All the NCAA POWs, VCU beats JMU, No. 15 Cal Poly opens Big West play

With all 32 conferences — from the ACC to the West Coast Conference — reporting, this is your weekly POW roundup.

We also have a result of Monday’s only NCAA Division I women’s volleyball match plus a look at some of the key matches Tuesday as preseason ends and conference play begins.

You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.

POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.

Monday-Tuesday: There was one match Monday as VCU of the Atlantic 10 held off visiting James Madison of the Colonial 25-21, 21-25, 23-25, 25-23, 17-15.

VCU (7-5) was led by Vicky Giommarini, who had 19 kills, 10 digs, two aces and a block. JMU (8-3) got 14 kills from M’Kaela White, who had nine blocks, a dig and an ace.

There are 22 matches on the NCAA schedule Tuesday, including the Big West opener with No. 15 Cal Poly at home for UC Davis. There are three other Big West matches.

Also, Oregon State of the Pac-12 plays host to Seattle of the WAC and Kansas of the Big 12 is home for Drake of the Missouri Valley Conference. North Carolina of the ACC added a match against Elon of the Colonial. UNC had two matches canceled last week because of Hurricane Florence and Elon had three matches canceled.

A handful of in-state matchups are on the NCAA slate as the preseason ends for everyone.

As always, VolleyballMag.com has the TV and streaming listings for every NCAA Division I match that is being shown.

ACC

Player of the week: Georgia Tech junior MB Kodie Comby

Freshman: Georgia Tech freshman OH Mariana Brambila

Worth noting: Comby averaged 2.11 kills and hit .484 in two victories, while Brambila averaged 3.33 kills and 2.89 digs.

The complete ACC release

Big 12

Offensive: Kansas State senior OH Kylee Zumach

Defensive: West Virginia sophomore MB Katie DeMeo

Rookie: Kansas State freshman RS Gloria Mutiri

Worth noting: Zumach averaged 4.86 kills while hitting .463. DeMeo had 23 blocks, four solo, while Mutiri averaged 3.0 kills and 3.0 digs while hitting .327.

The complete Big 12 release

Big Ten

Player: Illinois junior OH Jacqueline Quade

Defensive: Nebraska freshman MB Callie Schwarzenbach

Setter: Illinois junior Jordyn Poulter

Freshman: Penn State RS Jonni Parker

Worth noting: Quade averaged 4.9 kills in three wins, hitting .379. Schwarzenbach averaged 2.7 blocks in three wins, including 13 against New Mexico. Poultler averaged 11.7 assists and had 27 digs, eight blocks and four aces. And Parker hit .373 while averaging 3.2 kills and also had 11 digs, five aces, nine blocks and four assists in three matches.

The complete Big Ten release

Pac-12

Offensive: Stanford junior OH Kathryn Plummer

Defensive: Stanford junior L Morgan Hentz

Freshman: Oregon State freshman S Maddie Sheehan

Worth noting: Plummer and Hentz won for the second straight week after the Cardinal beat Texas twice. Plummer averaged 4.43 kills while hitting .303 and she also averaged 2.86 digs in seven sets. Hentz averaged 5.43 digs and had just one reception error in the two matches. Sheehan averaged 9.58 assists and almost one block in two wins.

The complete Pac-12 release

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: LSU sophomore OH Taylor Bannister

Co-Defensive: Florida senior MB Taelor Kellum

Setter: Georgia junior Meghan Donovan

Freshman: Auburn L Bella Rosenthall

Worth noting: Bannister averaged 5.56 kills, which included 36 kills against SMU, second most in a five-set match in LSU history. Kelly had 22 blocks in four wins.

Donovan won for the second straight week and Rosentall is the second straight Auburn player to win. Donovan averaged 12.3 assists and Rosenthall had five digs per set.

