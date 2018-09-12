There were big-time POW performances all over the country last week, from Yosianna Pressley of Baylor and Kathryn Plummer of Stanford averaging almost six kills per set to LIU Brooklyn’s Natalia Rivera averaging 6.46 digs to Loyola Marymount’s Tessa Reid averaging 13.5 assists.

There were sisters honored again, as Jacksonville State’s Lexie Libs was the Ohio Valley Conference setter of the week and Northern Kentucky’s Haley Libs was the Horizon League player of the week.

They’re just some of the POWs from around the country honored this week by their respective conferences.

You can look forward every week to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.

POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.

ACC

Player of the week: Pitt sophomore RS Kayla Lund

Freshman: Clemson OH/RS Solei Thomas

Worth noting: Lund won for the second time in three weeks and Thomas went back-to-back. Lund led a 3-0 week by getting 48 kills, 24 digs and hitting .411. Thomas hit .312 in three matches, getting 39 kills and seven blocks.

The complete ACC release

Big 12

Offensive: Baylor sophomore OH Yossiana Pressley

Defensive: Iowa State junior libero Hali Hillegas

Rookie: TCU freshman OH élan McCall

Worth noting: Pressley had a remarkable week, averaging 5.85 kills, which included 32 in an upset of Wisconsin. Hillegas and McCall went back-to-back after Hillegas had 30 digs against Wichita State and McCall averaged 5.09 kills.

The complete Big 12 release

Big Ten

Co-Player: Illinois sophomore OH Megan Cooney

Co-Player: Nebraska senior OH Mikaela Foecke

Defensive: Ohio State sophomore L Hannah Gruensfelder

Setter: Illinois junior Jordyn Poulter

Freshman: Penn State MB Kaitlyn Hord

Worth noting: Cooney averaged 4.33 kills in three sweeps, while Foecke had 25 kills, 13 digs, five blocks and four aces against Creighton and then had nine more kills against Iowa State. Gruensfelder averaged 6.7 digs in three wins. Poulter went back-to-back, averaging 11.78 assists and 3.11 digs. And Hord averaged a team-best 3.38 kills against Stanford and Oregon.

The complete Big Ten release

Pac-12

Offensive: Stanford junior OH Kathryn Plummer, also the AVCA national POW

Defensive: Stanford junior L Morgan Hentz

Freshman: Oregon L Brooke Nuneviller

Worth noting: Plummer averaged 5.71 kills in wins over Penn State and Minnesota and was honored for the seventh time in her career. Hentz averaged 5.43 digs in those victories. Nuneviller averaged 6.29 digs and had two aces and four assists against Minnesota and Penn State.

The complete Pac-12 release

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Georgia sophomore OH T’ara Ceasar

Co-Defensive: Alabama senior MB Cidavia Hall

Co-Defensive: South Carolina sophomore MB Mikayla Robinson

Setter: Georgia junior Meghan Donovan

Freshman: Auburn OH Taylor Rowland

Worth noting: Ceasar had 57 kills and 28 digs over three matches. Hall and Robinson both averaged 1.2 blocks, while Donovan averaged 11.7 assists and Rowland 4.36 kills.

The complete SEC release

America East

Co-Player: Hartford junior MB Jenna Bridges

Co-Player: New Hampshire senior MB Gabri Olhava

Setter: Hartford sophomore Megan Anderson

Defensive specialist: Albany senior L Nicole Otero

Rookie: New Hampshire freshman MB Maddie Wiedenfeld

Worth noting: Bridges averaged 5.0 kills in three matches, while Olhava averaged 3.72 and hit .392. Anderson averaged 11.64 assists and 1.09 blocks, while Otero, a fixture for these honors, averaged 5.55 digs and won the honor for the 17th time. Wiedenfeld averaged 2.89 kills, hit .281 and had 13 blocks.

The complete America East release

American Athletic

Offensive: Cincinnati junior OH Jordan Thompson

Defensive: USF sophomore MB Jaeden Brown

Worth noting: Thompson went back to back after averaged 5.46 kills, hitting .274. Brown had 20 blocks in three wins and also 2.82 kills/set while hitting .300 .

The complete American Athletic release

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: Stetson senior MB Hao Jin

Defensive: FGCU freshman L Dana Axner

Freshman: UNF OH Solimar Cestero

Worth noting: Jin had 40 kills and hit .308 in three matches. Axner, last week’s freshman of the week, set the school single-match record with 39 digs against West Virginia. Cestero had 45 kills and 13 digs for UNF.

The complete ASUN release

Atlantic 10

Player of the week: Dayton senior OH Lauren Bruns

Defensive: VCU junior MB Jasmin Sneed

Rookie: La Salle freshman OH Elizabeth Osborn

Worth noting: Bruns averaged 4.56 kills and hit .339. Sneed averaged 1.43 blocks in four matches. Osborn had 34 kills and 40 digs in three matches.

