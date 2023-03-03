Hawai’i beat No. 7 Pepperdine in four sets on Wednesday as the Rainbow Warriors won their 27th in a row at home, best in program history.

The recaps and highlights from Wednesday’s and Thursday’s matches follow, but first a look at Friday’s schedule in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

Pepperdine takes another crack at Hawai’i. Also in the Big West, No. 4 Long Beach State is home for No. 12 Ball State of the MIVA, CSUN is at No. 9 Stanford of the MPSF, and there’s a conference match when UC Santa Barbara goes to UC San Diego.

Second-ranked UCLA has an MPSF match at Concordia Irvine. In a key MPSF match, No. 8 BYU is at No. 5 Grand Canyon.

There’s a MIVA match when Lewis goes to McKendree.

In the EIVA, Harvard is home for the NEC’s St. Francis Brooklyn, Princeton entertains the NEC’s Fairleigh Dickinson, and George Mason is home for North Greenville of Conference Carolinas. The only other Conference Carolinas team in action is Emmanuel, which goes to Maryville.

Two NEC teams play independents when D’Youville is home for Alderson Broaddus and LIU goes to American International.

There are two SIAC matches with Fort Valley State at Central State an Morehouse at Kentucky State.

For links to all matches that are being shown, go to our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Wednes night, Hawai’i (14-0) battled Pepperdine (10-7) for a 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21 victory. Spryos Chakas led with 18 kills and hit .516 after having two errors in 31 attacks to go with two assists, two aces and 12 digs. Dimitrios Mouchlias had 15 kills, hit .423, and had two assists, three aces, two blocks and five digs. Guillherme Voss had nine kills with one error in 13 attacks and Chaz Galloway had six kills, an ace, five digs and six blocks. Cole Hogland had five kills and six blocks, one solo. Setter Jakob Thelle, who missed the previous four matches, had a kill in his only try, 42 assists and six digs. His team hit .420. Hawai’i won 26 in a row at home from 2016-2018.

Pepperdine’s Jaylen Jasper, this week’s AVCA player of the week, led the Waves with 26 kills. He hit .468 after having four errors in 47 attacks to go with an assist, a solo block and six digs. Akin Akinwumi had nine kiils and two blocks. Pepperdine hit .336 …

UCLA (16-1, 3-0) swept visiting Concordia Irvine (5-10, 0-3) for its seventh win in a row. Merrick McHenry had eight kills, two assists, two digs and five blocks in the 25-16, 25-16, 25-14 beatdown in which the Bruins hit .449. Ido David and Zach Rama, who had no errors in nine attacks, had eight kills apiece and Alex Knight had seven. CUI hit .039 …

The other matches Wednesday were all non-conference. Ten Cardinals had kills as Ball State hit .412 and swept visiting Central State, UCSB beat Vanguard in four, Quincy beat Milwaukee School of Engineering in four, and Warner beat Edward Waters in four …

Thursday, Lindenwood (7-7, 5-2 MIVA) swept at Quincy (5-11, 0-7). Rayshawn Bonner led Lindenwood with 12 kills as he hit .625 and had two aces, a dig and two blocks, one solo … Independent Queens (7-8) hit .466 and swept at Lees-McRae (7-8) of Conference Carolinas. Jack Brinkman had 15 kills, hit .565, and had two assists, three digs and a block.