WKU setter Lucas, UT Martin’s Idemudia head list of NCAA POWs

Western Kentucky senior Jessica Lucas is the Conference USA top setter for the fifth week in a row.

Both awards in the Patriot League went to players from the Navy.

UT Martin senior middle Jemima Idemudia had 16 blocks in a match and was honored by the Ohio Valley Conference for her defense a week after being the top offensive player.

And the same for Missouri State’s Lily Johnson, one of the most prolific hitters in the country, who was honored by the Missouri Valley for her defense.

They are just some of this week’s POWs. You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.

POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.

ACC

Player of the week: Louisville sophomore outside Melanie McHenry

Freshman: Syracuse outside Ella Saada

Worth noting: McHenry had 33 kills, hit .333, and had 20 digs and three blocks in two wins. Saada had 28 kills, 16 digs, four blocks and four aces in two victories.

The complete ACC release

Big 12

Offensive: Kansas senior setter Ainise Havili

Defensive: Iowa State sophomore libero Hali Hillegas

Freshman: Texas setter Ashley Shook

Worth noting:

The Big 12 announces its POWs via Twitter @big12conference

Big Ten

Player of the week: Penn State senior middle Haleigh Washington

Defensive: Michigan senior middle Claire Kieffer-Wright

Setter: Purdue senior Ashley Evans

Freshman: Wisconsin middle Dana Rettke

Worth noting: Washington averaged 3.5 kills, 1.5 blocks and hit .556 in two wins. Kieffer-Wright averaged 2.0 blocks and 3.5 kills in two victories. Evans averaged 12.0 assists and hit .444 after getting five kills and three blocks. Rettke not only went back-to-back, she won this for the fourth time, this week after averaging 2.9 kills and 1.3 blocks.

The complete Big Ten release

Pac-12

Offensive: USC senior right side Brittany Abercrombie

Defensive: Colorado junior middle Naghede Abu

Freshman: Colorado setter Brynna DeLuzio

Worth noting: Abercrombie averaged 3.71 kills, hit .270 and averaged 1.57 digs in two wins, Abu averaged 1.44 blocks while also getting 2.56 kills and hitting .435, and DeLuzio not only averaged 11.22 assists but 2.56 digs.

The complete Pac-12 release

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Texas A&M sophomore outside Hollann Hans

Co-Defensive: Ole Miss sophomore middle Nayo Warnell

Co-Defensive: Missouri junior middle Alyssa Munlyn

Co-Setter: Kentucky freshman Madison Lilley

Co-Setter: Texas A&M freshman Camille Conner

Freshman: Florida outside Paige Hammons

Worth noting: Hans had 12 kills and hit .435 in a win over Georgia, Warnell averaged 2.12 blocks and hit .400 in two wins, and Munlyn averaged 2.12 blocks, including 12 against Auburn. Lilley not only had 35 assists in a win at Mississippi State, she had four kills, hit .800 and had three blocks, while Conner had 35 assists against Georgia with three kills. Hammons averaged 2.33 kills and 2.5 digs.

The complete SEC release

America East

Player of the week: Binghamton junior outside Gaby Alicea

Defensive specialist: Stony Brook freshman libero Kiani Kerstetter

Setter: Stony Brook sophomore LeAnne Sakowicz

Rookie: Albany freshman outside Tatiana Tiangco

Worth noting: Alicea averaged 4.4 kills. Kerstetter averaged 5.3 digs while teammate Sakowicz averaged 11.1 assists and also 2.4 digs and .71 blocks. Tiangco averaged 2.9 kills.

The complete America East release

http://www.americaeast.com/news/2017/10/3/vb-week6awards.aspx

American Athletic

Offensive: Wichita State senior setter Emily Hiebert

Defensive: SMU freshman middle Meryn Kennedy

Worth noting: Hiebert averaged 11.14 assists, 2.71 kills and hit .607. Kennedy had 12 blocks against Cincinnati and then had 12 kills and three blocks against ECU.

The complete American Athletic release

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: Jacksonville sophomore outside Mallory Mattingly

Defensive: USC Upstate junior setter Madison Haake

Freshman: USC Upstate right side Lily Dempsey

Worth noting: Mattingly had 16 kills and 14 digs against USC Upstate and then six aces at NJIT. Haake averaged 4.25 digs, while Dempsey had 30 kills in two matches.

The complete ASUN release

Atlantic 10

Player of the week: Fordham sophomore outside Kaitlin Morley

Co-Defensive: Dayton junior libero Margo Wolf

Co-Defensive: VCU senior libero Rebekah Strange

Rookie: Fordham freshman outside McKenna Lahr

Worth noting: Morley averaged 4.43 kills and hit .322 in two victories. Wolf averaged 5.14 digs and also .86 assists and .43 aces. Strange had 18 digs in her team’s only match, a sweep. And Lahr averaged 4.29 kills and 3.29 digs.

