From Otero to Seimet, Lillys and Lilley, Rachels and more, the NCAA POWs

From Nicole Otero, the junior libero for Albany, winning the America East defensive specialist honor the third week in a row and 11th in her career, to Kallie Seimet, the junior libero for Bowling Green winning the MAC defensive honor for the sixth time this year, this is the NCAA Division I women’s college-volleyball POWs report.

There are two Lilys, Johnson of Missouri State and Dempsey of USC Upstate, and a Lilley, Madison Lilley of Kentucky. And another Madison, McDaniel of Rice.

There are three Rachels, Taylor of Kennesaw State, Minarick of Michigan State and Bontrager of Western Michigan. The two Horizon League honorees are from different teams but both from Naperville, Ill.

You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country. POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.

ACC

Co-Player of the week: Georgia Tech senior setter Gabby Benda

Co-Player of the week: Notre Dame sophomore outside Jemma Yeadon

Co-Freshman: Georgia Tech right side Cori Clifton

Co-Freshman: Pittsburgh outside Kayla Lund

Worth noting: Benda averaged 12.71 assists and had three kills, 16 digs and two blocks in two wins. Yeadon had 43 kills and 32 digs in two road victories. Clifton had 13 kills, hit .312 and had six blocks and three digs, while Lund had 23 kills, hit .340 and had five digs and three aces in two matches.

The complete ACC release

Big 12

Offensive: Kansas senior outside Madison Rigdon

Defensive: Iowa State junior middle Grace Lazard

Freshman: Texas setter Ashley Shook

Worth noting: Rigdon had 32 kills in two matches, Lazard had 19 blocks and Shook averaged 12 assists per set.

The Big 12 doesn’t have a website posting but announces its POWs on Twitter @Big12Conference

Big Ten

Player of the week: Wisconsin freshman middle Dana Rettke

Defensive: Minnesota senior libero Dalianliz Rosado

Setter: Michigan State senior Rachel Minarick

Freshman: Rettke

Worth noting: Rettke just keeps putting up big-time numbers. She averaged 5.1 kills and 1.1 blocks while hitting .642 in two matches. She’s the POW for the second time and top freshman for the sixth time. Rosado has 36 digs, six assists and was error free on serve receive in two victories. And Minarick averaged 13.9 assists in two wins.

The complete Big Ten release

Pac-12

Offensive: Oregon State senior outside Mary-Kate Marshall

Defensive: Stanford sophomore libero Morgan Hentz

Freshman: Oregon State setter Kylee McLaughlin

Worth noting: Marshall averaged 4.71 kills while hitting .318 and also averaged 2.43 digs in two wins. Hentz averaged 4.50 digs in two wins, while McLaughlin averaged 12.71 assists, hit .333 and had 2.29 digs per set.

The complete Pac-12 release

Southeastern Conference

Player of the week: Kentucky freshman setter Madison Lilley

Offensive: Kentucky sophomore outside Leah Edmond

Co-Defensive: Kentucky senior middle Kaz Brown

Co-Defensive: Florida senior middle Rhamat Alhassan

Setter: Lilley

Freshman: Georgia outside T’ara Ceasar

Worth noting: Lilley had 48 assist in a win over Tennessee and also had two kills, an ace, six digs and two blocks. Edmond had 19 kills in the sweep, while Brown had six blocks to go with 13 kills. Alhassan had 13 blocks in two matches to go with 14 kills. And Ceasar averaged 5.0 kills per set and hit .400 against Missouri.

The complete SEC release

America East

Player of the week: New Hampshire sophomore outside Kennedi Smith

Defensive specialist: Albany junior libero Nicole Otero

Setter: Albany sophomore Kelly Cameron

Rookie: Albany freshman outside Tatiana Tiangco

Worth noting: Smith had 12 kills, nine digs and two blocks while hitting .611 in a win over UMass Lowell. Otero won for the third straight week and 11th time overall after averaging 6.1 digs. And Tiangco averaged 3.7 kills and hit .306 to also win for the third time in four weeks.