The complete SEC release

America East

Player: Hartford junior MB Jenna Bridges

Co-Setter: Stony Brook junior LeAnne Sakowicz

Co-Setter: Hartford sophomore Megan Anderson

Defensive specialist: Stony Brook sophomore L Kiani Kerstetter

Rookie: Binghamton freshman S Kiara Adams

Worth noting: Bridges 4.70 kills per set, 0.70 blocks per set and 1.0 digs per set in 2-1 week. Sakowicz averaged 10.54 assists per set, while Anderson averaged 10.80 assists. Kerstetter averaged 4.72 digs. Adams averaged 6.8 assists and had 25 digs in four matches.

The complete America East release

American Athletic

Offensive: Cincinnati junior OH Jordan Thompson, also the AVCA national POW

Defensive: USF senior L Jordan Pingel

Worth noting: There’s been no stopping Thompson, who won for the third week in a row. She averaged 7.45 kills while hitting .394, which included 32 kills against Xavier and 35 more against Indiana. Pingel averaged 5.18 digs in three wins.

The complete American Athletic release

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: Kennesaw State sophomore OH Lauren Chastang

Defensive: Stetson junior OH Eva Deisa

Freshman: Stetson OH Dani Ballou

Worth noting: Chatang won for the second time this season as she averaged 3.3 kills per set last week. Deisa set the Stetson single-match record with 35 digs against Chicago State. And Ballou averaged 1.61 kills and had 10 digs in four matches.

The complete ASUN release

Atlantic 10

Player of the week: Dayton senior OH Lauren Bruns

Defensive: Fordham junior L Morgan Williams

Rookie: George Washington freshman L Bella Bowman

Worth noting: Bruns won for the second straight week after averaging 4.77 kills while hitting .322. Williams averaged 4.79 digs in four matches. Bowman averaged 4.36 digs.

The complete A-10 release

Big East

Player of the week: Georgetown senior MB Symone Speech

Defensive: Creighton junior DS Brittany Witt

Freshman: St. John’s OH Efronsini Alexakou

Worth noting: Speech hit .449 in three matches, averaging 3.7 kills. Witt averaged 5.4 digs, while Alexakou averaged 3.69 kills while hitting .314 in three wins. She also averaged 1.92 digs.

The complete Big East release

Big South

Player of the week: USC Upstate sophomore RS Lily Dempsey

Defensive: UNC Asheville senior L Madisen Zyburt

Freshman: High Point OH Madison Smith

Worth noting: Dempsey averaged 3.0 kills and 1.75 digs and had nine blocks in two wins. Zyburt averaged 8.25 digs, while Smith led the league by hitting .415 while averaging 3.0 kills and .71 digs..

The complete Big South release

Big Sky

Offensive: Montana State junior OH Evi Wilson

Defensive: Montana State junior L Allyssa Rizzo

Worth noting: Wilson averaged 3.50 kills and hit .333 in two wins. Teammate Rizzo had averaged 5.5 digs.

The complete Big Sky release

Big West

Player of the week: Cal Poly junior OH Torrey Van Winden

Defensive: UC Davis junior L Ally Reyes

Freshman: Long Beach State OH Allison Martinez

Worth noting: Van Winden won for the second straight week and fourth time in her career after hitting .453 in 10 sets. She averaged 6.0 kills, 2.3 digs, .90 blocks and .30 aces. Reyes averaged 5.38 digs in two matches, while Martinez hit .577 in two wins. She totaled 24 kills and five blocks.

The complete Big West release

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: Hofstra junior OH Laura Masciullo

Defensive: Towson senior libero Anna Holehouse

Rookie: Hofstra freshman L Maddie Appleton

Worth noting: Masciullo averaged 4.47 kills in four matches, including 28 against Columbia. Holehouse became Towson’s all-time digs leader and averaged 6.75 for the week. Appleton had 68 digs 12 assists and four aces in four matches.

