NCAA: The POW list from around the nation, from the ACC to the WCC

The usual names are on the list, like AVCA national player of the week Dana Rettke, who had a great week for Wisconsin, to some you never heard of if you don’t follow all 32 conferences. And a lot of the leagues have new winners this week.
We’ve got the POWs and the complete list follows, but first a look at Tuesday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.
There are 11 matches on the schedule, including some non-conference affairs.
Two league matches of note show Big South leader High Point playing host to Presbyterian and Montana State of the Big Sky home for Montana State.
A list of all of Tuesday matches can be found at NCAA.com.
As always, VolleyballMag.com has the TV and streaming listings for every NCAA Division I match that is being shown.
Back to the POWs. With 31 of 32 conferences — we’re waiting on the SWAC — from the ACC to the West Coast Conference — reporting, this is your weekly POW roundup.
You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.
POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.
ACC
Co-Player of the week: Pittsburgh junior OH Stephanie Williams
Co-Player of the week: Syracuse senior setter Jalissa Trotter
Freshman: Clemson setter Gabby Easton
Worth noting: Trotter averaged 11 assists, 2.14 digs, 1.57 kills and one block per set and hit .526.
The complete ACC release
Big 12
Co-Offensive: Kansas State junior S Sarah Dixon
Co-Offensive: Texas junior OH Micaya White
Defensive: Oklahoma sophomore L Keyton Kinley
Rookie: Kansas State freshman OH Brooke Heyne
Worth noting: Kinley repeated. White had two 17-kill matches and hit .654 against Texas Tech.
The complete Big 12 release
Big Ten
Player: Wisconsin sophomore MB Dana Rettke, also named the AVCA national POW
Defensive: Maryland freshman L Allegra Rivas
C-Setter: Minnesota senior Samantha Seliger-Swenson
Co-Setter: Illinois senior Jordyn Poulter
Freshman: Minnesota OH Adanna Rollins
Worth noting: Make that three weeks in a row for SSS as she won for the 16th time in her career and fifth this season.
The complete Big Ten release
Pac-12
Offensive: Washington State junior MB Jocelyn Urias
Defensive: Arizona junior MB Devyn Cross
Freshman: Cal freshman MB Lauren Forte
Worth noting: All three winners are middle blockers.
The complete Pac-12 release
Southeastern Conference
Offensive: Missouri sophomore OH Kylie Deberg, also the overall POW
Co-Defensive: Florida senior middle Taelor Kellum
Co-Defensive: Arkansas senior L Okiana Valle
Setter: Kentucky sophomore Madison Lilley
Freshman: Missouri S Andrea Fuentes
Worth noting: Lilley repeated. Valle averaged 7.57 digs per set.
The complete SEC release
America East
Co-Player: New Hampshire senior MB Gabri Olhava
Co-Player: UMBC sophomore MB Becca Elrod
Setter: Stony Brook junior LeAnne Sakowicz
Defensive specialist: New Hampshire junior L Emily Tanski
Rookie: UMBC freshman OH Paige Krenik
Worth noting: Olhava had 17 kills and hit .455 in a match against New Hampshire. Elrod had 10 kills and .692 and had eight blocks. Sakowicz averaged 10.5 assists and had nine kills, eight blocks and three aces in two wins.
The complete America East release
American Athletic
Offensive:UCF freshman OH McKenna Melville
Defensive:SMU junior L Montana Watts
Worth noting:Melville averaged 4.62 kills, 3.5 digs. 62 aces and .62 blocks in two sweeps.
The complete American Athletic release
Atlantic Sun
Player of the week: Kennesaw State sophomore MB Quin Sutphin
Defensive: Sutphin
Freshman: FGCU freshman MB Tori Morris
Worth noting: Sutphin had 25 kills and 19 blocks in two matches.
