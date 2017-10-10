South Dakota’s Rasmussen, Marquette’s Barber spice list of NCAA POWs

The NCAA Division I women’s volleyball conferences honor their best every week and we have the summary for all of the those who post their winners.

That includes Anne Rasmussen of South Dakota being named the Summit League defensive player for the third week in a row. Or Zoe Hill of Kansas hitting .708 for the week and being honored by the Big 12. Or Allie Barber of Marquette being named the Big East offensive POW for the second straight week and fourth time this season.

You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.

POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.

ACC

Player of the week: Pittsburgh sophomore outside Nika Markovic

Freshman: Pittsburgh middle Chinaza Ndee

Worth noting: Pitt went 2-0 as Markovic averaged 4.62 kills and hit .304 to go with 2.12 digs and 1.112 blocks, while Ndee had 17 kills and hit .556 plus six blocks, one solo.

The complete ACC release

Big 12

Offensive: Kansas sophomore middle Zoe Hill

Defensive: Texas senior middle Chiaka Ogbogu

Freshman: Baylor setter Hannah Lockin

Worth noting: Hill hit .708, Ogbogu had nine blocks against TCU and Lockin had 11 digs against Iowa State.

The Big 12 has no release and announces its winners on Twitter @Big12Conference

Big Ten

Player of the week: Penn State senior middle Haleigh Washington

Defensive: Minnesota senior middle Molly Lohman

Setter: Minnesota junior Samantha Seliger-Swenson

Freshman: Minnesota outside Jasmyn Martin

Worth noting: Washington averaged 3.9 kills, 1.9 blocks and hit .531 in two victories. Lohman had 17 blocks, nine kills, four digs and two aces in two wins. Seliger-Swenson averaged 12 assists as she won the award for the ninth time and third time this season. Martin averaged 3.4 kills and hit .328.

The complete Big Ten release

Pac-12

Offensive: Utah senior outside Adora Anae

Defensive: Utah junior right side Berkeley Oblad

Freshman: Washington freshman middle Lauren Sanders

Worth noting: Anae became Utah’s all-time kills leader after getting 45 kills, 27 digs and three blocks in two wins. She was also named the AVCA national POW, the first Utah player to be honored in 20 years. Oblad averaged 2.67 kills and hit .320 to go with 1.89 block per set. Sanders had 25 kills over two matches and hit .667.

The complete Pac-12 release

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Kentucky sophomore outside Leah Edmond

Defensive: Florida sophomore middle Rachael Kramer

Setter: Kentucky freshman Madison Lilley

Freshman: LSU freshman outside/right side Taylor Bannister

Worth noting: Edmond averaged 4.5 kills per set in two wins. She also totaled 25 digs and seven blocks. Kramer averaged 2.0 blocks, Lilley averaged 13.0 assists and had 23 digs in two wins, while Bannister averaged 4.38 kills in two wins.

The complete SEC release

America East

Not available as we posted.

American Athletic

Offensive: ECU freshman right side Bri Wood

Defensive: Tulsa sophomore liberto Taylor Horsfall

Worth noting: Wood averaged 3.62 kills and hit .371 in two matches. Horsfall had 44 digs in a five-set win over UCF and averaged 8.30 digs in two matches.

The complete American Athletic release

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: FGCU junior outside Amanda Carroll

Defensive: Jacksonville senior libero Mackenzie Swan

Freshman: Stetson setter Naina Ivanova

Worth noting: Carroll won for the fourth time and second time this season with a 2-0 week where she averaged 5.0 kills, 3.5 digs and hit .343. Swan averaged 4.08 digs and Ivanova had 45 assists, 13 digs, five blocks and two aces in one win and then 49 assists, 11 digs and a block in another.

The complete ASUN release

Atlantic 10

Co-Player of the week: Saint Louis senior Lauren Leverenz

Co-POW: VCU sophomore Vicky Giommarini

Defensive: Dayton senior middle Amber Erhahon

Rookie: Dayton freshman setter Bridget Doherty

Worth noting: Leverenz hit .533 and averaged 4.0 kills and a block. Giommarini averaged 4.1 kills, 2.3 digs and hit .357 in three wins. Erhahon averaged 1.86 blocks and 2.29 kills and Doherty made the most of her first starts. Against Rhode Island she had 36 assists, eight digs and three blocks.

The complete A-10 release

Big East

Offensive: Marquette senior outside Allie Barber

Defensive: Villanova senior liberto Allison Fitzgerald

Freshman: Butler outside Natalie Ravenell

Worth noting: Barber won for the second straight week and fourth time this season

after averaging 6.0 kills and hitting .477 in two wins, including an upset of Creighton. Fitzgerald had to fill in at libero and averaged 3.17 digs and Ravenell averaged 3.29 kills while hitting .321. She also averaged 2.17 digs.

