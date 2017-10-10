South Dakota’s Rasmussen, Marquette’s Barber spice list of NCAA POWs

The NCAA Division I women’s volleyball conferences honor their best every week and we have the summary for all of the those who post their winners.
That includes Anne Rasmussen of South Dakota being named the Summit League defensive player for the third week in a row. Or Zoe Hill of Kansas hitting .708 for the week and being honored by the Big 12. Or Allie Barber of Marquette being named the Big East offensive POW for the second straight week and fourth time this season.
You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.
POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.
ACC
Player of the week: Pittsburgh sophomore outside Nika Markovic
Freshman: Pittsburgh middle Chinaza Ndee
Worth noting: Pitt went 2-0 as Markovic averaged 4.62 kills and hit .304 to go with 2.12 digs and 1.112 blocks, while Ndee had 17 kills and hit .556 plus six blocks, one solo. The complete ACC release
Big 12
Offensive: Kansas sophomore middle Zoe Hill
Defensive: Texas senior middle Chiaka Ogbogu
Freshman: Baylor setter Hannah Lockin
Worth noting: Hill hit .708, Ogbogu had nine blocks against TCU and Lockin had 11 digs against Iowa State.
The Big 12 has no release and announces its winners on Twitter @Big12Conference
Big Ten
Player of the week: Penn State senior middle Haleigh Washington
Defensive: Minnesota senior middle Molly Lohman
Setter: Minnesota junior Samantha Seliger-Swenson
Freshman: Minnesota outside Jasmyn Martin
Worth noting: Washington averaged 3.9 kills, 1.9 blocks and hit .531 in two victories. Lohman had 17 blocks, nine kills, four digs and two aces in two wins. Seliger-Swenson averaged 12 assists as she won the award for the ninth time and third time this season. Martin averaged 3.4 kills and hit .328. The complete Big Ten release
Pac-12
Offensive: Utah senior outside Adora Anae
Defensive: Utah junior right side Berkeley Oblad
Freshman: Washington freshman middle Lauren Sanders
Worth noting: Anae became Utah’s all-time kills leader after getting 45 kills, 27 digs and three blocks in two wins. She was also named the AVCA national POW, the first Utah player to be honored in 20 years. Oblad averaged 2.67 kills and hit .320 to go with 1.89 block per set. Sanders had 25 kills over two matches and hit .667. The complete Pac-12 release
Southeastern Conference
Offensive: Kentucky sophomore outside Leah Edmond
Defensive: Florida sophomore middle Rachael Kramer
Setter: Kentucky freshman Madison Lilley
Freshman: LSU freshman outside/right side Taylor Bannister
Worth noting: Edmond averaged 4.5 kills per set in two wins. She also totaled 25 digs and seven blocks. Kramer averaged 2.0 blocks, Lilley averaged 13.0 assists and had 23 digs in two wins, while Bannister averaged 4.38 kills in two wins. The complete SEC release
America East
Not available as we posted.
American Athletic
Offensive: ECU freshman right side Bri Wood
Defensive: Tulsa sophomore liberto Taylor Horsfall
Worth noting: Wood averaged 3.62 kills and hit .371 in two matches. Horsfall had 44 digs in a five-set win over UCF and averaged 8.30 digs in two matches. The complete American Athletic release
Atlantic Sun
Player of the week: FGCU junior outside Amanda Carroll
Defensive: Jacksonville senior libero Mackenzie Swan
Freshman: Stetson setter Naina Ivanova
Worth noting: Carroll won for the fourth time and second time this season with a 2-0 week where she averaged 5.0 kills, 3.5 digs and hit .343. Swan averaged 4.08 digs and Ivanova had 45 assists, 13 digs, five blocks and two aces in one win and then 49 assists, 11 digs and a block in another. The complete ASUN release
Atlantic 10
Co-Player of the week: Saint Louis senior Lauren Leverenz
Co-POW: VCU sophomore Vicky Giommarini
Defensive: Dayton senior middle Amber Erhahon
Rookie: Dayton freshman setter Bridget Doherty
Worth noting: Leverenz hit .533 and averaged 4.0 kills and a block. Giommarini averaged 4.1 kills, 2.3 digs and hit .357 in three wins. Erhahon averaged 1.86 blocks and 2.29 kills and Doherty made the most of her first starts. Against Rhode Island she had 36 assists, eight digs and three blocks. The complete A-10 release
Big East
Offensive: Marquette senior outside Allie Barber
Defensive: Villanova senior liberto Allison Fitzgerald
Freshman: Butler outside Natalie Ravenell
Worth noting: Barber won for the second straight week and fourth time this season
after averaging 6.0 kills and hitting .477 in two wins, including an upset of Creighton. Fitzgerald had to fill in at libero and averaged 3.17 digs and Ravenell averaged 3.29 kills while hitting .321. She also averaged 2.17 digs. The complete Big East release
Big South
Player of the week: UNC Asheville junior outside Cara Guthrie
Defensive: Radford junior setter Haley Kleespies
Freshman: Campbell middle Hannah Schneggenburger
Worth noting: Guthrie averaged 5.17 kills in two sweeps while hitting .347. She also had 11 digs and five aces. Kleepsies averaged 3.44 digs, while Schneggenburger averaged 2.0 kills per set in two wins while hitting .375 with four blocks. The complete Big South release
