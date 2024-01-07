NCAA volleyball: Penn State’s Kerr goes off; Mason, BYU, USC, GCU win

NCAA Men Lee Feinswog

John Kerr, a graduate-student who had 179 total kills in his first four seasons, went off for 31 as Penn State beat visiting Lewis in five sets Saturday.

Also in NCAA men’s volleyball as the first week of the Division I-II season wound down, George Mason broke through after two losses in California by beating CSUN in four. BYU swept Ball State again and other winners were USC, Purdue Fort Wayne, UC San Diego and Grand Canyon.

There are three matches each Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Loyola Chicago, coming off its two-match split at Hawai’i, heads home but stops at Stanford for matches Sunday and Monday. Ohio State is home for Daemen and Harvard goes to Merrimack.

Also Monday, Princeton plays Queens and Ohio State entertains Saint Francis (PA).

Tuesday, George Mason continues its stay on the West Coast when it plays at UC Irvine. Princeton is back at Queens and Thomas More is at Lincoln Memorial.

Want to watch an NCAA men’s volleyball match? If it’s being shown, we’ve got the viewing link in the VolleyballMag TV & Streaming Listings.

Saturday’s recaps

Penn State (2-0) of the EIVA battled to a 25-18, 22-25, 29-27, 29-31, 15-13 victory over visiting Lewis (1-1) of the MIVA as John Kerr went off.

Kerr, a 6-foot-6 right side from Derry, Pennsylvania, about 100 miles from Penn State, not only had a career-high 31 kills with six errors in 60 attacks to hit .417, he career bests with nine digs and four aces and added an assist and a block. Kerr had seven kills with one error in 10 swings Friday when the Nittany Lions swept Central State.

Toby Ezeonu had 15 kills, hit .414, and had two assists, six blocks and three digs. Michal Kowel had 11 kills, an assist, seven digs and three blocks, two solo. Michael Schwob had 59 assists, three blocks and six digs. His team hit .343. Penn State had five aces and 27 serving errors. Lewis, which hit .279 and had three aces and 22 errors, got kills from nine players. Max Roquet led with 14 and added an assist, four digs and six blocks, three solo. He had no aces and seven errors. Christian Prayer had 11 kills, an assist, three blocks and seven digs, and Daniel Haber had 10 kills, hit .333, and had two assists, an ace, three digs and three blocks, two solo …

George Mason (1-2) beat CSUN (1-2) of the Big West as Jack Bolz had 15 kills and Liam French 14 in the 24-26, 25-18, 32-30, 25-22 victory at UC Santa Barbara. Bolz hit .333 and had an ace, four blocks and three digs. French hit .400 and had an ace, a block and a six. Omar Hoyos had eight kills, ana ce, 11 digs and two blocks, one solo. CSUN got 14 kills from Jalen Phillips, 12 from Kyle Hobus and 10 from Griffin Walters …

Also at UCSB, UC San Diego (2-1) of the Big West lost a wild first set and came back to beat the EIVA’s NJIT (0-3) in five, 33-35, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 15-10. Anthony Cherfan led the Tritons with 15 kills, an assist, two aces, five blocks and six digs. Sebastian Lara had 13 kills, five digs and nine blocks, two solo …

UCSB (2-1) of the Big West closed the action in its gym by losing to the MPSF’s Grand Canyon (3-0). GCU’s Gianni Camden led with 17 kills and hit .325 to go with four aces, a block and nine digs in the 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20 victory. Jackson Hickman and Jack Palmer had 10 kills each. Hickman had four blocks, one solo. UCSB’s George Bruening had 12 kills, two aces, a block and a dig, and Ben Coordt had 11 kills, an ace, four digs and two blocks, one solo …

BYU (2-0) of the MPSF hit .379 and crushed visiting Ball State (3-2) of the MIVA. Kupono Browne led with nine kills in the 25-19, 25-17, 25-16 victory and had two of his team’s six aces, a block and three digs. Miks Ramanis had eight kills in 11 errorless attacks, an assist, a block and three digs. Luke Benson had six kills, the Cougars’ other four aces, three blocks and a match-high seven digs. Ball State’s Patrick Rogers had nine kills, an assist, the Cardinals’ only ace against 14 errors, two blocks and five digs.

Purdue Fort Wayne (2-0) of the MIVA swept visiting North Greenville (0-2) of Conference Carolinas as Jon Diederich had 13 kills in the 25-18, 27-25, 25-23 victory, seven in the first set. Diederich added an assist, a block and five digs. Axel Melendez Watts had 12 kills and hit .381 to go with three blocks and seven digs, and Mark Frazier had 11 kills, hit .400, and had two aces, a block and two digs. Setter Andrej Polomac had 36 assists, two aces, four blocks and six digs. North Greenville’s Logan Keothavy had 11 kills, an assist, an ace and five digs …

USC (2-0) of the MPSF feasted on another SIAC team as the Trojans blasted Morehouse of the SIAC 25-9, 25-14, 25-12. Ten Trojans had kills as USC hit .614. Jack Ebertin led with eight kills and had one error in 12 attacks to go with three blocks. Jack Deuchar had seven kills with one error in nine swings, five of his team’s 14 aces, a block and a dig. Morehouse, which previously lost to Pepperdine and UCLA, hit .022.