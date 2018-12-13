NCAA practices: Stanford, BYU, Illinois, Nebraska photo gallery

Nebraska's Lexi Sun takes a transition swing on the left side/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
MINNEAPOLIS — All four NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship participants practiced Wednesday in the Target Center in preparation for Thursday night’s national semifinals pitting Stanford against BYU at 6 p.m. Central, followed by Illinois vs. Nebraska.
VBM photo editor Ed Chan captured the moments that make the day before the event a special time for the four teams.
Stanford’s Jenna Gray looks for a ball under the scorer’s table/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
BYU comes together at the end of practice/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Nebraska’s Lexi Sun has a good laugh with her teammates/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Husker assistant Jaylen Reyes simulates Jacqueline Quade and beats the defense/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Static electricity in the Target Center is a hair-raising affair for BYU’s Roni Jones-Perry/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
BYU executes an overpass drill/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Illinois’ Jacqueline Quade winds up for a spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
BYU’s Roni Jones-Perry competes in an intrasquad scrimmage/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Stanford’s Audriana Fitzmorris reaches for a right side set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jacqueline Quade hits line in a fisheye photo/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jordyn Poulter takes an overpass block in the shoulder/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The Fighting Iliini’s Jordyn Poulter dumps/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Illinois coach Chris Tamas visits Jordyn Poulter/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Lyndie Haddock-Eppich reaches for a tight pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Illinois practices blocking footwork/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
BYU coach Heather Olmstead fills in as a practice libero/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ed Chan is the Publisher/Director of Photography at VolleyballMag.com. Ed has been involved in the sport for nearly 40 years as a photographer, facility owner, official, coach, and player.