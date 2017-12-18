VolleyballMag.com’s favorite photos from the NCAA title match

Nebraska wins its second championship in three years/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
As Nebraska defeated Florida on Saturday night in the sold-out Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., to win the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, VolleyballMag.com photographers Ed and Julie Chan were shooting away.
Here are their favorite photos from a tremendous finishing night to the 2017 NCAA college volleyball season:
Nebraska’s Kenzie Maloney, Kelly Hunter, and Annika Albrecht celebrate the stuff block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Nebraska’s Annika Albrecht extends for the pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Mikaela Foecke, Briana Holman, Sydney Townsend, and Annika Albrecht congratulate Nebraska libero Kenzie Maloney on scoring a dig kill/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Nebraska dogpiles after winning the championship/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Laura Stivrins of Nebraska hits the slide set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Florida libero Caroline Knop lunges for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Nebraska libero Kenzie Maloney lunges to make a pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Mikaela Foecke hits an overpass as Florida’s Allie Monserez tries to save it/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Nebraska’s Kelly Hunter takes a swing/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Florida’s Rhamat Alhassan stuffs Lauren Stivrins on the quick set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Lauren Stivrins hits angle on the slide set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Florida’s Rachael Kramer and Nebraska’s Kelly Hunter joust/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Florida coach Mary Wise and assistant Shannon Wells ponder the situation/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Cheyenne Huskey sets quick to Rhamat Alhassan/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kelly Hunter fools the Florida defense by faking the jump set and then allowing the overpass to fall in the middle of the defense/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Florida’s Carli Snyder, Rhamat Alhassan, Cheyenne Huskey, Allie Gregory, and Paige Hammons huddle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Cheyenne Huskey is pumped up after a solo block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Nebraska’s Mikaela Foecke swings angle on a one-on-one opportunity/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Allie Monserez directs the Florida offense/Julie Chan, VBshots.com
Lauren Stivrins thwarts Rhamat Alhassan’s attack/Julie Chan, VBshots.com
Nebraska setter Kelly Hunter takes a double block with her before setting the slide to Briana Holman/Julie Chan, VBshots.com
Nebraska’s bench joins in the final celebration of the 2017 season/Julie Chan, VBshots.com
Confetti comes down as the teams congratulate each other/Julie Chan, VBshots.com
Nebraska’s cheerleaders get to celebrate, too/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
