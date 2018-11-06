Two Hannahs were honored as POWs this week, Cleveland State sophomore Hannah Greene and Lehigh sophomore RS Hannah Wright. That’s the kind of nugget you can find in the VolleyballMag.com weekly POW report, which follows.
But first a look Tuesday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.
There are 14 matches on the schedule, including the newest member of the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll, FGCU, in an ASUN match at Stetson. Patriot-leader American is home for Lehigh and there’s a Big West match with Hawai’i at Pepperdine.
A list of all of Tuesday matches can be found at NCAA.com.
As always, VolleyballMag.com has the TV and streaming listings for every NCAA Division I match that is being shown.
POWs: This is your weekly roundup of the top performers from the last week in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.
You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.
POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences.
ACC
Player of the week: Florida State junior OH Payton Caffrey
Freshman: Louisville OH Claire Chaussee
Worth noting: Caffrey had 52 kills in two wins, 6.5 per set.
The complete ACC release
Big 12
Offensive: Baylor junior MB Shelly Fanning
Defensive: Baylor junior L Tara Wulf
Rookie: Kansas State freshman OH Brooke Heyne
Worth noting: Fanning repeated and won for the fourth time this year. She averaged 6.0 kills, while Wulf averaged 7.0 digs.
The complete Big 12 release
Big Ten
Player: Wisconsin sophomore MB Dana Rettke
Defensive: Nebraska sophomore MB Lauren Stivrins
Setter: Minnesota senior Samantha Seliger-Swenson
Freshman: Minnesota OH Adanna Rollins
Worth noting: Rettke averaged 5.88 kills and hit .471. Stivrins averaged 2.3 kills, hit .516 and averaged 2.3 blocks. SSS won for the seventh time this season and 18th time in her career.
The complete Big Ten release
Pac-12
Offensive: Washington freshman OH Claire Hoffman
Defensive: Stanford senior MB Tami Alade
Freshman: Colorado S Jenna Ewert
Worth noting: Hoffman made the most of her new starting role and averaged 3.75 kills while hitting .324. Alade hit .588 and averaged 2.38 blocks.
The complete Pac-12 release
Southeastern Conference
Offensive: Ole Miss junior OH Emily Stroup
Defensive: Kentucky sophomore L Gabby Curry
Co-Setter: Kentucky sophomore Madison Lilley
Co-Setter: LSU senior Lindsay Flory
Freshman: LSU MB Whitey Foreman
Worth noting: Flory is a product of Volleyball Baton Rouge.
The complete SEC release
America East
We’ll update when the AE makes its announcement.
American Athletic
Offensive: Cincinnati junior OH Jordan Thompson
Defensive: UCF senior L Jordan Pingel
Worth noting: Thompson won for the sixth time this season and 10th overall after averaging 8.33 kills. Pingel won for the fourth time.
The complete American Athletic release
Atlantic Sun
Player of the week: Kennesaw State sophomore OH Cortney VanLiew
Defensive: FGCU junior MB Daniele Serrano
Freshman: FGCU L Dana Axner
Worth noting: VanLiew won for the second time this season and third overall. Serrano won for the third time, all this season, and Axner won for the fourth time.
The complete ASUN release
Atlantic 10
Co-Player of the week: Duquesne junior S Dani Suiter
Co-Player of the week: La Salle junior OH Devin Corah
Defensive: Duquesne senior L Camryn Vecera
Rookie: George Mason freshman RS ShaLi Niu
Worth noting: Suiter averaged a whopping 13.8 assists per set in three wins, while Corah averaged 5.57 kills and hit .459.
The complete A-10 release
Big East
Offensive: Marquette sophomore OH Hope Werch
Defensive: Marquette sophomore L Martha Konovodoff
Freshman: Creighton RS Kari Zumach
Worth noting: Werch averaged 3.43 kills and 1.86 digs per set while hitting .347. Zumach hit .480.
The complete Big East release
Big South
Player of the week: USC Upstate junior MB Gloria Ikenegbu
Defensive: Presbyterian sophomore L Taylor Farmer
Freshman: UNC Asheville S Grace Volk
Worth noting: Ikenegbu had 30 kills and 10 blocks in two wins.
The complete Big South release
Big Sky
Offensive: Idaho senior OH Sarah Sharp
Defensive: Northern Arizona senior L Jordan Anderson
Worth noting: Anderson repeated.
The complete Big Sky release
Big West
Player of the week: Cal Poly junior OH Torrey Van Winden
Defensive: Cal Poly senior L Katherine Booker
Freshman: Cal Poly S Avalon DeNecochea
Worth noting: It was a Cal Poly clean sweep and the fourth time Van Winden has won this season. She averaged 6.33 kills, 4.0 digs and half an ace. DeNecochea averaged 11.83 assists and 2.17 digs.
The complete Big West release
Colonial Athletic Association
Offensive: Hofstra junior S Luisa Sydlik
Defensive: James Madison junior MB M’Kaela White
Rookie: Hofstra freshman RS Aisha Skinner
Worth noting: Sydlik averaged 12.15 assists and had 33 digs in three wins. White had 16 blocks in two matches.
The complete Colonial release
Conference USA
Offensive: WKU senior MB Rachel Anderson
Defensive: Rice junior L Lee Ann Cunningham
Setter: WKU senior Mary Martin
Freshman: FIU S Abbie Hughes
Worth noting: Anderson and Cunningham repeated.
