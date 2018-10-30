There are the usual faces, like Texas State freshman setter Emily DeWalt, and some new ones, like Duke junior middle Leah Meyer and South Dakota senior middle Taylor Wilson.

They’re the POWs in their respective leagues.

The complete list follows, but first a look Tuesday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.

There are 19 matches on the schedule, including No. 17 Cal Poly (19-2, 9-1), coming off its first Big West loss of the season, playing host to UC Irvine (14-8, 8-2).

Ohio Valley Conference-leader Austin Peay (22-3, 11-1) plays second-place Murray State (15-9, 9-3). In the Mountain West, Colorado State (18-6, 10-2), which moved into first this past weekend, plays third-place Wyoming (16-8, 8-4).

Summit-leader Denver (22-1, 11-0) plays host to second-place South Dakota (16-8, 10-2).

ACC

Player of the week: Duke junior MB Leah Meyer

Freshman: Clemson setter Gabby Easton

Worth noting: Easton repeated after averaging 11.85 assists in two wins, while Meyer had 18 kills and hit .308 in two wins, including the upset of Pittsburgh.

Big 12

Offensive: Baylor junior MB Shelly Fanning

Defensive: Oklahoma junior MB Brianna Kadiku

Rookie: Texas Tech RS Brooke Kanas

Worth noting: Fanning had 29 kills in 51 swings with three errors. Kadiku had 15 blocks in two matches, while Kanas won for the second time after averaging 4.43 kills.

Big Ten

Player: Purdue senior OH Sherridan Atkinson, also the AVCA national POW

Defensive: Illinois sophomore L Morgan O’Brien

C-Setter: Minnesota senior Samantha Seliger-Swenson

Co-Setter: Illinois senior Jordyn Poulter

Freshman: Minnesota L CC McGraw

Worth noting: Poulter and SSS repeated as co-setters as Seliger-Swenson made it four weeks in a row, No. 17 of her career and sixth this season. Atkinson averaged 4.89 kills per set on a .448 hitting percentage in two road wins.

Pac-12

Offensive: Washington State sophomore OH Penny Tusa

Defensive: Stanford senior MB Tami Alade

Freshman: Oregon L Brooke Nuneviller

Worth noting: Tusa won for the first time. Alade averaged 1.67 blocks per set while hitting .423, and Nuneviller won for the third time this season.

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Tennessee junior OH Tessa Grubbs, also the overall POW

Defensive: Tennessee sophomore MB Addisyn Rowe

Setter: Auburn freshman Mica Allison

Co-Freshman: Missouri S Andrea Fuentes

Co-Freshman: Auburn OH Tatum Shipes

Worth noting: Fuentes repeated. Grubbs averaged 5.13 kills, while Rowe averaged 1.25 blocks.

America East

Player: New Hampshire Kennedi Smith

Setter: New Hampshire Emma Patlovich

Defensive specialist: UNH L Emily Tanski

Rookie: n/a

Worth noting: Smith averaged 5.0 kills and hit .380 to go with 3.86 per set.

American Athletic

Offensive: UCF freshman OH McKenna Melville

Defensive: UCF senior MB Clara Payne

Worth noting: Melville won for the second straight week. She averaged 6.11 kills per set and had 36 digs in two matches. Payne had 18 blocks.

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: Lipscomb senior OH Carlyle Nusbaum

Defensive: Stetson senior MB Hao Jin

Freshman: Liberty OH Lilly Kruse

Worth noting: Nusbaum won for the 12th time after averaging 4.09 kills and 3.91 digs in a 3-0 week. Jin, from Shijiazhuang, China, won for the first time, while Kruse became the first Liberty player to win the honor.

Atlantic 10

Co-Player of the week: Duquesne junior S Dani Suiter

Co-Player of the week: La Salle junior OH Devin Corah

Defensive: Duquesne senior L Camryn Vecera

Rookie: George Mason freshman RS ShaLi Niu

Worth noting: Suiter averaged a whopping 13.8 assists per set in three wins, while Corah averaged 5.57 kills and hit .459.

Big East

Offensive: Creighton senior OH Jaali Winters

Defensive: St. John’s junior L Amanda Sanabia

Freshman: St. John’s OH Efrosini Alexakou

Worth noting: Winters averaged 4.57 kills and 3.57 digs. Sanabia averaged 6.11 digs, while Alexakou averaged 5.0 kills, including 29 kills and 18 digs against Xavier.

Big South

Player of the week: High Point senior MB Molly Livingston

Co-Defensive: High Point sophomore L Abby Bottomley

Co-Defensive: Radford freshman L Grace Green

Freshman: Radford MB Lilijana Henderson

Worth noting: Livingston had 27 kills and hit .522 in two wins.

Big Sky

Offensive: Northern Arizona senior OH Kaylie Jorgenson

Defensive: Northern Arizona senior L Jordan Anderson

Worth noting: It was all NAU as Anderson averaged 5.33 kills and hit .320 and Anderson averaged 5.5 digs.

Big West

Player of the week: CSUN senior OH Aeryn Owens

Defensive: Cal Poly sophomore MB Madilyn Mercer

Freshman: UC Irvine OH Abby Marjama

Worth noting: Owens averaged 5.13 kills, 3.13 digs, 0.38 blocks and 0.38 aces per set in two road matches. Marjama won for the fourth time in six weeks.