The complete Big East release

Big South

Player of the week: UNC Asheville junior outside Cara Guthrie

Defensive: Radford junior setter Haley Kleespies

Freshman: Campbell middle Hannah Schneggenburger

Worth noting: Guthrie averaged 5.17 kills in two sweeps while hitting .347. She also had 11 digs and five aces. Kleepsies averaged 3.44 digs, while Schneggenburger averaged 2.0 kills per set in two wins while hitting .375 with four blocks.

The complete Big South release

Big Sky

Offensive: Idaho junior outside Kaela Straw

Defensive: Idaho State sophomore libero Haylie Keck

Worth noting: Straw averaged 4.78 kills and hit .307 and also had eight blocks in two victories. Keck averaged 6.2 digs and had five aces.

The complete Big Sky release

Big West

Player of the week: UC Irvine junior opposite Harlee Kekauoha

Defensive: Hawai‘i senior middel Emily Maglio

Freshman: UC Davis outside hitter Mahalia White

Worth noting: Kekauoha averaged 4.63 kills, 2.75 digs and 0.38 aces. Maglio hit .302 while averaging 2.50 kills, 2.50 blocks and .50 digs. And White averaged 4.78 kills and hit .341 while also getting 1.22 digs and .67 blocks.

The complete Big West release

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: College of Charleston senior middle Krissy Mummey

Defensive: Northeastern junior libero Gabrille Eyl

Rookie: Hofstra freshman outside Ivania Ortiz

Worth noting: Mummey had 22 kills with no errors and averaged 1.17 blocks in two sweeps. Eyl averaged 5.15 digs in three victories, while Ortiz had 22 kills, 15 digs and three blocks in two wins.

The complete Colonial release

Conference USA

Offensive: Western Kentucky senior outside Alyssa Cavanaugh

Defensive: Rice sophomore middle Grace Morgan

Setter: Rice senior Madison McDaniel

Freshman: Charlotte outside Sydney Rowan

Worth noting: Cavanaugh had 24 kills in a sweep of Southern Miss and hit .476. She had two aces. Morgan averaged 1.62 blocks while McDaniel averaged 10.75 assists and 3.88 digs. Rowan had 18 kills and hit .500 to go with 14 digs, two blocks and three aces in her only match.

The complete C-USA release

Horizon League

Offensive: IUPUI junior setter Maggie Gibson

Defensive: Cleveland State senior libero Shannon Grega

Worth noting: Gibson not only had 91 assists in two matches, but had eight kills and hit .538. Grega averaged 6.14 digs in back-to-back 19-dig matches.

The complete Horizon release

Ivy League

Player of the week: Princeton junior middle blocker Nnenna Ibe

Rookie: Yale freshman outside hitter Kathryn Attar

Worth noting: Ibe had 23 kills, hit .600 and had nine blocks in two victories, while Attar had 18 kills, 15 digs and four blocks in two matches.

The complete Ivy release

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Fairfield senior outside Skyler Day

Libero: Niagara senior Rylee Hunt

Rookie: Iona freshman setter Jamie Smith

Worth noting: These MAAC POWs are from last week. Day averaged 4.75 kills and 3.25 digs, Hunt won the award for the fourth time this season after averaging 7.12 digs, and Smith won for the third week in a row.

The MAAC release from October 3

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Kent State senior outside Kelsey Bittinger

MAC West offensive: Northern Illinois freshman outside Kaylee Martin

MAC East defensive: Bowling Green junior libero Kallie Seimet

MAC West defensive: Toledo senior middle Annie Beasley

Worth noting: Bittinger averaged 3.88 kills, 3.12 digs and hit .321 in two wins. Martin averaged 5.0 kills, totaling 45 kills and 24 digs in two wins. Seimet had her fifth 30-dig match of the season and third in five matches. Beasley had 17 blocks, averaging 2.12, while also averaging 3.8 kills and hitting .380.

The complete MAC release

Mid-Eastern

Co-Player of the week: Bethune-Cookman senior middle Rakaya Neely

Co-POW: Howard senior outside Khaila Donaldson

Defensive: North Carolina Central junior libero Bree Simmons

Setter: Howard junior Tamia Dockery

Rookie: North Carolina A&T State freshman setter/right side Edie Brewer

Worth noting: Neely became B-C’s all-time blocks leader as she got 20 in two matches. Donaldson averaged 3.8 kills while hitting .315 and had 2.9 digs per set. Simmons averaged 4.7 digs, while Dockery averaged 10.8 assists and 3.7 digs. Brewer had her school’s first triple double in 23 years with 13 kills, 25 assists and 11 digs in one match and then had 16 assists and nine kills while hitting .643 in the other.

