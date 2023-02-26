The EIVA and MIVA provided the most interesting results Saturday night in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

George Mason dealt No. 14 Charleston its first defeat while Lindenwood upset No. 11 Ohio State.

The line of the night went to Concordia Irvine’s Uriel Batista. The 6-foot-4 senior from Panama only needed four sets to break the school record for kills, but his team lost to BYU.

The recaps and highlights follow, but first a look at the schedule for the next few days.

There are three matches Sunday. Second-ranked UCLA of the MPSF is home for No.6 UC Irvine of the Big West, there’s an MPSF match when No. 9 Stanford is at No. 13 USC, and in the NEC St. Francis Brooklyn goes to Daemen.

The lone Monday match has Missouri A&T home for Milwaukee School of Engineering in a match in which you can truly throw out the record books. They’ve never played.

Tuesday’s five-match slate includes independent at teams from Conference Carolinas, Lincoln Memorial at King, Tusculum at Lees-McRae and Limestone at Belmont Abbey. Benedict of the SIAC is at Erskine of Conference Carolinas and the aforementioned Milwaukee School of Engineering is home for Maryville.

George Mason (3-9, 1-2 EIVA) came away with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 stunner of visiting and previously unbeaten Charleston (14-1, 1-3). The night before Charleston fell behind 0-2 before the Eagles won in five at Mason.

Saturday, Omar Hoyos led with 12 kills, an assist, two blocks and two digs. Liam French had 11 kills, two assists, an ace, a block and nine digs, and Jack Bolz had 10 kills, hit .333, and had two aces, a block and four digs. Georgi Zahariev had two kills in three errorless atttempts, 30 assists, four aces, three blocks and nine digs. Mason hit .281 and had 10 aces and 15 serving errors. Charleston hit .238 and had three aces and nine errors. Lachlan Bray had 11 kills, hit .474, and had an ace, a block and ifve digs. Diego Villafone had 30 assists, two aces, three blocks and two digs …

Also in the EIVA, third-ranked Penn State (13-1, 4-0) hit .469 and swept 25-20, 28-26, 25-23 at NJIT (5-9, 1-2). Toby Ezeonu had 14 kills with one error in 17 attacks to go with four blocks for the Nittany Lions. NJIT was without 6-7 senior middle blocker Martin de Chavarria, a three-time All-EIVA selection who ranks third in the conference in blocks/set … Princeton (6-8, 2-2) beat visiting Harvard (4-8, 0-4) n four as Ben Harrington had 17 kills while hitting .538 and Brady Wedbush had 15 kills …

Lindenwood (6-7, 4-2) rallied against visiting Ohio State (11-5, 4-2) to win their MIVA match 25-19, 23-25, 16-25, 25-22, 22-20 after fighting off three match points in the fifth. Ian Sculler led Lindenwood with 18 kills, hitting .389 to go with an assist, four blocks and 11 digs. Lindenwood won despite having fewer kills (70-60) and a lower hitting percentage (.267-.238). Jacob Pasteur led Ohio State with 25 kills as he hit .348 and had three assists, a block and 17 digs …

Also in the MIVA, No. 10 Loyola Chicago (13-2, 6-0) got 20 kills from Cole Schlothauer and a career-high 17 from Colton Brooks as the Ramblers rolled to a 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-14 victory over visiting McKendree (6-7, 1-5) … No. 12 Ball State won 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 at Quincy (4-10, 0-6) …

In the lone MPSF match, Uriel Batista had a school-record 32 kills, but it was not enough as BYU (10-4, 2-2) won at Concordia Irvine (5-9, 0-2). Batista had more than half of his team’s 60 kills as he hit .4-6 with six errors in 64 attacks. He added an assist, an ace, four digs and three blocks, two solo. BYU’s Miks Ramanis had 16 kills, an assist, two aces, two blocks and seven digs and Luke Benson had 14 kills, an assist, a block and a dig. Noa Haine had a kill, 53 assists, three blocks and 14 digs …

The Big West was off …

The logjam continued in Conference Carolinas. North Greenville (10-4, 5-2) stayed tied for the lead with a five-set win at Emmanuel (6-9, 1-5). Michael de la Cruz had 13 kills with one error in 19 attacks to go with an assist, six of his team’s eight aces, three blocks and two digs … Erskine (8-7, 5-2) got 22 kills from Jason Sall, 20 from Edgerrin James and 17 from Kacper Rybarczyk to keep pace with an 18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 31-29 win at Belmont Abbey (6-10, 3-4). Sall hit .486 and had an assist, an ace, four blocks and six digs. BA’s Matteo Miselli had 20 kills … Lees-McRae (7-6, 4-2) won in four at Mount Olive (5-10, 1-6) as M.J. Doyle has 15 kills, an assist, four solo blocks and seven digs … Barton (3-10, 3-4) held off visiting King (9-12, 3-4) in four. Barton’s Brandon Johnston had 15 kills, an ace, 13 digs and two blocks, one solo, and King’s Carroll Jackson had 17 kills, an ace and four digs …

The NEC had three matches. League-leading Daemen (9-1, 4-0) was off, but Saint Francis (PA) improved to 4-9, 3-1 by sweeping visiting Merrimack (6-7, 1-3) … St. Francis Brooklyn (5-5, 2-0) swept at D’Youville (3-7, 0-5) as Patrick Rogers had 19 kills, hit .441 and had two aces, six digs and three blocks, one solo … Mark Berry had 20 kills as Sacred Heart (4-7, 2-2) won in four at Fairleigh Dickinson (4-7, 1-4). FDU plays its next nine matches on the road …

In the SIAC, Edward Waters (5-1, 3-0) swept twice at Kentucky State (1-16, 0-2) … Central State (8-11, 1-1) swept at Benedict (4-2, 1-1) … Fort Valley State was swept by independent Lincoln Memorial … Morehouse was swept by indendent Tusculum …

American International (2-11) beat Widener (10-7) as Alejandro Miranda had 18 kills.