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: Charleston senior S Allison Beckham

Defensive: UNCA senior L Katie McCullough

Rookie: Towson freshman OH Emily Jarome

Worth noting: Beckham averaged 12.46 assists and 2.54 digs per set. McCullough’s week included 36 digs against Delaware

Conference USA

Offensive: WKU senior MB Rachel Anderson

Defensive: Rice junior L Lee Ann Cunningham

Setter: WKU freshman Taylor Bebout

Freshman: Charlotte MB Tyra Galloway

Worth noting: Anderson averaged 5.14 kills and hit .533. Cunningham averaged 6.0 digs.

Horizon League

Offensive: Cleveland State junior OH Sara Skeens

Defensive: Oakland sophomore L Lindsay Wightman

Worth noting: Skeens averaged 4.12 kills and hit .333. Wightman averaged 6.38 digs in two wins.

Ivy League

Player: Cornell junior OH Samanta Arena

Rookie: Yale freshman MB Samantha Bray

Worth noting: Bray repeated after hitting .452 with 24 kills and eight blocks in two sweeps. Arena had 29 kills, hit .383, and had three aces and three blocks in two wins.

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Iona junior OH MB Tess Connolly

Libero: Rider junior Rachelle Runyon

Co-Rookie: Manhattan freshman OH Vivian Donovan

Co-Rookie: Rider freshman S Anilee Rider

Worth noting: Connolly averaged 4.5 kills and 3.0 digs in two wins.

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Buffalo sophomore OH Andrea Mitrovic

MAC West offensive: Ball State senior OH Ellie Dunn

MAC East defensive: Kent State freshman L Erin Gardner

MAC West defensive: Ball State junior L Kate Avila

MAC East setter: Ohio sophomore Vera Giacomazzi

MAC West setter: Ball State junior Amber Seaman

Worth noting: Ball State took all the West honors for the second time this season. Buffalo’s Mitrovic averaged 4.5 kills.

Mid-Eastern

Player of the week: Florida A&M junior Maria Yvette Garcia

Defensive: Bethune-Cookman senior L Meraiah Hill

Setter: Coppin State freshman Brianna Lang

Rookie: Morgan State Zoe McBride

Worth noting: Lang repeated. Garcia averaged 4.4 kills and 2.46 digs.

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Northern Iowa senior MB Piper Thomas

Defensive: Valparaiso sophomore L Rylee Cookerly

Freshman: Bradley OH Hannah Thompson

Worth noting: Thompson repeated after averaging 3.11 kills and 4.11 digs. Thomas had 38 kills and hit .430.

Mountain West

Offensive: Colorado State junior MB Kirstie Hillyer

Defensive: New Mexico senior MB Mariessa Carrasco

Worth noting: Hillyer was last week’s defensive POW. This week, she had 20 kills with one error in 28 swings to hit .679 in two wins.

Northeast Conference

Player of the week: St. Francis Brooklyn junior OH Laurent Montgomery

Defensive: St. Francis Brooklyn freshman L Kizzy Rodriguez

Rookie: Rodriguez

Worth noting: Rodriguez is a two-time defensive and rookie winner. Montgomery had an NEC season-best 25 kills against SFU.

Ohio Valley

Offensive: Murray State junior OH Rachel Giustino

Defensive: Murray State sophomore L Becca Fernandez

Setter: Austin Peay senior Kristen Stucker

Newcomer: SIUE freshman MB Hope Everett

Worth noting: Everett repeated. Giustino had 35 kills in two wins, while Fernandez averaged a big-time 7.14 digs.

Patriot League

Player of the week: American senior OH Aleksandra Kazala

Rookie: Loyola Maryland freshman L Katie Forsythe

It was a good week to play for Colgate, which had two sweeps.

Southern Conference

Offensive: ETSU junior MB Kaela Massey

Defensive: ETSU sophomore L Marija Popovic

Worth noting: Massey had 24 kills, hit .327 and had 41 digs and nine blocks in two road wins. Popvic averaged 6.33 digs.

Southland Conference

Offensive: Central Arkansas senior RS Samantha Anderson

Defensive: Sam Houston State senior L Madison Wallace

Worth noting: Anderson had 32 kills and hit .314 in two matches to go with nine blocks. Wallace averaged 7.5 digs.

Southwestern

(note these are the POWs from Oct. 23)

Offensive: UAPB junior OH Kendalle Howard

Co-Defensive: Jackson State junior OH Markayisha Masani

Co-Defensive: Texas Southern junior MB Nia Stone

Setter: Alabama State senior Kori Kutsch

Newcomer: UAPB freshman MB Haley Gomez

Summit

Offensive: South Dakota senior MB Taylor Wilson

Defensive: North Dakota senior OH McKenzie Burke

Worth noting: Wilson, who leads the league in hitting at .372, and Burke both won for the first time.

Sun Belt

Offensive: UTA junior MB Madison Hill

Defensive: Coastal Carolina senior L Sydney Alvis

Setter: Texas State S Emily DeWalt

Freshman: Coastal Carolina OH Anett Nemeth

Worth noting: Hill repeated, but DeWalt not only repeated but won for the 11th time, a league record. Hill hit .529 and had six blocks in two matches. DeWalt averaged 11.13 assists and 2.75 digs and had five kills and four blocks in two wins.

Western Athletic

Offensive: California Baptist freshman OH Megan Sester

Defensive: UT Rio Grande Valley senior MB Alexandra Ecker

Worth noting: Sester averaged 4.92 kills over three matches. Ecker averaged 2.0 blocks.

West Coast

Player of the week: Loyola Marymount senior RS Sara Kovac

Worth noting: Kovac averaged 5.11 kills in two wins and hit .409 and added an ace, 13 digs and a block.

Also Nominated: Katie Barker, Portland; Heather Gneiting, BYU; Tiyanna Hallums, Gonzaga; Hana Lishman, Pepperdine; Addie Picha, San Diego.

