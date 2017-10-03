WKU setter Lucas, UT Martin’s Idemudia head list of NCAA POWs

Western Kentucky senior Jessica Lucas is the Conference USA top setter for the fifth week in a row.
Both awards in the Patriot League went to players from the Navy.
UT Martin senior middle Jemima Idemudia had 16 blocks in a match and was honored by the Ohio Valley Conference for her defense a week after being the top offensive player.
And the same for Missouri State’s Lily Johnson, one of the most prolific hitters in the country, who was honored by the Missouri Valley for her defense.
They are just some of this week’s POWs. You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.
POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.
ACC
Player of the week: Louisville sophomore outside Melanie McHenry
Freshman: Syracuse outside Ella Saada
Worth noting: McHenry had 33 kills, hit .333, and had 20 digs and three blocks in two wins. Saada had 28 kills, 16 digs, four blocks and four aces in two victories. The complete ACC release
Big 12
Offensive: Kansas senior setter Ainise Havili
Defensive: Iowa State sophomore libero Hali Hillegas
Freshman: Texas setter Ashley Shook
Worth noting:
The Big 12 announces its POWs via Twitter @big12conference
Big Ten
Player of the week: Penn State senior middle Haleigh Washington
Defensive: Michigan senior middle Claire Kieffer-Wright
Setter: Purdue senior Ashley Evans
Freshman: Wisconsin middle Dana Rettke
Worth noting: Washington averaged 3.5 kills, 1.5 blocks and hit .556 in two wins. Kieffer-Wright averaged 2.0 blocks and 3.5 kills in two victories. Evans averaged 12.0 assists and hit .444 after getting five kills and three blocks. Rettke not only went back-to-back, she won this for the fourth time, this week after averaging 2.9 kills and 1.3 blocks. The complete Big Ten release
Pac-12
Offensive: USC senior right side Brittany Abercrombie
Defensive: Colorado junior middle Naghede Abu
Freshman: Colorado setter Brynna DeLuzio
Worth noting: Abercrombie averaged 3.71 kills, hit .270 and averaged 1.57 digs in two wins, Abu averaged 1.44 blocks while also getting 2.56 kills and hitting .435, and DeLuzio not only averaged 11.22 assists but 2.56 digs. The complete Pac-12 release
Southeastern Conference
Offensive: Texas A&M sophomore outside Hollann Hans
Co-Defensive: Ole Miss sophomore middle Nayo Warnell
Co-Defensive: Missouri junior middle Alyssa Munlyn
Co-Setter: Kentucky freshman Madison Lilley
Co-Setter: Texas A&M freshman Camille Conner
Freshman: Florida outside Paige Hammons
Worth noting: Hans had 12 kills and hit .435 in a win over Georgia, Warnell averaged 2.12 blocks and hit .400 in two wins, and Munlyn averaged 2.12 blocks, including 12 against Auburn. Lilley not only had 35 assists in a win at Mississippi State, she had four kills, hit .800 and had three blocks, while Conner had 35 assists against Georgia with three kills. Hammons averaged 2.33 kills and 2.5 digs. The complete SEC release
America East
Player of the week: Binghamton junior outside Gaby Alicea
Defensive specialist: Stony Brook freshman libero Kiani Kerstetter
Setter: Stony Brook sophomore LeAnne Sakowicz
Rookie: Albany freshman outside Tatiana Tiangco
Worth noting: Alicea averaged 4.4 kills. Kerstetter averaged 5.3 digs while teammate Sakowicz averaged 11.1 assists and also 2.4 digs and .71 blocks. Tiangco averaged 2.9 kills.
