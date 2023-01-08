Penn State, Stanford, UCLA, BYU and UC Irvine were among the winners Saturday in NCAA men’s volleyball. USC won, too, and had to come back from an 0-2 deficit to do so.

There is one match Sunday when Lindenwood of the MIVA plays at Grand Canyon of the MPSF. The same teams played Friday and GCU won in four.

The schedule is light in the week ahead, but if a match is being shown we have the viewing links in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Penn State (2-0) of the EIVA came away with a 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21 victory at Ohio State (1-1) of the MIVA behind a career-best 21 kills from John Kerr. He had three errors in 45 attacks to hit .545 and had an assist, an ace, five blocks and four digs. Kerr’s previous high was the six kills he had against Central State in the season opener. Penn State played without leading attackers Bret Wildman and Cal Fisher. The Nittany Lions hit .347 and had six aces and 21 serving errors. Cole Bogner had four kills in five errorless tries, 42 assists, an ace, a block and six digs. Ohio State hit .213 and had four aces and 17 errors. Jacob Pasteur had 13 kills, an ace, two blocks and two digs …

Stanford (2-0) of the MPSF had to go five to beat visiting Saint Francis (PA) of the NEC 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13. Will Rottman led the Cardinal with 21 kills as he hit .341 and had two aces, a block and three digs. Ethan Hill had 14 kills in 19 errorless swings, three digs and three blocks, one solo. Theo Snoey had 13 kills, two aces and six digs. Nathan Lietzke had three kills, 52 assists, seven digs and four blocks, one solo. He also had no aces and seven of his team’s errors. Stanford, which had five aces, hit .341. SFU (0-2) hit .283 and had six aces and 21 errors. Nathan Zini had 16 kills and Brady Stump and Andrew Deardorff had 15 apiece. Thomas Leahy had eight block to go with four kills. Ryan Parker had three aces, 44 assists, three kills, three blocks and seven digs…

USC (2-1) of the MPSF pulled off a reverse sweep to beat the Big West’s UC San Diego 22-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22, 15-12. Dillon Klein led with 20 kills in the match at UC Santa Barbara as he hit .500 after having three errors in 34 attacks. He added an assist, two aces and a dig. Simon Callas had 12 kills, two assists, two aces, five digs and four blocks, one solo. Nate Tennant had five kills in eight errorless tries, 41 assists, two aces, a block and eight digs. His team hit .370 and had eight aces and 22 errors. UCSD (1-2) hit .345 and had seven aces and 20 errors. Ryan Ka led the Tritons with 18 kills, two assists, three aces and 10 digs. Berkeley Miesfeld and Matthew Lim had 15 kills each and both hit better than .400 …

Also at UCSB, UCLA of the MPSF hit .424 and swept the home team to improve to 3-0. The Bruins got 10 kills from Ethan Champlin in the 26-24, 25-16, 25-14 victory. Champlin hit .500 and had two assists, three aces, five digs and two blocks, one solo. UCLA had six aces and 19 errors. UCSB (1-2) of the Big West hit .082 and had three aces and 16 errors …

And in the other match at UCSB, CSUN (1-2) of the Big West hit .453 and swept independent Lincoln Memorial (1-3) 25-20, 25-21, 25-21. Kyle Hobus led with 15 kills and hit .583 after having one error in 24 attacks. He had an ace, three blocks and a dig. CSUN had eight aces — four by Griffin Walters — and 21 errors.

LM hit .113 and six aces and 11 errors …

BYU (2-0) of the MPSF hit .433 and beat visiting Lewis (0-2) of the MIVA 25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17. Kupono Browne had 14 kills and hit .522 for the Cougars and had an assist, four aces, three blocks and three digs. Miks Ramanis had 14 kills, hit .407 an dhad two aces, a block and five digs. BYU had seven aces and 20 errors. Lewis hit .274 and had two aces and 17 errors. Max Roquet had 10 kills …

In the other match at BYU, UC Irvine (2-0) of the Big West won a wild first set and beat the MIVA’s McKendree 36-34, 25-15, 25-19. UCI, which hit .395, got 13 kills from Hilir Henno, who had one error in 24 attacks. He had four aces, eight digs and two blocks, one solo. Cole Gillis had 11 kills, hit .563 and had an ace, a block and three digs. Francesco Sani had 10 kills, an assist, three aces, a block and five digs. The Anteaters had 11 aces and 15 errors. McKendree (0-2) hit .278 and had two aces and 19 errors. Kevin Scheule had 12 kills and Kyle Wilson 11 …

NJIT of the EIVA won its season opener, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23 at Purdue Fort Wayne (1-1) of the MIVA. NJIT hit .403 and had seven aces and 17 errors. The Highlanders got 14 kills from Alessandro Negri, who hit .478 and had four aces, three blocks and five digs. PFW hit .171 and had two aces and 11 errors …

Fairleigh Dickinson opened its season by winning in four at Belmont Abbey (1-2) as Jack Lydon had 12 kills and Dylan McFadden had 11. FDU had 11 aces, three each by McFadden and Santiago La Jara, and 21 errors. Belmont Abbey had eight aces and 19 errors. Matteo Miselli had 12 kllls and Alex Winiarczyk had 11 …

St. Francis Brooklyn (3-0) swept at Eastern Nazarene, a school located in Atlantic City, New Jersey. St. Francis had more aces, 14 — five by Canyon Tuman — than errors, 11. St. Francis later swept American International … Eastern Nazerene (1-3) later swept American International for its first victory … Emmanuel opened its season with a four-set win over visiting Tusculum (0-2).