The complete A-10 release

Big East

Offensive: Marquette senior outside Allie Barber

Defensive: Creighton senior middle Marysa Wilkinsoni

Freshman: Marquette outside Hope Werch

Worth noting: Barber averaged 6.14 kills and hit .459. Wilkinson averaged 1.67 blocks to go with 3.17 kills while hitting .444. And Werch averaged 2.71 kills and 3.14 digs.

The complete Big East release

Big South

Player of the week: High Point senior outside hitter Haley Barnes

Defensive: Winthrop junior libero Carlie Skelton

Freshman: Charleston Southern freshman middle blocker Kalysia Bates

Worth noting: Barnes led the league with 4.83 kills per set and hit .418 while getting 14 digs. Skelton had 43 digs in two victories, while Bates averaged 2.38 kills and 1.62 blocks.

The complete Big South release

Big Sky

Offensive: North Dakota senior middle Faith Doley

Defensive: Sacramento State senior setter Kennedy Kurtz

Worth noting: Dolley had 14 blocks and leads the league in hitting at .406 for the season. Kurtz averaged 1.33 kills, 12.17 assists, 0.67 aces, 2.33 digs and a block while hitting .412.

The complete Big Sky release

Big West

Player of the week: Cal Poly senior setter Taylor Nelson

Defensive: Long Beach State sophomore libero Hailey Harward

Worth noting: Nelson had 85 assists in two matches, had 12 digs in one and three kills, four digs, an ace and two blocks in the other.

The complete Big West release

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: Northeastern sophomore outside Amy Underdown

Defensive: College of Charleston junior libero McKala Rhodes

Rookie: Elon freshman setter Kodi Garcia

Worth noting: Underdown won last week, too. This week she averaged 5.29 kills per set and had eight aces in two wins. Rhodes had 27 digs each in two wins, while Garcia had 60 assists in a victory over William & Mary,

The complete Colonial release

Conference USA

Offensive: Charlotte senior outside Janell Sparks

Defensive: Western Kentucky senior right side Sydney Engle

Setter: Western Kentucky senior Jessica Lucas

Freshman: Florida Atlantic outside Sydney Nemtuda

Worth noting: Sparks averaged 5.50 kills and had seven blocks and 11 digs. Engle averaged 3.83 digs and also 2.5 kills. Lucas owns this honor, winning for the fifth week in a row after averaging 11.17 assists in two sweeps.

The complete C-USA release

Horizon League

Offensive: Oakland outside hitter Darien Bandel

Defensive: IUPUI senior libero Jessica Helms

Worth noting: Bandel averaged 6.29 kills and hit .376 in two matches, while Helms had 39 digs in two matches, averaged 5.57 per set.

The complete Horizon release

Ivy League

Player of the week: Princeton sophomore setter Jessie Harris

Rookie: Yale freshman outside hitter Kathryn Attar

Worth noting: Harris had 82 assists in two matches while getting seven kills and hitting .538. Attar had 26 kills and hit .297 in two matches and also had 22 digs, five blocks, three assists and three aces.

The complete Ivy release

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Fairfield sophomore setter Manuela Nicolini

Libero: Marist junior Katie Brierly

Rookie: Iona freshman setter Jamie Smith

Worth noting: These MAAC POWs are from last week.

The MAAC release from September 26

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Miami senior outside Olivia Rusek

MAC West offensive: Western Michigan freshman outside Rachel Bontrager

MAC East defensive: Bowling Green freshman middle Katie Kidwell

MAC West defensive: Western Michigan sophomore libero Kathleen Reilly

Worth noting: Rusek averaged 3.0 kills and 2.6 digs, while Bontrager averaged 3.75 kills. Kidwell had 15 blocks, 1.88 per set, and was error free on serve receive. Reilly averaged 5.75 digs and had a serve-receive percentage of .987.

The complete MAC release

Mid-Eastern

Player of the week: Howard senior outside Khaila Donaldson

Defensive: Hampton freshman libero Maja Petronijevic

Setter: Bethune-Cookman senior setter Phalen Clark

Co-Rookie: Florida A&M freshman middle Candelaria Herrera

Co-Rookie: North Carolina A&T State freshman outside Courteney Pitt

Worth noting: Donaldson had 30 kills, 24 digs in two matches. Petronijevic averaged 5.6 digs, while Clark averaged 11.4 assists. Herrera hit .545 in three matches, while Pitt had 13 kills in her only match to go with two aces, two blocks and two digs.