The complete Colonial release

Conference USA

Co-Offensive: Rice sophomore OH Nicole Lennon

Co-Offensive: WKU junior RS Sophia Cerino

Defensive: Marshall junior L Amber Weber

Setter: Florida Atlantic senior Ivone Martinez

Freshman: Marshall S Gabrielle Coulter

Worth noting: Lennon averaged 4.33 kills and hit .355 in three wins. Cerino hit .460 and had eight blocks and seven aces in 12 sets. Weber averaged 8.27 digs. Martinez not only averaged 14.22 assists, but also 3.1 digs. And Coulter averaged 11.64 assists.

The complete C-USA release

Horizon League

Offensive: Northern Kentucky senior OH Haley Libs

Defensive: Milwaukee freshman L Jess Grabowski

Worth noting: Libs won for the second straight week as she averaged 3.55 kills and hit .282 in a 3-0 week. She also picked up 3.37 digs per set. Grabowski averaged 7.1 digs.

The complete Horizon release

Ivy League

Player: Columbia junior MB Chichi Ikwuazom

Rookie: Brown freshman S Kristin Seller

Worth noting: Ikwuazom had 54 kills and 12 blocks while hitting .400 in a 3-1 week. Sellers put up 117 assists and had 40 digs in three matches.

The complete Ivy League release

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Fairfield junior OH Mayda Garcia

Libero: Fairfield senior Taylor Rudeen

Rookie: Fairfield freshman Alexis Rich

Worth noting: Garcia repeated as Fairfield went 3 for 3. Garcia averaged 5.12 kills and 4.0 digs. Rudeen averaged 5.12 digs, while Rich averaged 10.75 assists and 2.12 digs.

The complete MAAC release

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Akron junior MB Ashley Richardson

MAC West offensive: NIU senior MB Meg Wolowicz

MAC East defensive: Bowling Green senior L Kallie Seimet

MAC West defensive: Ball State senior MB Meg Starling

MAC East setter: Buffalo sophomore Tia Gleason

MAC West setter: Toledo senior Carly Townsend

Worth noting: Richardson had 29 kills in two wins, with just one attack error in 43 swings. She hit .651 and also had three aces and four blocks. Wolowicz averaged 4.95 kills. Seimet averaged 7.6 digs, while Starling has 23 blocks in a 4-0 week. Gleason had 115 assists in three matches and Townsend averaged 11.1 assists in two matches.

The complete MAC release

Mid-Eastern

Co-Player of the week: Bethune-Cookman junior OH Miranda White

Co-Player of the week: Morgan State junior OH Cristen Coryatt

Defensive: Bethune-Cookman sophomore OH Jordan Jefferson

Setter: Morgan State junior Roi Wallace

Rookie: Morgan State freshman OH Zoe McBride

Worth noting: White is the only new winner in the group after getting 58 kills in three matches, including 25 against Brown. Coryatt averaged 4.3 kills and 2.5 digs.

The complete MEAC release

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Bradley senior OH Erica Haslag

Defensive: Missouri State sophomore MB Laynie Drake

Freshman: Missouri State OH Amelia Flynn

Worth noting: Haslag averaged 4.18 kills in a 3-0 week while hitting .306 and averaging .64 blocks. Drake had 14 blocks in three matches, while Flynn averaged 2.78 kills, 2.67 digs and .56 blocks.

The complete Valley release

Mountain West

Offensive: UNLV sophomore OH Mariena Hayden

Defensive: UNLV senior MB Elsa Descamps

Worth noting: Hayden repeated after getting 50 kills, 30 digs, five blocks and 12 aces. Descamps had 14 blocks, eight solo, in three wins.

The complete Mountain West release

Northeast Conference

Player of the week: Robert Morris sophomore MB Emma Granger

Co-Defensive: Sacred Heart freshman S Emma Smallcomb

Co-Defensive: Robert Morris senior L Allie Yurkovich

Rookie: Sacred Heart freshman S Sara Ciszek

Worth noting: Granger averaged 3.55 kills and had 14 blocks and 10 aces in four matches. Smallcomb averaged 5.44 digs, while Yurkovich averaged 4.22 digs. Ciszek averaged 10 assists, 2.33 digs and 2.0 kills.

