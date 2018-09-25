NCAA: POW nationwide list, Valpo gets to 16-2, No. 1 BYU plays Pepperdine

We’ve got the POWs.

And also Monday’s results, which saw Valparaiso sweep Southern Illinois to get to 16-2 overall and 3-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

As we see every week, there were great individual performances around the country, including San Houston State’s Taylor Cunningham. She not only averaged 1.29 blocks and 3.0 digs, but 4.86 kills in two matches while hitting .463. She’s the Southland Conference POW.

With all 32 conferences — from the ACC to the West Coast Conference — reporting, this is your weekly POW roundup.

POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.

We also have a result of Monday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball matches plus a look at some of the key matches Tuesday.

Tuesday: There are 23 matches on Tuesday schedule, including top-ranked BYU playing host to Pepperdine in the West Coast Conference. Also in the WCC, San Diego is at Loyola Marymount, Santa Clara goes to Pacific and San Francisco plays at Saint Mary’s.

Murray State at Austin Peay in the Ohio Valley Conference, there’s a Big Sky rivalry atch when Montana State goes to Montana and Radford plays at Winthrop in Big South action.

For a complete look at Tuesday’s schedule, go to NCAA.com.

Monday’s results: There were five matches Monday, four in the Missouri Valley.

Start with Valpo, which won its 10th in a row and 16-2 for only the second time in program history. Valpo won despite hitting .169 as Sydney Bronner led with eight kills. The Salukis (4-12, 0-3) hit .053.

Also in the Valley, Loyola (11-4, 3-0) swept Missouri State (7-9, 0-3) as Elle Van Grinsven and Quinn Spieker had 11 kills each … Drake (12-4, 1-1) swept Evansville (6-10, 0-3) behind 17 kills from Cathryn Cheek, who who had one error in 17 swings and hit .533 …

And Northern Iowa (8-6, 2-0) swept Indiana State (7-8, 0-3) behind Karlie Taylor’s 16 kills, seven digs, an assist and an ace.

In the Colonial Athletic Association, Hofstra (11-5, 1-1) beat Towson (6-10, 1-2). Aisha Skinner had 12 kills and 12 digs.

ACC

Player of the week: Florida State junior OH Payton Caffrey

Freshman: Syracuse OH Polina Shemanova

Worth noting: Caffrey hit .459 in two matches, averaging 5.71 kills and had 10 digs. Shemanova averaged 4.1 kills and hit .349.

The complete ACC release

Big 12

Offensive: Baylor sophomore OH Yossiana Pressley

Defensive: Kansas junior MB Zoe Hill

Rookie: Texas Tech freshman RS Brooke Kanas

Worth noting: Pressley had 39 kills against Iowa State. Hill had 16 blocks, half of KU’s blocks in the week. And Kansas had 17 kills and hit .344 against Baylor.

The complete Big 12 release

Big Ten

Co-Player: Minnesota sophomore RS Stephanie Samedy, also the AVCA national POW

Co-Player: Nebraska senior OH Mikaela Foecke

Defensive: Maryland freshman L Allegra Rivas

Setter: Minnesota senior Samantha Seliger-Swenson

Co-Freshman: Minnesota OH Adanna Rollins

Co-Freshman: Nebraska S Nicklin Hames

Worth noting: Samedy averaged 4.5 kills in wins over Penn State and Maryland and had 10 digs, five blocks, an assist and an ace against Penn State. Foecke averaged 4.13 kills and 2.13 digs in two wins, while Rivas averaged 6.17 digs. Seliger-Swenson averaged 11.83 assists and had 24 digs in the two wins. Rollins averaged 4.0 kills and Hames averaged 10.5 assists and 3.25 digs.

The complete Big Ten release

Pac-12

Offensive: Oregon junior MB Ronika Stone

Defensive: Oregon senior OH Lindsey Vander Weide

Freshman: USC S Raquel Lázaro

Worth noting: Stone hit .419 with 29 kills, 13 blocks, six digs and an ace in two victories. Vander Weide had 28 digs against Washington State and averaged 4.78 digs in the two wins. And Lázaro averaged 10.75 assists and 3.38 digs.