The complete C-USA release
Horizon League
Offensive: Oakland junior S Jordan Lentz
Defensive: Cleveland State sophomore MB Hannah Greene
Worth noting: Lentz had a triple-double with 11 kills, 43 assists and 14 digs in a win over Green Bay.
The complete Horizon release
Ivy League
Player: Yale junior S Frances Arnautou
Rookie: Yale freshman OH Ellis DeJardin
Worth noting: Arnatou had 81 assists, 26 digs, four kills and four blocks in two sweeps.
The complete Ivy League release
Metro Atlantic
Player of the week: Quinnipiac senior OH Kat Miller
Libero: Ruder junior Rachelle Runyon
Rookie: Rider S Anilee Sher
Worth noting: Miller had 45 digs and 33 digs in two matches.
The complete MAAC release
Mid-American
MAC East offensive: Bowling Green junior MB Celena Kanagin
MAC West offensive: Central Michigan freshman Savannah Thompson
MAC East defensive: Bowling Green senior L Kallie Seimet
MAC West defensive: Central Michigan freshman MB Maddie Whitfield
MAC East setter: Buffalo sophomore Tia Gleason
Co-MAC West setter: Eastern Michigan senior Mallory Rajewski
Co-MAC West setter: Eastern Michigan junior Riley Taylor
Worth noting: A rarity as both EMU setters made it.
The complete MAC release
Mid-Eastern
Player of the week: Florida A&M junior OH Maria Yvette Garcia
Defensive: Maryland Eastern Shore senior L Koya Sowells
Setter: Howard senior Tamia Dockery
Rookie: Coppin State’s S Brianna Long
Worth noting: Garcia repeated.
The complete MEAC release
Missouri Valley
Player of the week: Illinois State senior OH Lexi Varga
Defensive: Bradley senior L Yavianliz Rosado
Freshman: Missouri State OH Amelia Flynn
Worth noting: Varga averaged 3.38 kills.
The complete Valley release
Mountain West
Offensive: Fresno State senior OH Taylor Slover
Defensive: Boise State senior MB Morgan Hughes
Worth noting: Slover averaged 4.25 kills per set, while Hughes had 15 blocks in two wins, 2.44/set.
The complete Mountain West release
Northeast Conference
Player of the week: Robert Morris sophomore MB Emma Granger
Defensive: Bryant sophomore L Erika Ward
Rookie: Sacred Heart freshman S Sarah Ciszek
Worth noting: Ciszek won for the fourth time. Granger, who won the rookie honor earlier, won the POW for the second time.
The complete Northeast release
Ohio Valley
Offensive: Southeast Missouri State junior OH Annie Wehrheim
Co-Defensive: Austin Peay junior L Ginny Gerig
Co-Defensive: UT Martin senior L Brooke Gyori
Setter: Morehead State sophomore Chandler Clark
Newcomer: Wehrheim
Worth noting: Wehrheim had 40 kills in two matches and hit .260.
The complete OVC release
Patriot League
Player of the week: Lehigh sophomore RS Hannah Wright
Rookie: Lafayette freshman OH Leanna Deegan
Worth noting: Wright had 38 kills, 13 digs and nine blocks in two matches.
The complete Patriot release
Southern Conference
Offensive: ETSU junior OH Leah Clayton
Defensive: Furman senior L Meg DeMaar
Worth noting: Clayton averaged 4.6 kills and 4.1 digs in three wins.
The complete SoCon release
Southland Conference
Offensive: Houston Baptist sophomore OH Mikayla Vivens
Defensive: Stephen F. Austin junior MB Danae Daron, also the AVCA national POW.
Worth noting: Vivens had 45 kills and 22 digs in two matches. Daron had three solo blocks in one match and 13 in another, the most by an SLC player this season.
The complete Southland release
Southwestern
Offensive/Newcomer of the Week: Prairie View A&M sophomore Tamaira Armstrong
Defensive: Prairie View A&M senior Christen Augustine
Setter: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Britney Sahlmann
Armstrong posted three double-doubles, hitting .340 over 12 sets. Augustine became her program’s all-time leader in career digs, with 63 in three matches. Sahlmann averaged 10.18 assists/set, with 40 or more assists in six of her last 10 matches.
The complete SWAC release
Summit
Offensive: Purdue Fort Wayne sophomore MB Sydney Boerst
Defensive: Purdue Fort Wayne senior L Elizabeth Britner
Worth noting: Boerst averaged 4.14 kills and hit .578, while Britner averaged 5.86 digs.
The complete Summit release
Sun Belt
Offensive: Appalachian State sophomore MB Kara Spicer
Defensive: Coastal Carolina senior L Sydney Alvis
Setter: Appalachian State senior Becky Porter
Freshman: South Alabama S Rachael DeMarcus
Worth noting: Alvis repeated. Porter averaged 13.5 assists in two sweeps.
The complete Sun Belt release
Western Athletic
Offensive: UT Rio Grande Valley senior OH Ragni Steen Knudsen
Defensive: Utah Valley junior middle blocker Makaila Jarema
Worth noting: Knudsen averaged 5.17 kills in two wins. Jarema had 19 blocks, a 2.38-per-set average.
The complete WAC release
West Coast
Player of the week: Pacific sophomore OH Kaitlyn Lines
Worth noting: Lines averaged 4.75 kills and 2.12 digs in two wins and added four aces and four blocks, two solo.
Also Nominated: Katie Barker, Portland; Kennedy Croft, Gonzaga; Heather Gneiting, BYU; Addie Picha, San Diego; Shannon Scully, Pepperdine; Savannah Slattery, Loyola Marymount.
The complete WCC release