incident between Bertucci and a student-athlete during Friday’s 3-0 loss at Princeton.”

MIVA

By seeding it was an upset, but Purdue Fort Wayne (16-12) split its regular-season matches with McKendree (14-11), winning in five at Fort Wayne in late February and losing in four at McKendree three weeks ago.

Top-seeded and No. 7 Ball State (21-3) bounced Quincy (4-19) and moved into a semifinal match with fourth-seeded and 13th-ranked Lewis (16-11). Lewis had to come back from 0-2 to knock out Ohio State (13-14).

Purdue Fort Wayne now plays second-seeded Loyola Chicago (18-8), which beat Lindenwood (8-14). The semifinals will be Wednesday and the final Saturday.

Click here for the MIVA tournament website.

Visiting Purdue Fort Wayne beat McKendree 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22. Kade Bontrager had 19 digs, eight kills, two assists, and three blocks, two solo. Jon Diedrich and Vicente Ibarra had 18 kills each. Diedrich added four blocks and three digs, and Ibarra hit .517 and had two assists, no aces and five errors, a block and four digs. Zach Solomon had two kills in three errorless tries, two aces, 45 assists, two blocks and 11 digs. PFW hit .317 and had three aces and 15 errors. Ethan Carroll and Patrick Ross had 20 kills each for McKendree, which hit .231 and had two aces and 12 errors …

Ball State hit .436 and beat visiting Quincy 25-17, 25-20, 25-11. Kaleb Jenness had 16 kills with one error in 24 attacks to go with an ace, two blocks and six digs. Angelos Mandilaris had 10 kills, hit .412 and had an ace, three blocks and four digs. Quinn Isaacson had three kills in as many tries, 30 assists, a block and five digs. Ball State had six aces and 18 errors. Quincy hit .076 and had one ace and 10 errors …

Loyola hit .457 and beat Lindenwood 25-20, 25-19, 25-22. Parker Van Buren had 15 kills, hit .433 and had a block and four digs. Henry Payne had 10 kills, two assists, two blocks and 10 digs. Cole Schlothauer had eight kills with one error in 19 attacks, an ace and seven digs, and Jimmy Meinhart had eight kills in nine errorless swings and two blocks. Garrett Zolg had three kills in four errorless tries, 39 assists and six digs. The Ramblers had three aces and nine errors. Lindenwood hit. 333 and had one ace and 10 errors. AJ Lewis had 16 kills and seven digs …

Lewis ended Ohio State’s season 19-25, 27-29, 25-23, 25-19, 15-10. John Davis led Lewis with 16 kills as he hit .412 and had an assist, three aces, five digs and three blocks, one solo. Christian Prayer had 15 kills, hit .480, and had three blocks and 12 digs. Lewis hit .361 and had five aces and 19 errors. Ohio State’s Jacob Pasteur and Samuel Clark had 23 kills each. Pasteur hit .436 and had three assists, four aces, two blocks and seven digs. The Buckeyes hit .295 and had five aces and 19 errors.

MPSF

UCLA (21-3, 11-1) has the top seed and a bye. On Wednesday, No. 2 seed USC (21-6, 8-4) plays No. 7 Concordia (10-15, 3-9), No. 3 Pepperdine (16-9, 7-5) plays No. 6 BYU (8-16, 3-9), and No. 4 Grand Canyon (16-11, 6-6) plays No. 5 Stanford (12-13, 4-8).

The semifinals — the lowest-seeded team remaining plays UCLA — will be Thursday, and the championship match Saturday.

Click here for the MPSF Championship website.

UCLA won 26-28, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-9 at BYU. David Ido had a career-high 24 kills as he hit .545 and had two blocks and six digs to go with no aces and six errors. UCLA hit .438 and had one ace and 26 errors. Alex Knight had 14 kills, hit .333 and had seven assists, six digs and two blocks, one solo. Miles Partain had six kills in seven errorless tries, 58 assists, UCLA’s ace, two blocks and 10 digs. BYU hit .379 and had seven aces and 22 errors. Davide Gardini had 30 kills — BYU totaled 55 — and hit .473 after having four errors in 55 attacks. He added an assist, two aces, four blocks and five digs …

USC won 25-22, 25-22, 27-25 at Grand Canyon, hitting .352 with three aces and 12 errors. Simon Gallas led the Trojans with 19 kills in 47 errorless attacks, hit .404 and had an ace, two blocks and seven digs. Sam Kobrine had 14 kills, hit .346 and had an ace, a solo block and six digs. Lucas Frassrand had nine kills in 10 errorless attacks. GCU got 14 kills from Hugo Fisher, who also had an ace, three digs and four blocks, three solo. The Lopes hit .228 and had five aces and eight errors …

Pepperdine came away with a 25-21, 25-21, 13-25, 23-25, 15-11 victory over visiting Stanford despite being out-hit .369 to .289. Spencer Wickens led the Waves with 19 kills, hit .412 and had an ace, a block and eight digs. Pepperdine had four aces and 19 errors. Stanford had five aces and 26 errors. Will Rottman led the Cardinal with 21 kills, hit .375 and had an assist, two aces, five digs and three blocks, one solo. Kevin Lamp had 12 kills with one error in 24 attacks, two aces and two digs.

