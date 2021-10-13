NCAA: Milwaukee stays atop Horizon; Cal Poly, Campbell win; GT, Huskers, Minnesota back in action Wednesday

TIME IS RUNNING OUT!

There are just 17 matches on the Wednesday schedule, but that includes No. 16 Georgia Tech, coming off its big upset victory at Pittsburgh, playing at Clemson in the only ACC match of the day. The rest of the league is in action Friday, including No. 2 and unbeaten Louisville at Virginia Tech and now No. 4 Pitt at Miami.

There are three Big Ten matches Wednesday as No. 9 and league-leading Nebraska is home for Indiana, No. 12 Minnesota plays host to Northwestern, and Illinois entertains Iowa, like idle Rutgers stll looking for its first conference victory.

The SEC slate shows three matches, two with potential NCAA at-large implications, as Ole Miss (RPI 41) goes to Texas A&M (33) and South Carolina (25) is at Mississippi State (50). Also, Alabama is at Missouri.

The Big 12 is off but has four matches Thursday, including top-ranked and unbeaten Texas home for TCU and No. 11 Baylor home for Kansas, not ranked but No. 15 in the RPI.

The Pac-12 is off, too, but Thursday the two matches pit No. 10 Washington at No. 13 Oregon and No. 17 Utah at No. 18 Stanford.

The West Coast Conference is off but has four matches Thursday, including a showdown between two of its three ranked teams when No. 22 San Diego goes to No. 24 Pepperdine. Eighth-ranked BYU is off until Saturday when it goes to Pepperdine.

Creighton of the Big East, ranked No. 19, is off until Saturday when it goes to Connecticut, and No. 20 Western Kentucky of Conference USA is home Friday for Middle Tennessee.

Among the other matches Wednesday, Dayton (RPI 53) is home for an Atlantic 10 match with Xavier of the Big East, and UCF (RPI 13) plays an American Athletic match at South Florida.

TUESDAY — Horizon League-leader Milwaukee improved to 13-6 overall and 7-0 in the conference with a four-set win over visiting UIC (8-10, 4-2). Ari Miller led with 19 as she hit .515 after having two errors in 33 attacks. She had two digs and four blocks, one solo. Carmen Heilemann, who had two aces and four blocks, and Madi Malone had 13 kills each … Also in the HL, Purdue Fort Wayne beat Cleveland State in four and Oakland won in four at IUPUI. Oakland’s Jamie Waling had 17 kills, three aces, 15 digs, and four blocks …

Cal Poly won its fourth match in a row to imroved to 8-10 overall, 6-1 in the Big West as the Mustangs swept visiting CSU Bakersfield (10-5, 3-4). Jamie Stivers led with 13 kills as she hit .429 after having one error in 28 attacks to go with 12 digs. Tommi Stockham had 12 kills, hit .320, and had an ace and a dig. Avalon DeNechochea had three kills in four errorless tries, 35 assists, an ace, and seven digs …

In the Big South, Campbell (11-8, 6-1) stayed a game off the pace in the loss column and broke a tie for second with a four-set win at Winthrop (10-7, 5-2). Lailah Green led the Fighting Cames with 17 kills, an assist, two blocks, and seven digs … Also in the Big South, North Carolina A&T swept Presbyterian and USC Upstate swept UNC Asheville …

In the lone Missouri Valley match of the day, Evansville (13-4, 3-3) got its third conference sweep in a row by beating visiting Missouri State (13-6, 4-3). Melanie Feliciano led with 19 kills as she hit .586 after having two errors in 29 attacks. She had a block and 11 digs. Giulia Cardona had 17 kills with no errors in 35 swings to hit .486 and added an assist, an ace, two blocks, and five digs. Alondra Vazquez had 14 kills, two assists, three aces, 11 digs, and four blocks, one solo …

Idle Austin Peay moved into the Ohio Valley lead at 6-1 as UT Martin (10-11, 6-2) got beaten at home in four by Southeast Missouri State (15-5, 6-2). Zoey Beasley led Southeast Missouri with 21 kills as she hit .388 and had two blocks and a dig. Tara Beilsmith had 25 digs, seven assists, and an ace, and Claire Ochs had eight kills with one error in 13 attacks, 34 assists, an ace, a block, and seven digs. Four players had nine or more kills to UT Martin, 14 by Karen Scanlon, who had two assists, two aces, two blocks, and 12 digs … Also in the OVC, Belmont won in five at Tennessee State as Taylor Floyd had 20 kills, an assist, an ace, 13 digs, and three blocks …

In the lone Southern Conference match of the day, ETSU swept Chattanooga. Sara Esposito had 10 kills, four aces, four digs, and a block …

In the Sun Belt, Louisiana-Lafayette (11-4, 6-1) stayed atop the West Division with a sweep at Louisiana-Monroe (5-17, 1-6) as five players had six or more kills.

The only Big Sky match saw Northern Colorado (14-4, 6-1) beat visiting Idaho (3-13, 0-7) in four to stay a game back of league-leading Weber State in the loss column. Rachel Hickman led with 12 kills, three blocks, and a dig. Idaho’s Allison Munday had 16 kills, an ace, two blocks and eight digs …

South Dakota State got a four-set Summit League win over visiting North Dakota State as Crystal Burk had 17 kills with two errors in 40 attacks to hit .375. She had a block and 11 digs. NDSU’s Syra Tanchin had 18 kills, hit .308, and had an assist, two blocks, and three digs. …

San Jose State swept visiting Nevada in the Mountain West as Latahevai Louisi had 12 kills, hit .409, two digs, and three blocks, one solo.