The complete Pac-12 release

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Missouri sophomore OH Leketor Member-Meneh

Defensive: Texas A&M senior L Amy Houser, also the POW

Co-Setter: Kentucky sophomore S Madison Lilley

Co-Setter: Texas A&M sophomore Camille Conner

Freshman: Kentucky OH Alli Stumler

Worth noting: Member-Meneh averaged 4.43 kills while hitting .343 in two wins. Houser averaged 5.25 digs. Lilly had 41 assists against Tennessee, while Conner averaged 10.25 assists. Stumler had 14 digs and 10 kills against the Vol to go with three aces and three blocks.

The complete SEC release

America East

Player: Stony Brook junior OH Maria Poole

Setter: Stony Brook junior LeAnne Sakowicz

Defensive specialist: Albany senior L Nicole Otero

Co-Rookie: Albany freshman OH Grace Cozad

Co-Rookie: New Hampshire freshman MB Maddie Wiedenfeld

Worth noting: Poole had 10 kills, hit .625 and had three digs and three blocks against Hartford. Sakowicz, who repeated, had 41 assists in that sweep. Otero won for the 18th time. She averaged 8.33 digs. Cozad averaged 4.33 kills and hit .417, while Wiedenfeld had 11 kills and hit .556 to win for the third time.

The complete America East release

American Athletic

Offensive: Cincinnati junior OH Jordan Thompson, also the AVCA national POW

Defensive: Wichita State sophomore L Giorgia Civita

Worth noting: We picked a good week to feature Thompson, who was honored for the fourth week in row, this time for averaging a career-best 6.0 kills per set while hitting .368 in two road matches. Civita was honored for the second time this season for averaging 7.0 digs.

The complete American Athletic release

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: Liberty junior OH Casey Goodwin

Defensive: Lipscomb sophomore OH Megan Kuper

Freshman: FGCU S Chelsey Lockey

Worth noting: Goodwin averaged 4.83 kills and hit .500 in two wins. Kuper had 23 digs in two matches, 15 against Lipscomb, and Lockey had 29 assists, two kills, seven digs and an ace in two wins.

The complete ASUN release

Atlantic 10

Player of the week: Dayton senior OH Lauren Bruns

Co-Defensive: Fordham junior MB Elise Benjamin

Co-Defensive: LaSalle senior L Jensen Sharrits

Rookie: George Washington freshman MB Peyton Ehmke

Worth noting: Bruns won for the third straight week after averaging 5.0 kills win two wins. Benjamin had 11 blocks against Rhode Island, while Sharrits averaged 6.14 digs. Ehmke averaged 1.88 blocks and 2.44 kills.

The complete A-10 release

Big East

Offensive: Creighton senior OH Taryn Kloth

Defensive: St. John’s junior L Amanda Sanabia

Freshman: Villanova OH Clare Deleplane

Worth noting: Kloth averaged 4.5 kills and hit .440 in wins over DePaul and Marquette. She also averaged 1.17 digs and half a block. Sanabia averaged 5.33 digs and .80 assists in three matches. Deleplane averaged 4.00 kills, 2.33 digs and .78 blocks in two matches.

The complete Big East release

Big South

Player of the week: Radford junior MB Mallory McKnight

Defensive: Presbyterian sophomore MB Sydney De Jong

Freshman: Campbell OH Sara Colla

Worth noting: There was no doubt Colla would be honored after her 35-kill performance against Charleston Southern, leaving her with 50 for two matches. She also had 22 digs. McKnight had 31 kills and hit .471 in two wins, while De Jong had 12 blocks.

The complete Big South release

Big Sky

Offensive: Montana senior OH Mykaela Hammer

Co-Defensive: Northern Arizona junior OH Kaylie Jorgenson

Co-Defensive: Montana State Alyssa Rizzo

Worth noting: Hammer averaged 4.88 kills in a 2-0 week in which she hit .443 and had 20 digs. Jorgenson averaged 1.33 blocks, including three solo against Idaho State. Rizzo averaged 7.33 digs.

The complete Big Sky release

Big West

Player of the week: UC Santa Barbara junior OH Lindsey Ruddins

Defensive: UC Santa Barbara senior L Emilia Petrachi

Freshman: UC Irvine OH Abby Marjama

Worth noting: Ruddins won for the sixth time as she averaged 5.45 kills and 4.0 digs in a 2-1 week. Petrachi won the honor for the seventh time in her career after averaging 5.55 digs over three matches. Marjama had 27 kills in two matches.