The complete America East release

American Athletic

Offensive: Wichita State senior middle Abbie Lehman

Defensive: Temple junior libero Mia Hierakuji

Worth noting: Lehman had 35 kills and six blocks in two wins, while Hierakuji averaged 6.0 digs in two wins.

The complete American Athletic release

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: Kennesaw State junior middle Liesl Engelbrecht

Defensive: Kennesaw senior middle Rachel Taylor

Freshman: USC Upstate freshman right side/setter Lily Dempsey

Worth noting: Engelbrecht had nine blocks, 14 kills and hit .458 in a win over Lipscomb. Carroll had 10 blocks against Lipscomb. Dempsey had 30 kills in two wins.

The complete ASUN release

Atlantic 10

Player of the week: Dayton sophomore outside Mackenzie Weaver

Defensive: VCU senior libero Rebekah Strang

eCo-Rookie: Fordham freshman outside McKenna Lahr

Co-Rookie: Saint Louis freshman outside Maya Taylor

Worth noting: Weaver averaged 3.29 kills in Dayton’s two wins and also averaged 1.71 digs and .85 blocks. Strange averaged 5.33 digs in two sweeps. Lahr had eight aces to go with six kills, 11 digs and three blocks in a win over Davidson and then 10 kills while hitting .409 against VCU. Taylor averaged 3.67 kills in two sweeps for the Billikens.

The complete A-10 release

Big East

Player of the week: Butler junior middle Bri Lilly

Defensive: Creighton senior middle Marysa Wilkinson

Freshman: Butler outside Natalie Ravenell

Worth noting: Lilly averaged 3.5 kills while hitting .591 and also had 12.5 blocks per set. Wilkinson averaged 1.57 blocks in two wins. She also averaged 2.43 kills and hit .341 in two wins. Ravenell averaged 2.0 kills and 3.25 digs.

The complete Big East release

Big South

Player of the week: High Point junior outside hitter Katie Tylman

Defensive: High Point freshman libero Abby Bottomley

Freshman: Campbell middle Hannah Schneggenburger

Worth noting: Tylman hit .569 in three wins while getting 32k ills and five blocks. Bottomely averaged 6.6 digs in those three victories, while Schneggenburger had 11 kills, hit .368 and had five blocks in two wins.

The complete Big South release

Big Sky

Offensive: Northern Arizona junior outside Kaylie Jorgenson

Defensive: North Dakota senior outside Tamara Merseli

Worth noting: Jorgenson averaged 5.0 kills in two road wins and had seven kills each in the final sets of those victories. Merseli had 37 digs, 20 kills and seven blocks in two wins.

The complete Big Sky release

Big West

Player of the week: UC Santa Barbara sophomore outside Lindsey Ruddins

Defensive: Hawai‘i libero Savanah Kahakai

Freshman: UCSB middle Nicole Omwanghe

Worth noting: Ruddins averaged 6.64 kills and hit .300 in three victories, getting 73 of her team’s 143 kills. Kahakai averaged 4.83 digs in two home wins, while Omwanghe hit .341 in three victories while averaging 2.09 kills and 1.18 blocks.

The complete Big West release

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: Charleston junior right side Kennedy Madison

Defensive: Towson junior libero Anna Holehouse

Rookie: Delaware setter Courtnie Roberts

Worth noting: Madison had 26 kills and hit .488 in two wins. Holehouse averaged 4.0 digs and had 10 assists and two aces in two wins. Roberts averaged 6.67 assists and also had 18 digs and eight kills in two wins.

The complete Colonial release

Conference USA

Offensive: Western Kentucky senior outside Alyssa Cavanaugh

Defensive: Rice sophomore middle Grade Morgan

Setter: Rice senior Madison McDaniel

Freshman: Florida Atlantic outside Sydney Nemtuda

Worth noting: Cavanaugh averaged 6.17 kills and hit .545 in two sweeps for the Hilltoppers, who are riding a 19-match win streak. Morgan had 23 blocks in two wins while also getting 2.8 kills per set. McDaniel had 85 assist, 36 digs and 11 blocks in two matches. And Nemtuda averaged 3.25 kills, 2.25 digs and had four blocks in two matches.

The complete C-USA release

Horizon League

Offensive: Milwaukee sophomore setter Jenn Dore

Defensive: Oakland senior middle Sammy Condon

Worth noting: Both players are from Naperville, Ill.. Dore is a product of Naperville North, while Condon is from Naperville Central. Dorehad matches of 63 assists and 54 assists while totaling 19 digs. Condon averaged 3.0 kills, hit .415 and averaged 2.2 blocks in two matches.

The complete Horizon release

Ivy League

Player of the week: Columbia senior right-side Anja Malesevic

Rookie: Yale freshman libero Yurika BoydWorth noting: Malesevic had 25 kills and 11 digs in a win over Cornell. Boyd had 27 digs in a win at Brown.

The complete Ivy release

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Fairfield senior outside Skler Day

Libero: Niagara senior libero Rylee Hunt

Rookie: Niagara freshman outside Jaycie Roberts

Worth noting: Day is the MAAC POW for the third time this season after averaging 5.0 kills and 3.33 digs in two wins. Hunt repeats and wins for the sixth time. She averaged 6.25 digs per set in two wins. And Roberts averaged 3.88 kills, including 22 in a win over Rider.

The complete MAAC release

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Ohio freshman middle Tia Jimerson

MAC West offensive: Western Michigan freshman Rachel Bontrager

MAC East defensive: Bowling Green junior libero Kallie Seimet

MAC West defensive: Toledo junior libero Maurissa Leonard

Worth noting: Jimerson hit .480 and had 30 kills in two road matches. Bontrager averaged 5.62 kills, including 25 kills against Kent State. Seimet, who leads the nation in total digs and digs per set, averaged 7.38 digs and was honored for the sixth time this season. And Leonard, ranked17th nationally in digs per set, averaged 8.86 in two matches.

The complete MAC release

Mid-Eastern

Co-Player of the week: Delaware State senior outside Sabina Szmajduch

Co-Player of the week: Maryland Eastern Shore sophomore outside Iva Vujosevic

Defensive: Maryland Eastern Shore graduate student middle Mere Serea

Setter: Howard junior Tamia Dockery

Co-Rookie: Bethune-Cookman freshman outside Jordan Jefferson

Co-Rookie: North Carolina Central freshman outside Christine Alcox

Worth noting: Szmajduch averaged 3.4 kills, Vujosevic hit .376 in three matches while getting 40 kills, Sera had 10 blocks in a 3-0 week, Dockery averaged 10.4 assists, Jefferson had 29 kills in two matches and Alcox had 10 kills, 11 digs and five aces in a sweep of Savannah State.

The complete MEAC release

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Missouri State senior outside Lily Johnson

Defensive: Valparaiso junior middle Sydney Bronner

Freshman: UNI outside Jaydlin Seehase

Worth noting: Johnson averaged 4.44 kills and 5.33 digs and had her third 20-kill, 20-dig match of the season and fourth of her career. Bronner had 14 blocks in two matches, while Seehase averaged 2.55 kills and hit .323 in three victories.

The complete Valley release

Mountain West

Offensive: San Diego freshman setter Gabi Peoples

Defensive: San Diego State senior libero Devyn Pritchard

Worth noting: Peoples averaged 12.67 assists in two victories, while Pritchard averaged 4.89 digs for the Aztecs. She also had no reception errors, as well.

The complete Mountain West release

Northeast Conference

Player of the week: Robert Morris senior setter Brianna FrakesDefensive: LIU Brooklyn sophomore libero Natalia RiveraRookie: Robert Morris freshman middle Emma GrangerWorth noting: Rivera more or less owns this award, winning for the fifth time this season after averaging 7.86 digs in two matches. Frakes averaged 10.0 assists and 3.75 digs, while Granger was named top rookie for the fourth time after averaging 3.63 kills while hitting .391.

