VolleyballMag.com’s favorite photos from the NCAA title match

By Ed Chan -
Nebraska wins its second championship in three years/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

As Nebraska defeated Florida on Saturday night in the sold-out Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., to win the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, VolleyballMag.com photographers Ed and Julie Chan were shooting away.

Here are their favorite photos from a tremendous finishing night to the 2017 NCAA college volleyball season:

(For pics from the 2017 semifinals, click here)

