Charleston, which had lost a set this season, is still unbeaten after the No. 14 Eagles pulled off a reverse EIVA sweep at George Mason.

Seventh-ranked Pepperdine got 30 kills from Jaylen Jasper and did the same in its MPSF match with visiting No. 5 and previously unbeaten Grand Canyon.

No. 12 Ball State also had to come back from 0-2 to win its MIVA match at Lindenwood.

There’s a four-way tie atop Conference Carolinas and No. Hawai’i, No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 Penn State all won.

The NCAA Division I-II recaps and highlights follow, but first a look at Saturday’s schedue that is chock full of conference matches.

In the EIVA, Penn State is at NJIT, Mason is home again for Charleston, and Harvard is at Princeton.

The MIVA has Ball State at Quincy, No. 10 Loyola Chicago home for McKendree and No. 11 Ohio State at Lindenwood.

There are four Conference Carolinas matches as North Greenville is at Emmanuel, Lees-McRae is at Mount Olive, King is at Barton and Erskine is at Belmont Abbey.

The Big West is off and the only MPSF match has No. 8 BYU at Concordia Irvine.

The NEC shows St. Francis Brooklyn at D’Youville, Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson and Merrimack at Saint Francis.

In the SIAC, Edward Waters plays two home matches against Kentucky State, Central State is at Benedict, Fort Valley State plays host to indepedent Lincoln Memorial and Morehouse plays host to independent Tusculum.

For links to all matches that are being shown, go to our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Charleston (14-0, 3-0 EIVA) won 18-25, 27-29, 25-21, 25-22, 15-12 at Mason (2-9, 0-2). Luuk Hoge Bavel led Charleston with 12 kills, an ace, three blocks and eight digs. The Eagles hit .258 and had five aces and 16 errors. Mason’s Omar Hoyos had a career-high 24 kills, an ace, a block and eight digs. Mason hit .268 and had 11 aces and 30 errors …

Pepperdine (10-6, 2-2 MPSF) came back for a 20-25, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25, 15-9 victory over visiting Grand Canyon (14-1, 3-1). Jasper, who has had 30 kills in Pepperdine’s five-set loss to GCU on Wednesday, got 30 more as he hit .578 with four errors in 45 attacks. He had an assist and six digs. Pepperdine hit .398 and had five aces and 24 errors. GCU had four players with 10 or more kills, 13 by Christian Janke, who hit .478. GCU hit .418 and had seven aces and 21 errors, eight by Janke who had no aces. Camden Gianni had 12 kill, four assist, a block, six digs and six of those aces …

Hawai’i not only cruised to a 25-18, 25-13, 25-16 victory over visiting LIU (6-6) of the NEC, the Rainbow Warriors improved to 13-0 and tied the program home winning streak mark of 26. It was also UH’s 22nd victory in a row. Seven Hawai’i players had four or more kills, 10 by Spyros Chakas, who had 10, three blocks and four digs. UH hit .405 and had four aces and 12 errors. LIU hit minus .026 …

UCLA (14-1) of the MPSF won 17-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-16 at No. 6 UC Irvine (9-4) of the Big West on a night when UCI honored its 2013 NCAA-championship team. UCLA hit .364 against UCI as four players had 10 or kills, 15 by Alex Knight. He hit .444 and had an assist, two of his team’s 10 aces — against 19 errors — and three blocks and seven digs. Hilir Henno had 14 kills and three aces for the Anteaters, who hit .150 and had nine aces and five errors …

Penn State (12-1, 3-0 EIVA) swept 25-20, 28-26, 25-23 at NJIT (5-8, 1-1). Cal Fisher had 11 kills, hit .429, and had four aces, two blocks and four digs. Penn State hit .342 and had 11 aces and 19 errors. NJIT hit .257 and had three aces and 12 errors, but Carson Williams had eight kills with one error in nine attacks, two blocks and two digs … Also in the EIVA, Princeton (5-8, 1-2) beat visiting Harvard (4-7, 0-3) in four as Ben Harrington had 17 kills, hit .400 and had four aces and 10 digs …

Ball State (8-5, 3-2 MIVA) won 14-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-8 at Lindenwood (5-7, 3-2). Kaleb Jenness led with 17 kills, an ace and 12 digs. Ball State hit .275 and had two aces and 11 errors. Lindenwood, which hit .281 and had six aces and 24 errors, got 16 kills from AJ Lewis … Also in the MIVA, Ohio State (11-4, 4-1) hit .476 and won 25-16, 25-26, 25-19 at Quincy (4-9, 0-5) as Kyle Teune had 12 kills, hit .500 and had an ace, a block and six digs. Ohio State had four aces and 15 errors. Quincy hit .061 with five aces and 15 errors … Purdue Fort Wayne (12-4, 3-3) beat visiting Lewis (8-9, 2-4) as Jon Diederich had 16 kills, three assists, five blocks and six digs in the 25-23, 25-12, 13-25, 27-25 victory. PFW hit .310 and had four aces and 12 errors, while Lewis hit .235 and had eight aces and 13 errors …

North Greenville, Erskine, King and Belmont Abbey are all 4-2 in Conference Carolinas and Lees-McRae is right behind at 3-2. Friday, Barton (2-10, 2-4) swept visiting L-M (6-6) and King (9-11) swept at Mount Olive (5-9, 1-5) …

In the NEC, Saint Francis (PA) swept visiting Sacred Heart and Fairleigh Dickinson beat visiting Merrimack in five. FDU’s Jack Lydon had 21 kills … In the SIAC, Benedict swept at Morehouse, while Fort Valley State beat independent Tusculum in five and Kentucky State got swept by Mount St. Joseph … Queens swept Limestone in a match between independents.