The complete Northeast release

Ohio Valley

Offensive: Eastern Illinois senior middle Allie Hueston

Defensive: Eastern Kentucky junior libero Chloe Rojas

Setter: Eastern Illinois junior Taylor Smith

Newcomer: Eastern Illinois freshman outside Laurel Bailey

Worth noting: It was a good week for EIU. Hueston had 37 kills and nine blocks in two wins, Smith had 69 assists, 20 kills, 22 digs and nine blocks, while Bailey had 30 kills to go with four aces, 42 digs and four blocks. Smith of EKU had a triple-double against Jacksonville State with 10 kills, 32 assists and 14 digs. She averaged 8.62 assists in two matches.

The complete OVC release

Patriot League

Player of the week: American sophomore middle Vela McBride

Rookie: Colgate freshman outside Alli Lowe

Worth noting: McBride hit .710 while getting 23 kills, 11 blocks and two aces in two victories. Lowe averaged 5.29 kills in two wins.

The complete Patriot release

Southern Conference

Offensive: The Citadel senior outside Moriah Smith

Defensive: East Tennessee freshman libero Marija Popovic

Worth noting: Smith had 29 kills, 28 digs and averaged .56 blocks in two matches. Popovic averaged 6.8 digs and 1.1 assists in 10 sets.

The complete SoCon release

Southland Conference

Offensive: Sam Houston State junior setter Jaclyn Ward

Defensive: Sam Houston State senior outside Brooke White

Worth noting: The Bearkats have won 10 in a row, including two last week, and took both spots. Ward averaged 11.78 assists and had 26 digs in those wins. White not only had 20 assists in each match, she averaged 4.44 digs. She also had 29 kills and three blocks, two solo.

The complete Southland release

Southwestern

Offensive: Alabama State sophomore outside Bayle’ Bennett

Defensive: Alabama State sophomore libero Asha Daniels

Setter: Jackson State freshman Sapphire Simpson

Newcomer: Alabama State sophomore middle Payten Clark

Worth noting: Bennett had 15 kills against Alabama, Daniels had 22 digs in that match, and Clark had 11 kills. Simpson of JSU had 51 assists against Mississippi Valley.

The SWAC announced a day after we posted last week. Last week’s release

Summit

Offensive: Oral Roberts senior outside Laura Milos

Defensive: South Dakota sophomore libero Anne Rasmussen

Worth noting: Milos averaged 6.14 kills and hit .381 in two wins. Rasmussen, winning for the fourth time, averaged 7.17 digs.

The complete Summit release



Sun Belt

Offensive: Arkansas State junior outside Carlissa May

Defensive: Texas State sophomore libero Micah Dinwiddle

Setter: Appalachian State senior Ashlyn Brown

Freshman: Texas State middle Tyeranee Scott

Worth noting: May averaged 6.14 kills per set in two victories while hitting .287. Dinwiddle averaged 6.5 digs in two sweeps. Brown averaged 14.0 assists, while Scott hit .480 and had eight blocks.

The complete Sun Belt release

West Coast

Player of the week: BYU senior outside Veronica Jones-Perry

Worth noting: Perry won for the fourth time this season after averaging 5.75 kills and 1.88 digs. Also Nominated: Emily Baptista, Pacific; Jasmine Gross, Pepperdine; Tiyana Hallums, Gonzaga; Alexis Morrow, Loyola Marymount; Addie Picha, San Diego.

The complete WCC release

Western Athletic

Player of the week: Seattle U junior setter Shae Harris

Worth noting: In a five-set road victory, Harris had 62 assists, eight kills in 11 errorless swings, four digs and five blocks. Also nominated were CSU Bakersfield’s Haylee Roberts, Claire Kovensky of Grand Canyon, Kansas City’s Alicia Harrington, Ariadnne Sierra of NM State, UT Rio Grande Valley’s Bojana Mitrovic and Madison Dennison of Utah Valley.

The complete WAC release