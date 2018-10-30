There are the usual faces, like Texas State freshman setter Emily DeWalt, and some new ones, like Duke junior middle Leah Meyer and South Dakota senior middle Taylor Wilson.
They’re the POWs in their respective leagues.
The complete list follows, but first a look Tuesday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.
There are 19 matches on the schedule, including No. 17 Cal Poly (19-2, 9-1), coming off its first Big West loss of the season, playing host to UC Irvine (14-8, 8-2).
Ohio Valley Conference-leader Austin Peay (22-3, 11-1) plays second-place Murray State (15-9, 9-3). In the Mountain West, Colorado State (18-6, 10-2), which moved into first this past weekend, plays third-place Wyoming (16-8, 8-4).
Summit-leader Denver (22-1, 11-0) plays host to second-place South Dakota (16-8, 10-2).
ACC
Player of the week: Duke junior MB Leah Meyer
Freshman: Clemson setter Gabby Easton
Worth noting: Easton repeated after averaging 11.85 assists in two wins, while Meyer had 18 kills and hit .308 in two wins, including the upset of Pittsburgh.
Big 12
Offensive: Baylor junior MB Shelly Fanning
Defensive: Oklahoma junior MB Brianna Kadiku
Rookie: Texas Tech RS Brooke Kanas
Worth noting: Fanning had 29 kills in 51 swings with three errors. Kadiku had 15 blocks in two matches, while Kanas won for the second time after averaging 4.43 kills.
Big Ten
Player: Purdue senior OH Sherridan Atkinson, also the AVCA national POW
Defensive: Illinois sophomore L Morgan O’Brien
C-Setter: Minnesota senior Samantha Seliger-Swenson
Co-Setter: Illinois senior Jordyn Poulter
Freshman: Minnesota L CC McGraw
Worth noting: Poulter and SSS repeated as co-setters as Seliger-Swenson made it four weeks in a row, No. 17 of her career and sixth this season. Atkinson averaged 4.89 kills per set on a .448 hitting percentage in two road wins.
Pac-12
Offensive: Washington State sophomore OH Penny Tusa
Defensive: Stanford senior MB Tami Alade
Freshman: Oregon L Brooke Nuneviller
Worth noting: Tusa won for the first time. Alade averaged 1.67 blocks per set while hitting .423, and Nuneviller won for the third time this season.
Southeastern Conference
Offensive: Tennessee junior OH Tessa Grubbs, also the overall POW
Defensive: Tennessee sophomore MB Addisyn Rowe
Setter: Auburn freshman Mica Allison
Co-Freshman: Missouri S Andrea Fuentes
Co-Freshman: Auburn OH Tatum Shipes
Worth noting: Fuentes repeated. Grubbs averaged 5.13 kills, while Rowe averaged 1.25 blocks.
America East
Player: New Hampshire Kennedi Smith
Setter: New Hampshire Emma Patlovich
Defensive specialist: UNH L Emily Tanski
Rookie: n/a
Worth noting: Smith averaged 5.0 kills and hit .380 to go with 3.86 per set.
American Athletic
Offensive: UCF freshman OH McKenna Melville
Defensive: UCF senior MB Clara Payne
Worth noting: Melville won for the second straight week. She averaged 6.11 kills per set and had 36 digs in two matches. Payne had 18 blocks.
Atlantic Sun
Player of the week: Lipscomb senior OH Carlyle Nusbaum
Defensive: Stetson senior MB Hao Jin
Freshman: Liberty OH Lilly Kruse
Worth noting: Nusbaum won for the 12th time after averaging 4.09 kills and 3.91 digs in a 3-0 week. Jin, from Shijiazhuang, China, won for the first time, while Kruse became the first Liberty player to win the honor.
