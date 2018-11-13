The NCAA POWs list, plus the MEAC, American and Sun Belt POYs

This is not only your daily NCAA Division I women’s volleyball roundup, but also your weekly listings of the players of the week in all 32 NCAA Division I women’s volleyball conferences.

But with the regular season ended in some leagues, we’ve also got POYs.

For example, Tamia Dockery of Howard is the player of the year in the MEAC. American’s Aleksandra Kazala is the POY in the Patriot League. Veronica Marin of Little Rock took the honor in the Sun Belt.

Monday: There was one match and Baylor (18-7, 10-4 Big 12) won at Texas Tech (16-11, 5-8) 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17.

Shelly Fanning and Yossiana Pressley had 16 kills each as the Bears won their sixth in a row and built their hold on second-place to two games in the win column over idle Kansas. Fanning hit .303 and had two digs, two assists and nine blocks. Emily Hill led Texas Tech with 12 kills and six digs as the Red Raiders lost their third in a row and eighth of nine.

Tuesday: There are two NCAA Division I matches, as Utah State goes to Boise State in the Mountain West and Sacramento State is at Portland State in the Big Sky.

Coaching carousel: There were already openings at Alabama, Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls State. Now add Georgia State and UTEP to the list.

Dustin Watson resigned at Georgia State. He was 77-109 for six seasons, including 9-23 this year, 3-13 in the Sun Belt Conference.

UTEP fired Holly Watts after six seasons in which the Miners went 48-127. They were 5-21 this year, 2-12 in Conference USA.

Nicholls State coach Jay Van Vark officially resigned Monday after spending the end of his only season at the Louisiana school on administrative leave. The Colonels were 3-26 overall, 1-15 in the Southland, this season.

ACC

Player of the week: Pittsburgh sophomore OH Kayla Lund

Freshman: Syracuse OH Polina Shemanova

Worth noting: Lund had 13 kills and hit .440 against Duke. Shemanova had 15 kills and hit .500 against Georgia Tech and had 15 digs.

The complete ACC release

Big 12

Co-Offensive: Iowa State senior OH Jess Schaben

Co-Offensive: Oklahoma sophomore S Kylee McLaughlin

Defensive: Baylor junior MB Shelly Fanning

Rookie: Texas freshman S Jhenna Gabriel

Worth noting: Schaben had 26 kills against Baylor and 22 more against West Virginia. McLaughlin had 108 assists, the most in a week for a league setter this year. Fanning had won back-to-back offensive honors. Gabriel got her first starts and averaged 10.68 assists.

The complete Big 12 release

Big Ten

Player: Nebraska senior OH Mikaela Foecke

Defensive: Maryland freshman L Allegra Rivas

Setter: Wisconsin sophomore Sydney Hilley

Freshman: Nebraska S Nicklin Hames

Worth noting: Foecke averaged 5.0 kills and hit .413 in two wins. Hames averaged 11.71 assists and 5.0 digs.

The complete Big Ten release

Pac-12

Offensive: Washington sophomore OH Samantha Drechsel

Defensive: Washington junior MB Avie Niece

Freshman: Stanford MB Holly Campbell

Worth noting: Drechsel averaged 4.29 kills, 1.43 blocks and hit .455 in two wins in L.A. Niece averaged 1.86 blocks.

The complete Pac-12 release

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Tennessee junior OH Tessa Grubbs

Defensive: Kentucky sophomore L Gabby Curry

Setter: Kentucky sophomore Madison Lilley

Freshman: Missouri S Andrea Fuentes

Worth noting: Curry and Lilley repeated. Grubbs averaged a whopping 7.33 kills per set.

The complete SEC release

America East

Player: Stony Brook graduate-student OH Emily Costello

Setter: Stony Brook LeAnne Sakowicz

Defensive specialist: UMBC senior L Kristin Watson

Rookie: UMass Lowell freshman OH Kate Bilyeu

Worth noting: Make that 10 POWs for Sakowicz.

