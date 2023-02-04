Both matches at Penn State on Friday went four, as No. 2 UCLA of the MPSF defeated No. 13 Ohio State of the MIVA and the fourth-ranked Nittany Lions of the EIVA battled past No. 10 USC of the MPSF.

There were three surprising upsets in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

CSUN of the Big West, which had lost three in a row, bounced back and beat visiting No. 6 Stanford of the MPSF in five.

George Mason of the EIVA finally broke through after starting 0-7 and not only won, but swept No. 14 Lewis of the MIVA.

And 15th-ranked UC Santa Barbara of the Big West, which was 1-7 and had lost seven in a row, beat visiting No. 5 Pepperdine of the MPSF in five.

No. 9 Grand Canyon stayed unbeaten and updended No. 7 UC Irvine.

And No. 3 Long Beach State escaped with a five-set win over visiting No. 12 Loyola Chicago.

The action continues at Penn State on Saturday when UCLA plays the Nittany Lions and Ohio State faces USC.

There is one match involving the Big West when UCI is back at GCU.

The other MPSF team in action is Stanford, which plays an NAIA team when it goes to The Masters University.

Among the other MIVA teams in action are Lewis playing Mount Olive of Conference Carolinas at Mason and Purdue Fort Wayne playing Mason.

The EIVA’s Charleston, off to a 7-0 start, plays host to Erskine of Conference Carolinas and Princeton plays host to Tusculum.

King of Conference Carolinas plays host to Fort Valley State of the SIAC, while Barton of ConfCarolinas entertains Queens.

Central State of the SIAC plays independent Lincoln Memorial.

For links to all matches that are being shown, go to our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

UCLA improved to 8-0 with its 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 over Ohio State (6-3) at Penn State. Ido David led with 18 kills as he hit .452 and had two assists, two aces, seven digs and three blocks. Ethan Champlin had 14 kills, hit .303 and added three assists, three aces, five digs and two blocks. The Bruins hit .320 and had 11 aces and 23 serving errors. Ohio State, which hit .274 and had three aces and 14 errors, got 18 kills from Samuel Clark, who hit .368 and had eight digs and a block; Jacob Pasteur had 13 kills, three assists, two aces, 13 digs and three blocks, two solo …

Penn State (7-1) got a big boost with the return of Cal Fisher in its 30-28, 25-20, 23-25, 25-18 win over USC (6-3). Fisher, who came in for the first time this season with his team trailing 17-14 in the first set, finished with 13 kills, hitting .429, to go with two aces, two blocks and nine digs. Brett Wildman led with 16 kills, an assist, two aces and nine digs. Cole Bogner had 44 assists, two blocks and 12 digs. His team hit .292 and had six aces and 19 errors. USC hit .198 and had thee aces and 20 errors. Dillon Klein led with 20 kills as he hit .308 and had six digs and three blocks, one solo. Kevin Kobrine added 15 kills, an assist, three blocks ans seven digs …

CSUN (5-5), coming off getting swept at independent Vanguard, stunned visiting Stanford (6-2) 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 15-13. Kyle Hobus led with 21 kills and had two assists, three blocks and eight digs. Griffin Walters had 17 kills, an assist, two aces, two blocks and eight digs. Lorenzo Bertozzi had 12 kills, an ace, a blcok and 11 digs. Taylan Book had 20 digs and three assists and Donovan Constable had two kills, 56 assists, two aces, a block and 13 digs. His team hit .273 and had six aces and 17 errors. Stanford, which hit .279 and had seven aces and 22 errors, had four playes with 10 or more kills. Will Rottman led with 21 and added an assist, two aces, three blocks and eight digs. Justin Liu had 14 digs …

George Mason (1-7) swept Lewis (5-5). Liam French had 11 kills and hit .346 in the 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 victory to go with an assist, an ace, two blocks and two digs. Jack Bolz and Omar Hoyos had nine kills each. Mason hit .367 and had eight aces and 12 errors. Lewis, which had no aces and 12 errors, hit .271. Max Roquet led with 13 kills, hit .357, and had an assist, three blocks and seven digs …

UCSB (2-7) hit .402 and came away with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-16, 25-10, 15-12 victory over Pepperdine (8-2). Dayne Chalmers led UCSB with 17 kills in 25 errorless attacks to hit .680 and had two assists, two blocks and four digs. Ryan Wilcox had 13 kills, an assist, an ace, two blocks and 12 digs, and Owen Birg had 13 kills, hit .321, and had an ace, three blocks and three digs. UCSB had seven aces, three by Jack Walmer, and 17 errors. Walmer had 46 assists and six digs. Jaylen Jasper led Stanford with 26 kills and hit .432 to go with two assists and 10 digs. Jacob Steele had 11 kills and Joe Deluzio added 10 kills, seven digs and three blocks, one solo …

Long Beach State (6-0) of the Big West got all it could handle before coming away with a 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 17-15 win over visiting Loyola Chicago (7-2) and Parker Van Buren of the MIVA. Clarke Godbold led the Beach with a career-best 20 kills as he hit .395 and had seven block and three digs. Sotiris Siapanis had 15 kills — including the last two points of the match — hit .313, and had an assist, three aces, four blocks and nine digs. Simon Torwie had 13 kills in 17 errorless attacks, two assists and six blocks. Aidan Knipe had a kill in his only try, 54 assists, an ace and six digs. His team hit .370 and had four aces and 18 errors. Van Buren went off for 28 kills for Loyola and had five errors in 48 swings to hit .479. He added an assist, four aces, five blocks and five digs. Cole Schlothauer had 20 kills, two assists, two blocks and nine digs. Dan Mangun had two kills in three errorless attempts, 49 assists, five blocks and 10 digs. His team his .363 and had five aces and 21 errors …

Grand Canyon (9-0) of the MPSF beat visiting UC Irvine (7-2) of the Big West 25-19, 25-19, 12-25, 25-22 as the Lopes hit .415. Jackson Hickman led with 13 kills and hit .524 and added two assists, two aces, two solo blocks and two digs. Christan had 10 kills, an ace, a solo block and six digs . GCU had eight aces, three by Camden Gianni, ahd 17 errors. Francesco Sani had 13 kills for UCI, Hilir Henno had 11 kills and William D’Arcy had nine kills in 13 errorless attacks. UCI hit .333 and had seven aces and 17 errors …

UC San Diego (5-8) of the Big West hit .451 and swept Ottawa (0-1) of Arizona … Princeton (3-5) of the EIVA got 17 kills from Ben Harrington and beat Sacred Heart (1-5) of the NEC in four … NJIT (5-4) of the EIVA swept Saint Francis (PA) of the NEC (0-7) … Purdue Fort Wayne (7-1) of the MIVA (7-1) swept Mount Olive (4-2) of Conference Carolinas as Sergio Carrillo had a kill, 30 assists, four digs and four blocks … Lincoln Memorial (6-4) swept Central State (3-6) … LIU (4-3) swept the MIVA’s Lindenwood (1-5) … independent Daemen (4-1) knocked off Harvard (3-4) of the EIVA as Zach Schneider had 19 kills and Cameron Milligan had 18 … McKendree (4-2) of the MIVA hit .429 and beat Missouri S&T (3-7) in four … King (4-8) of Conference Carolinas won in four at independent Queens (1-7) … Merrimack (4-3) beat American International (1-8) in four … Erskine (3-4) swept at Alderson Broaddus (2-4).