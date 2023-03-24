Ninth-ranked Loyola Chicago swept Lewis in one of two MIVA matches Thursday, Purdue Fort Wayne held off McKendree in five in the other, and King scored a victory at Emmanuel in Conference Carolinas in the only other match on the NCAA Division I-II schedule.

Things are busier Friday with a mix of conference and non-conference matches.

In the Big West, No. 2 Hawai’i is at CSUN, while No. 4 Long Beach State is home to the MPSF’s USC.

There are two MPSF matches when No. 5 Grand Canyon is home for Concordia Irvine and No. 7 Pepperdine goes to No. 8 BYU.

In the EIVA, Princeton is at George Mason and Harvard plays host to independent American International.

The two MIVA matches have No. 15 Ohio State, coming off its upset of No. 1 and idle Penn State, home for Lindenwood and Quincy at No. 12 Ball State.

Conference Carolinas has four matches, King at Erskine, North Greenville at Mount Olive, Belmont Abbey at Barton and Lees-McRae at Emmanuel.

There are four NEC matches with Saint Francis (PA) at D’Youville, LIU at Merrimack, Fairleigh Dickinson at Daemen and St. Francis Brooklyn at Sacred Heart.

In the SIAC Fort Valley State is at Benedict, while Edward Waters plays independent Webber International.

Other independents in action include Lincoln Memorial vs. Queens, Tusculum playing Limestone, Missouri S&T facing Judson, Alderson Broaddus playing Carlow and Thomas More facing Maryville.

If a match is being shown we have the viewing link in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Listings.

Loyola (18-3, 9-1) rolled to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 sweep of its Chicago-area rival Lewis (13-10, 4-5) to build its lead over idle second-place Lindenwood (6-2) to three and a half games. Parker Van Buren had 14 kills, hit .393, and had an ace and two blocks. Nicodemus Meyer had eight kills with one error in 12 attacks, an ace two digs and seven blocks. Cole Schlothauer had seven kills, an assist, an ace five digs and four blocks. Dan Mangun had a kill in his only try, 33 assists, five blocks and four digs. His team his .375 and had three aces and 17 service errors. Lewis, which hit .154, had two aces and 10 errors. Christian Prayer led the Flyers with 10 kills, two blocks and nine digs …

Purdue Fort Wayne (14-9, 5-4) got career highs of 19 kills and 13 digs from Mark Frazier in its 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 24-26, 15-13 victory over visiting McKendree (6-11, 1-9). Frazier hit .304 and had an ace and for blocks. Jon Diedrich had 14 kills, an assist, six blocks and four digs. Carlos Mercado had 11 kills, four blocks and four digs. Sergio Carrillo had four kills in five errorless tries, 40 assists, five blocks and six digs. McKendree’s Bryce Wetjen had 18 kills, an assist, an ace, nine digs and two blocks, one solo. Jacob Gall and Kevin Schuele had 11 kills each. Schuele had two assists, five aces and 13 digs …

Mount Olive (7-12, 3-6) won 25-17, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20 at Emmanuel (7-14, 2-7) as Hayden Frear had 15 kills, an assist, two blocks and 15 digs. Tate Sandvig had 14 kills, hit .414, and added an ace, a block and six digs. Pedro Gonzalez had 11 kills, hit .474, and had seven blocks. Justin Gregory and Holden Maryott, who had no errors in 14 attacks, had nine kills each. Jayden Young had 21 kills for Emmanuel.