NCAA volleyball: Unbeaten Pitt takes on N. Dakota, Monday recaps, the POW list

We’ve got the POWs and the complete list follows, but first a different kind of Tuesday match that pits No. 6 Pittsburgh (17-0) against visiting North Dakota (12-10), a first-year member of the Summit League after moving from the Big Sky.

Also on Tuesday’s 18-match schedule is West Virginia of the Big 12 at George Washington of the Atlantic 10. Big South leader High Point has a match at East Tennessee State of the Southern Conference.

Monday: There were eight matches on the schedule including James Madison improved to 14-3, 6-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association with a sweep of William A& Mary (5-10, 1-5). Taylor Gail led with 10 kills and three blocks …

CSU Bakersfield (11-7, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference) beat visiting Seattle U (8-10, 2-3) in five behind a big night from Brooke Boiseau, who had 20 kills with two errors in 34 attacks and hit .529 to go with a dig and five blocks …

There were two matches in the Missouri Valley. Northern Iowa (13-6) improved to a 7-0 with a sweep of Evansville (7-14, 1-7). UNI, ranked No. 5 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll, got 20 kills from Karlie Taylor, who hit .447, and had three assists, eight digs and a block. Jaydlin Seehase had 11 kills, hitting .563 … Drake (15-6, 4-3 Valley) beat Indiana State (8-12, 1-7) in four as Cathyrn Cheek had 23 kills, hit .408 after making just three errors in 49 swings, and had an assist, 14 digs, and two blocks, one solo.

Northern Arlzona (13-7, 5-2 Big Sky) beat Southern Utah (2-17, 1-6) in four as Ryann Davis had 13 kills, hit .393, and had two digs and two blocks, and Kaylie Jorgenson had 12 kills, 15 digs, two aces and six blocks, four solo. Janet Kalaniuvalu had 21 kills, 11 digs and two blocks for Southern Utah …

There were three SWAC matches: Alabama State swept Jackson State, Mississippi Valley beat Alcorn State in five, and an Arkansas-Pine Bluff swept Prairie View.

POWs: With all 32 conferences — from the ACC to the West Coast Conference — reporting, this is your weekly POW roundup.

ACC

Player of the week: Pittsburgh junior RS Nika Markovic

Freshman: Louisville MB Emily Scott

Worth noting: Markovic averaged 4.0 kills, hitting .423, and averaged 1.57 digs and .71 blocks in two wins, while Scott averaged 2.5 kills, hit .357 and averaged .833 blocks.

Big 12

Offensive: TCU freshman RS Katie Clark

Defensive: Kansas junior MB Zoe Hill

Rookie: Clark

Worth noting: Clark won two honors for getting 17 kills against Texas, hitting .424, and 20 more against Texas Tech, hitting .424. Hill had 17 blocks in two wins.

Big Ten

Player: Michigan senior OH Carly Skjodt

Defensive: Michigan senior L Jenna Lerg

Co-Setter: Minnesota senior Samantha Seliger-Swenson

Co-Setter: Michigan junior S MacKenzi Welsh

Freshman: Minnesota OH Adanna Rollins

Worth noting: Minnesota’s Seliger-Swenson and Rollins repeated in a big week for Michigan. Skjodt had 40 kills and hit .363 in two wins in winning her third POW honor. Lerg averaged 5.21 digs per set and had 25 digs against Indiana. It’s her fourth time to win. SSS as she’s called averaged 10.71 assists, while Welsh averaged 12.38 assists and hit .500. Rollins averaged 3.4 kills to go with 16 dig and five blocks.

Pac-12

Offensive: Oregon junior OH/RS Taylor Borup, also named the AVCA national POW

Defensive: Stanford junior L Morgan Hentz

Freshman: Oregon L Brooke Nuneviller

Worth noting: Borup had 23 kills, hit .311 and had 27 digs in wins over UCLA and USC, while Nuneviller averaged 4.38 digs and had two aces and six assists. Hentz averaged 5.86 digs and had eight assists and an ace. Borup is the first Oregon player to be the national POW since 2012.