Atlantic 10
Co-Player of the week: Duquesne junior S Dani Suiter
Co-Player of the week: La Salle junior OH Devin Corah
Defensive: Duquesne senior L Camryn Vecera
Rookie: George Mason freshman RS ShaLi Niu
Worth noting: Suiter averaged a whopping 13.8 assists per set in three wins, while Corah averaged 5.57 kills and hit .459.
Big East
Offensive: Creighton senior OH Jaali Winters
Defensive: St. John’s junior L Amanda Sanabia
Freshman: St. John’s OH Efrosini Alexakou
Worth noting: Winters averaged 4.57 kills and 3.57 digs. Sanabia averaged 6.11 digs, while Alexakou averaged 5.0 kills, including 29 kills and 18 digs against Xavier.
Big South
Player of the week: High Point senior MB Molly Livingston
Co-Defensive: High Point sophomore L Abby Bottomley
Co-Defensive: Radford freshman L Grace Green
Freshman: Radford MB Lilijana Henderson
Worth noting: Livingston had 27 kills and hit .522 in two wins.
Big Sky
Offensive: Northern Arizona senior OH Kaylie Jorgenson
Defensive: Northern Arizona senior L Jordan Anderson
Worth noting: It was all NAU as Anderson averaged 5.33 kills and hit .320 and Anderson averaged 5.5 digs.
Big West
Player of the week: CSUN senior OH Aeryn Owens
Defensive: Cal Poly sophomore MB Madilyn Mercer
Freshman: UC Irvine OH Abby Marjama
Worth noting: Owens averaged 5.13 kills, 3.13 digs, 0.38 blocks and 0.38 aces per set in two road matches. Marjama won for the fourth time in six weeks.
Colonial Athletic Association
Offensive: Charleston senior S Allison Beckham
Defensive: UNCA senior L Katie McCullough
Rookie: Towson freshman OH Emily Jarome
Worth noting: Beckham averaged 12.46 assists and 2.54 digs per set. McCullough’s week included 36 digs against Delaware
Conference USA
Offensive: WKU senior MB Rachel Anderson
Defensive: Rice junior L Lee Ann Cunningham
Setter: WKU freshman Taylor Bebout
Freshman: Charlotte MB Tyra Galloway
Worth noting: Anderson averaged 5.14 kills and hit .533. Cunningham averaged 6.0 digs.
Horizon League
Offensive: Cleveland State junior OH Sara Skeens
Defensive: Oakland sophomore L Lindsay Wightman
Worth noting: Skeens averaged 4.12 kills and hit .333. Wightman averaged 6.38 digs in two wins.
Ivy League
Player: Cornell junior OH Samanta Arena
Rookie: Yale freshman MB Samantha Bray
Worth noting: Bray repeated after hitting .452 with 24 kills and eight blocks in two sweeps. Arena had 29 kills, hit .383, and had three aces and three blocks in two wins.
Metro Atlantic
Player of the week: Iona junior OH MB Tess Connolly
Libero: Rider junior Rachelle Runyon
Co-Rookie: Manhattan freshman OH Vivian Donovan
Co-Rookie: Rider freshman S Anilee Rider
Worth noting: Connolly averaged 4.5 kills and 3.0 digs in two wins.
Mid-American
MAC East offensive: Buffalo sophomore OH Andrea Mitrovic
MAC West offensive: Ball State senior OH Ellie Dunn
MAC East defensive: Kent State freshman L Erin Gardner
MAC West defensive: Ball State junior L Kate Avila
MAC East setter: Ohio sophomore Vera Giacomazzi
MAC West setter: Ball State junior Amber Seaman
Worth noting: Ball State took all the West honors for the second time this season. Buffalo’s Mitrovic averaged 4.5 kills.
Mid-Eastern
Player of the week: Florida A&M junior Maria Yvette Garcia
Defensive: Bethune-Cookman senior L Meraiah Hill
Setter: Coppin State freshman Brianna Lang
Rookie: Morgan State Zoe McBride
Worth noting: Lang repeated. Garcia averaged 4.4 kills and 2.46 digs.