The complete A-10 release

Big East

Player of the week: Marquette junior OH Allie Barber

Defensive: Creighton senior OH Jaali Winters

Freshman: Villanova OH Clare Delaplane

Worth noting: Barber had 29 kills against USC and hit .473 in three matches. Winters averaged 4.54 digs and .23 blocks. Delaplane had 30 kills in three matches.

The complete Big East release

Big South

Player of the week: Radford senior S Haley Kleespies

Defensive: High Point sophomore L Abby Bottomley

Freshman: Radford libero Grace Green

Worth noting: Kleespies had 21 kills, 25 dig and 113 assists in three wins. Bottomley, going back-to-back, averaged 5.9 digs, while Green averaged 4.36 digs.

The complete Big South release

Big Sky

Offensive: Northern Arizona junior MB Abby Akin

Defensive: Sacramento State sophomore L Paige Sweeney

Worth noting: Akin averaged 2.69 kills and hit .424 in three matches, including an upset of Florida. Sweeney averaged 4.76 digs and .35 aces.

The complete Big Sky release

Big West

Player of the week: Cal Poly junior OH Torrey Van Winden

Defensive: Hawai’i senior L Reyn Akiu

Freshman: Cal Poly S Avalon DeNecochea

Worth noting: Van Winden won for the third time in her career after averaging 5.5 kills, 2.63 digs, .88 blocks and .38 aces in two wins over UCLA. Akiu averaged 5.38 digs, while DeNecochea averaged 12.63 assists against UCLA and had 13 digs and six blocks.

The complete Big West release

Colonial Athletic Association

Co-Offensive: UNCW senior OH Maddy Kline

Co-Offensive: Elon senior OH Kam Terry

Defensive: UNCW junior MB Kendall Bender

Rookie: Charleston freshman OH Sylvia Duggan

Worth noting: Terry and Bender went back-to-back. Kline was MVP of the Jefferson Cup after three sweeps in which she had double-doubles in each and hit .309. Terry has 32 kills against Georgia Southern, the most for a CAA player in a four-set match since 2005. Bender had 23 blocks last week to go with nine digs and 31 kills as she hit .361. And Duggan averaged 3.31 kills and 3.62 digs.

The complete Colonial release

Conference USA

Offensive: WJU senior MB Rachel Anderson

Defensive: UAB senior MB Victoria Young

Setter: FAU senior Ivone Martinez

Freshman: WKU MB Katie Isenbarger

Worth noting: Anderson had 27 kills in 12 sets to go with eight digs and seven blocks. Young had 22 kills and six digs against Alabama State. Martinez averaged 12.4 assists in a 3-0 week, while Isenbarger had 27 kills, 11 blocks and seven digs in three matches.

The complete C-USA release

Horizon League

Offensive: Northern Kentucky senior OH Haley Libs

Defensive: Green Bay senior L Vanessa Buman

Worth noting: Libs hit .300 while averaging 4.75 kills in two wins. Buman averaged 5.27 digs.

The complete Horizon release

Ivy League

Player: Brown senior RS Sabrina Stillwell

Rookie: Dartmouth freshman MB Francesca Meldrum

Worth noting: Stillwell had 68 kills, five blocks and five aces while hitting .321 in a 2-1 week. Meldrum had 24 kills, 14 blocks and five aces and hit .388 in three matches.

The complete Ivy League release

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Fairfield junior OH Mayda Garcia

Libero: Rider junior Rachelle Runyon

Co-Rookie: Canisius freshman MB Camila Vazquez

Co-Rookie: Rider freshman S Anilee Sher

Worth noting: Garcia averaged 4.61 kills. Runyon averaged 4.11 digs, while Vazquez getting 35 kills in three matches. She hit .420 and had 11 blocks. Sher averaged 8.63 assists and 2.84 digs and had 11 blocks in four matches.

The complete MAAC release

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Buffalo sophomore OH Andrea Mitrovic

MAC West offensive: EMU senior OH Jordan Smith

MAC East defensive: Buffalo junior MB Kristina Nieves

MAC West defensive: Toledo senior L Maurissa Leonard

MAC East setter: Buffalo sophomore Tia Gleason

Co-MAC West setter: Eastern Michigan senior Mallory Rajewski

Co-MAC West setter: Eastern Michigan junior Riley Taylor

Worth noting: Buffalo dominated with three awards and Eastern Michigan shared the setter honors in the West.

The complete MAC release

Mid-Eastern

Co-Player of the week: Bethune-Cookman sophomore OH Jordan Jefferson

Co-Player of the week: Morgan State junior OH Cristen Coryatt

Defensive: Bethune-Cookman senior Meraiah Hill

Co-Setter: Morgan State junior Roi Wallace

Rookie: Morgan State freshman OH Zoe McBride

Worth noting: Jefferson, Coryatt, Wallace and McBride all repeated.