The complete MEAC release

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Illinois State senior middle Jaelyn Keene

Defensive: Drake freshman libero Kylee Macke

Freshman: Illinois State setter Stef Jankiewicz

Worth noting: Keene averaged 5.12 kills, had a .411 hitting percentage, and four aces and averages of 1.25 digs and 1.12 blocks per set. Macke averaged 5.43 digs in two wins, while Jankiewicz had 60 assists against Valpo. In two wins, she also averaged 3.0 digs.

The complete Valley release

Mountain West

Offensive: Wyoming freshman setter Marissa Harmon

Defensive: UNLV sophomore libero Leka Kiner-Falefa

Worth noting: Harmon averaged 11.38 assists, including 61 in a five-set win over Boise State. She also had nine kills and three aces in Wyoming’s two wins. Kiner Falefa averaged 5.4 digs and added nine assists in two matches.

The complete Mountain West release

Northeast Conference

Co-Player of the week: St. Francis Brookly senior outside Aleksandra Gligoric

Co-POW: LIU Brooklyn junior outside Viktoria Fink

Defensive: LIU Brooklyn sophomore libero Natalie Rivera

Rookie: Central Connecticut freshman middle Eline van Heijningen.

Worth noting: It was quite an international week in the Northeast. Gligoric, from Serbia, averaged 4.55 kills, 2.55 digs and .89 blocks. Fink, from Austria, averaged 4.38 kills and 2.62 digs. Rivera, from Puerto Rico, averaged 5.50 digs as she won the award for the fourth time this season. And van Heijningen, from the Netherlands, hit .500 while averaging 1.22 blocks.

The complete Northeast release

Ohio Valley

Offensive: SIUE senior middle Taylor Joens

Defensive: Eastern Illinois senior middle Allie Hueston

Setter: Austin Peay junior Kristen Stucker

Newcomer: Tennessee State freshman middle Maya Evans

Worth noting: Joens missed half of one of her two matches and still had 26 kills, 10 blocks and three aces while hitting .444. Hueston had 11 blocks in two wins, while Stucker averaged 11.14 assist and also had 11 digs and hit .429. Evans had 24 kills and six blocks in two matches while hitting .383.

The complete OVC release

Patriot League

Player of the week: American junior outside Aleksandra Kazala

Rookie: Loyola Maryland freshman middle Mackenzie Fedota

Worth noting: Kazala hit .419 with 32 kills and 17 digs during a 2-0 week. Fedota had 18 kills and nine total blocks.

The complete Patriot release

Southern Conference

Offensive: Wofford sophomore outside Catie Cronister

Defensive: Furman senior libero Meg DeMaar

Worth noting: Cronister had 76 kills in 14 sets, averaging 5.43 kills in three matches. DeMaar had 61 digs and 26 assists in three wins.

The complete SoCon release

Southland Conference

Offensive: Central Arkansas junior right side Samantha Anderson

Defensive: Houston Baptist middle Blair Gillard

Worth noting: Anderson averaged 5.38 kills and hit .467 in two wins. Gillard averaged 2.33 blocks in two victories.

The complete Southland release

Southwestern

Not available as we posted.

Summit

Offensive: South Dakota junior outside Hayley Dotseth

Defensive: South Dakota junior libero Anne Rasmussen

Worth noting: Dotseth had 42 kills in eight sets, including 32 kills against Oral Roberts. Rasmussen, honored for the third week in a row, averaged 6.13 digs.

The complete Summit release

Sun Belt

Offensive: Texas State sophomore outside hitter Amy Pflughaupt

Defensive: Georgia State sophomore libero Celeste Friesen

Setter: Texas State senior Erin Hoppe

Freshman: Appalachian State outside Lexi Kohut

Worth noting: Pflughaupt averaged 5.0 kills and hit .338. Friesen had 71 digs in two matches. Hoppe averaged 14.83 assists in two wins and had 15 digs, four blocks and three kills. Kohut averaged 4.11 kills.

The complete Sun Belt release

West Coast

Player of the week: San Diego senior setter Kristen Gengenbacher

Worth noting: Gengenbacher had 86 assists and 23 digs in two wins.

Also nominated: Hannah Frohling, Pepperdine; Lyndie Haddock, BYU; Payton Mack, Gonzaga; Megan Rice, Loyola Marymount; Morgan Robinson, Portland.

The complete WCC release

Western Athletic

Player of the week: Kansas City sophomore outside hitter Alicia Harrington

Worth noting: Harrington had 14 kills, hit .300 and had 10 digs to go with three blocks and two aces in a sweep of Chicago State.

Also nominated: Haylee Roberts of CSU Bakersfield, NM State’s Kassandra Tohm, Katarina Marinkovic of Seattle, UT Rio Grande Valley’s Ragni Steen Knudsen and Madison Dennison of Utah Valley

The complete WAC release