The complete ASUN release
Atlantic 10
Player of the week: Davidson senior OH Ciera Cockrell
Defensive: VCU junior MB Jasmin Sneed
Rookie: VCU L Alyna Draper
Worth noting: Sneed repeated. Cockrell had 24 kills against Rhode Island.
The complete A-10 release
Big East
Offensive: St. John’s junior S Erica Di Maulo
Defensive: Xavier senior L Meredith Klare
Freshman: Creighton RS Kari Zumach
Worth noting: Di Maulo averaged 10.88 assists in two wins and had 23 digs and had four blocks and three kills against Georgetown. Zumach hit .448 and had seven blocks in two wins.
The complete Big East release
Big South
Player of the week: USC Upstate junior MB Gloria Ikenegbu
Defensive: UNC Asheville senior L Madisen Zybur
Freshman: USC Upstate OH Mikenzie Young-Mullins
Worth noting: Ikenegbu had 30 kills and hit .387 in two wins and had 12 blocks.
The complete Big South release
Big Sky
Offensive: Sacramento State senior OH Mikaela Nocetti
Defensive: Northern Arizona junior MB Abby Akin
Worth noting: Nocetti, who repeated, averaged 5.0 kills, 1.83 digs and half an ace per set in two sweeps. Akin averaged 1.43 blocks.
The complete Big Sky release
Big West
Player of the week: UC Santa Barbara junior OH Lindsey Ruddins
Defensive: Hawai’i senior L Reyn Akiu
Freshman: Long Beach State OH Kashauna Williams
Worth noting: Ruddins won for the fourth time this season and eighth of her career. She had 31 kills against Long Beach State.
The complete Big West release
Colonial Athletic Association
Offensive: Charleston senior OH Devon Rachel
Defensive: Elon senior L Maddie Jaudon
Rookie: Hofstra freshman RS Aisha Skinner
Worth noting: Rachel had 30 kills in her only match of the week, against UNCW. Jaudon averaged 6.08 digs per set.
The complete Colonial release
Conference USA
Offensive: Middle Tennessee senior OH Bailey Mason
Defensive: North Texas senior MB Jordyn Williams
Setter: Florida Atlantic senior Ivone Martinez
Freshman: North Texas MB Rhett Robinson
Worth noting: Martinez won for the fifth time this season.
The complete Conference USA release
Horizon League
Offensive: Cleveland State junior MB Trinniti Hall
Defensive: Green Bay senior L Vanessa Buman
Worth noting: Both players won for the second time this season.
The complete Horizon release
Ivy League
Player: Cornell junior MB Jada Stackhouse
Rookie: Yale freshman MB Samantha Bray
Worth noting: Stackhouse had 10 kills and hit .692 with six blocks in her only match of the week. Bray had 10 kills, hit .625, and had four blocks.
The complete Ivy League release
Metro Atlantic
Player of the week: Rider sophomore OH Meredith Pellegrino
Libero: Canisius senior L Sofia Lopez Acosta
Rookie: Canisius freshman MB Camila Vazquez
Worth noting: Pellegrino averaged 4.43 kills in two wins.
The complete MAAC release
Mid-American
MAC East offensive: Ohio senior OH Jaime Kosiorek
MAC West offensive: Eastern Michigan junior MB Cassie Haut
MAC East defensive: Buffalo junior MB Kristina Nieves
MAC West defensive: Eastern Michigan senior L Alyssa LaFace
MAC East setter: Kent State freshman Alex Haffner
Co-MAC West setter: Eastern Michigan senior Mallory Rajewski
Co-MAC West setter: Eastern Michigan junior setter Riley Taylor
Worth noting: Eastern Michigan did more than sweep the West awards, as both its setters were honored after combining to averaged 12.57 assists.
The complete MAC release
Mid-Eastern
Player of the week: Howard sophomore OH Jurnee Tipton
Defensive: Howard sophomore L Fola Wilson
Setter: Coppin State freshman Brianna Lang
Rookie: Howard senior S Tamia Dockery
Worth noting: It was a good week to play for Howard, which beat Bethune-Cookman in five as Tipton had 24 kills and hit .512.
