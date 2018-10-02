NCAA volleyball: The national POW list, Monday’s SWAC results

Big-time performances, like a school-record 34 kills for Buffalo’s Andrea Mitrovic in the MAC, or Charley Niego of Notre Dame taking both ACC player and top freshman honors, to North Dakota sweeping the Summit League awards, this is the weekly VolleyballMag.com POW report.
We also have a result of Monday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball matches plus a look at some of the key matches Tuesday.
Tuesday: There are 13 matches on the slate, including Colorado State at Wyoming in the Mountain West, Texas State of the Sun Belt playing host to UT-Arlington, and a battle for first in the Big Sky when league-leader Idaho State plays Weber State, which is tied for second.
Monday’s results: There were four matches, all in the SWAC as Alabama A&M (11-12, 7-0) stayed unbeaten in league plays with a four-set win at Mississippi Valley (2-19, 0-7). Terra Brooks had 17 kills, 20 digs, an assist, an ace and a solo block for A&M.
Alabama State (9-14, 6-1) swept Alcorn State (5-11, 3-4) behind 14 kills from Taira Cottingham, and Grambling State (5-15, 3-3) beat Prairie View (3-14, 3-3) in four. Keverion Ward led with 16 kills, no errors in 26 swings, as she hit .615. Texas Southern(5-13, 4-3) beat Southern (2-14, 1-5) in five behind 15 kills and five blocks from Eboni Mitchell.
ACC
Player of the week: Notre Dame freshman OH Charley Niego
Freshman: Niego
Worth noting: Niego had a big week to take both honors, the first time that’s happened since 2010. She had 36 kills, averaging 4.5 a set, in two wins, to go with 3.0 digs and 1.25 blocks.
Big 12
Offensive: Texas junior OH Micaya White
Defensive: Kansas freshman MB Racehl Langs
Rookie: TCU freshman OH élan McCall
Worth noting: White had 24 kills in two wins, averaging 4.0 per set while making just four errors in 400 attacks to hit .500. Langs had 14 blocks in a five-set match, while McCall was top rookie for the second time this season after averaging 5.25 kills.
Big Ten
Co-Player: Minnesota junior OH Alexis Hart
Co-Player: Nebraska sophomore MB Lauren Stivrins
Defensive: Penn State junior L Kendall White
Setter: Minnesota senior Samantha Seliger-Swenson
Freshman: Penn State MB Serena Gray
Worth noting: Hart had 24 kills in 45 swings and hit .467 in two sweeps, while Stivrins averaged 2.57 kills including 10 for 10 with no errors against Northwestern. White had 26 digs and five assists in two wins. Seliger-Swenson, who repeated, averaged 12.5 assists and won the honor for the 13th time. And Gray averaged 2.33 kills and hit .545.
Pac-12
Offensive: Arizona senior OH Kendra Dahlke
Defensive: Stanford junior L Morgan Hentz
Freshman: Stanford MB Holly Campbell
Worth noting: Dahlke was huge in wins over Oregon and Oregon State, averaging 5.0 kills and 3.38 digs. Hentz won for the fourth time and third this season after averaging 6.0 digs. Campbell averaged 3.0 kills and hit .317 and averaged 2.17 blocks.
Southeastern Conference
Offensive: Kentucky junior OH Leah Edmond
Defensive: South Carolina sophomore MB Mikayla Robinson
Setter: Kentucky sophomore Madison Lilley
Freshman: Florida OH Thayer Hall
Worth noting: Edmond averaged 5.36 kills in two wins, including 26 against Missouri. Robinson averaged 2.12 blocks, while Lilley, winning for the second straight week, averaged 11.8 assists. Hall averaged 3.0 kills and 2.0 digs.
America East
Player: Albany junior Chloe Evering
Setter: Stony Brook junior LeAnne Sakowicz
Defensive specialist: Stony Brook sophomore Kiani Kerstetter
Rookie: Albany’s Andersen Vaughan
Worth noting: Evering helped UAlbany win their 12th consecutive regular season match, contributing a career-high 20 kills against Binghamton. Sakowicz received her seventh career Setter of the Week award after pacing Stony Brook to a league-best .295 hitting percentage. Kerstetter averaged 5.42 digs/set while the Seawolves held opponents to a .083 hitting percentage. Vaughan earned her first double-double against Binghamton with a career-high 41 assists and 12 digs.
American Athletic
Offensive: Cincinnati freshman OH Maria Mallon
Defensive: Tulsa junior L Taylor Horsfall
Worth noting: Mallon hit .622 in two wins with 26 kills. Horsfall averaged 6.6 digs.
Atlantic Sun
Player of the week: Lipscomb senior OH Carlyle Nusbaum
Defensive: Liberty junior OH Casey Goodwin
Freshman: Kennesaw State OH Dani Ballou
Worth noting: Nusbaum averaged 5.57 kills per set and hit .478 in two wins. Goodwin had 10 blocks, 1.25/set, while Ballou averaged 3.14 kills, almost double her average.
Atlantic 10
Player of the week: Saint Louis sophomore OH Maya Taylor
Defensive: VCU junior MB Jasmin Sneed
Co-Rookie: George Mason freshman MB Peyton Ehmke
Co-Rookie: Saint Louis freshman L Cayce Chaykowsky
Worth noting:.Taylor hit .400 in two matches with 33 kills and also averaged 2.0 digs and .86 aces. Sneed averaged 1.86 blocks in two wins. Ehmke had 10 blocks against George Washington and Chaykowski averaged 6.71 digs.
Big East
Offensive: Marquette junior OH Allie Barber
Defensive: St. John’s junior L Amanda Sanabia
Freshman: Butler MB Melody Davidson
Worth noting: Barber hit .397 and averaged 4.87 kills and a dig in two wins to take the honor for the third time this season. Sanabia won for second straight week after averaging 7.38 digs. Davidson had 16 kills in two matches and hit .444.
Big South
Player of the week: Presbyterian sophomore MB Sydney De Jong
Defensive: Campbell freshman L Grace Kane
Freshman: Presbyterian RS Erin Cooke
Worth noting: De Jong, last week’s defensive POW, hit .426 in two road wins with 29 kills and 13 blocks. Kane averaged 4.57 digs, while Cooke hit .357 with 31 kills, 17 digs and five blocks.
Big Sky
Offensive: Sacramento State freshman setter Ashtin Olin
Co-Defensive: Northern Colorado junior libero Taylor Els
Co-Defensive: Idaho State junior L Haylie Keck
Worth noting:.Olin averaged 10.67 assists, .89 kills, 2.11 digs, .89 kills and .33 aces. Els averaged 6.0 digs, as did Keck.
Big West
Player of the week: UC Santa Barbara junior OH Lindsey Ruddins
Defensive: UC Santa Barbara senior L Emilia Petrachi
Freshman: UC Irvine OH Abby Marjama
Worth noting: All repeats. Ruddins won for the second straight week and seventh time as she averaged 5.56 kills. Marjama, too, went back to back. after back-to-back 15-kill matches. And Petrachi won for the third time this season and eight overall with 56 digs in two matches.
Colonial Athletic Association
Co-Offensive: Charleston senior OH Devon Rachel
Co-Offensive: Hofstra junior OH Laura Masciullo
Defensive: James Madison junior MB M’Kaela White
Rookie: Hofstra freshman L Maddie Appelton
Worth noting: Rachel and White won for the second straight week. Rachel had 21 kills in a sweep that set the Charleston record in a three-set match. She also had 15 digs and two aces. Masciullo had 13 blocks in three wins. White had nine blocks and 10 kills and hit .400. Appleton had 37 digs, five aces and 10 assists.
Conference USA
Offensive: Rice sophomore outside Nicole Lennon
Defensive: Rice junior L Lee Ann Cunningham
Setter: FIU freshman Abbie Hughes
Freshman: Rice S Carly Graham
Worth noting:Lennon had 36 kills, 33 digs and seven blocks in two wins. Cunningham had 33 digs and 14 assists in those victories. Hughes averaged 8.5 assists, 1.55 digs and half a block in two matches and Graham averaged 6.77 assists and 3.12 digs.
Horizon League
Offensive: Cleveland State junior OH Sara Skeens
Defensive: Green Bay senior L Vanessa Buman
Worth noting: Skeens averaged 3.75 kills, while Buman had 52 digs in two matches.
Ivy League
Player: Princeton junior RS Maggie O’Connell
Rookie: Columbia freshman OH Emily Teehan
Worth noting: O’Connell hit .531 in two wins with 32 kills and three blocks. Teehan had 29 kills, six aces, three blocks and 18 digs in a 2-0 week.
Metro Atlantic
Player of the week: Iona senior Claire Archibald
Libero: Canisius senior Sofia Lopez Acosta
Co-Rookies: Fairfield’s Alexis Rich, Saint Peter’s Karen Ramiu
Worth noting: Archibald averaged 4.38 kills, 3.88 digs per set in wins against Canisius and Niagara. She has double-doubles in all but one match this season. Lopez Acosta had another pair of 20-plus dig matches, with 50 digs, five assists, four aces, and one kill. Rich handed out 12 assists per frame, leading the Fairfield attack to a .264 efficiency. Ramiu led Saint Peter’s in kills in both matches against Marist and Siena, with 12 on Saturday and 17 on Sunday.
Mid-American
MAC East offensive: Buffalo sophomore OH Andrea Mitrovic
MAC West offensive: Eastern Michigan junior MB Cassie Haut
MAC East defensive: Bowling Green senior L Kallie Seimet
MAC West defensive: NIU sophomore L Miranda Karlen
MAC East setter: Buffalo junior Scout McLerran
MAC West setter: Ball State junior Amber Seaman
Worth noting: Mitrovic set the school record with 34 kills in a five-set win at Kent State and also had 16 digs and four blocks. She had 25 kills in the previous match. Haut had 23 kills and hit .500. Seimet averaged 8.62 digs, including 37 against Miamia, and then got 32 more against WMU, which left her with 2,005 for her career. Karlen averaged 7.57 digs. McLerran averaged 10.3 assists in two road wins, while Seaman averaged 12 in two wins.
Mid-Eastern
Co-Player of the week: Maryland Eastern Shore senior OH Lucia Babic
Co-Player of the week: North Carolina A&T State sophomore OH Courteney Pitt
Co-Defensive: senior MB Daniels
Co-Defensive: NC A&T freshman L Andrea Laboy-Rivera
Setter: Morgan State senior Tamia Dockery
Rookie: North Carolina Central OH/RS Arlanda Faulkner
Worth noting: Babic had 15 kills with one error against Delaware State. Pitt had 38 kills and 13 digs in two matches. Laboy-Rivera averaged 6.3 digs, while Daniels had nine blocks in two matches. Dockery averaged 9.6 assists. Faulkner averaged 3.15 kills and 2.69 digs.
Missouri Valley
Player of the week: Northern Iowa senior MB Piper Thomas
Defensive: Bradley senior L Yavianliz Rosado
Freshman: Missouri State S Chloe Rear
Worth noting: Piper hit .456 in three wins with 56 kills. Rosado, honored for the second straight week, averaged 7.43 digs. And Rear averaged 13.83 sets.
Mountain West
Offensive: New Mexico senior MB Victoria Spragg
Defensive: Fresno State sophomore L Reagan Leonard
Worth noting: Spragg had 20 kills in two wins while hitting .529. Leonard averaged 5.0 digs and had 13 assists in two wins.
Northeast Conference
Co-Player of the week: Central Connecticut junior RS Madelyn Kaprelyan
Co-POW: LIU Brooklyn senior OH Viktoria Fink
Defensive: LIU Brooklyn junior L Natalia Rivera
Rookie: St. Francis freshman OH Madi Tyus
Worth noting: Kaprelyan repeated after averaging 4.57 kills, 4.57 assists and 3.14 digs in two matches. Fink averaged 4.38 kills and hit .310 in two wins. Rivera averaged 7.75 digs, while Tyus averaged 3.75 kills and 4.5 digs.