Big Sky
Offensive: Idaho junior outside Kaela Straw
Defensive: Idaho State sophomore libero Haylie Keck
Worth noting: Straw averaged 4.78 kills and hit .307 and also had eight blocks in two victories. Keck averaged 6.2 digs and had five aces. The complete Big Sky release
Big West
Player of the week: UC Irvine junior opposite Harlee Kekauoha
Defensive: Hawai‘i senior middel Emily Maglio
Freshman: UC Davis outside hitter Mahalia White
Worth noting: Kekauoha averaged 4.63 kills, 2.75 digs and 0.38 aces. Maglio hit .302 while averaging 2.50 kills, 2.50 blocks and .50 digs. And White averaged 4.78 kills and hit .341 while also getting 1.22 digs and .67 blocks. The complete Big West release
Colonial Athletic Association
Offensive: College of Charleston senior middle Krissy Mummey
Defensive: Northeastern junior libero Gabrille Eyl
Rookie: Hofstra freshman outside Ivania Ortiz
Worth noting: Mummey had 22 kills with no errors and averaged 1.17 blocks in two sweeps. Eyl averaged 5.15 digs in three victories, while Ortiz had 22 kills, 15 digs and three blocks in two wins. The complete Colonial release
Conference USA
Offensive: Western Kentucky senior outside Alyssa Cavanaugh
Defensive: Rice sophomore middle Grace Morgan
Setter: Rice senior Madison McDaniel
Freshman: Charlotte outside Sydney Rowan
Worth noting: Cavanaugh had 24 kills in a sweep of Southern Miss and hit .476. She had two aces. Morgan averaged 1.62 blocks while McDaniel averaged 10.75 assists and 3.88 digs. Rowan had 18 kills and hit .500 to go with 14 digs, two blocks and three aces in her only match. The complete C-USA release
Horizon League
Offensive: IUPUI junior setter Maggie Gibson
Defensive: Cleveland State senior libero Shannon Grega
Worth noting: Gibson not only had 91 assists in two matches, but had eight kills and hit .538. Grega averaged 6.14 digs in back-to-back 19-dig matches. The complete Horizon release
Ivy League
Player of the week: Princeton junior middle blocker Nnenna Ibe
Rookie: Yale freshman outside hitter Kathryn Attar
Worth noting: Ibe had 23 kills, hit .600 and had nine blocks in two victories, while Attar had 18 kills, 15 digs and four blocks in two matches. The complete Ivy release
Metro Atlantic
Player of the week: Fairfield senior outside Skyler Day
Libero: Niagara senior Rylee Hunt
Rookie: Iona freshman setter Jamie Smith
Worth noting: These MAAC POWs are from last week. Day averaged 4.75 kills and 3.25 digs, Hunt won the award for the fourth time this season after averaging 7.12 digs, and Smith won for the third week in a row. The MAAC release from October 3
Mid-American
MAC East offensive: Kent State senior outside Kelsey Bittinger
MAC West offensive: Northern Illinois freshman outside Kaylee Martin
MAC East defensive: Bowling Green junior libero Kallie Seimet
MAC West defensive: Toledo senior middle Annie Beasley
Worth noting: Bittinger averaged 3.88 kills, 3.12 digs and hit .321 in two wins. Martin averaged 5.0 kills, totaling 45 kills and 24 digs in two wins. Seimet had her fifth 30-dig match of the season and third in five matches. Beasley had 17 blocks, averaging 2.12, while also averaging 3.8 kills and hitting .380. The complete MAC release
Mid-Eastern
Co-Player of the week: Bethune-Cookman senior middle Rakaya Neely
Co-POW: Howard senior outside Khaila Donaldson
Defensive: North Carolina Central junior libero Bree Simmons
Setter: Howard junior Tamia Dockery
Rookie: North Carolina A&T State freshman setter/right side Edie Brewer
Worth noting: Neely became B-C’s all-time blocks leader as she got 20 in two matches. Donaldson averaged 3.8 kills while hitting .315 and had 2.9 digs per set. Simmons averaged 4.7 digs, while Dockery averaged 10.8 assists and 3.7 digs. Brewer had her school’s first triple double in 23 years with 13 kills, 25 assists and 11 digs in one match and then had 16 assists and nine kills while hitting .643 in the other. The complete MEAC release
Missouri Valley
Player of the week: Illinois State senior middle Jaelyn Keene
Defensive: Drake freshman libero Kylee Macke
Freshman: Illinois State setter Stef Jankiewicz
Worth noting: Keene averaged 5.12 kills, had a .411 hitting percentage, and four aces and averages of 1.25 digs and 1.12 blocks per set. Macke averaged 5.43 digs in two wins, while Jankiewicz had 60 assists against Valpo. In two wins, she also averaged 3.0 digs. The complete Valley release
Mountain West
Offensive: Wyoming freshman setter Marissa Harmon
Defensive: UNLV sophomore libero Leka Kiner-Falefa
Worth noting: Harmon averaged 11.38 assists, including 61 in a five-set win over Boise State. She also had nine kills and three aces in Wyoming’s two wins. Kiner Falefa averaged 5.4 digs and added nine assists in two matches. The complete Mountain West release
Northeast Conference
Co-Player of the week: St. Francis Brookly senior outside Aleksandra Gligoric
Co-POW: LIU Brooklyn junior outside Viktoria Fink
Defensive: LIU Brooklyn sophomore libero Natalie Rivera
Rookie: Central Connecticut freshman middle Eline van Heijningen.
