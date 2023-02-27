Second-ranked UCLA beat visiting UC Irvine on Sunday in one of only three matches on the NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball schedule.

VolleyballMag.com photographers Stephen Burns and Andy J. Gordon were at Pauly Pavilion and their photo gallery follows.

UCLA (15-1) of the MPSF gave coach John Speraw his 400th career victory against his former program with a 20-25, 25-22, 25-16, 27-25 win over the Anteaters (9-5) of the Big West. Speraw got 199 of those victories as the coach at UCI, including the 2012 NCAA title. The next year he left for UCLA and current UCI coach David Kniffin and his team won the 2013 NCAA crown.

Sunday, UCLA matched its best start wince 2005. Merrick McHenry led with 15 kills and hit .636 after having one error in 22 attacks to go with an assist, an ace, three digs and seven blocks. UCLA hit .415 and got 11 kills from Ido David and 10 from Alex Knight. UCI, which hit .286, got 17 kills fro Hilir Henno, 12 from Cole Gillis and 10 from Francesco Sani …

In an MPSF match, No. 13 USC (7-7, 1-3) prevailed 25-19, 18-25, 26-24, 22-25, 17-15 over visiting No. 9 Stanford (9-6, 2-2). Dillon Klein led the Trojans with a career-high 29 kills. He hit .365 and had an assist, an ace, two blocks and seven digs. Simon Gallas had 19 kills, an assist, three aces and seven digs. USC hit .333. Stanford, which hit .369, got 21 kills from Will Rottman, who hit .362 and had five aces, three blocks and five digs. Theo Snoey had 18 kills, hit .471 after having only two errors in 34 swings, and he added two assists, an ace, three blocks and 11 digs. Justin Liu had 11 digs and seven assists …

Surging Daemen improved to 10-1, 5-0 in the NEC, with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of visiting St. Francis Brooklyn (5-6, 2-1). Daemen, which hit .341 in winning its ninth in a row, got 11 kills from Zach Schneider, who had an ace, a block and nine digs, and 10 kills from Cameron Milligan. Patrick Rogers had 10 kills for St. Francis.

Click on any photo to view full size: