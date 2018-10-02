NCAA volleyball: The national POW list, Monday’s SWAC results

Big-time performances, like a school-record 34 kills for Buffalo’s Andrea Mitrovic in the MAC, or Charley Niego of Notre Dame taking both ACC player and top freshman honors, to North Dakota sweeping the Summit League awards, this is the weekly VolleyballMag.com POW report.

You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.

We also have a result of Monday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball matches plus a look at some of the key matches Tuesday.

Tuesday: There are 13 matches on the slate, including Colorado State at Wyoming in the Mountain West, Texas State of the Sun Belt playing host to UT-Arlington, and a battle for first in the Big Sky when league-leader Idaho State plays Weber State, which is tied for second.

For a complete look at Tuesday’s schedule, go to NCAA.com.

Monday’s results: There were four matches, all in the SWAC as Alabama A&M (11-12, 7-0) stayed unbeaten in league plays with a four-set win at Mississippi Valley (2-19, 0-7). Terra Brooks had 17 kills, 20 digs, an assist, an ace and a solo block for A&M.

Alabama State (9-14, 6-1) swept Alcorn State (5-11, 3-4) behind 14 kills from Taira Cottingham, and Grambling State (5-15, 3-3) beat Prairie View (3-14, 3-3) in four. Keverion Ward led with 16 kills, no errors in 26 swings, as she hit .615. Texas Southern(5-13, 4-3) beat Southern (2-14, 1-5) in five behind 15 kills and five blocks from Eboni Mitchell.

As always, VolleyballMag.com has the TV and streaming listings for every NCAA Division I match that is being shown.

ACC

Player of the week: Notre Dame freshman OH Charley Niego

Freshman: Niego

Worth noting: Niego had a big week to take both honors, the first time that’s happened since 2010. She had 36 kills, averaging 4.5 a set, in two wins, to go with 3.0 digs and 1.25 blocks.

The complete ACC release

Big 12

Offensive: Texas junior OH Micaya White

Defensive: Kansas freshman MB Racehl Langs

Rookie: TCU freshman OH élan McCall

Worth noting: White had 24 kills in two wins, averaging 4.0 per set while making just four errors in 400 attacks to hit .500. Langs had 14 blocks in a five-set match, while McCall was top rookie for the second time this season after averaging 5.25 kills.

The complete Big 12 release

Big Ten

Co-Player: Minnesota junior OH Alexis Hart

Co-Player: Nebraska sophomore MB Lauren Stivrins

Defensive: Penn State junior L Kendall White

Setter: Minnesota senior Samantha Seliger-Swenson

Freshman: Penn State MB Serena Gray

Worth noting: Hart had 24 kills in 45 swings and hit .467 in two sweeps, while Stivrins averaged 2.57 kills including 10 for 10 with no errors against Northwestern. White had 26 digs and five assists in two wins. Seliger-Swenson, who repeated, averaged 12.5 assists and won the honor for the 13th time. And Gray averaged 2.33 kills and hit .545.

The complete Big Ten release

Pac-12

Offensive: Arizona senior OH Kendra Dahlke

Defensive: Stanford junior L Morgan Hentz

Freshman: Stanford MB Holly Campbell

Worth noting: Dahlke was huge in wins over Oregon and Oregon State, averaging 5.0 kills and 3.38 digs. Hentz won for the fourth time and third this season after averaging 6.0 digs. Campbell averaged 3.0 kills and hit .317 and averaged 2.17 blocks.

The complete Pac-12 release

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Kentucky junior OH Leah Edmond

Defensive: South Carolina sophomore MB Mikayla Robinson

Setter: Kentucky sophomore Madison Lilley

Freshman: Florida OH Thayer Hall

Worth noting: Edmond averaged 5.36 kills in two wins, including 26 against Missouri. Robinson averaged 2.12 blocks, while Lilley, winning for the second straight week, averaged 11.8 assists. Hall averaged 3.0 kills and 2.0 digs.

The complete SEC release

America East

Player: Albany junior Chloe Evering

Setter: Stony Brook junior LeAnne Sakowicz

Defensive specialist: Stony Brook sophomore Kiani Kerstetter

Rookie: Albany’s Andersen Vaughan

Worth noting: Evering helped UAlbany win their 12th consecutive regular season match, contributing a career-high 20 kills against Binghamton. Sakowicz received her seventh career Setter of the Week award after pacing Stony Brook to a league-best .295 hitting percentage. Kerstetter averaged 5.42 digs/set while the Seawolves held opponents to a .083 hitting percentage. Vaughan earned her first double-double against Binghamton with a career-high 41 assists and 12 digs.

The complete America East release

American Athletic

Offensive: Cincinnati freshman OH Maria Mallon

Defensive: Tulsa junior L Taylor Horsfall

Worth noting: Mallon hit .622 in two wins with 26 kills. Horsfall averaged 6.6 digs.

The complete American Athletic release

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: Lipscomb senior OH Carlyle Nusbaum

Defensive: Liberty junior OH Casey Goodwin

Freshman: Kennesaw State OH Dani Ballou

Worth noting: Nusbaum averaged 5.57 kills per set and hit .478 in two wins. Goodwin had 10 blocks, 1.25/set, while Ballou averaged 3.14 kills, almost double her average.

The complete ASUN release

Atlantic 10

Player of the week: Saint Louis sophomore OH Maya Taylor

Defensive: VCU junior MB Jasmin Sneed

Co-Rookie: George Mason freshman MB Peyton Ehmke

Co-Rookie: Saint Louis freshman L Cayce Chaykowsky

Worth noting:.Taylor hit .400 in two matches with 33 kills and also averaged 2.0 digs and .86 aces. Sneed averaged 1.86 blocks in two wins. Ehmke had 10 blocks against George Washington and Chaykowski averaged 6.71 digs.

The complete A-10 release

Big East

Offensive: Marquette junior OH Allie Barber

Defensive: St. John’s junior L Amanda Sanabia

Freshman: Butler MB Melody Davidson

Worth noting: Barber hit .397 and averaged 4.87 kills and a dig in two wins to take the honor for the third time this season. Sanabia won for second straight week after averaging 7.38 digs. Davidson had 16 kills in two matches and hit .444.

The complete Big East release

Big South

Player of the week: Presbyterian sophomore MB Sydney De Jong

Defensive: Campbell freshman L Grace Kane

Freshman: Presbyterian RS Erin Cooke

Worth noting: De Jong, last week’s defensive POW, hit .426 in two road wins with 29 kills and 13 blocks. Kane averaged 4.57 digs, while Cooke hit .357 with 31 kills, 17 digs and five blocks.

The complete Big South release

Big Sky

Offensive: Sacramento State freshman setter Ashtin Olin

Co-Defensive: Northern Colorado junior libero Taylor Els

Co-Defensive: Idaho State junior L Haylie Keck

Worth noting:.Olin averaged 10.67 assists, .89 kills, 2.11 digs, .89 kills and .33 aces. Els averaged 6.0 digs, as did Keck.

The complete Big Sky release

Big West

Player of the week: UC Santa Barbara junior OH Lindsey Ruddins

Defensive: UC Santa Barbara senior L Emilia Petrachi

Freshman: UC Irvine OH Abby Marjama

Worth noting: All repeats. Ruddins won for the second straight week and seventh time as she averaged 5.56 kills. Marjama, too, went back to back. after back-to-back 15-kill matches. And Petrachi won for the third time this season and eight overall with 56 digs in two matches.

The complete Big West release

Colonial Athletic Association

Co-Offensive: Charleston senior OH Devon Rachel

Co-Offensive: Hofstra junior OH Laura Masciullo

Defensive: James Madison junior MB M’Kaela White

Rookie: Hofstra freshman L Maddie Appelton

Worth noting: Rachel and White won for the second straight week. Rachel had 21 kills in a sweep that set the Charleston record in a three-set match. She also had 15 digs and two aces. Masciullo had 13 blocks in three wins. White had nine blocks and 10 kills and hit .400. Appleton had 37 digs, five aces and 10 assists.

The complete Colonial release

Conference USA

Offensive: Rice sophomore outside Nicole Lennon

Defensive: Rice junior L Lee Ann Cunningham

Setter: FIU freshman Abbie Hughes

Freshman: Rice S Carly Graham

Worth noting:Lennon had 36 kills, 33 digs and seven blocks in two wins. Cunningham had 33 digs and 14 assists in those victories. Hughes averaged 8.5 assists, 1.55 digs and half a block in two matches and Graham averaged 6.77 assists and 3.12 digs.

The complete C-USA release

Horizon League

Offensive: Cleveland State junior OH Sara Skeens

Defensive: Green Bay senior L Vanessa Buman

Worth noting: Skeens averaged 3.75 kills, while Buman had 52 digs in two matches.

The complete Horizon release

Ivy League

Player: Princeton junior RS Maggie O’Connell

Rookie: Columbia freshman OH Emily Teehan

Worth noting: O’Connell hit .531 in two wins with 32 kills and three blocks. Teehan had 29 kills, six aces, three blocks and 18 digs in a 2-0 week.

The complete Ivy League release

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Iona senior Claire Archibald

Libero: Canisius senior Sofia Lopez Acosta

Co-Rookies: Fairfield’s Alexis Rich, Saint Peter’s Karen Ramiu

Worth noting: Archibald averaged 4.38 kills, 3.88 digs per set in wins against Canisius and Niagara. She has double-doubles in all but one match this season. Lopez Acosta had another pair of 20-plus dig matches, with 50 digs, five assists, four aces, and one kill. Rich handed out 12 assists per frame, leading the Fairfield attack to a .264 efficiency. Ramiu led Saint Peter’s in kills in both matches against Marist and Siena, with 12 on Saturday and 17 on Sunday.

The complete MAAC release

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Buffalo sophomore OH Andrea Mitrovic

MAC West offensive: Eastern Michigan junior MB Cassie Haut

MAC East defensive: Bowling Green senior L Kallie Seimet

MAC West defensive: NIU sophomore L Miranda Karlen

MAC East setter: Buffalo junior Scout McLerran

MAC West setter: Ball State junior Amber Seaman

Worth noting: Mitrovic set the school record with 34 kills in a five-set win at Kent State and also had 16 digs and four blocks. She had 25 kills in the previous match. Haut had 23 kills and hit .500. Seimet averaged 8.62 digs, including 37 against Miamia, and then got 32 more against WMU, which left her with 2,005 for her career. Karlen averaged 7.57 digs. McLerran averaged 10.3 assists in two road wins, while Seaman averaged 12 in two wins.

The complete MAC release

Mid-Eastern

Co-Player of the week: Maryland Eastern Shore senior OH Lucia Babic

Co-Player of the week: North Carolina A&T State sophomore OH Courteney Pitt

Co-Defensive: senior MB Daniels

Co-Defensive: NC A&T freshman L Andrea Laboy-Rivera

Setter: Morgan State senior Tamia Dockery

Rookie: North Carolina Central OH/RS Arlanda Faulkner

Worth noting: Babic had 15 kills with one error against Delaware State. Pitt had 38 kills and 13 digs in two matches. Laboy-Rivera averaged 6.3 digs, while Daniels had nine blocks in two matches. Dockery averaged 9.6 assists. Faulkner averaged 3.15 kills and 2.69 digs.

The complete MEAC release

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Northern Iowa senior MB Piper Thomas

Defensive: Bradley senior L Yavianliz Rosado

Freshman: Missouri State S Chloe Rear

Worth noting: Piper hit .456 in three wins with 56 kills. Rosado, honored for the second straight week, averaged 7.43 digs. And Rear averaged 13.83 sets.

The complete Valley release

Mountain West

Offensive: New Mexico senior MB Victoria Spragg

Defensive: Fresno State sophomore L Reagan Leonard

Worth noting: Spragg had 20 kills in two wins while hitting .529. Leonard averaged 5.0 digs and had 13 assists in two wins.

The complete Mountain West release

Northeast Conference

Co-Player of the week: Central Connecticut junior RS Madelyn Kaprelyan

Co-POW: LIU Brooklyn senior OH Viktoria Fink

Defensive: LIU Brooklyn junior L Natalia Rivera

Rookie: St. Francis freshman OH Madi Tyus

Worth noting: Kaprelyan repeated after averaging 4.57 kills, 4.57 assists and 3.14 digs in two matches. Fink averaged 4.38 kills and hit .310 in two wins. Rivera averaged 7.75 digs, while Tyus averaged 3.75 kills and 4.5 digs.

The complete Northeast release

Ohio ValleyOffensive: SIUE sophomore OH Rachel McDonald

Defensive: UT Martin senior L Brooke Gyori

Setter: Austin Peay senior Kristen Stucker

Newcomer: SIUE freshman OH Ellen LeMasters

Worth noting: McDonald had 24 kills and 21 digs in one match and followed up with 19 and 16, hitting .320 in the two matches. Gyori had 59 digs in two matches. In two matches, Stucker had 86 assists, 21 digs, five aces and eight blocks in two matches. LeMasters had 25 kills, 29 digs and hit .420 in two wins.

The complete OVC release

Patriot League

Player of the week: Army West Point junior RS Sydney Morriss

Rookie: Lehigh freshman S Alina Lam

Worth noting: Morriss averaged 3.25 kills and hit .423 in two matches. Lam had 75 assist and 34 digs in two matches.

The complete Patriot release

Southern Conference

Offensive: Samford senior OH Krista Boesing

Defensive: ETSU sophomore L Marija Popovic

Worth noting: Boesing repeated after averaging 4.7 kills, including 25 at UNC. Popovic, winning for the second time this season, averaged 6.38 digs and 1.12 assists.

The complete SoCon release

Southland Conference

Offensive: Central Arkansas senior RS Samantha Anderson

Defensive: New Orleans senior MB Kaitlyn Grice

Worth noting: Anderson hit .321 or better in three matches. Grice had 18 blocks, averaging 1.38 per set.

The complete Southland release

Southwestern

Offensive: Grambling State’s Kevreion Ward

Defensive: Alabama A&M’s Terra Brooks

Setter:Alabama A&M’s Megan Evans

Newcomer: Alabama A&M’s Morgan Freeman

Worth noting: Ward hit .615 against Prairie View A&M while averaging 2.85 kills/set. Brooks tallied 32 digs in conference wins over Mississippi Valley State and Alcorn State. Evans dished out 79 assists this week, leading the league in assists per set at 7.95. Freeman received her second Newcomer of the Week award after finishing with 20 digs for the week.

The complete SWAC release

Summit

Offensive: North Dakota senior MB Jordan Vail

Defensive: North Dakota freshman L Taliyah Flores

Worth noting: Vail had 19 kills and hit .567 against North Dakota State, while Flores won for the second straight week.

The complete Summit release

Sun Belt

Offensive: Texas State freshman OH Janell Fitzgerald

Defensive: UT-Arlington junior L Madelyn St. Germain

Setter: Texas State freshman Emily DeWalt, also AVCA Player of the Week

Co-Freshman: DeWalt

Co-Freshman: Coastal Carolina OH Anett Nemeth

Worth noting: We picked a good week to feature Texas State and its young players. DeWalt took the setter and freshman honors for the third straight week after averaging 14.0 assists and 3.43 digs. She also had six kills, four aces and a block in two wins. Teammate Fitzgerald averaged 4.14 kills and hit .389 in those two wins. She also had seven digs and two blocks. St. Germain had 60 digs and 16 assists in two wins. And Nemeth averaged 4.14 kills and 5.86 digs.

The complete Sun Belt release

Western Athletic

Offensive: UT Rio Grande Valley senior OH Ragni Steen Knudsen

Defensive: Kansas City sophomore OH Alex Ratzlaff

Worth noting: Knudsen averaged 4.57 kills and .57 aces in two wins. Ratzleff led the league with 6.83 digs per set in two wins.

The complete WAC release

West Coast

Player of the week: BYU senior OH Roni Jones-Perry

Worth noting: Jones-Perry has been a star this season for the top-ranked Cougars. Last week she averaged 4.33 kills, .67 aces and 1.89 digs in three sweeps.

Also Nominated: Rachel Ahrens, Pepperdine; Bo Culo, Loyola Marymount; Lindsey Knudsen, Saint Mary’s; McKenna Marshall, San Francisco; Sarah Penner, Gonzaga; Kaitlyn Lines, Pacific; Addie Picha, San Diego.

The complete WCC release