The complete MEAC release
Missouri Valley
Player of the week: Valparaiso sophomore RS Ally Cummings
Defensive: Illinois State senior L Courtney Pence
Freshman: Bradley OH Hannah Thompson
Worth noting: Pence and Thompson repeated. Cummings averaged 4.29 kills and hit .520 in two wins.
The complete Valley release
Mountain West
Offensive: Fresno State junior S Madelyn Halteman
Defensive: Colorado State junior MB Kirstie Hillyer
Worth noting: Halteman had 89 assists, 21 digs and four blocks in two wins, while Hillyer had 13 blocks in two victories.
The complete Mountain West release
Northeast Conference
Co-Player of the week: LIU Brooklyn senior OH Viktoria Fink
Co-Player of the week: St. Francis Brooklyn Vanja Miljacic
Defensive: Central Connecticut junior OH Gala Galabova
Rookie: St. Francis U freshman OH Madi Tyus
Worth noting: Fink averaged 3.71 kills and 3.14 digs, while Miljacic averaged 3.67 kills and 3.89 digs.
The complete Northeast release
Ohio Valley
Offensive: Murray State senior OH Dacia Brown
Defensive: Eastern Illinois junior L Anne Hughes
Setter: Murray State sophomore Ashley McBee
Newcomer: SIUE freshman MB Hope Everett
Worth noting: Brown had 34 kills and hit .370 in two wins. Everett had 24 kills and hit .364 in two victories.
The complete OVC release
Patriot League
Player of the week: Colgate junior OH Alex Stein
Rookie: Colgate freshman S Julia Kurowski
Worth noting: It was a good week to play for Colgate, which had two sweeps. Stein, who had 26 kills, went to the same high school in East Setauket, N.Y., as VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog.
The complete Patriot release
Southern Conference
Offensive: Mercer sophomore S Maddie Nunley
Defensive: Wofford senior L Taylor Gill
Worth noting: Nunley averaged 12.6 assists and Gill 7.0 digs.
The complete SoCon release
Southland Conference
Offensive: Sam Houston State senior MB Taylor Cunningham
Defensive: Stephen F. Austin sophomore MB Anyia Williams
Worth noting: Cunningham won for the second time in three weeks. She averaged 3.91 kills, 3.55 digs and 1.18 blocks.
The complete Southland release
Southwestern
TBA
Summit
Offensive: Fort Wayne senior OH Nicole Rightnowar
Defensive: Fort Wayne sophomore MB Sydney Boerst
Worth noting: Rightnowar won for the third time overall and second this season. She had 40 kills and 28 digs in two matches. Boerst had 17 kills and hit .640 against WIU.
The complete Summit release
Sun Belt
Offensive: UTA junior MB Madison Hill
Defensive: Louisiana senior L Sydney Davis
Setter: Texas State S Emily DeWalt
Freshman: ULM OH Kate Blasingame
Worth noting: Hill hit .452 and had 24 kills in two matches. DeWalt averaged 11.29 assists, 2.57 digs and had six blocks and five kills in two wins. Volleyball Baton Rouge product Davis became the all-time digs leader Louisiana with 40 in two matches.
The complete Sun Belt release
Western Athletic
Offensive: Kansas City senior MB Tyrecia Lukes
Defensive: NM State junior MB Megan Hart
Worth noting: Lukes hit .632 while getting 19 kills against Grand Canyon. Hart averaged 1.86 blocks and 1.86 digs in two wins.
The complete WAC release
West Coast
Player of the week: BYU senior S Lyndie Haddock-Eppich
Worth noting: In two wins for the unbeaten Cougars Haddock-Eppich had 59 assists, 23 digs, eight blocks and seven kills.
Also Nominated: Sarah Chase, Saint Mary’s; Izzy Guzik, Portland; Hanna Lishman, Pepperdine; Riley Ramsey, Pacific.
The complete WCC release