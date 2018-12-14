The best NCAA semifinals photos: Stanford-BYU, Nebraska-Illinois gallery

By Ed Chan -
0
Nebraska's Kenzie Maloney goes airborne for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

MINNEAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship title match is set after Stanford swept BYU and Nebraska rallied from being down 0-2 to beat Illinois.

The VolleyballMag.com photography crew of Ed Chan, Michael Gomez, and Julie Chan was on hand and they present their favorite photos from Thursday’s semifinals:
Become a Premium subscriber to continue reading.
VolleyballMag.com Premium subscribers get:
  • More overall in-depth coverage and feature articles than anywhere in the volleyball universe
  • Increased juniors coverage
  • NCAA women’s volleyball coverage including features, examining issues and daily roundups that you can’t find anywhere else
  • And, of course, coverage of beach volleyball and Ed Chan’s photos
Sign up for one year for $24.99
Sign up for one month for $4.95
Already a Premium subscriber? Sign in.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR