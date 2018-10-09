NCAA volleyball: Unbeaten Pitt takes on N. Dakota, Monday recaps, the POW list

We’ve got the POWs and the complete list follows, but first a different kind of Tuesday match that pits No. 6 Pittsburgh (17-0) against visiting North Dakota (12-10), a first-year member of the Summit League after moving from the Big Sky.
Also on Tuesday’s 18-match schedule is West Virginia of the Big 12 at George Washington of the Atlantic 10. Big South leader High Point has a match at East Tennessee State of the Southern Conference.
A list of all of Tuesday matches can be found at NCAA.com.
As always, VolleyballMag.com has the TV and streaming listings for every NCAA Division I match that is being shown.
Monday: There were eight matches on the schedule including James Madison improved to 14-3, 6-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association with a sweep of William A& Mary (5-10, 1-5). Taylor Gail led with 10 kills and three blocks …
CSU Bakersfield (11-7, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference) beat visiting Seattle U (8-10, 2-3) in five behind a big night from Brooke Boiseau, who had 20 kills with two errors in 34 attacks and hit .529 to go with a dig and five blocks …
There were two matches in the Missouri Valley. Northern Iowa (13-6) improved to a 7-0 with a sweep of Evansville (7-14, 1-7). UNI, ranked No. 5 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll, got 20 kills from Karlie Taylor, who hit .447, and had three assists, eight digs and a block. Jaydlin Seehase had 11 kills, hitting .563 … Drake (15-6, 4-3 Valley) beat Indiana State (8-12, 1-7) in four as Cathyrn Cheek had 23 kills, hit .408 after making just three errors in 49 swings, and had an assist, 14 digs, and two blocks, one solo.
Northern Arlzona (13-7, 5-2 Big Sky) beat Southern Utah (2-17, 1-6) in four as Ryann Davis had 13 kills, hit .393, and had two digs and two blocks, and Kaylie Jorgenson had 12 kills, 15 digs, two aces and six blocks, four solo. Janet Kalaniuvalu had 21 kills, 11 digs and two blocks for Southern Utah …
There were three SWAC matches: Alabama State swept Jackson State, Mississippi Valley beat Alcorn State in five, and an Arkansas-Pine Bluff swept Prairie View.
POWs: With all 32 conferences — from the ACC to the West Coast Conference — reporting, this is your weekly POW roundup.
POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.
ACC
Player of the week: Pittsburgh junior RS Nika Markovic
Freshman: Louisville MB Emily Scott
Worth noting: Markovic averaged 4.0 kills, hitting .423, and averaged 1.57 digs and .71 blocks in two wins, while Scott averaged 2.5 kills, hit .357 and averaged .833 blocks.
Big 12
Offensive: TCU freshman RS Katie Clark
Defensive: Kansas junior MB Zoe Hill
Rookie: Clark
Worth noting: Clark won two honors for getting 17 kills against Texas, hitting .424, and 20 more against Texas Tech, hitting .424. Hill had 17 blocks in two wins.
Big Ten
Player: Michigan senior OH Carly Skjodt
Defensive: Michigan senior L Jenna Lerg
Co-Setter: Minnesota senior Samantha Seliger-Swenson
Co-Setter: Michigan junior S MacKenzi Welsh
Freshman: Minnesota OH Adanna Rollins
Worth noting: Minnesota’s Seliger-Swenson and Rollins repeated in a big week for Michigan. Skjodt had 40 kills and hit .363 in two wins in winning her third POW honor. Lerg averaged 5.21 digs per set and had 25 digs against Indiana. It’s her fourth time to win. SSS as she’s called averaged 10.71 assists, while Welsh averaged 12.38 assists and hit .500. Rollins averaged 3.4 kills to go with 16 dig and five blocks.
Pac-12
Offensive: Oregon junior OH/RS Taylor Borup, also named the AVCA national POW
Defensive: Stanford junior L Morgan Hentz
Freshman: Oregon L Brooke Nuneviller
Worth noting: Borup had 23 kills, hit .311 and had 27 digs in wins over UCLA and USC, while Nuneviller averaged 4.38 digs and had two aces and six assists. Hentz averaged 5.86 digs and had eight assists and an ace. Borup is the first Oregon player to be the national POW since 2012.
Southeastern Conference
Co-Offensive: Missouri sophomore OH Kylie Deberg
Co-Offensive: Texas A&M junior OH Hollann Hans
Defensive: Florida senior MB Taelor Kellum, also the POW
Setter: Missouri freshman Andrea Fuentes
Freshman: Tennessee Lily Felts
Worth noting: Deberg averaged 5.0 kills and hit .353 and had eight digs and four aces, while Hans averaged 5.78 kills and had 19 digs and five aces. Kellum averaged 1.7 blocks. Fuentes averaged 12.0 assists and Felts avereaged 3.85 kills and 2.29 digs.
America East
Player: New Hampshire junior OH Kennedi Smith
Setter: Stony Brook junior LeAnne Sakowicz
Defensive specialist: New Hampshire junior L Emily Tanski
Rookie: UMass Lowell freshman OH Kate Bilyeu
Worth noting: Smith, winning for the third time, averaged 3.71 kills and 4.43 digs. Sakowicz, won for the eighth time, averaged 11.75 asists and had eight digs. Tanski averaged 5.71 digs and Bilyeu averaged 1.87 kills and had six digs and two blocks.
American Athletic
Offensive: ECU junior MB Toya Osuegbu
Defensive: UCF senior L Jordan Pingel
Worth noting: Osuegbu had 12 kills apiece in two wins and hit .417. Pingel averaged 6.38 digs in two wins.
Atlantic Sun
Player of the week: Kennesaw State senior OH Lauren Chastang
Defensive: FGCU sophomore L Karlee Groover
Freshman: FGCU DS Dana Axner
Worth noting: Chastang won the honor for the third, all this season, as she averaged 4.5 kills and hit .317 in two wins. Groover averaged 5.38 digs, a dig more than her averaged and teammate Axner averaged 4.88 digs.
Atlantic 10
Co-Player of the week: George Mason junior OH Bailey Williams
Co-Player of the week: VCU junior OH Vicky Giommarini
Defensive: George Mason junior L Catie Espinoza
Rookie: George Washington freshman S Heather Merryman
Worth noting: Williams averaged 4.33 kills and 3.44 digs in two wins. Giommarini hit .500 with 14 kills against Davidson. Espinoza averaged 6.56 digs and became the program’s all-time leader. Merryman started for the first time and averaged 10.14 assists over seven sets.
Big East
Offensive: Creighton senior OH Jaali Winters
Defensive: Georgetown senior MB Symone Speech
Freshman: Seton Hal L Eden Dolezal
Worth noting: Winters became Creighton’s all-time kills leader as she averaged 4.5 kills, hitting .353, and averaged 2.33 digs. Speech averaged 1.83 blocks and Dolezal averaged 5.5 digs.
Big South
Player of the week: Winthrop junior S Siani Yamaguchi
Defensive: Winthrop senior L Carlie Skelton
Freshman: High Point OH Madison Smith
Worth noting: Yamaguchi had a tremendous week as she averaged 13.37 assists and had 32 digs in two wins. Skelton averaged 4.38 digs, while Smith averaged 3.56 kills, hit .383, and had six blocks.
Big Sky
Offensive: Northern Arizona junior OH Kaylie Jorgenson
Defensive: Idaho State junior L Haylie Keck
Worth noting: Two weeks ago Jorgenson was the defensive POW. This time she averaged 3.83 kills and hit .351 in two matches, while Keck averaged 8.0 digs.
Big West
Player of the week: Cal Poly junior OH Torrey Van Winden
Defensive: UC Irvine senior MB Idara Akpakpa
Freshman: Cal Poly S Avalon DeNecochea
Worth noting: Van Winden was her usual tremendous self and won for the third time this season and fifth overall as she 29 kills and hit .344 and had 14 digs against Hawai’i. In that same match, DeNecochea had 49 assists, three kills, nine digs and a solo block. Akpakpa averaged 1.71 blocks in two wins.