The complete MEAC release

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Drake senior outside Kyla Inderski

Defensive: Missouri State senior outside Lily Johnson

Freshman: Illinois State setter Stef Jankiewicz

Worth noting: Inderski averaged 4.27 kills and 4.0 digs in three wins. Johnson, normally listed for being an offensive player, not only averaged 3.22 kills on .299 hitting, but averaged 4.44 digs and .89 blocks. Jankiewicz averaged 11.0 assists and 2.33 digs.

The complete Valley release

Mountain West

Offensive: Boise State junior outside hitter Sabryn Roberts

Defensive: San Jose State junior libero Luiza Andrade

Worth noting: Roberts had 32 kills in two matches, averaging 4.57 per set and also had 16 digs and three blocks. Andrade averaged 4,33 digs and had just one reception error in 49 attempts.

The complete Mountain West release

Northeast Conference

Player of the week: Saint Francis senior outside Kelsey Roush

Defensive: Saint Francis senior libero Jenna Veres

Rookie: Robert Morris freshman middle Emma Granger

Worth noting: Roush averaged 4.67 kills and 4.34 digs in two wins. Veres had two 20-plus dig outings, averaging 8.75 per set. Granger averaged 3.5 kills, hit .357 and had 1.25 blocks per set, too.

The complete Northeast release

Ohio Valley

Offensive: Austin Peay senior middle Ashley Slay

Defensive: UT Martin senior middle Jemima Idemudia

Setter: Austin Peay junior Kristen Stucker

Newcomer: Tennessee State junior middle Rachel Henderson

Worth noting: Last week, Idemudia was the offensive POW and Stucker repeated. Slay had 35 kills, hit .353, added 10 blocks and two aces in three road sweeps. Idemudia broke the school record with 16 blocks against Murray State and then had four more against Austin Peay. Stucker had eight kills, 99 assists, 19 digs and six blocks in three wins. And Henderson lit it up in two matches with 39 kills while hitting .392 and had 13 blocks.

The complete OVC release

Patriot League

Player of the week: Navy senior outside Maggie Phillips

Rookie: Navy freshman outside Maddi Sgattoni

Worth noting: Phillips had 39 kills and hit .286 in three wins, while teammate Sgattoni averaged 2.89 kills and 3.33 digs.

The complete Patriot release

Southern Conference

Offensive: Furman sophomore outside Nicole Mack

Defensive: UNCG junior libero Christina Gregory

Worth noting: Mack averaged 4.5 kills to go with eight digs and two blocks in two victories. Gregory averaged 5.44 digs.

The complete SoCon release

Southland Conference

Offensive: Sam Houston State senior outside Jordyn Vaughn

Defensive: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi junior libero Madison Woods

Worth noting: Vaughn averaged five kills per set and hit .305 in three wins. Woods averaged 6.36 digs.

The complete Southland release

Southwestern

Not available as we posted.

Summit

Offensive: Oral Roberts senior outside Laura Milos

Defensive: South Dakota sophomore libero Anne Rasmussen

Worth noting: Milos won for the third time in four weeks as she averaged 7.0 kills and hit .438 in seven sets. Rasmussen had 27 digs, 9.0 per set, in a win over Fort Wayne.

The complete Summit release

Sun Belt

Offensive: Arkansas State junior outside Carlisa May

Defensive: Louisiana junior libero Sydney Davis

Setter: Texas State senior Erin Hoppe

Freshman: Arkansas State middle Timber Terrell

Worth noting: May, the offensive winner the first week of the season, averaged 4.5 kills on .384 hitting. Davis, a product of Volleyball Baton Rouge, went back-to-back after averaging 5.11 digs per set. Hoppe averaged 12.0 assists and also had six blocks, 10 digs and three aces. Terrell had 18 kills in two matches and hit .378.

The complete Sun Belt release

West Coast

Player of the week: BYU junior outside Veronica Jones-Perry

Worth noting: In two big matches, including the win over San Diego, Jones-Perry averaged 4.5 kills, 2.0 digs, .88 blocks and .63 assists. Also nominated were Jasmine Gross, Pepperdine; Jayden Kennedy, San Diego; Sara Kovac, Loyola Marymount; Hannah Troutman, Portland; Alyse Whitaker, Gonzaga.

The complete WCC release

Western Athletic

Player of the week: CSU Bakersfield senior libero Emily Lopes

Worth noting: In two matches, Lopes averaged 7.5 digs and an assist. Also nominated were Claire Kovensky of Grand Canyon, Kansas City’s Alicia Harrington, Tatyana Battle of NM State, UT Rio Grande Valley’s Ragni Steen Knudsen and Lexi Thompson of Utah Valley

The complete WAC release