Ohio ValleyOffensive: SIUE sophomore OH Rachel McDonald
Defensive: UT Martin senior L Brooke Gyori
Setter: Austin Peay senior Kristen Stucker
Newcomer: SIUE freshman OH Ellen LeMasters
Worth noting: McDonald had 24 kills and 21 digs in one match and followed up with 19 and 16, hitting .320 in the two matches. Gyori had 59 digs in two matches. In two matches, Stucker had 86 assists, 21 digs, five aces and eight blocks in two matches. LeMasters had 25 kills, 29 digs and hit .420 in two wins.
Patriot League
Player of the week: Army West Point junior RS Sydney Morriss
Rookie: Lehigh freshman S Alina Lam
Worth noting: Morriss averaged 3.25 kills and hit .423 in two matches. Lam had 75 assist and 34 digs in two matches.
Southern Conference
Offensive: Samford senior OH Krista Boesing
Defensive: ETSU sophomore L Marija Popovic
Worth noting: Boesing repeated after averaging 4.7 kills, including 25 at UNC. Popovic, winning for the second time this season, averaged 6.38 digs and 1.12 assists.
Southland Conference
Offensive: Central Arkansas senior RS Samantha Anderson
Defensive: New Orleans senior MB Kaitlyn Grice
Worth noting: Anderson hit .321 or better in three matches. Grice had 18 blocks, averaging 1.38 per set.
Southwestern
Offensive: Grambling State’s Kevreion Ward
Defensive: Alabama A&M’s Terra Brooks
Setter:Alabama A&M’s Megan Evans
Newcomer: Alabama A&M’s Morgan Freeman
Worth noting: Ward hit .615 against Prairie View A&M while averaging 2.85 kills/set. Brooks tallied 32 digs in conference wins over Mississippi Valley State and Alcorn State. Evans dished out 79 assists this week, leading the league in assists per set at 7.95. Freeman received her second Newcomer of the Week award after finishing with 20 digs for the week.
Summit
Offensive: North Dakota senior MB Jordan Vail
Defensive: North Dakota freshman L Taliyah Flores
Worth noting: Vail had 19 kills and hit .567 against North Dakota State, while Flores won for the second straight week.
Sun Belt
Offensive: Texas State freshman OH Janell Fitzgerald
Defensive: UT-Arlington junior L Madelyn St. Germain
Setter: Texas State freshman Emily DeWalt, also AVCA Player of the Week
Co-Freshman: DeWalt
Co-Freshman: Coastal Carolina OH Anett Nemeth
Worth noting: We picked a good week to feature Texas State and its young players. DeWalt took the setter and freshman honors for the third straight week after averaging 14.0 assists and 3.43 digs. She also had six kills, four aces and a block in two wins. Teammate Fitzgerald averaged 4.14 kills and hit .389 in those two wins. She also had seven digs and two blocks. St. Germain had 60 digs and 16 assists in two wins. And Nemeth averaged 4.14 kills and 5.86 digs.
Western Athletic
Offensive: UT Rio Grande Valley senior OH Ragni Steen Knudsen
Defensive: Kansas City sophomore OH Alex Ratzlaff
Worth noting: Knudsen averaged 4.57 kills and .57 aces in two wins. Ratzleff led the league with 6.83 digs per set in two wins.
West Coast
Player of the week: BYU senior OH Roni Jones-Perry
Worth noting: Jones-Perry has been a star this season for the top-ranked Cougars. Last week she averaged 4.33 kills, .67 aces and 1.89 digs in three sweeps.
Also Nominated: Rachel Ahrens, Pepperdine; Bo Culo, Loyola Marymount; Lindsey Knudsen, Saint Mary’s; McKenna Marshall, San Francisco; Sarah Penner, Gonzaga; Kaitlyn Lines, Pacific; Addie Picha, San Diego.
