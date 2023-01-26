Third-ranked Long Beach State lost the first set and then came away with an 18-25, 25-23, 26-24, 27-25 victory Wednesday at previously unbeaten No. 4 Penn State.

Among the other winners were top-ranked Hawai’i, No. 6 UC Irvine, and No. 10 USC.

There are five matches on the NCAA Division I-II men’s schedule Thursday. Hawai’i continues its North Carolina trip at Belmont Abbey of Conference Carolinas, Princeton of the EIVA is at the MiVA’s Ohio State, and former EIVA member NJIT, now in the NEC, goes to the EIVA’s George Mason. Also, Missouri S&T plays Missouri Baptist and Kentucky State plays Midway, another Kentucky school.

Want to watch a match? If it’s being shown, we have the viewing links in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Long Beach (5-0) of the Big West got 17 kills from Clarke Godbold, who tied his career high. He added an assist and four blocks. Spencer Olivier had 14 kills, hit .379, and had an ace, a block and four digs. Long Beach hit .259 and had three aces and 22 serving errors. Penn State (6-1) of the EIVA was led by John Kerr, who had 17 kills while hitting .382. He had two blocks and six digs. Penn State hit .295 and had four aces and 22 errors, meaning the teams combined for five aces and 44 errors …

Hawai’i of the Big West improved to 5-0 with a sweep at independent Queens (1-4). Spyros Chakas had 16 kills and hit .393 in the 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 victory. Spryos had an ace and 10 digs. Hawai’i hit .301 and had seven aces and 10 errors. Queens got 14 kills from Daniel Leitao, who hit .364 and had a block and two digs. Queens hit .263 and had an ace and 16 errors …

UC Irvine (7-0) of the Big West swept visiting No. 12 BYU (4-1) of the MPSF 25-21, 25-23, 25-16 as eight different Anteaters had at least of UCI’s 13 blocks. Cole Gillis and Francesco Sani had 10 kills each for UCI. Gillis had one error in 18 attacks and hit .500 to go with an assist, an ace, two blocks and a dig. Sani had two errors in 18 swings, hit .444, and had an ace, three blocks and three digs. Maxim Grigoriev had four kills with one error in six attacks and seven blocks. UCI hit .342 and had three aces and eight errors. BYU got 12 kills each from Miks Ramanis and Kupono Browne. Ramanis had two errors in 21 attacks and hit .476 to go with a block and two digs. BYU hist .163 and had two aces and 13 errors …

USC (6-2) of the MPSF won 25–22, 19-25, 25-16, 25-17 at the Big West’s CSUN (4-3). Dillon Klein had 16 kills and hit .464 for USC and had an assist, an ace, four blocks and five digs. Kyle Paulson had two kills, an ace, a dig and a career-high seven blocks. The Trojans hit .322 and had nine aces and no errors. Kyle Hobus had 15 kills for CSUN. The Matadors hit .280 and had three aces and 25 errors …

North Greenville (3-0) swept Limestone (2-3) and had more aces (12) than errors (11) … Quincy (2-3) swept Maryville (1-3) as Raje Alleyne had 14 kills, an assist, two aces, a dig and four blocks, one solo … Rivier at American International was postponed.