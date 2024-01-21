Men’s volleyball roundup: Long Beach, BYU, GCU, Pepperdine all win

While six of the top men’s teams were in Austin, Texas, this weekend, there was plenty of other NCAA volleyball action going on around the nation.

Among the results:

Second-ranked Long Beach completed its East Coast trip with four-set wins over George Mason and NJIT. Ninth-ranked BYU won back-to-back road matches with No. 15 UC Santa Barbara. Fifth-ranked Grand Canyon is 6-0 after winning Friday at No. 18 UC San Diego and so is No. 10 Pepperdine after the Waves beat visiting McKendree twice.

Long Beach State of the Big West beat No. 17 George Mason of the EIVA on Friday 25-14, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20 at NJIT on Friday as it outblocked the Patriots 14-6. Clarke Godbold led with 18 kills an hit .567 after having one error in 30 attacks to go with four blocks and two digs. Sotiris Siapanis added 10 kills, four assists, a block and four digs. Simon Torwie had four kills an seven blocks. Mason got 11 kills each from Jack Bolz, who had eight digs, and Liam French. Omar Hoyas had 10 kills …

Then Saturday the Beach (5-0) blocked even better in a 31-29, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22 win over NJIT (3-4). Long Beach had 17 blocks to the Highlanders’ seven. Godbold led again, this time with 21 kills, hitting .487. He had six blocks and a dig. Siapanis had 12 kills, three blocks and four digs, and Skler Varga had 10 kills, an assist, two aces, nine blocks and nine digs. NJIT’s Alessandro Negri had 18 kills, two assists and five digs, and Antonio Feliciano had 13 kills, five assists, a block and six digs …

Friday, NJIT swept Lindenwood (0-3) of the MIVA as Negri had 13 kills, hit .435, and had three assists, two aces and two digs …

Mason (3-3) headed to Sacred Heart (0-5) of the NEC in Connecticut on Saturday and swept the home team 25-22, 25-21, 26-24 as Hoyas had 13 kills and hit .524 to go with four of his team’s 10 aces, a solo block and two digs. Bolz had nine kills in 17 errorless attacks, three assists and three aces. French had nine kills, an assist, an ace, two blocks and three digs …

BYU of the MPSF opened the weekend with 28-26, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over UCSB of the Big West as Trent Moser had a career-high 22 kills and hit .439 to go with an ace, two blocks and six digs. Kupono Browne had eight kills, an assist, four aces and six digs, and Luke Benson had eight kills in 11 errorless attacks, an assist, a block and four digs. UCSB’s Geste Bianchi had 24 kills, hit .396 and had three aces, three blocks and three digs. The next day, BYU improved to 5-1 by hitting a season-best .455 in a 25-23, 25-20, 27-25 sweep. Moser had 14 kills, hitting .522, two assists, two blocks and three digs. Miks Ramanis had 13 kills, hit .391, and had an assist, an ace, five blocks and three digs. Browne added 10 kills and hit .412 to go with an assist, an ace, five blocks and three digs. UCSB, which dropped to 2-5, to seven kills from Bianchi …

GCU of the MPSF won 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 at UCSD of the Big West by hitting .462. Camden Gianni led with 13 kills, hit .435, and had an ace and 11 digs. UCSD (2-5) go nine kills from Jim Garrison …

Pepperdine beat visiting McKendree of the MIVA 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22 as Trey Cole tied the program record with 19 digs. Ryan Barnett led the Waves with 15 kills and hit .448 to go with two assists, an ace, four blocks and four digs, Cole Ketrzynski had 13 kills, three aces, four blocks and five digs. Martin de Chavarria had nine kills, hit .538, and had an assist, nine blocks and a dig. Cole Rasic had nine kills and 12 digs. Kyle Wilson had 23 kills for McKendree, hitting .348 to go with two assists, two aces, five digs and three blocks, one solo.

Then Saturday, Pepperdine dropped McKendree to 0-3 with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 sweep as Ketrzynski had 10 kills, Barnett nine and Anderson Fuller eight with no errors in 10 attacks …

The MIVA was busy both days. On Friday, Loyola Chicago swept the SIAC’s Kentucky State and Lewis did the same to the NEC’s Merrimack. Saturday, Queens swept Erskine, Loyola swept Merrimack, Lewis swept Kentucky State and Lindenwood swept the NEC’s LIU …

Also Friday, Princeton of the EIVA won in five at CSUN of the Big West 25-23, 28-26, 19-25, 20-25, 16-14. Ben Harrington had 17 kills for Princeton, hitting .364 to go with an ace, two blocks and five digs. Nyherowo had 16 kills, hit .313, and had an assist, an ace, a block and three digs. Nolan Kelly had 43 assists, six digs and two blocks, one solo. CSUN’s Jalen Phillips had a career-high 21 kills, hit .485, and had five acees, three blocks and six digs. Griffin Walters had 14 kills, hit .357, and had an assist, three aces and five digs …

Saint Francis of the EIVA won twice Saturday, sweeping Dominican and Central State … Charleston of the EIVA improved to 4-0 with a sweeps of Emmanuel on Friday and Edward Waters on Saturday.