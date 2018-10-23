NCAA: The POW list from around the nation, from the ACC to the WCC

The usual names are on the list, like AVCA national player of the week Dana Rettke, who had a great week for Wisconsin, to some you never heard of if you don’t follow all 32 conferences. And a lot of the leagues have new winners this week.

Back to the POWs. With 31 of 32 conferences — we’re waiting on the SWAC — from the ACC to the West Coast Conference — reporting, this is your weekly POW roundup.

ACC

Co-Player of the week: Pittsburgh junior OH Stephanie Williams

Co-Player of the week: Syracuse senior setter Jalissa Trotter

Freshman: Clemson setter Gabby Easton

Worth noting: Trotter averaged 11 assists, 2.14 digs, 1.57 kills and one block per set and hit .526.

Big 12

Co-Offensive: Kansas State junior S Sarah Dixon

Co-Offensive: Texas junior OH Micaya White

Defensive: Oklahoma sophomore L Keyton Kinley

Rookie: Kansas State freshman OH Brooke Heyne

Worth noting: Kinley repeated. White had two 17-kill matches and hit .654 against Texas Tech.

Big Ten

Player: Wisconsin sophomore MB Dana Rettke, also named the AVCA national POW

Defensive: Maryland freshman L Allegra Rivas

C-Setter: Minnesota senior Samantha Seliger-Swenson

Co-Setter: Illinois senior Jordyn Poulter

Freshman: Minnesota OH Adanna Rollins

Worth noting: Make that three weeks in a row for SSS as she won for the 16th time in her career and fifth this season.

Pac-12

Offensive: Washington State junior MB Jocelyn Urias

Defensive: Arizona junior MB Devyn Cross

Freshman: Cal freshman MB Lauren Forte

Worth noting: All three winners are middle blockers.

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Missouri sophomore OH Kylie Deberg, also the overall POW

Co-Defensive: Florida senior middle Taelor Kellum

Co-Defensive: Arkansas senior L Okiana Valle

Setter: Kentucky sophomore Madison Lilley

Freshman: Missouri S Andrea Fuentes

Worth noting: Lilley repeated. Valle averaged 7.57 digs per set.

America East

Co-Player: New Hampshire senior MB Gabri Olhava

Co-Player: UMBC sophomore MB Becca Elrod

Setter: Stony Brook junior LeAnne Sakowicz

Defensive specialist: New Hampshire junior L Emily Tanski

Rookie: UMBC freshman OH Paige Krenik

Worth noting: Olhava had 17 kills and hit .455 in a match against New Hampshire. Elrod had 10 kills and .692 and had eight blocks. Sakowicz averaged 10.5 assists and had nine kills, eight blocks and three aces in two wins.

American Athletic

Offensive:UCF freshman OH McKenna Melville

Defensive:SMU junior L Montana Watts

Worth noting:Melville averaged 4.62 kills, 3.5 digs. 62 aces and .62 blocks in two sweeps.

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: Kennesaw State sophomore MB Quin Sutphin

Defensive: Sutphin

Freshman: FGCU freshman MB Tori Morris

Worth noting: Sutphin had 25 kills and 19 blocks in two matches.

Atlantic 10

Player of the week: Davidson senior OH Ciera Cockrell

Defensive: VCU junior MB Jasmin Sneed

Rookie: VCU L Alyna Draper

Worth noting: Sneed repeated. Cockrell had 24 kills against Rhode Island.

Big East

Offensive: St. John’s junior S Erica Di Maulo

Defensive: Xavier senior L Meredith Klare

Freshman: Creighton RS Kari Zumach

Worth noting: Di Maulo averaged 10.88 assists in two wins and had 23 digs and had four blocks and three kills against Georgetown. Zumach hit .448 and had seven blocks in two wins.

Big South

Player of the week: USC Upstate junior MB Gloria Ikenegbu

Defensive: UNC Asheville senior L Madisen Zybur

Freshman: USC Upstate OH Mikenzie Young-Mullins

Worth noting: Ikenegbu had 30 kills and hit .387 in two wins and had 12 blocks.

Big Sky

Offensive: Sacramento State senior OH Mikaela Nocetti

Defensive: Northern Arizona junior MB Abby Akin

Worth noting: Nocetti, who repeated, averaged 5.0 kills, 1.83 digs and half an ace per set in two sweeps. Akin averaged 1.43 blocks.

Big West

Player of the week: UC Santa Barbara junior OH Lindsey Ruddins

Defensive: Hawai’i senior L Reyn Akiu

Freshman: Long Beach State OH Kashauna Williams

Worth noting: Ruddins won for the fourth time this season and eighth of her career. She had 31 kills against Long Beach State.

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: Charleston senior OH Devon Rachel

Defensive: Elon senior L Maddie Jaudon

Rookie: Hofstra freshman RS Aisha Skinner

Worth noting: Rachel had 30 kills in her only match of the week, against UNCW. Jaudon averaged 6.08 digs per set.

Conference USA

Offensive: Middle Tennessee senior OH Bailey Mason

Defensive: North Texas senior MB Jordyn Williams

Setter: Florida Atlantic senior Ivone Martinez

Freshman: North Texas MB Rhett Robinson

Worth noting: Martinez won for the fifth time this season.