The complete America East release

American Athletic

Offensive: UCF freshman OH McKenna Melville

Defensive: SMU junior L Montana Watts

Worth noting: Miller won for the fourth time.

The complete American Athletic release

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: FGCU junior MB Dani Serrano

Defensive: Kennesaw State senior MB Liesl Engelbrecht

Freshman: FGCU L Dana Axner

Worth noting: Serrano was the defensive POW last week. Axner repeated and won for the sixth time.

The complete ASUN release

Atlantic 10

Player of the week: VCU junior RS Gina Tuzzolo

Defensive: Dayton senior MB Kendyll Brown

Rookie: George Washington freshman L Bella Bowman

Worth noting:. Tuzzolo averaged 5.67 kills.

The complete A-10 release

Big East

Offensive: Marquette junior OH Allie Barber

Defensive: Creighton junior S Madelyn Cole

Freshman: St. John’s OH Efrosini Alexakou

Worth noting: Barber averaged 6.0 kills.

The complete Big East release

Big South

Player of the week: UNC Asheville senior OH Cara Guthrie

Defensive: Charleston Southern senior L Madison Martin

Freshman: UNC Asheville S Grace Volk

Worth noting: Volk repeated.

The complete Big South release

Big Sky

Offensive: Idaho senior OH Reece Carmen

Defensive: Idaho freshman MB Nikki Ball

Worth noting: Carmen averaged 4.43 kills and hit .509, while Ball had 10 blocks in those two wins.

The complete Big Sky release

Big West

Player of the week: Long Beach State senior OH Tyler Spriggs

Defensive: Long Beach State junior L Hailey Harward

Freshman: UC Riverside OH Marissa Holt

Worth noting: Sprigg had back-to-back 21-kill matches. Harward won for the fourth time in her career.

The complete Big West release

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: Charleston junior OH Lauren Freed

Defensive: Towson senior MB Olamide Sonuga

Rookie: Hofstra freshman L Maddie Appleton

Worth noting: Freed averaged 4.33 kills and hit .393 in two road victories. Sonuga had 14 blocks in two wins.

The complete Colonial release

Conference USA

Offensive: FAU junior OH Massiel Matos

Defensive: FIU junior L Lina Bernier

Setter: Charlotte freshman Nya Steele

Freshman: FIU S Abbie Hughes

Worth noting: Hughes repeated her honor. Matos averaged 4.0 kills and hit .383.

The complete Conference USA release

Horizon League

Offensive: Northern Kentucky senior OH Haley Libs

Defensive: Wright State freshman L Jenna Story

Worth noting: Libs averaged 3.89 kills in two wins, hitting .306. This is her third time to win.

The complete Horizon release

Ivy League

Player: Yale senior OH Kelley Wirth

Rookie: Yale freshman OH Ellis DeJardin

Worth noting: DeJardin repeated and, along with freshman teammate Samantha Bray, gives Yale five straight rookie awards.

The complete Ivy League release

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Fairfield junior OH Mayda Garcia

Libero: Rider junior Rachelle Runyon

Rookie: Fairfield freshman Alexis Rich

Worth noting: Rich broke the school rally-scoring-era record with 68 assists against Niagara. Garcia averaged 5.22 kills.

The complete MAAC release

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Miami freshman OH Sophie Riemersma

MAC West offensive: Eastern Michigan senior OH Jordan Smith

MAC East defensive: Miami sophomore L Abigail Huser

MAC West defensive: Western Michigan junior L Kathleen Reilly

MAC East setter: Buffalo sophomore Tia Gleason

MAC West setter: Western Michigan senior Mary Murphy

Worth noting: Gleason repeated. Riemersma had 27 kills in two sweeps, while Smith had 42 in two wins, including 27 against NIU.

The complete MAC release

Mid-Eastern

Player of the year: Howard senior S Tamia Dockery

Rookie of the year: Coppin State freshman OH Miajavon Coleman

Coach of the year: Howard’s Shaun Kupferberg

Worth noting: The release also lists the MEAC first-, second- and all-rookie teams.

