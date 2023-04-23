The NCAA Men’s National Collegiate Volleyball Championship is set.
Here is the field, announced Sunday, listed by seeding:
1. UCLA, MPSF winner, 29-2
2. Hawai’i, Big West winner, 28-2
3. Penn State, EIVA winner, 26-3
4. Long Beach State, Big West at-large, 20-4
5. Grand Canyon, MPSF at-large, 22-7
6. Ohio State, MIVA winner, 22-9
7. King, Conference Carolinas winner, 16-15
Read how they got there in our NCAA roundup posted earlier Sunday.
Play begins next Sunday at George Mason in Fairfax, Virginia. There are three play-in matches to get to the semifinals, where UCLA and Hawai’i await.
The first play-in match pits Ohio State and King. The winner advances to a Tuesday match against Penn State with a berth in the semifinals on the line. In the other second play-in match, Long Beach State plays Penn State.
For the bracket and more information, go to: https://www.ncaa.com/sports/volleyball-men/nc
It’s really sad that the semi final games are not being televised on TV. If you’re trying to get the mens game going throught out the US then you got to advertise better.
Could not agree more.