The complete MEAC release

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Loyola junior S Delilah Wolf

Defensive: Loyola senior L Alex Nunez

Freshman: Missouri State S Chloe Rear

Worth noting: Wolf averaged 10.06 assists, 2.03 digs, 0.78 kills, 0.75 blocks and 0.22 aces while hitting .444 (8-0-18). Nunez averaged 6.08 digs, while Rear averaged 1.21 kills on .359 hitting, 7.29 assists, 1.93 digs and 0.71 blocks.

The complete Valley release

Mountain West

Offensive: UNLV sophomore OH Mariena Hayden

Defensive: Wyoming senior MB Reed Copeland

Worth noting: Hayden had 49 kills, 16 aces and 26 digs in three wins, while Copeland had 28 blocks in three victories, including 24 kills while hitting .438.

The complete Mountain West release

Northeast Conference

Player of the week: Bryant senior OH Julia Flynn

Defensive: LIU Brooklyn junior L Natalia Rivera

Rookie: Bryant freshman OH Carolina Kennedy

Worth noting: Kennedy went back-to-back after averaging 3.6 kills and hitting .342 to be named MVP of Hampton Inn tournament. Flynn averaged 3.8 kills and 1.7 digs. Rivera averaged 6.46 digs in three matches.

The complete Northeast release

Ohio Valley

Offensive: Morehead State sophomore OH Olivia Lohmeier

Defensive: Eastern Illinois junior L Anne Hughes

Setter: Jacksonville State sophomore Lexie Libs

Newcomer: Southeast Missouri sophomore OH Laney Malloy

Worth noting: Lohmeier repeated because she had 45 kills, four aces and eight blocks in three matches. Hughes had 78 digs, while libs had 102 assists in two matches. Malloy had 63 kills in four matches.

The complete OVC release

Patriot League

Player of the week: Navy sophomore OH Maddi Sgattoni

Rookie: Lehigh freshman S Alina Lam

Worth noting: Sgattoni had 53 kills and 47 digs in three matches, while Lam had 35 assists and eight digs in her first start.

The complete Patriot release

Southern Conference

Offensive: ETSU senior S Alyssa Kvarta

Defensive: Samford junior L Grace Tiesman

Worth noting: Kvarta averaged 10.56 assists, while Tiesman had 69 digs in three wins.

The complete SoCon release

Southland Conference

Offensive: Central Arkansas senior OH Haley Tippett

Defensive: Stephen F. Austin junior MB Danae Daron

Worth noting: Tippett was MVP of her team’s tournament after getting 49 kills and 38 digs in three wins. Daron had four blocks or more in five matches.

The complete Southland release

Southwestern

Co-Offensive: Prairie View junior OH Jaylan Thomas

Co-Offensive: Jackson State freshman OH Camry Dabney

Defensive: Prairie View senior L Christen Augustin

Setter: Jackson State freshman Sapphire Simpson

Newcomer: Alcorn State freshman S Jurnee Calhoun

Worth noting: Thomas had 40 kills in 13 sets, while Dabney had 44 kills. Augustine averaged 4.07 digs.

The complete SWAC release

Summit

Offensive: Denver senior OH Becca Latham

Defensive: South Dakota State senior MB Payton Richardson

Worth noting: Latham won the honor for the third time. She averaged 3.78 kills and hit .538. Richardson had 25 total blocks, 1.67 per set.

The complete Summit release

Sun Belt

Offensive: Texas State senior OH Amy Pflughaupt

Defensive: Little Rock senior MB Veronica Martin

Setter: Appalachian State senior Becky Porter

Freshman: Coastal Carolina OH Anett Nemeth

Worth noting: Porter won for the second straight week after averaging 10.67 assists. Pflughaupt had a huge week, averaging 4.0 kills and 2.08 digs. Martin had 22 blocks in three matches and Nemeth had 42 kills in three matches to go with 24 digs.

The complete Sun Belt release

West Coast

Player of the week: Loyola Marymount junior S Tess Reid.

Worth noting: LMU went 3-0 and Reid averaged 13.5 assists per set. She also had eight kills, four aces, 26 digs and a block.

Also Nominated: Lindsey Calvin, Saint Mary’s; Kathya Garcia, San Francisco; Lyndie Haddock-Eppich, BYU; Tiyanna Hallums, Gonzaga; Kaitlyn Lines, Pacific; Hana Lishman, Pepperdine; Addie Picha, San Diego.

The complete WCC release

Western Athletic

Offensive: NM State senior OH Tatyana Battle

Defensive: UT Rio Grande Valley senior L Gysell Zayas

Worth noting: Battle averaged 3.25 kills and was MVP of the Borderland tournament. Zayas averaged 5.92 digs.

The complete WAC release