BIG WEST

The tournament opens Thursday at Hawai’i when fifth-seeded UC Irvine (10-15, 3-7) plays fourth-seeded UC San Diego (13-10, 5-5) and third-seeded UC Santa Barbara (18-8, 6-4) plays sixth-seeded CSUN (6-15, 1-9).

On Friday, top-seeded Long Beach State (19-4, 8-2) awaits the winner of UCI-UCSD, and No. 2 Hawai’i (22-5, 7-3) gets the UCSB-CSUN winner. The championship match will be Saturday.

Click here for the Big West Championship website.

Dmitrios Mouchlias had 31 kills as Hawai’i won 21-25, 25-18, 25-27, 25-20, 15-11 at UC Irvine. Mouchlias hit .510 and had two aces, five blocks and four digs. Spyros Chakas had 16 kills, an assist, an ace, four blocks and three digs. Guilherme Voss had seven kills with one error in 11 attacks and seven blocks. Jakob Thelle had five kills with one error in 12 attempts, 54 assists, two aces, eight digs and three blocks, one solo. Brett Sheward had 14 digs and five assists. Hawai’i hit .326 and had six aces and 18 errors. UCI hit .221 and had five aces and 14 errors. Francesco Sani led UCI with 24 kills, two digs and seven blocks, two solo. Hilir Henno had 15 kills, two assists, four aces, two blocks and seven digs …

Long Beach State hit .459 and won 32-30, 25-23, 25-20 at CSUN. Long Beach had 52 kills with only seven errors in 98 attacks. Alex Nikolov led LBSU with 21 kills, had two errors in 39 attacks and added two aces and five digs. Spencer Olivier had 13 kills, hit .435 and had an assist, four digs and two blocks, one solo. Long Beach had four aces and 14 errors. CSUN hit .311 and had two aces and 10 errors. Kyle Hobus had 23 kills, hit .366 and had an assist, an ace, a block and four digs …

UCSB won 25-21, 17-25, 25-22, 25-14 at UCSD. Ryan Wilcox and Dayne Chalmers had 13 kills each. Wilcox had two assists, two aces, three blocks and five digs. Chalmers hit .367 and had five digs and two blocks, one solo. The Gauchos hit .287 and had four aces and 12 errors. UCSD, which hit .213 and had four aces and 16 errors, got 19 kills from Kyle McCauley. He added three aces and 10 digs.

EIVA

The tournament, which will be at Penn State, will start Wednesday when sixth-seeded George Mason (13-14, 7-9) plays third-seeded NJIT (15-10, 10-6) and fifth-seeded Saint Francis (PA) (15-12, 8-8) plays fourth-seeded Princeton (12-12, 10-6).

In Thursday’s semifinals, second-seeded Harvard (12-12, 10-6) gets the Mason-NJIT winner, and top-seeded Penn State (23-3, 16-0) plays the SFU-Princeton winner.

Click here for the EIVA tournament website.

Harvard got the second seed when it swept Saturday at Mason. Four players had eight or more kills in the 25-19, 31-29, 25-21 victory. Ethan Smith had 12 kills with one error in 18 attacs, four blocks and five digs. Harvard hit .422 and had three aces and 16 errors. Mason hit .330 and had no aces and 19 errors. Richie Holt led Mason with 13 kills in 21 errorless attacks …

NJIT won 25-16, 25-22, 25-13 at St. Francis Brooklyn. The Highlanders hit .420 and had nine aces and 13 errors. Alessandro Negri had 11 kills, hit .421 and had two assists, two aces and five digs. St. Francis, which finished 10-15, 4-11, hit .208 and had one ace and 11 errors …

Saint Francis (PA) lost 25-23, 25-17, 25-21, 26-24 at Charleston, which ended its season 9-14, 5-11. Charleston’s Jake Vorburger had 17 kills, hit .361 and had 15 digs. His team hit .268 and had two aces and 16 errors. Saint Francis hit .258 and had four aces and 23 errors. Nathan Zini had 18 kills, an ace but eight errors, a block and seven digs …

Princeton swept visiting Sacred Heart, which finished 10-17, 2-14. The Tigers won 25-16, 25-16, 31-29 as Nike Gjaja led with 11 kills and hit .450. Princeton hit .425 and had eight aces and 11 errors. Sacred Heart hit .200 and had four aces and 12 errors. Patrick Mucherino had 13 kills, two aces, a block and four digs …

Sacred Heart played without fourth-year head coach Bob Bertucci.

From the Saturday morning Sacred Heart news release:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Sacred Heart University has suspended men’s volleyball coach Bob Bertucci pending an investigation of an incident during Friday’s match at Princeton University.

“We are aware of an incident last night between coach Bertucci and one of our student-athletes,” SHU Deputy Director of Athletics Charlie Dowd said. “The welfare of our student-athletes is of the utmost importance, and we are investigating the matter.”

Dowd was the acting head coach against Princeton.

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS

They’re called quarterfinals, which usually means four of them, but the conference has only two on Wednesday — Erskine (13-17) goes to Emmanuel (14-13), and Belmont Abbey (15-15) goes to Mount Olive (14-13).

The top two seeds, North Greenville (18-5) and King (17-11), await in Friday’s semifinals at Mount Olive, North Carolina. The final will be Saturday.

Click here for the Conference Carolinas tournament website.