Worth noting: It was quite an international week in the Northeast. Gligoric, from Serbia, averaged 4.55 kills, 2.55 digs and .89 blocks. Fink, from Austria, averaged 4.38 kills and 2.62 digs. Rivera, from Puerto Rico, averaged 5.50 digs as she won the award for the fourth time this season. And van Heijningen, from the Netherlands, hit .500 while averaging 1.22 blocks. The complete Northeast release
Ohio Valley
Offensive: SIUE senior middle Taylor Joens
Defensive: Eastern Illinois senior middle Allie Hueston
Setter: Austin Peay junior Kristen Stucker
Newcomer: Tennessee State freshman middle Maya Evans
Worth noting: Joens missed half of one of her two matches and still had 26 kills, 10 blocks and three aces while hitting .444. Hueston had 11 blocks in two wins, while Stucker averaged 11.14 assist and also had 11 digs and hit .429. Evans had 24 kills and six blocks in two matches while hitting .383. The complete OVC release
Patriot League
Player of the week: American junior outside Aleksandra Kazala
Rookie: Loyola Maryland freshman middle Mackenzie Fedota
Worth noting: Kazala hit .419 with 32 kills and 17 digs during a 2-0 week. Fedota had 18 kills and nine total blocks. The complete Patriot release
Southern Conference
Offensive: Wofford sophomore outside Catie Cronister
Defensive: Furman senior libero Meg DeMaar
Worth noting: Cronister had 76 kills in 14 sets, averaging 5.43 kills in three matches. DeMaar had 61 digs and 26 assists in three wins. The complete SoCon release
Southland Conference
Offensive: Central Arkansas junior right side Samantha Anderson
Defensive: Houston Baptist middle Blair Gillard
Worth noting: Anderson averaged 5.38 kills and hit .467 in two wins. Gillard averaged 2.33 blocks in two victories. The complete Southland release
Southwestern
Not available as we posted.
Summit
Offensive: South Dakota junior outside Hayley Dotseth
Defensive: South Dakota junior libero Anne Rasmussen
Worth noting: Dotseth had 42 kills in eight sets, including 32 kills against Oral Roberts. Rasmussen, honored for the third week in a row, averaged 6.13 digs. The complete Summit release
Sun Belt
Offensive: Texas State sophomore outside hitter Amy Pflughaupt
Defensive: Georgia State sophomore libero Celeste Friesen
Setter: Texas State senior Erin Hoppe
Freshman: Appalachian State outside Lexi Kohut
Worth noting: Pflughaupt averaged 5.0 kills and hit .338. Friesen had 71 digs in two matches. Hoppe averaged 14.83 assists in two wins and had 15 digs, four blocks and three kills. Kohut averaged 4.11 kills. The complete Sun Belt release
West Coast
Player of the week: San Diego senior setter Kristen Gengenbacher
Worth noting: Gengenbacher had 86 assists and 23 digs in two wins.
Also nominated: Hannah Frohling, Pepperdine; Lyndie Haddock, BYU; Payton Mack, Gonzaga; Megan Rice, Loyola Marymount; Morgan Robinson, Portland. The complete WCC release
Western Athletic
Player of the week: Kansas City sophomore outside hitter Alicia Harrington
Worth noting: Harrington had 14 kills, hit .300 and had 10 digs to go with three blocks and two aces in a sweep of Chicago State.
Also nominated: Haylee Roberts of CSU Bakersfield, NM State’s Kassandra Tohm, Katarina Marinkovic of Seattle, UT Rio Grande Valley’s Ragni Steen Knudsen and Madison Dennison of Utah Valley The complete WAC release