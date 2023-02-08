Charleston of the EIVA improved to 9-0 with a sweep Tuesday of visiting independent Alderson Broaddus and Ras Jesse Delancy had the most kills in the NCAA this season, 35, in a victory for Benedict.

There are six matches on the Wednesday NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball schedule, including No. 7 UC Irvine of the Big West at No. 6 Pepperdine of the MPSF.

CSUN of the Big West, which moved into the AVCA Poll for the first time, goes to EIVA’s Princeton. The EIVA’s Harvard plays host to the NEC’s Merrimack in all-Massachusetts matchup, the MIVA’s Purdue Fort Wayne plays Maryville, and Conference Carolinas league play gets underway when Belmont Abbey goes to Erskine and North Greenville plays at King.

For links to all matches that are being shown, go to our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

AVCA TOP 15: Hawai’i stayed No. 1, but UCLA dropped two spots to No. 4 as Long Beach State, now No. 2, and Penn State, now No. 3, moved up a spot.

Grand Canyon moved up four spots to No. 5. Lewis dropped out and CSUN moved in at No. 15.

Click here to see the complete AVCA Men’s National Collegiatae Coaches Poll.

AVCA POW: The national player of the week is Jackson Hickman of Grand Canyon. The junior outside averaged 3.22 kills and hit .442 in four victories, two each over Lees-McRae of Conference Carolinas and two each over No. 7 UC Irvine.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS: Charleston rolled on with a 25-12, 25-21, 25-16 at Alderson Broaddus (2-6) as the Golden Eagles hit .482. Luuk Hoge Bavel led with 10 kills, hitting .381, and he had three digs and three blocks, one solo. Felipe Mendes had eight kills in 14 errorless attacks, two aces, three digs and two blocks. Charleston had 31 kills and four errors in 56 attacks …

Ras Jesse Delancy, a 6-foot-6 outside from Nassau, Bahamas, went off for 35 kills, the most in the NCAA this season, and Benedict of the SIAC improved to 2-0 as it beat Truett-McConnell in four. Delancy had only two errors in 49 attacks to hit .673 and had just four fewer kilss than the entire Truett-McConnell team. He also had an assist, three aces, a solo block and four digs in the 25-19, 25-22, 24-26, 25-18 victory …

Sacred Heart (2-5) of the NEC beat independent American International (1-10) in four as Nick Galasso had nine kills in 21 errorless attacks and had 10 digs and two blocks, one solo, and Ife Loverton had nine kills with one error in 13 swings go to with four solo blocks …

Independent Reinhardt improved to 4-2 by beating the SIAC’s Fort Valley State (1-7) in four as Rodolfo Biegelmeyer had 20 of his team’s 44 kills. He had four errors in 30 attacks to hit .533 and added three aces and four digs …

Independent Campbellsville (2-4) swept visiting Kentucky State (1-8) of the SIAC as the Thorobreds hit .348. Jakob Zum Kolk led with 10 kills as he hit .391 and had four blocks and six digs … Life (2-3) scored a lopsided sweep of the SIAC’s Morehouse (0-4) … Thomas More (4-1) knocked off the SIAC’s Central State (3-8) in four.