NCAA notes: Ole Miss wins NIVC, Wise AVCA COY, men’s news

Ole Miss won the NIVC, the AVCA named its coach and freshman of the year, and there’s some preseason men’s volleyball news.

NIVC: Mississippi beat Texas Tech 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 to win the NIVC.

The tournament, which existed from 1989-1995, had a 32-team field and Ole Miss beat Stephen F. Austin, Arkansas State, Georgia and West Virginia to get to the final. In those five matches, the Rebels lost just one set in a 3-1 win over Arkansas State.

Emily Stroup led Ole Miss (22-14) with 17 kills, hit .353 and had 11 digs. Lexi Thompson had nine kills and 12 digs and Kate Gibson had nine kills, 15 digs and two blocks.

Texas Tech finished 19-15. The Red Raiders had just 32 kills, 11 by Chandler Atwood.

AVCA awards: The freshman of the year is Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke, while the coach of the year is Mary Wise of Florida. Its national player of the year will be announced at the annual luncheon on Friday. To read about Rettke, click here. To read about Wise, click here. Also, Kentucky’s Lindsey Gray-Walton was named the AVCA national assistant coach of the year.

MIVA: Ohio State, which won the last two NCAA titles, was picked No. 1 by the league coaches. Lewis was second. Ohio State’s Nicolas Szerszen was the preseason player of the year. Click here to read the complete MIVA release.

MPSF: The coaches picked BYU as the top team in the league entering the 2018 season. UCLA is second. Click here for the complete release and poll.