The complete Big West release

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: Charleston senior OH Devon Rachel

Defensive: James Madison junior MB M’Kaela White

Rookie: Northeastern freshman OH Hannah Boyd

Worth noting: Rachel averaged 4.83 kills and 2.5 digs and hit .400. White had 24 blocks and also hit .355. Boyd had 16 kills against Towson.

The complete Colonial release

Conference USA

Offensive: Florida Atlantic junior OH Massiel Matos

Defensive: FIU junior L Lina Bernier

Setter: Western Kentucky freshman Taylor Bebout

Freshman: Western Kentucky MB Lauren Matthews

Worth noting: Matos had 17 kills, 10 digs, an ace and blocks in a win. Bernier averaged 6.5 digs. Bebout hit .367 and had 14 kills, 120 assists, 25 digs and four blocks in three wins. Matthews had 36 kills, hit .377 and had 14 blocks in two wins.

The complete C-USA release

Horizon League

Offensive: Cleveland State junior MB Trinniti Hall

Defensive: Cleveland State senior L Rachael Dohar

Worth noting: Hall had 25 kills and hit .426 in two sweeps, while Dohar averaged 7.5 digs in those victories.

The complete Horizon release

Ivy League

Player: Princeton junior OH Devon Peterkin

Rookie: Yale freshman OH Ellis DeJardin

Worth noting: Peterkin had 16 kills, hit .359 and had two aces in a sweep. DeJardin had 13 kills and hit .387, also in a sweep.

The complete Ivy League release

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Canisius junior OH Leah Simmons

Libero: Canisius senior Sofia Lopez Acosta

Rookie: Fairfield freshman Alexis Rich

Worth noting: Rich repeated after averaging 11.28 assists. Simmons averaged 3.86 kills, while Acosta averaged 6.0 digs and added seven assists, four aces and a kill in two matches.

The complete MAAC release

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Miami freshman MB Corinee Jemison

MAC West offensive: NIU senior MB Meg Wolowicz

MAC East defensive: Miami junior MB Margaret Payne

MAC West defensive: Eastern Michigan senior L Alyssa LaFarce

MAC East setter: Ohio sophomore Vera Giacomazzi

MAC West setter: Eastern Michigan junior Mallory Rajewski

Worth noting: Jemison averaged 2.83 kills with just three errors in 27 attacks. Wolowicz went back to back after averaging 4.71 kills and hitting .300. Payne had 16 blocks in six sets, while LaFace averaged 8.14 digs, which included 35 in a four-set win over Central Michigan. Giacomazzi averaged 12 assists in two wins, while Rajewski averaged 13.14 assists.

The complete MAC release

Mid-Eastern

Co-Player of the week: Coppin State freshman OH Miajavon Coleman

Co-Player of the week: North Carolina A&T State sophomore OH Courteney Pitt

Defensive: Howard sophomore L Fola Wilson

Setter: Coppin State freshman Brianna Lang

Rookie: North Carolina Central OH/RS Arlanda Faulkner

Worth noting: Coleman had 48 kills in two matches and hit .338. Pitt had 20 or more kills in all four matches, including 24 and 10 digs against Coppin State. Wilson averaged 5.7 digs.

The complete MEAC release

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Loyola sophomore MB Elle Van Grinsven

Defensive: Bradley senior L Yavianliz Rosado

Freshman: Bradley OH Hannah Thompson

Worth noting: Van Grinsven averaged 3.38 kills, 2.12 digs and 1.25 blocks while hitting .390 in two road wins. Rosado averaged 5.57 digs in two road wins and teammate Thompson 3.43 kills, 4.86 digs, 0.43 blocks and hit .278.

The complete Valley release

Mountain West

Offensive: UNLV sophomore OH Mariena Hayden

Defensive: Wyoming senior MB Reed Copeland

Worth noting: Hayden was honored for the third week in a row after getting 43 kills (6.14 per set) and hitting .382. She had five aces. Copeland had 17 blocks and 10 kills in two wins.

