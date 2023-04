What a fun group with so much volleyball knowledge! And we had some pretty good laughs, too.

After the NCAA Division I-II men’s bracket announcement, VolleyballMag.com’s Rob Espero and editor Lee Feinswog interviewed three coaches in the NCAA Men’s National Collegiate Volleyball Championship, UCLA’s John Speraw, Ohio State’s Kevin Burch and Penn State’s Mark Pavlik.

We also got analysis and insight from Lincoln Memorial coach John Cash and Loyola Chicago coach John Hawks.