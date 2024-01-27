NCAA men’s volleyball: UCI tops BYU; UCLA, Long Beach, Hawai’i all sweep

Seventh-ranked UC Irvine and Hilir Henno ended No. 8 BYU’s 18-match home winning streak Friday and No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Long Beach State and No. 4 Hawai’i all swept.

They were part of another busy pre-conference NCAA men’s volleyball day. The recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Saturday’s schedule, that includes UC Irvine of the Big West back at BYU of the MPSF.

Two other Big West teams are in action when Long Beach State plays host to the MPSF’s Concordia Irvine and CSUN is home for the SIAC’s Central State.

Much of the MIVA plays including No. 13 Loyola Chicago home for the EIVA’s No. 16 George Mason and No. 12 Lewis home for the NEC’s LIU. Queens enterains the EIVA’s NJIT, Lindenwood plays host to King of Conference Carolinas and McKendree goes to independent Maryville. The EIVA’s No. 19 Charleston is home for independent Lincoln Memorial.

Mount Olive of Conference Carolinas plays both St. Andrews and Randolph Macon, and Barton plays Eastern Mennonite and Virginia Wesleyan.

If a match is being shown, we have the viewing link in our VolleyballMag TV & Streaming Listings.

Henno had 20 kills with one error in 38 attacks to hit .500 as UC Irvine (4-1) won 22-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-20 at BYU (7-2). Henno had an assist, an ace and six digs. Maxim Grigoriev had a career-high 16 kills, an assist, no aces but six serving errors, 10 digs and four blocks, one solo. Nolan Flexen had 12 kills, an assist, three aces, five digs and three blocks, one solo. Conner Dahm had five kills with one error in 10 swings, a career-high four aces, two blocks and three digs. Brett Sheward had 48 assists and five digs. His team hit .291 and had nine aces and 18 errors.

BYU, which hit .268, had two aces and 14 errors. Trent Moser led with 15 kills, an assist, one of those aces, five blocks and eight digs. Luke Benson had 10 kills, no aces and eight errors, six blocks and six digs. Teon Taylor had five kills with one error in eight swings, two digs and eight blocks …

Second-ranked UCLA (6-2) of the MPSF hit .432 and took a 25-18, 27-25, 25-17 win at No. 20 UC San Diego (2-6) of the Big West. Ethan Champlin had 17 kills, hit .519, and had three assists, two digs and three blocks, one solo. Seven of his teammates had kills, seven each by Guy Genis, who had no errors in nine attacks, and Ido David. Andrew Roawa had two kills in as many tries, 35 assists, three aces and six digs. UCLA had four aces and 23 errors. UCSD hit .179 and had two aces and 15 errors. Anthony Cherfan led the Titons with seven kills …

No. 3 Long Beach State (6-0) of the Big West stayed unbeaten with a 25-19, 25-13, 25-21 win over previously undefeated No. 10 Pepperdine (6-1) of the MPSF. Clarke Godbold led with 11 kills and hit .476 after having one error in 21 attacks to go with an assist, an ace, two digs and seven blocks, one solo. Sotiris Siapanis had six kills with one error in 16 attacks, two assists, three blocks and six digs. Lazar Bouchkov had four kills in six errorless swings and 10 blocks, one solo. Skyler Varga had five kills but seven errors and also a match-high four aces to go with two digs and a block Long Beach hit .288 and seven aces and 10 errors. Pepperdine hit .105 and had two aces and 18 errors. Cole Ketrzynski led the Waves with 10 kills, two assists, an ace, three blocks and four digs …

Fourth-ranked Hawai’i (5-1) of the Big West helped Purdue Fort Wayne (4-3) of the MIVA draw 1,385 fans, its best crowd since 2008, en route to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-12 victory. The Rainbow Warriors hit .487 as eight players had kills, 16 by Alaka’i Todd and 14 by Spyros Chakas. Todd hit .520 and had an ace, four blocks and three digs. Chakas hit .545 and had six digs. Guillherme Voss had five kills with one error in 10 attacks and six blocks and Tread Rosenthal had three kills, 37 assists, an ace, two blocks and five digs. The Mastodons, who hit .216, got 10 kills from Mark Frazier, who had an assist, an ace, three digs and three blocks, one solo …

Three other MIVA teams all swept. Lewis (5-2) beat George Mason (3-4) as Max Roquet had 15 kills, an ace, eight digs and three blocks; Loyola Chicago (4-5) hit .566 and beat LIU (1-5) as Parker Van Buren had 11 kills with one error in 15 attacks, four digs and two blocks, one solo; and McKendree (1-3) beat King (0-4) behind 16 kills from Kyle Wilson, who hit .344 and had three assists, an ace, nine digs and three blocks, one solo …

The other two EIVA teams in action won as Harvard (1-2) came away with a five-set victory at Sacred Heart of the NEC (0-6) and NJIT (4-4) won in five at the NEC’s Saint Francis (3-4). Harvard’s Owen Fanning had 14 kills, eight digs, three assist, two aces and four blocks and teammates Ethan Smith and Logan Shepherd had 10 kills each. Patrick Mucherino had 13 kills for Sacred Heart and Carlos Santa Cruz had 12. NJIT’s Josh Gregg had 10 kills and Alessandro Negri and Andrew Fedmasu had nine each. Fedmasu had nine blocks, two solo, and three aces …

Three other NEC teams swept ECC teams as FDU (5-1) beat the St. Thomas Aquinas (0-5) as Jack Lydon had 12 kills and hit .500, Merrimack (1-3) got 10 kills in 14 errorless attacks from Isaiah Vogle and beat American International (1-3) and D’Youville (3-0) beat Dominican (1-3) … Roberts Wesleyan (1-4) of the ECC swept Houghton but lost to Redeemer of Canada in five. In the loss to Redeemer, Griffin Monrad had 26 kills, hit .404 and had two aces, 11 digs and four blocks, one solo …

Erskine (4-2) of Conference Carolinas swept the SIAC’s Benedict (0-2) … Mount Olive (4-1) of Conference Carolinas beat Eastern Mennonite and Virginia Wesleyan in four sets each … Independent Lincoln Memorial (3-2) hit .567 and swept visiting Emmanuel (0-4) of Conference Carolinas. Nine Railsplitters had kills, nine by Shay Spadaro. Matthew Gentry had eight kills with one error in 11 attacks, four aces, a dig and five blocks … independent Missouri S&T is 2-1 after losing to Morningside in five and sweeping Viterbo. Morningside’s Natan Alves had 26 kills.