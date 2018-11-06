Two Hannahs were honored as POWs this week, Cleveland State sophomore Hannah Greene and Lehigh sophomore RS Hannah Wright. That’s the kind of nugget you can find in the VolleyballMag.com weekly POW report, which follows.

There are 14 matches on the schedule, including the newest member of the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll, FGCU, in an ASUN match at Stetson. Patriot-leader American is home for Lehigh and there's a Big West match with Hawai'i at Pepperdine.

POWs: This is your weekly roundup of the top performers from the last week in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.

ACC

Player of the week: Florida State junior OH Payton Caffrey

Freshman: Louisville OH Claire Chaussee

Worth noting: Caffrey had 52 kills in two wins, 6.5 per set.

Big 12

Offensive: Baylor junior MB Shelly Fanning

Defensive: Baylor junior L Tara Wulf

Rookie: Kansas State freshman OH Brooke Heyne

Worth noting: Fanning repeated and won for the fourth time this year. She averaged 6.0 kills, while Wulf averaged 7.0 digs.

Big Ten

Player: Wisconsin sophomore MB Dana Rettke

Defensive: Nebraska sophomore MB Lauren Stivrins

Setter: Minnesota senior Samantha Seliger-Swenson

Freshman: Minnesota OH Adanna Rollins

Worth noting: Rettke averaged 5.88 kills and hit .471. Stivrins averaged 2.3 kills, hit .516 and averaged 2.3 blocks. SSS won for the seventh time this season and 18th time in her career.

Pac-12

Offensive: Washington freshman OH Claire Hoffman

Defensive: Stanford senior MB Tami Alade

Freshman: Colorado S Jenna Ewert

Worth noting: Hoffman made the most of her new starting role and averaged 3.75 kills while hitting .324. Alade hit .588 and averaged 2.38 blocks.

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Ole Miss junior OH Emily Stroup

Defensive: Kentucky sophomore L Gabby Curry

Co-Setter: Kentucky sophomore Madison Lilley

Co-Setter: LSU senior Lindsay Flory

Freshman: LSU MB Whitey Foreman

Worth noting: Flory is a product of Volleyball Baton Rouge.

America East

American Athletic

Offensive: Cincinnati junior OH Jordan Thompson

Defensive: UCF senior L Jordan Pingel

Worth noting: Thompson won for the sixth time this season and 10th overall after averaging 8.33 kills. Pingel won for the fourth time.

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: Kennesaw State sophomore OH Cortney VanLiew

Defensive: FGCU junior MB Daniele Serrano

Freshman: FGCU L Dana Axner

Worth noting: VanLiew won for the second time this season and third overall. Serrano won for the third time, all this season, and Axner won for the fourth time.

Atlantic 10

Co-Player of the week: Duquesne junior S Dani Suiter

Co-Player of the week: La Salle junior OH Devin Corah

Defensive: Duquesne senior L Camryn Vecera

Rookie: George Mason freshman RS ShaLi Niu

Worth noting: Suiter averaged a whopping 13.8 assists per set in three wins, while Corah averaged 5.57 kills and hit .459.

Big East

Offensive: Marquette sophomore OH Hope Werch

Defensive: Marquette sophomore L Martha Konovodoff

Freshman: Creighton RS Kari Zumach

Worth noting: Werch averaged 3.43 kills and 1.86 digs per set while hitting .347. Zumach hit .480.

Big South

Player of the week: USC Upstate junior MB Gloria Ikenegbu

Defensive: Presbyterian sophomore L Taylor Farmer

Freshman: UNC Asheville S Grace Volk

Worth noting: Ikenegbu had 30 kills and 10 blocks in two wins.

Big Sky

Offensive: Idaho senior OH Sarah Sharp

Defensive: Northern Arizona senior L Jordan Anderson

Worth noting: Anderson repeated.

Big West

Player of the week: Cal Poly junior OH Torrey Van Winden

Defensive: Cal Poly senior L Katherine Booker

Freshman: Cal Poly S Avalon DeNecochea

Worth noting: It was a Cal Poly clean sweep and the fourth time Van Winden has won this season. She averaged 6.33 kills, 4.0 digs and half an ace. DeNecochea averaged 11.83 assists and 2.17 digs.

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: Hofstra junior S Luisa Sydlik

Defensive: James Madison junior MB M’Kaela White

Rookie: Hofstra freshman RS Aisha Skinner

Worth noting: Sydlik averaged 12.15 assists and had 33 digs in three wins. White had 16 blocks in two matches.

Conference USA

Offensive: WKU senior MB Rachel Anderson

Defensive: Rice junior L Lee Ann Cunningham

Setter: WKU senior Mary Martin

Freshman: FIU S Abbie Hughes

Worth noting: Anderson and Cunningham repeated.

Horizon League

Offensive: Oakland junior S Jordan Lentz

Defensive: Cleveland State sophomore MB Hannah Greene

Worth noting: Lentz had a triple-double with 11 kills, 43 assists and 14 digs in a win over Green Bay.