Southeastern Conference

Co-Offensive: Missouri sophomore OH Kylie Deberg

Co-Offensive: Texas A&M junior OH Hollann Hans

Defensive: Florida senior MB Taelor Kellum, also the POW

Setter: Missouri freshman Andrea Fuentes

Freshman: Tennessee Lily Felts

Worth noting: Deberg averaged 5.0 kills and hit .353 and had eight digs and four aces, while Hans averaged 5.78 kills and had 19 digs and five aces. Kellum averaged 1.7 blocks. Fuentes averaged 12.0 assists and Felts avereaged 3.85 kills and 2.29 digs.

America East

Player: New Hampshire junior OH Kennedi Smith

Setter: Stony Brook junior LeAnne Sakowicz

Defensive specialist: New Hampshire junior L Emily Tanski

Rookie: UMass Lowell freshman OH Kate Bilyeu

Worth noting: Smith, winning for the third time, averaged 3.71 kills and 4.43 digs. Sakowicz, won for the eighth time, averaged 11.75 asists and had eight digs. Tanski averaged 5.71 digs and Bilyeu averaged 1.87 kills and had six digs and two blocks.

American Athletic

Offensive: ECU junior MB Toya Osuegbu

Defensive: UCF senior L Jordan Pingel

Worth noting: Osuegbu had 12 kills apiece in two wins and hit .417. Pingel averaged 6.38 digs in two wins.

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: Kennesaw State senior OH Lauren Chastang

Defensive: FGCU sophomore L Karlee Groover

Freshman: FGCU DS Dana Axner

Worth noting: Chastang won the honor for the third, all this season, as she averaged 4.5 kills and hit .317 in two wins. Groover averaged 5.38 digs, a dig more than her averaged and teammate Axner averaged 4.88 digs.

Atlantic 10

Co-Player of the week: George Mason junior OH Bailey Williams

Co-Player of the week: VCU junior OH Vicky Giommarini

Defensive: George Mason junior L Catie Espinoza

Rookie: George Washington freshman S Heather Merryman

Worth noting: Williams averaged 4.33 kills and 3.44 digs in two wins. Giommarini hit .500 with 14 kills against Davidson. Espinoza averaged 6.56 digs and became the program’s all-time leader. Merryman started for the first time and averaged 10.14 assists over seven sets.

Big East

Offensive: Creighton senior OH Jaali Winters

Defensive: Georgetown senior MB Symone Speech

Freshman: Seton Hal L Eden Dolezal

Worth noting: Winters became Creighton’s all-time kills leader as she averaged 4.5 kills, hitting .353, and averaged 2.33 digs. Speech averaged 1.83 blocks and Dolezal averaged 5.5 digs.

Big South

Player of the week: Winthrop junior S Siani Yamaguchi

Defensive: Winthrop senior L Carlie Skelton

Freshman: High Point OH Madison Smith

Worth noting: Yamaguchi had a tremendous week as she averaged 13.37 assists and had 32 digs in two wins. Skelton averaged 4.38 digs, while Smith averaged 3.56 kills, hit .383, and had six blocks.

Big Sky

Offensive: Northern Arizona junior OH Kaylie Jorgenson

Defensive: Idaho State junior L Haylie Keck

Worth noting: Two weeks ago Jorgenson was the defensive POW. This time she averaged 3.83 kills and hit .351 in two matches, while Keck averaged 8.0 digs.

Big West

Player of the week: Cal Poly junior OH Torrey Van Winden

Defensive: UC Irvine senior MB Idara Akpakpa

Freshman: Cal Poly S Avalon DeNecochea

Worth noting: Van Winden was her usual tremendous self and won for the third time this season and fifth overall as she 29 kills and hit .344 and had 14 digs against Hawai’i. In that same match, DeNecochea had 49 assists, three kills, nine digs and a solo block. Akpakpa averaged 1.71 blocks in two wins.