Missouri Valley
Player of the week: Northern Iowa senior MB Piper Thomas
Defensive: Valparaiso sophomore L Rylee Cookerly
Freshman: Bradley OH Hannah Thompson
Worth noting: Thompson repeated after averaging 3.11 kills and 4.11 digs. Thomas had 38 kills and hit .430.
Mountain West
Offensive: Colorado State junior MB Kirstie Hillyer
Defensive: New Mexico senior MB Mariessa Carrasco
Worth noting: Hillyer was last week’s defensive POW. This week, she had 20 kills with one error in 28 swings to hit .679 in two wins.
Northeast Conference
Player of the week: St. Francis Brooklyn junior OH Laurent Montgomery
Defensive: St. Francis Brooklyn freshman L Kizzy Rodriguez
Rookie: Rodriguez
Worth noting: Rodriguez is a two-time defensive and rookie winner. Montgomery had an NEC season-best 25 kills against SFU.
Ohio Valley
Offensive: Murray State junior OH Rachel Giustino
Defensive: Murray State sophomore L Becca Fernandez
Setter: Austin Peay senior Kristen Stucker
Newcomer: SIUE freshman MB Hope Everett
Worth noting: Everett repeated. Giustino had 35 kills in two wins, while Fernandez averaged a big-time 7.14 digs.
Patriot League
Player of the week: American senior OH Aleksandra Kazala
Rookie: Loyola Maryland freshman L Katie Forsythe
Worth noting: It was a good week to play for Colgate, which had two sweeps. Stein, who had 26 kills, went to the same high school in East Setauket, N.Y., as VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog.
Southern Conference
Offensive: ETSU junior MB Kaela Massey
Defensive: ETSU sophomore L Marija Popovic
Worth noting: Massey had 24 kills, hit .327 and had 41 digs and nine blocks in two road wins. Popvic averaged 6.33 digs.
Southland Conference
Offensive: Central Arkansas senior RS Samantha Anderson
Defensive: Sam Houston State senior L Madison Wallace
Worth noting: Anderson had 32 kills and hit .314 in two matches to go with nine blocks. Wallace averaged 7.5 digs.
Southwestern
(note these are the POWs from Oct. 23)
Offensive: UAPB junior OH Kendalle Howard
Co-Defensive: Jackson State junior OH Markayisha Masani
Co-Defensive: Texas Southern junior MB Nia Stone
Setter: Alabama State senior Kori Kutsch
Newcomer: UAPB freshman MB Haley Gomez
Summit
Offensive: South Dakota senior MB Taylor Wilson
Defensive: North Dakota senior OH McKenzie Burke
Worth noting: Wilson, who leads the league in hitting at .372, and Burke both won for the first time.
Sun Belt
Offensive: UTA junior MB Madison Hill
Defensive: Coastal Carolina senior L Sydney Alvis
Setter: Texas State S Emily DeWalt
Freshman: Coastal Carolina OH Anett Nemeth
Worth noting: Hill repeated, but DeWalt not only repeated but won for the 11th time, a league record. Hill hit .529 and had six blocks in two matches. DeWalt averaged 11.13 assists and 2.75 digs and had five kills and four blocks in two wins.
Western Athletic
Offensive: California Baptist freshman OH Megan Sester
Defensive: UT Rio Grande Valley senior MB Alexandra Ecker
Worth noting: Sester averaged 4.92 kills over three matches. Ecker averaged 2.0 blocks.
West Coast
Player of the week: Loyola Marymount senior RS Sara Kovac
Worth noting: Kovac averaged 5.11 kills in two wins and hit .409 and added an ace, 13 digs and a block.
Also Nominated: Katie Barker, Portland; Heather Gneiting, BYU; Tiyanna Hallums, Gonzaga; Hana Lishman, Pepperdine; Addie Picha, San Diego.