Colonial Athletic Association
Offensive: Towson senior RS Jocelyn Kuilan
Defensive: UNCW junior MB Kendal Bender
Rookie: Hofstra freshman RS Aisha Skinner
Worth noting: Kuilan had 30 kills, including 20 at Elon and hit .407 in two matches. She added four aces and three blocks. Bender had 21 blocks in a 2-1 week to go with 23 kills while hitting .323. And Skinner had 37 kills, 24 digs, four blocks and an ace while hitting .329.
Conference USA
Offensive: Southern Miss senior OH Kylie Grandy
Defensive: Southern Miss senior S Sarah Bell
Setter: Florida Atlantic senior Ivone Martinez
Freshman: Rice MB Anota Adekunle
Worth noting: Grandy averaged 5.33 kills and 3.11 digs. Bell averaged 4.56 digs, including 29 against Rice, and also averaged 11.78 assists. Martinez averaged 14.88 assists and 2.5 digs, while Adekunle had 10 blocks and 17 kills while hitting .455 in two wins.
Horizon League
Offensive: Green Bay sophomore S Taylor Wolf
Defensive: UIC sophomore L Manuela Conte
Worth noting: Wolf had 38 kills in two wins, while Conte averaged 6.38 digs in her first starts at libero.
Ivy League
Player: Harvard senior MB Christina Cornelius
Rookie: Columbia freshman OH Emily Teehan
Worth noting: Cornelius had 23 kills, hit .453, and had five blocks in an ace in two victories. Teehan had 35 kills, three blocks, and two aces.
Metro Atlantic
Player of the week: Iona senior OH Claire Archibald
Libero: Iona junior L Jessica Paolucci
Rookie: Niagara freshman S Jessica Steuer avereaged 12.12 assists and 2.38 digs.
Worth noting: Archibald had 54 kills (4.5 per set) in a 3-0 week while hitting .273 and had three blocks and two aces. And she had 35 digs against Rider. Paolucci averaged 4.67 digs and was perfect in 70 serve receptions. And Streuer
Mid-American
MAC East offensive: Akron senior OH Kayla Gwozdz
MAC West offensive: Ball State senior OH Ellie Dunn
MAC East defensive: Bowling Green senior L Kallie Seimet
MAC West defensive: Ball State junior L Kate Avila
MAC East setter: Bowling Green junior Isabelle Marciniak
MAC West setter: Ball State junior Amber Seaman
Worth noting: It was a good showing for Ball State as Dunn averaged 4.38 kills, Avila averaged 6.0 digs and Seaman averaged 13.0 assists. Gwozdz had 29 kills, including 15 against Buffalo while hitting .481. Seimet averaged 5.83 digs and was perfect in serve receive in two sweeps. Marciniak averaged 10.33 assists and had six kills and 18 digs.
Mid-Eastern
Player of the week: Bethune-Cookman sophomore Jordan Jefferson
Defensive: Bethune-Cookman junior L Shayla Eugene
Setter: Howard senior Tamia Dockery
Rookie: Howard OH Kailyn Williams
Missouri Valley
Player of the week: UNI junior OH Karlie Taylor
Defensive: UNI senior L Kendyl Sorge
Freshman: Missouri State OH Amelia Flynn
Worth noting: Taylor had 41 kills in two matches and hit .283 and averaged 3.57 digs. Sorge averaged 5.71 digs, and Flynn averaged 4.33 kill and 3.56 digs.
Mountain West
Offensive: Wyoming sophomore MB Jackie McBride
Defensive: San Diego State senior MB Deja Harris
Worth noting: McBride had 23 kills and hit .354, while Harris averaged 1.77 blocks per set in three wins.
Northeast Conference
Player of the week: Central Connecticut junior RS Madelyn Kaprelyan
Defensive: LIU Brooklyn junior L Natalia Rivera
Co-Rookie: Saint Francis freshman MB Nicole Adams
Co-Rookie: LIU Brooklyn freshman MB Myrthe Maring
Worth noting: Kaprelyan, who won for the third week in a row, averaged 5.0 kills, 4.29 assists and 2.0 digs while hitting .397. Rivera repeated and won for the third time after averaging 5.33 digs. Adams averaged 4.0 kills and 3.33 digs, while Maring averaged 1.67 blocks over nine sets.
Ohio Valley
Offensive: Murray State junior OH Rachel Giustino
Defensive: Murray State sophomore L Becca Fernandez
Co-Setter: Austin Peay senior Kristen Stucker
Co-Setter: Jacksonville State sophomore Lexi Libs
Newcomer: Jacksonville State freshman OH Lena Kindermann
Worth noting: Giustino had 31 kills and hit .256 and had 31 digs in two wins. Fernandez had 34 digs, 14 kills and seven assists. Stucker had 88 assists, 21 digs, two blocks and two kills in two wins. Libs had 100 assists in two wins and also 18 digs, five kills an dfive blocks. And Kindermann had 31 kills and four blocks in two matches.
Patriot League
Player of the week: Loyola junior OH Ann Ernst
Rookie: Loyola freshman L Katie Forsythe
Worth noting: Ernst averaged 4.31 kills in a 2-1 week and added 3.23 digs. Forsythe averaged 8.15 digs, including three matches in a row with 30 ore more. She had 42, a school record, against Holy Cross. She also had two aces and 17 assists.
Southern Conference
Offensive: Chattanooga freshman S Jaquelyn Langhaim
Defensive: Western Carolina junior OH Abigail Veit
Worth noting: Langhaim averaged 9.33 assists and had three kills, five aces, three digs and four blocks. Veit averaged 4.62 digs to go with 3.38 kills.
Southland Conference
Offensive: Sam Houston State senior MB Taylor Cunningham
Defensive: Stephen F. Austin freshman L Marisabel Torres
Worth noting: Cunningham had 29 kills and hit .475 in her only match and had two blocks and 16 digs. Torres had 43 digs in two matches.
Southwestern
Offensive: Alabama A&M junior OH Terra Brooks
Defensive: Southern senior MB Paige Hall
Setter: Alabama A&M sophomore Megan Evans
Newcomer: Arkansas-Pine Bluff freshman MB Haley Gomez
Worth noting: Brooks had 35 kills and 30 digs in two wins. Hall had 15 blocks in three matches, averaging 1.5 per set. Evans averaged 11.38 assists and Gomez had 29 kills, 24 digs, five aces and five blocks.
Summit
Offensive: Denver senior OH Becca Latham
Defensive: Oral Roberts junior RS Bri Greenlee
Worth noting: Latham had 12 kills and hit .379 against South Dakota. Greenlee had four solo blocks against Western Illinois.
Sun Belt
Offensive: Troy sophomore OH Cheyenne Hayes
Co-Defensive: Little Rock senior MB Veronica Marin
Co-Defensive: Coastal Carolina senior L Sydney Alvis
Setter: Troy freshman Amara Anderson
Freshman: Coastal Carolina OH Anett Nemeth
Worth noting: Hayes averaged 4.63 kills and 3.38 digs. Marin had 15 blocks, averaging 1.88 per set and also had 27 kills in two matches. Alvis averaged 5.56 digs, while Anderson had 93 assists and 40 digs in two matches. Nemeth averaged 3.33 kills, 3.22 digs and 2.33 assists in two wins.
Western Athletic
Offensive: UT Rio Grande Valley senior OH Ragni Steen Knudsen
Defensive: NM State sophomore MB Julianna Salanoa
Worth noting: Knudsen averaged 4.71 kills while hitting .342 in two wins. Salanoa averaged 2.67 blocks, almost a block more than any other player in the league.
West Coast
Player of the week: BYU senior OH Roni Jones-Perry
Worth noting: Jones-Perry had 23 kills and hit .465 against San Diego and had six digs and three blocks in winning for the second straight week and third time this season.
Also Nominated: Rachel Ahrens, Pepperdine; Megan Jacobsen, San Diego; Emma Johnson, Loyola Marymount; Jenna Kuehn, Gonzaga; Alexsa Parker, Saint Mary’s; Carey Williams, Portland.
