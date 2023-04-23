The NCAA Men’s National Collegiate Volleyball Championship is set.

Here is the field, announced Sunday, listed by seeding:

1. UCLA, MPSF winner, 29-2

2. Hawai’i, Big West winner, 28-2

3. Penn State, EIVA winner, 26-3

4. Long Beach State, Big West at-large, 20-4

5. Grand Canyon, MPSF at-large, 22-7

6. Ohio State, MIVA winner, 22-9

7. King, Conference Carolinas winner, 16-15

Play begins next Sunday at George Mason in Fairfax, Virginia. There are three play-in matches to get to the semifinals, where UCLA and Hawai’i await.

The first play-in match pits Ohio State and King. The winner advances to a Tuesday match against Penn State with a berth in the semifinals on the line. In the other second play-in match, Long Beach State plays Penn State.

For the bracket and more information, go to: https://www.ncaa.com/sports/volleyball-men/nc