BYU coach Shawn Olmstead on his team’s NCAA-title match with Hawai’i

The NCAA’s National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship final is set for Saturday night. The top two teams all season, top-seeded Hawai’i (16-1) and second-seeded BYU (20-3), square off in Columbus, Ohio.

Hawai’i, an at-large from the Big West, won it all once, in 2002, but that title was later vacated when the NCAA stripped the school of the crown. The Rainbow Warriors lost to Long Beach State in the last NCAA title match played, in 2019, and also advanced to the 1996 final.

BYU, the MPSF champion, has won three times, in 1999, 2001, and 2004. The Cougars also made it to the championship match in 2003, 2013, 2016, and 2017.

We caught up with BYU coach Shawn Olmstead to talk about his team’s victory Thursday over Lewis in the semifinals and what he expects in Saturday’s championship match.

We hope you enjoyed reading this article. Help keep free journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/