The complete America East release
American Athletic
Offensive: Wichita State senior setter Emily Hiebert
Defensive: SMU freshman middle Meryn Kennedy
Worth noting: Hiebert averaged 11.14 assists, 2.71 kills and hit .607. Kennedy had 12 blocks against Cincinnati and then had 12 kills and three blocks against ECU. The complete American Athletic release
Atlantic Sun
Player of the week: Jacksonville sophomore outside Mallory Mattingly
Defensive: USC Upstate junior setter Madison Haake
Freshman: USC Upstate right side Lily Dempsey
Worth noting: Mattingly had 16 kills and 14 digs against USC Upstate and then six aces at NJIT. Haake averaged 4.25 digs, while Dempsey had 30 kills in two matches. The complete ASUN release
Atlantic 10
Player of the week: Fordham sophomore outside Kaitlin Morley
Co-Defensive: Dayton junior libero Margo Wolf
Co-Defensive: VCU senior libero Rebekah Strange
Rookie: Fordham freshman outside McKenna Lahr
Worth noting: Morley averaged 4.43 kills and hit .322 in two victories. Wolf averaged 5.14 digs and also .86 assists and .43 aces. Strange had 18 digs in her team’s only match, a sweep. And Lahr averaged 4.29 kills and 3.29 digs. The complete A-10 release
Big East
Offensive: Marquette senior outside Allie Barber
Defensive: Creighton senior middle Marysa Wilkinsoni
Freshman: Marquette outside Hope Werch
Worth noting: Barber averaged 6.14 kills and hit .459. Wilkinson averaged 1.67 blocks to go with 3.17 kills while hitting .444. And Werch averaged 2.71 kills and 3.14 digs. The complete Big East release
Big South
Player of the week: High Point senior outside hitter Haley Barnes
Defensive: Winthrop junior libero Carlie Skelton
Freshman: Charleston Southern freshman middle blocker Kalysia Bates
Worth noting: Barnes led the league with 4.83 kills per set and hit .418 while getting 14 digs. Skelton had 43 digs in two victories, while Bates averaged 2.38 kills and 1.62 blocks. The complete Big South release
Big Sky
Offensive: North Dakota senior middle Faith Doley
Defensive: Sacramento State senior setter Kennedy Kurtz
Worth noting: Dolley had 14 blocks and leads the league in hitting at .406 for the season. Kurtz averaged 1.33 kills, 12.17 assists, 0.67 aces, 2.33 digs and a block while hitting .412. The complete Big Sky release
Big West
Player of the week: Cal Poly senior setter Taylor Nelson
Defensive: Long Beach State sophomore libero Hailey Harward
Worth noting: Nelson had 85 assists in two matches, had 12 digs in one and three kills, four digs, an ace and two blocks in the other. The complete Big West release
Colonial Athletic Association
Offensive: Northeastern sophomore outside Amy Underdown
Defensive: College of Charleston junior libero McKala Rhodes
Rookie: Elon freshman setter Kodi Garcia
Worth noting: Underdown won last week, too. This week she averaged 5.29 kills per set and had eight aces in two wins. Rhodes had 27 digs each in two wins, while Garcia had 60 assists in a victory over William & Mary, The complete Colonial release
Conference USA
Offensive: Charlotte senior outside Janell Sparks
Defensive: Western Kentucky senior right side Sydney Engle
Setter: Western Kentucky senior Jessica Lucas
Freshman: Florida Atlantic outside Sydney Nemtuda
Worth noting: Sparks averaged 5.50 kills and had seven blocks and 11 digs. Engle averaged 3.83 digs and also 2.5 kills. Lucas owns this honor, winning for the fifth week in a row after averaging 11.17 assists in two sweeps. The complete C-USA release
Horizon League
Offensive: Oakland outside hitter Darien Bandel
Defensive: IUPUI senior libero Jessica Helms
Worth noting: Bandel averaged 6.29 kills and hit .376 in two matches, while Helms had 39 digs in two matches, averaged 5.57 per set. The complete Horizon release
Ivy League
Player of the week: Princeton sophomore setter Jessie Harris
Rookie: Yale freshman outside hitter Kathryn Attar
Worth noting: Harris had 82 assists in two matches while getting seven kills and hitting .538. Attar had 26 kills and hit .297 in two matches and also had 22 digs, five blocks, three assists and three aces. The complete Ivy release
Metro Atlantic
Player of the week: Fairfield sophomore setter Manuela Nicolini
Libero: Marist junior Katie Brierly
Rookie: Iona freshman setter Jamie Smith
Worth noting: These MAAC POWs are from last week. The MAAC release from September 26
Mid-American
MAC East offensive: Miami senior outside Olivia Rusek
MAC West offensive: Western Michigan freshman outside Rachel Bontrager
MAC East defensive: Bowling Green freshman middle Katie Kidwell
MAC West defensive: Western Michigan sophomore libero Kathleen Reilly
Worth noting: Rusek averaged 3.0 kills and 2.6 digs, while Bontrager averaged 3.75 kills. Kidwell had 15 blocks, 1.88 per set, and was error free on serve receive. Reilly averaged 5.75 digs and had a serve-receive percentage of .987. The complete MAC release
Mid-Eastern
