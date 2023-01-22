Fourth-ranked Penn State and No. 5 Pepperdine came away with victories Saturday at the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin, Texas.

Also Saturday, the winners included No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Long Beach State and No. 6 Ball State.

There are two matches on the NCAA Division I-II men’s Sunday schedule, Missouri S&T vs. Central State and Merrimack vs. Queens.

Penn State (6-0) of the EIVA stayed defeated and dealt No. 8 Stanford (5-1) of the MPSF its first loss as the Nittany Lions won 25-18, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23 in the Austin Convention Center. Penn State, off to its best start since going 10-0 in 2009, got 15 kills from John Kerr. He added two aces, a solo block and eight digs. Michal Kowel had 14 kills, hit .345 and had an ace, two blocks and five digs. Toby Ezeonu had 10 kills with one error in 13 attacks, an ace, three blocks and a dig. Penn State hit .313 and had six aces and 25 serving errors.

Stanford, which hit .242 and had two aces and 20 errors, got 14 kills from Will Rottman, who hit .480 and had an ace and four digs. Ethan Hill had eight kills, hit .429, and had a block and. a dig. The Cardinal was without setter Nathan Lietzke, forced to sit out in his hometown when fell ill with flu-like symptoms …

Pepperdine (5-1) of the MPSF, coming off a loss to Penn State on Friday overpowered No. 15 Lewis (3-4) of the MIVA by hitting .446. The Waves, who had 11 aces and 23 serving errors, got 23 kills from Jaylen Jasper. He hit .425 to go with three assists, two blocks and seven digs. Joe Deluzio had 15 kills, hit .522, and added two assists, an ace and three digs. Jacob Steele had 10 kills, an assist, four aces, four blocks and three digs.

Lewis, which lost to Stanford on Friday, hit .303 and had six aces and 12 errors. John Davis had 16 kills, hit .467, and had three of those aces, a block and dive digs. Kevin Kauling had eight kills with one error in 10 attacks, 29 assists, an ace, three digs and three blocks, one solo …

UCLA of the MPSF is 6-0 after its 25-15, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of visiting UC San Diego (3-5) of the Big West. The Bruins, who hit .463, got 18 kills from David Ido, who had one error in 28 attacks, an ace, two blocks and three digs. J.R. Norris IV had seven kills in as many swings, a dig, and five blocks, two solo. Ryan Ka and Josh Schellinger had 11 kills each for UCSD …

Long Beach State (4-0) of the Big West made short work at George Mason (0-4), hitting .465 in the 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 victory. Sotiris Siapanis led with 12 kills in 22 errorless attacks to go with an assist, an ace, four blocks and five digs. Spencer Olivier had 10 kills with no errors in 14 attacks and six digs …

Things went a lot tougher for No. 6 Ball State (2-2) of the MIVA than you would have expected, but the Cardinals came away with 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 24-26, 15-7 victory over visiting independent Tusculum (2-5). Ball State’s Trevor Phillips had 16 kills, three aces, a block and sis digs. Colby Landry had 20 kills for Tusculum to go with an assist, two aces, a block and nine digs …

Seventh-ranked UC Irvine improved to 6-0, its best start since going 9-0 in 2007, with a sweep of visiting Concordia (3-3) of the MPSF. Cole Gillis had 16 kills in 20 errorless attacks to hit .800 in the 25-17, 25-20, 25-7 victory. He added two assists, two blocks and two digs. UCI hit .592 after having 48 kills with five errors in 71 attacks. That included Francesco Sani getting 11 kills with one error in 17 attacks and Maxim Grigoriev getting 10 kills with one error in 13 swings …

Loyola Chicago of the MIVA improved to 5-0 with a 24-26, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20 at LIU (3-3). The No. 11 Ramblers got 16 kills from Parker Van Buren and 13 from Colton Brooks, who hit .440 and had two assists, an ace, three blocks and two digs. Van Buren hit .382 and had an assist, three aces, three blocks and five digs. Loyola hit .365 and had nine aces, four by Jimmy Meinhart, who also had five kills, four blocks and three digs. Dan Mangun had five kills in six errorless tries, 37 assists, an ace, three blocks and 11 digs. LIU’s Luke Chandler had 17 kills …

BYU (4-0) of the MPSF rolled to a 25-15, 25-19, 25-15 win over visiting Fairleigh Dickinson 3-2) of the NEC. BYU hit .394 and had one ace and 14 errors. Trent Moser had 11 kills in 19 errorless attacks, the ace, four digs and a block …

Ohio State (4-2) of the MIVA beat visiting Missouri S&T (1-4) 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 as the No. 14 Buckeyes hit .388. Shane Wetzel had 12 kills and four of his team’s eight aces to go with five digs and three aces …

Purdue Fort Wayne (4-1) of the MIVA swept visiting Harvard (2-2) of the EIVA as the Mastodons hit .326 and Jon Diedrich had 20 kills. He had had four errors in 34 attacks to hit .471 to go with an ace, a block and six digs. PFW had three aces and 12 errors. Harvard had an ace and 13 errors …

Charleston (5-0) of the EIVA hit .437 and swept King (1-7) of Conference Carolinas. Garret Schnitker had 10 kills with one error in 17 attacks … NJIT (3-3) of the EIVA beat the NEC’s St. Francis Brooklyn (3-2). Alessandro Negri had 17 kills for NJIT to go with four blocks and six digs. Patrick Rogers had 20 kills for St. Francis …

Alderson Broaddus (2-1) beat Kentucky State (0-5) in five as Loic Nanchen had 15 kills and Jaelin Gray 13. Their team had six aces and 28 errors … Alderson Broaddus then needed only 31 kills as it swept Hiram (1-3) … Kentucky State then was swept by Adrian (2-0) … Merrimack (1-3) of the NEC got its first win when it beat Barton (0-4) of Conference Carolinas in four. Five Merrimack players had 10 or more kills …

Lees-McRae (1-1) beat Limestone (2-2) in five behind 17 kills by M.J. Doyle. Limestone had two aces and 24 errors while L-M had 13 aces and 33 errors … Daemen (2-1) swept American International (1-6) … Central State (2-2) beat Maryville (1-2) in four with four aces and 27 errors … Erskine (2-2) of Conference Carolinas beat Fort Valley State of the SIAC (0-1).