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: Towson senior RS Jocelyn Kuilan

Defensive: UNCW junior MB Kendal Bender

Rookie: Hofstra freshman RS Aisha Skinner

Worth noting: Kuilan had 30 kills, including 20 at Elon and hit .407 in two matches. She added four aces and three blocks. Bender had 21 blocks in a 2-1 week to go with 23 kills while hitting .323. And Skinner had 37 kills, 24 digs, four blocks and an ace while hitting .329.

Conference USA

Offensive: Southern Miss senior OH Kylie Grandy

Defensive: Southern Miss senior S Sarah Bell

Setter: Florida Atlantic senior Ivone Martinez

Freshman: Rice MB Anota Adekunle

Worth noting: Grandy averaged 5.33 kills and 3.11 digs. Bell averaged 4.56 digs, including 29 against Rice, and also averaged 11.78 assists. Martinez averaged 14.88 assists and 2.5 digs, while Adekunle had 10 blocks and 17 kills while hitting .455 in two wins.

Horizon League

Offensive: Green Bay sophomore S Taylor Wolf

Defensive: UIC sophomore L Manuela Conte

Worth noting: Wolf had 38 kills in two wins, while Conte averaged 6.38 digs in her first starts at libero.

Ivy League

Player: Harvard senior MB Christina Cornelius

Rookie: Columbia freshman OH Emily Teehan

Worth noting: Cornelius had 23 kills, hit .453, and had five blocks in an ace in two victories. Teehan had 35 kills, three blocks, and two aces.

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Iona senior OH Claire Archibald

Libero: Iona junior L Jessica Paolucci

Rookie: Niagara freshman S Jessica Steuer avereaged 12.12 assists and 2.38 digs.

Worth noting: Archibald had 54 kills (4.5 per set) in a 3-0 week while hitting .273 and had three blocks and two aces. And she had 35 digs against Rider. Paolucci averaged 4.67 digs and was perfect in 70 serve receptions. And Streuer

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Akron senior OH Kayla Gwozdz

MAC West offensive: Ball State senior OH Ellie Dunn

MAC East defensive: Bowling Green senior L Kallie Seimet

MAC West defensive: Ball State junior L Kate Avila

MAC East setter: Bowling Green junior Isabelle Marciniak

MAC West setter: Ball State junior Amber Seaman

Worth noting: It was a good showing for Ball State as Dunn averaged 4.38 kills, Avila averaged 6.0 digs and Seaman averaged 13.0 assists. Gwozdz had 29 kills, including 15 against Buffalo while hitting .481. Seimet averaged 5.83 digs and was perfect in serve receive in two sweeps. Marciniak averaged 10.33 assists and had six kills and 18 digs.

Mid-Eastern

Player of the week: Bethune-Cookman sophomore Jordan Jefferson

Defensive: Bethune-Cookman junior L Shayla Eugene

Setter: Howard senior Tamia Dockery

Rookie: Howard OH Kailyn Williams

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: UNI junior OH Karlie Taylor

Defensive: UNI senior L Kendyl Sorge

Freshman: Missouri State OH Amelia Flynn

Worth noting: Taylor had 41 kills in two matches and hit .283 and averaged 3.57 digs. Sorge averaged 5.71 digs, and Flynn averaged 4.33 kill and 3.56 digs.

Mountain West

Offensive: Wyoming sophomore MB Jackie McBride

Defensive: San Diego State senior MB Deja Harris

Worth noting: McBride had 23 kills and hit .354, while Harris averaged 1.77 blocks per set in three wins.

Northeast Conference

Player of the week: Central Connecticut junior RS Madelyn Kaprelyan

Defensive: LIU Brooklyn junior L Natalia Rivera

Co-Rookie: Saint Francis freshman MB Nicole Adams

Co-Rookie: LIU Brooklyn freshman MB Myrthe Maring

Worth noting: Kaprelyan, who won for the third week in a row, averaged 5.0 kills, 4.29 assists and 2.0 digs while hitting .397. Rivera repeated and won for the third time after averaging 5.33 digs. Adams averaged 4.0 kills and 3.33 digs, while Maring averaged 1.67 blocks over nine sets.

Ohio Valley

Offensive: Murray State junior OH Rachel Giustino

Defensive: Murray State sophomore L Becca Fernandez

Co-Setter: Austin Peay senior Kristen Stucker

Co-Setter: Jacksonville State sophomore Lexi Libs

Newcomer: Jacksonville State freshman OH Lena Kindermann

Worth noting: Giustino had 31 kills and hit .256 and had 31 digs in two wins. Fernandez had 34 digs, 14 kills and seven assists. Stucker had 88 assists, 21 digs, two blocks and two kills in two wins. Libs had 100 assists in two wins and also 18 digs, five kills an dfive blocks. And Kindermann had 31 kills and four blocks in two matches.

Patriot League

Player of the week: Loyola junior OH Ann Ernst

Rookie: Loyola freshman L Katie Forsythe

Worth noting: Ernst averaged 4.31 kills in a 2-1 week and added 3.23 digs. Forsythe averaged 8.15 digs, including three matches in a row with 30 ore more. She had 42, a school record, against Holy Cross. She also had two aces and 17 assists.

Southern Conference

Offensive: Chattanooga freshman S Jaquelyn Langhaim

Defensive: Western Carolina junior OH Abigail Veit

Worth noting: Langhaim averaged 9.33 assists and had three kills, five aces, three digs and four blocks. Veit averaged 4.62 digs to go with 3.38 kills.

Southland Conference

Offensive: Sam Houston State senior MB Taylor Cunningham

Defensive: Stephen F. Austin freshman L Marisabel Torres

Worth noting: Cunningham had 29 kills and hit .475 in her only match and had two blocks and 16 digs. Torres had 43 digs in two matches.

Southwestern

Offensive: Alabama A&M junior OH Terra Brooks

Defensive: Southern senior MB Paige Hall

Setter: Alabama A&M sophomore Megan Evans

Newcomer: Arkansas-Pine Bluff freshman MB Haley Gomez

Worth noting: Brooks had 35 kills and 30 digs in two wins. Hall had 15 blocks in three matches, averaging 1.5 per set. Evans averaged 11.38 assists and Gomez had 29 kills, 24 digs, five aces and five blocks.

Summit

Offensive: Denver senior OH Becca Latham

Defensive: Oral Roberts junior RS Bri Greenlee

Worth noting: Latham had 12 kills and hit .379 against South Dakota. Greenlee had four solo blocks against Western Illinois.

Sun Belt

Offensive: Troy sophomore OH Cheyenne Hayes

Co-Defensive: Little Rock senior MB Veronica Marin

Co-Defensive: Coastal Carolina senior L Sydney Alvis

Setter: Troy freshman Amara Anderson

Freshman: Coastal Carolina OH Anett Nemeth

Worth noting: Hayes averaged 4.63 kills and 3.38 digs. Marin had 15 blocks, averaging 1.88 per set and also had 27 kills in two matches. Alvis averaged 5.56 digs, while Anderson had 93 assists and 40 digs in two matches. Nemeth averaged 3.33 kills, 3.22 digs and 2.33 assists in two wins.

Western Athletic

Offensive: UT Rio Grande Valley senior OH Ragni Steen Knudsen

Defensive: NM State sophomore MB Julianna Salanoa

Worth noting: Knudsen averaged 4.71 kills while hitting .342 in two wins. Salanoa averaged 2.67 blocks, almost a block more than any other player in the league.

West Coast

Player of the week: BYU senior OH Roni Jones-Perry

Worth noting: Jones-Perry had 23 kills and hit .465 against San Diego and had six digs and three blocks in winning for the second straight week and third time this season.

Also Nominated: Rachel Ahrens, Pepperdine; Megan Jacobsen, San Diego; Emma Johnson, Loyola Marymount; Jenna Kuehn, Gonzaga; Alexsa Parker, Saint Mary’s; Carey Williams, Portland.