Player of the week: Howard senior outside Khaila Donaldson
Defensive: Hampton freshman libero Maja Petronijevic
Setter: Bethune-Cookman senior setter Phalen Clark
Co-Rookie: Florida A&M freshman middle Candelaria Herrera
Co-Rookie: North Carolina A&T State freshman outside Courteney Pitt
Worth noting: Donaldson had 30 kills, 24 digs in two matches. Petronijevic averaged 5.6 digs, while Clark averaged 11.4 assists. Herrera hit .545 in three matches, while Pitt had 13 kills in her only match to go with two aces, two blocks and two digs. The complete MEAC release
Missouri Valley
Player of the week: Drake senior outside Kyla Inderski
Defensive: Missouri State senior outside Lily Johnson
Freshman: Illinois State setter Stef Jankiewicz
Worth noting: Inderski averaged 4.27 kills and 4.0 digs in three wins. Johnson, normally listed for being an offensive player, not only averaged 3.22 kills on .299 hitting, but averaged 4.44 digs and .89 blocks. Jankiewicz averaged 11.0 assists and 2.33 digs. The complete Valley release
Mountain West
Offensive: Boise State junior outside hitter Sabryn Roberts
Defensive: San Jose State junior libero Luiza Andrade
Worth noting: Roberts had 32 kills in two matches, averaging 4.57 per set and also had 16 digs and three blocks. Andrade averaged 4,33 digs and had just one reception error in 49 attempts. The complete Mountain West release
Northeast Conference
Player of the week: Saint Francis senior outside Kelsey Roush
Defensive: Saint Francis senior libero Jenna Veres
Rookie: Robert Morris freshman middle Emma Granger
Worth noting: Roush averaged 4.67 kills and 4.34 digs in two wins. Veres had two 20-plus dig outings, averaging 8.75 per set. Granger averaged 3.5 kills, hit .357 and had 1.25 blocks per set, too. The complete Northeast release
Ohio Valley
Offensive: Austin Peay senior middle Ashley Slay
Defensive: UT Martin senior middle Jemima Idemudia
Setter: Austin Peay junior Kristen Stucker
Newcomer: Tennessee State junior middle Rachel Henderson
Worth noting: Last week, Idemudia was the offensive POW and Stucker repeated. Slay had 35 kills, hit .353, added 10 blocks and two aces in three road sweeps. Idemudia broke the school record with 16 blocks against Murray State and then had four more against Austin Peay. Stucker had eight kills, 99 assists, 19 digs and six blocks in three wins. And Henderson lit it up in two matches with 39 kills while hitting .392 and had 13 blocks. The complete OVC release
Patriot League
Player of the week: Navy senior outside Maggie Phillips
Rookie: Navy freshman outside Maddi Sgattoni
Worth noting: Phillips had 39 kills and hit .286 in three wins, while teammate Sgattoni averaged 2.89 kills and 3.33 digs. The complete Patriot release
Southern Conference
Offensive: Furman sophomore outside Nicole Mack
Defensive: UNCG junior libero Christina Gregory
Worth noting: Mack averaged 4.5 kills to go with eight digs and two blocks in two victories. Gregory averaged 5.44 digs. The complete SoCon release
Southland Conference
Offensive: Sam Houston State senior outside Jordyn Vaughn
Defensive: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi junior libero Madison Woods
Worth noting: Vaughn averaged five kills per set and hit .305 in three wins. Woods averaged 6.36 digs. The complete Southland release
Southwestern
Summit
Offensive: Oral Roberts senior outside Laura Milos
Defensive: South Dakota sophomore libero Anne Rasmussen
Worth noting: Milos won for the third time in four weeks as she averaged 7.0 kills and hit .438 in seven sets. Rasmussen had 27 digs, 9.0 per set, in a win over Fort Wayne. The complete Summit release
Sun Belt
Offensive: Arkansas State junior outside Carlisa May
Defensive: Louisiana junior libero Sydney Davis
Setter: Texas State senior Erin Hoppe
Freshman: Arkansas State middle Timber Terrell
Worth noting: May, the offensive winner the first week of the season, averaged 4.5 kills on .384 hitting. Davis, a product of Volleyball Baton Rouge, went back-to-back after averaging 5.11 digs per set. Hoppe averaged 12.0 assists and also had six blocks, 10 digs and three aces. Terrell had 18 kills in two matches and hit .378. The complete Sun Belt release
West Coast
Player of the week: BYU junior outside Veronica Jones-Perry
Worth noting: In two big matches, including the win over San Diego, Jones-Perry averaged 4.5 kills, 2.0 digs, .88 blocks and .63 assists. Also nominated were Jasmine Gross, Pepperdine; Jayden Kennedy, San Diego; Sara Kovac, Loyola Marymount; Hannah Troutman, Portland; Alyse Whitaker, Gonzaga. The complete WCC release
Western Athletic
Player of the week: CSU Bakersfield senior libero Emily Lopes
Worth noting: In two matches, Lopes averaged 7.5 digs and an assist. Also nominated were Claire Kovensky of Grand Canyon, Kansas City’s Alicia Harrington, Tatyana Battle of NM State, UT Rio Grande Valley’s Ragni Steen Knudsen and Lexi Thompson of Utah Valley The complete WAC release