Horizon League

Offensive: Cleveland State junior MB Trinniti Hall

Defensive: Green Bay senior L Vanessa Buman

Worth noting: Both players won for the second time this season.

Ivy League

Player: Cornell junior MB Jada Stackhouse

Rookie: Yale freshman MB Samantha Bray

Worth noting: Stackhouse had 10 kills and hit .692 with six blocks in her only match of the week. Bray had 10 kills, hit .625, and had four blocks.

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Rider sophomore OH Meredith Pellegrino

Libero: Canisius senior L Sofia Lopez Acosta

Rookie: Canisius freshman MB Camila Vazquez

Worth noting: Pellegrino averaged 4.43 kills in two wins.

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Ohio senior OH Jaime Kosiorek

MAC West offensive: Eastern Michigan junior MB Cassie Haut

MAC East defensive: Buffalo junior MB Kristina Nieves

MAC West defensive: Eastern Michigan senior L Alyssa LaFace

MAC East setter: Kent State freshman Alex Haffner

Co-MAC West setter: Eastern Michigan senior Mallory Rajewski

Co-MAC West setter: Eastern Michigan junior setter Riley Taylor

Worth noting: Eastern Michigan did more than sweep the West awards, as both its setters were honored after combining to averaged 12.57 assists.

Mid-Eastern

Player of the week: Howard sophomore OH Jurnee Tipton

Defensive: Howard sophomore L Fola Wilson

Setter: Coppin State freshman Brianna Lang

Rookie: Howard senior S Tamia Dockery

Worth noting: It was a good week to play for Howard, which beat Bethune-Cookman in five as Tipton had 24 kills and hit .512.

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Valparaiso sophomore RS Ally Cummings

Defensive: Illinois State senior L Courtney Pence

Freshman: Bradley OH Hannah Thompson

Worth noting: Pence and Thompson repeated. Cummings averaged 4.29 kills and hit .520 in two wins.

Mountain West

Offensive: Fresno State junior S Madelyn Halteman

Defensive: Colorado State junior MB Kirstie Hillyer

Worth noting: Halteman had 89 assists, 21 digs and four blocks in two wins, while Hillyer had 13 blocks in two victories.

Northeast Conference

Co-Player of the week: LIU Brooklyn senior OH Viktoria Fink

Co-Player of the week: St. Francis Brooklyn Vanja Miljacic

Defensive: Central Connecticut junior OH Gala Galabova

Rookie: St. Francis U freshman OH Madi Tyus

Worth noting: Fink averaged 3.71 kills and 3.14 digs, while Miljacic averaged 3.67 kills and 3.89 digs.

Ohio Valley

Offensive: Murray State senior OH Dacia Brown

Defensive: Eastern Illinois junior L Anne Hughes

Setter: Murray State sophomore Ashley McBee

Newcomer: SIUE freshman MB Hope Everett

Worth noting: Brown had 34 kills and hit .370 in two wins. Everett had 24 kills and hit .364 in two victories.

Patriot League

Player of the week: Colgate junior OH Alex Stein

Rookie: Colgate freshman S Julia Kurowski

Worth noting: It was a good week to play for Colgate, which had two sweeps. Stein, who had 26 kills, went to the same high school in East Setauket, N.Y., as VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog.

Southern Conference

Offensive: Mercer sophomore S Maddie Nunley

Defensive: Wofford senior L Taylor Gill

Worth noting: Nunley averaged 12.6 assists and Gill 7.0 digs.

Southland Conference

Offensive: Sam Houston State senior MB Taylor Cunningham

Defensive: Stephen F. Austin sophomore MB Anyia Williams

Worth noting: Cunningham won for the second time in three weeks. She averaged 3.91 kills, 3.55 digs and 1.18 blocks.

Southwestern

TBA

Summit

Offensive: Fort Wayne senior OH Nicole Rightnowar

Defensive: Fort Wayne sophomore MB Sydney Boerst

Worth noting: Rightnowar won for the third time overall and second this season. She had 40 kills and 28 digs in two matches. Boerst had 17 kills and hit .640 against WIU.

Sun Belt

Offensive: UTA junior MB Madison Hill

Defensive: Louisiana senior L Sydney Davis

Setter: Texas State S Emily DeWalt

Freshman: ULM OH Kate Blasingame

Worth noting: Hill hit .452 and had 24 kills in two matches. DeWalt averaged 11.29 assists, 2.57 digs and had six blocks and five kills in two wins. Volleyball Baton Rouge product Davis became the all-time digs leader Louisiana with 40 in two matches.

Western Athletic

Offensive: Kansas City senior MB Tyrecia Lukes

Defensive: NM State junior MB Megan Hart

Worth noting: Lukes hit .632 while getting 19 kills against Grand Canyon. Hart averaged 1.86 blocks and 1.86 digs in two wins.

West Coast

Player of the week: BYU senior S Lyndie Haddock-Eppich

Worth noting: In two wins for the unbeaten Cougars Haddock-Eppich had 59 assists, 23 digs, eight blocks and seven kills.