The complete Northeast release

Ohio Valley

Offensive: Austin Peay sophomore OH Brooke Moore

Defensive: Eastern Illinois junior L Anne Hughes

Setter: Austin Peay senior S Kristen Stucker

Newcomer: Southeast Missouri freshman S Claire Ochs

Worth noting: Moore averaged 3.92 kills, 3.92 digs and had five blocks in a tournament at Rice. Hughes averaged 6.44 digs. It was the second straight week for Southeast Missouri to get the newcomer honor. Ochs had 105 assists in two wins and also had 33 digs, four blocks and six aces.

The complete OVC release

Patriot League

Player of the week: Navy senior MB Katie Patrick

Rookie: Army West Point freshman MB Emmy Barnhorst

Worth noting: Patrick averaged 2.42 kills and 1.17 blocks and hit .400, while Barnhorst averaged 3.82 kills, hit .353 and had 12 blocks, two solo.

The complete Patriot release

Southern Conference

Offensive: ETSU junior OH Leah Clayton

Defensive: ETSU senior MB Braedyn Tutton

Worth noting: Clayton averaged 4.21 kills and hit .320 in four matches. Tutton averaged 2.97 kills and a block per set. Both players were honored for the second time in their careers.

The complete SoCon release

Southland Conference

Offensive: Stephen F. Austin junior S Ann Hollas.

Defensive: Sam Houston State senior L Madison Wallace

Worth noting: Hollas averaged 1.18 kills, hit .307, and averaged 6.56 assists. Wallace averaged 6.22 digs in three sweeps.

The complete Southland release

Southwestern

Offensive: Alabama A&M senior OH Jaelin Gant

Defensive: Jackson State junior OH Markayisha Masani

Setter: Alabama State senior Kori Kutsch

Newcomer: Alabama State freshman L Morgan Freeman

Worth noting: Gant had 37 kills and 31 digs in five matches. Masani averaged 3.23 digs. Kutsch averaged 6.33 assists, while Freeman had 18 digs in two matches.

The complete SWAC release

Summit

Offensive: Purdue Fort Wayne senior OH Nicole Rightnowar

Defensive: North Dakota freshman L Taliyah Flores

Worth noting: Rightnowar averaged 4.43 kills and hit .231. She had 20 digs. Flores averaged 5.86 digs, including 36 against Charlotte.

The complete Summit release

Sun Belt

Offensive: Texas State junior OH Cheyenne Huskey

Defensive: UTA junior L Madelyn St. Germain

Setter: Texas State freshman Emily DeWalt

Freshman: DeWalt

Worth noting: Huskey averaged 4.67 kills and hit .495 in a 4-0 week. Teammate DeWalt was named MVP of the Sparky Classic for averaging 12.08 assists while hitting .409 with 11 kills, 33 digs, four aces and two blocks. St. Germain averaged 5.5 digs.

The complete Sun Belt release

Western Athletic

Offensive: UT Rio Grande Valley senior OH Ragni Steen Knudsen

Defensive: CSU Bakersfield freshman MB Brooke Boiseau

Worth noting: The Norwegian Knudsen averaged 3.93 kills, while Boiseau averaged 1.8 blocks.

The complete WAC release

West Coast

Player of the week: BYU senior S Lyndie Haddock-Eppich

Worth noting: Top-ranked BYU beat Utah and Weber State and Haddock-Eppich averaged 12.17 assists per set, 2.67 digs per set and one block.

Also Nominated: Hannah Frohling, Pepperdine; Kathya Garcia, San Francisco; Tiyanna Hallums, Gonzaga; Lindsey Knudsen, Saint Mary’s; Riley Patterson, Pacific; Savannah Slattery, Loyola Marymount; Cali Thompson, Portland; Roxie Wiblin, San Diego.

The complete WCC release