Ivy League

Player: Yale junior S Frances Arnautou

Rookie: Yale freshman OH Ellis DeJardin

Worth noting: Arnatou had 81 assists, 26 digs, four kills and four blocks in two sweeps.

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Quinnipiac senior OH Kat Miller

Libero: Ruder junior Rachelle Runyon

Rookie: Rider S Anilee Sher

Worth noting: Miller had 45 digs and 33 digs in two matches.

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Bowling Green junior MB Celena Kanagin

MAC West offensive: Central Michigan freshman Savannah Thompson

MAC East defensive: Bowling Green senior L Kallie Seimet

MAC West defensive: Central Michigan freshman MB Maddie Whitfield

MAC East setter: Buffalo sophomore Tia Gleason

Co-MAC West setter: Eastern Michigan senior Mallory Rajewski

Co-MAC West setter: Eastern Michigan junior Riley Taylor

Worth noting: A rarity as both EMU setters made it.

Mid-Eastern

Player of the week: Florida A&M junior OH Maria Yvette Garcia

Defensive: Maryland Eastern Shore senior L Koya Sowells

Setter: Howard senior Tamia Dockery

Rookie: Coppin State’s S Brianna Long

Worth noting: Garcia repeated.

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Illinois State senior OH Lexi Varga

Defensive: Bradley senior L Yavianliz Rosado

Freshman: Missouri State OH Amelia Flynn

Worth noting: Varga averaged 3.38 kills.

Mountain West

Offensive: Fresno State senior OH Taylor Slover

Defensive: Boise State senior MB Morgan Hughes

Worth noting: Slover averaged 4.25 kills per set, while Hughes had 15 blocks in two wins, 2.44/set.

Northeast Conference

Player of the week: Robert Morris sophomore MB Emma Granger

Defensive: Bryant sophomore L Erika Ward

Rookie: Sacred Heart freshman S Sarah Ciszek

Worth noting: Ciszek won for the fourth time. Granger, who won the rookie honor earlier, won the POW for the second time.

Ohio Valley

Offensive: Southeast Missouri State junior OH Annie Wehrheim

Co-Defensive: Austin Peay junior L Ginny Gerig

Co-Defensive: UT Martin senior L Brooke Gyori

Setter: Morehead State sophomore Chandler Clark

Newcomer: Wehrheim

Worth noting: Wehrheim had 40 kills in two matches and hit .260.

Patriot League

Player of the week: Lehigh sophomore RS Hannah Wright

Rookie: Lafayette freshman OH Leanna Deegan

Worth noting: Wright had 38 kills, 13 digs and nine blocks in two matches.

Southern Conference

Offensive: ETSU junior OH Leah Clayton

Defensive: Furman senior L Meg DeMaar

Worth noting: Clayton averaged 4.6 kills and 4.1 digs in three wins.

Southland Conference

Offensive: Houston Baptist sophomore OH Mikayla Vivens

Defensive: Stephen F. Austin junior MB Danae Daron, also the AVCA national POW.

Worth noting: Vivens had 45 kills and 22 digs in two matches. Daron had three solo blocks in one match and 13 in another, the most by an SLC player this season.

Southwestern

Offensive/Newcomer of the Week: Prairie View A&M sophomore Tamaira Armstrong

Defensive: Prairie View A&M senior Christen Augustine

Setter: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Britney Sahlmann

Armstrong posted three double-doubles, hitting .340 over 12 sets. Augustine became her program’s all-time leader in career digs, with 63 in three matches. Sahlmann averaged 10.18 assists/set, with 40 or more assists in six of her last 10 matches.

Summit

Offensive: Purdue Fort Wayne sophomore MB Sydney Boerst

Defensive: Purdue Fort Wayne senior L Elizabeth Britner

Worth noting: Boerst averaged 4.14 kills and hit .578, while Britner averaged 5.86 digs.

Sun Belt

Offensive: Appalachian State sophomore MB Kara Spicer

Defensive: Coastal Carolina senior L Sydney Alvis

Setter: Appalachian State senior Becky Porter

Freshman: South Alabama S Rachael DeMarcus

Worth noting: Alvis repeated. Porter averaged 13.5 assists in two sweeps.

Western Athletic

Offensive: UT Rio Grande Valley senior OH Ragni Steen Knudsen

Defensive: Utah Valley junior middle blocker Makaila Jarema

Worth noting: Knudsen averaged 5.17 kills in two wins. Jarema had 19 blocks, a 2.38-per-set average.

West Coast

Player of the week: Pacific sophomore OH Kaitlyn Lines

Worth noting: Lines averaged 4.75 kills and 2.12 digs in two wins and added four aces and four blocks, two solo.

Also Nominated: Katie Barker, Portland; Kennedy Croft, Gonzaga; Heather Gneiting, BYU; Addie Picha, San Diego; Shannon Scully, Pepperdine; Savannah Slattery, Loyola Marymount.