The complete Mountain West release

Northeast Conference

Player of the week: Central Connecticut junior RS Madelyn Kaprelyan

Defensive: LIU Brooklyn junior MB Filippa Hansson

Co-Rookie: St. Francis freshman L Kizzy Rodriguez

Rookie: Sacred Heart freshman S Sara Ciszek

Worth noting: Kaprelyan averaged 3.57 kills, 4.71 assists and 1.43 digs while hitting .379 in two wins. Hansson averaged 1.83 blocks in two sweeps. Rodriguez averaged 6.43 digs, while Ciszek went back-to-back after averaging 9.67 assists and 4.33 digs in two matches.

The complete Northeast release

Ohio Valley

Offensive: Eastern Kentucky senior S/RS Cassie Knutsen

Defensive: Austin Peay junior L Ginny Gerig

Setter: Morehead State sophomore S Chandler Clark

Newcomer: Tennessee State junior OH JoJo Kruize

Worth noting: Knutsen had 43 kills and hit .302 in two wins. Gerig had 43 digs in two victories. Clark had 100 assists in two matches, 60 against Jacksonville State and also had five kills, 21 digs and two blocks total. Kruize had 24 kills and hit .302 in two wins.

The complete OVC release

Patriot League

Player of the week: Navy sophomore OH Maddi Sgattoni

Rookie: Loyola Maryland freshman L Katie Forsythe

Worth noting: In a 2-0 week Sgattoni had 21 kills and four blocks against Bucknell and then had 22 kills and 20 digs against Lehigh. Both kill marks were career highs. Forsythe had 32 digs against Lafayette and 18 more against Lehigh.

The complete Patriot release

Southern Conference

Offensive: Samford senior OH Krista Boesing

Defensive: The Citadel junior MB Sarah Dobrich

Worth noting: Boesing averaged 4.5 kills per set, including 19 against Wofford. Dobrich had 33 kills and 16 blocks as her team went 3-0, including 2-0 for the first time in its conference play history.

The complete SoCon release

Southland Conference

Offensive: Sam Houston State senior MB Taylor Cunningham

Defensive: Cunningham

Worth noting: The 5-11 Cunningham had a heck of a week, with just three errors in 67 attacks to hit .462 while averaging 4.86 kills. She also averaged 1.29 blocks and 3.0 digs.

The complete Southland release

Southwestern

Offensive: Jackson State freshman MB Marina Bianchi Brito

Defensive: Alabama A&M’ senior libero Mine Centinoz

Setter: Alabama A&M sophomore Megan Evans

Newcomer: Centinoz

Worth noting: Brito had 55 kills in five matches and hit .422. Centinoz averaged 5.53 digs, while Evans averaged 10.73 assists.

The complete SWAC release

Summit

Offensive: Purdue Fort Wayne senior OH Nicole Rightnowar

Defensive: North Dakota freshman L Taliyah Flores

Worth noting: Rightnowar averaged 4.43 kills and hit .231. She had 20 digs. Flores averaged 5.86 digs, including 36 against Charlotte.

The complete Summit release

Sun Belt

Offensive: Arkansas State senior OH Carlisa May

Defensive: Little Rock senior MB Veronica Marin

Setter: Texas State freshman Emily DeWalt

Freshman: DeWalt

Worth noting: DeWalt took the setter and freshman honors for the second straight week after averaging 13 assists in two road wins. She had 25 digs in the two matches as well. May averaged 5.76 kills and hit .299, while Marin had 23 blocks in two matches, 11 solo.

The complete Sun Belt release

Western Athletic

Offensive: Kansas City freshman RS Melanie Brecka

Defensive: Chicago State junior L Megan Klavitter

Worth noting: Brecka averaged 4.0 kills, hit .449 and had three aces in two road wins. Klavitter averaged 6.62 digs.

The complete WAC release

West Coast

Player of the week: Pepperdine junior OH Hannah Frohling

Worth noting: Frohling averaged 3.71 kills, .71 and 1.43 digs in two road victories. She had five aces.

Also Nominated: Erin Anthony, San Francisco; Bo Culo, Loyola Marymount; Kennedy Eschenberg, BYU; Izzy Guzik, Portland; Sarah Penner, Gonzaga; Addie Picha, San Diego.

The complete WCC release