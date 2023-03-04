Hawai’i kept winning, so did UCLA and Long Beach State, GCU bounced back and CSUN scored an upset Friday.

The recaps and highlights follow, but first a look at Saturday’s NCAA Division I-II men’s schedule that may well be affected by the weather in the Midwest and Northeast. Alderson Broaddus at Daemen and Missouri Valley at Quincy were canceled.

Third-ranked Penn State makes a West Coast trip to play Concordia Irvine of the MPSF. Charleston, coming off its first loss, plays the MIVA’s Ohio State. Harvard plays the NEC’s LIU and George Mason is home for Barton of Conference Carolinas.

There’s a MIVA match when League-leading No. 9 Loyola, 6-0 in the MIVA, is home for Purdue Fort Wayne (3-3). Lewis goes out of conference to play Maryville.

In the MPSF No. 8 BYU is at No. 5 Grand Canyon.

No. 10 Stanford of the MPSF plays host to No. 6 UC Irvine of the Big West.

The NEC’s St. Francis Brooklyn plays independent American International.

Two SIAC matches are on tap with Morehouse at Central State and Fort Valley State at Kentucky State.

Lees-McRae of Conference Carolinas is home for Randolph-Macon and Emmanuel plays Missouri S&T.

For links to all matches that are being shown, go to our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Top-ranked Hawai’i of the Big West improved to 15-0 as it swept No. 7 Pepperdine 10-8) two days after beating the Waves in four. The Rainbow Warriors not only won their 23rd in a row and program-record 28th in a row at home, but after the match got their rings for winning the 2022 NCAA title. Spyros Chakas had 15 kills in the 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 victory in which Hawai’i hit .405. Chakas had two errors in 22 attacks, two aces, two blocks and a dig. Guilherme Voss had six kills with one error in nine attacks and eight blocks, one solo. Pepperdine got 11 kills from Jaylen Jasper, who had an ace, a block and six digs …

No. 14 CSUN (12-5) of the Big West hit .474 and stunned No. 10 Stanford (9-7) of the MPSF on its home court, sweeping the Cardinal 25-20, 25-23, 26-24. Kyle Hobus led CSUN with 14 kills, an assist, an ace, two blocks and six digs. Lorenzo Bertozzi had 10 kills in 15 errorless swings, a block and eight digs. Stanford got 12 kills from Will Rottman and 10 kills from Kevin Lamp …

Second-ranked UCLA (17-1, 4-0) won its eighth in a row, a 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 MPSF victory at Concordia Irvine (5-11, 0-4). Stats were not available …

Fifth-ranked Grand Canyon (15-1, 4-1) bounced back from its first loss with a 25-18, 25-22, 25-21 MPSF victory over visiting No. 8 BYU (10-5, 2-3). Camden Gianni led a balanced attack with 10 kills, two aces, a solo block and a dig. Jackson Hickman had nine kills and Christian Janke had eight kills with one error in 13 attacks, two aces, a block and eight digs. Nicholas Slight had three kills in four tries, 32 assists, a solo block and seven digs. BYU’s Miks Ramanis had 13 kills, Luke Benson 11 and Trent Moser nine … Also in the MPSF, No. 11 USC (8-7) beat Menlo (11-2) 25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20 …

In the Big West, UC Santa Barbara (4-9, 1-0) scored a 20-25, 25-22, 28-26, 25-22 win over visiting UC San Diego (6-9, 0-2). Owen Birg led the Gauchos with 22 kills, an assist, eight digs and four blocks …

Fourth-ranked Long Beach State (9-2) of the Big West overpowered visiting No. 12 Ball State (10-6) of the MIVA as five players had 10 or more kills in the 25-19, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15 victory.

Spencer Olivier led with 16 after having two errors in 24 attacks to hit .583. He had two blocks and four digs. Simon Torwie had 11 kills with one error in 17 attacks and four blocks, one solo, and Clarke Godbold had 11 kills, an assist, three blocks and seven digs. Shane Holdaway and Sotiris Siapanis had 10 kills each and Siapanis, like libero Mason Briggs, had 12 digs. Ball State”s Kaleb Jenness had 16 kills, three blocks and 10 digs, and Tinaishe Ndavazocheva had 11 kills, an assist, three blocks and five digs …

In a MIVA match, Lewis (9-9, 3-4) won in five at McKendree (6-8, 1-6). Max Roquet led the Flyers with 19 kills and Christian Prayer had 16 …

The EIVA’s George Mason swept North Greenville of Conference Carolinas as the Patriots hit .412. Liam French had 16 kills and hit .522 with seven digs and Omar Hoyos had 13 kills … Harvard of the EIVA hit .414 and beat visiting St. Francis Brooklyn of the NEC in five. Zach Berty had 16 kills with two errors in 31 attacks, three aces and 10 digs for the Crimson … Princeton of the EIVA swept FDU of the NEC … NJIT of the EIVA broke a five-match losing streak and swept the NEC’s Merrimack …

Two other NEC teams won as D’Youville beat independent Alderson Broaddus in four and LIU swept at American International …

In the SIAC, Central State swept Fort Valley State, but Morehouse at Kentucky State was called off.