The complete MEAC release

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Bradley senior OH Erica Haslag

Defensive: Illinois State senior L Illinois State

Freshman: Missouri State OH Amelia Flynn

Worth noting: Flynn, who had 27 kills at Drake, repeated. Pence had 43 digs for the weekend and is the all-time MVC leader and sixth in NCAA history.

The complete Valley release

Mountain West

Offensive: Colorado State junior MB Kirstie Hillyer

Defensive: San Jose State senior L Luiza Andrade

The complete Mountain West release

Northeast Conference

Co-Player of the week: Sacred Heart junior OH Lilsel Nelis

Co-Player of the week: Central Connecticut senior OH Raquel Quirarte

Defensive: Central Connecticut juinor OH Gala Galabova

Rookie: Sacred Heart freshman S Sarah Ciszek

Worth noting: Ciszek repeated and won for the fifth time. Nelis averaged 4.86 kills and 3.43 digs, while Quirarte averaged 3.17 kills, 1.43 digs, .71 blocks and hit .370.

The complete Northeast release

Ohio Valley

Offensive: Morehead State sophomore OH Olivia Lohmeier

Defensive: Murray State sophomore L Becca Fernandez

Setter: Austin Peay senior Kristen Stucker

Co-Newcomer: Belmont freshman OH Taylor Floyd

Co-Newcomer: SIUE freshman MB Hope Everett

Worth noting: Lohmeier had 34 kills and hit .377 in two wins.

The complete OVC release

Patriot League

Player of the year: American senior OH Aleksandra Kazala

Setter of the year: Navy senior Patricia Mattingly

Rookie: Loyola Maryland freshman L Katie Forsythe

Libero of the year: Forsythe

Coach of the year: Loyola Maryland’s Alija Pittenger

Worth noting: The news release lists the first and second teams.

The complete Patriot release

Southern Conference

Offensive: Samford senior OH Krista Boesing

Defensive: UNCG freshman L Mandy Garvens

Worth noting: Boesing averaged 4.17 kills, while Garvens averaged 5.88 digs.

The complete SoCon release

Southland Conference

Offensive: Central Arkansas senior RS Samantha Anderson

Defensive: Sam Houston State senior MB Taylor Cunningham

Worth noting: Anderson had 28 kills in two matches and hit .500.

The complete Southland release

Southwestern

Offensive/Newcomer of the Week: Prairie View A&M sophomore Tamaira Armstrong

Defensive: Prairie View A&M senior Christen Augustine

Setter: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Britney Sahlmann

Armstrong posted three double-doubles, hitting .340 over 12 sets. Augustine became her program’s all-time leader in career digs, with 63 in three matches. Sahlmann averaged 10.18 assists/set, with 40 or more assists in six of her last 10 matches.

The complete SWAC release

Summit

Offensive: Denver junior Katarina Marinkovic

Defensive: North Dakota State junior Abbi Klos

Worth noting: Marinkovic averaged 4.14 kills and hit .400 in two wins. Klos had 38 digs against Oral Roberts.

The complete Summit release

Sun Belt

Player of the Year: Little Rock senior Veronica Marin

Offensive Player of the Year: Arkansas State senior OH Carlisa May

Defensive Player of the year: Coastal Carolina senior L Sydney Alvis

Setter of the Year: Texas State freshman Emily DeWalt

Freshman of the Year: DeWalt

Newcomer of the Year: Appalachian State senior S Becky Porter

Coach of the Year: Texas State’s Karen Chisum

The complete Sun Belt release

Western Athletic

Offensive: Utah Valley freshman OH Kazna Tarawhiti

Defensive: CSU Bakersfield senior MB Mattison DeGarmo

Worth noting: Tarawhiti averaged 4.86 kills, while DeGarmo had 10 blocks against Grand Canyon, a school record..

The complete WAC release

West Coast

Player of the week: BYU freshman MB Heather Gneiting

Worth noting: Gneiting had two big matches, with 11 kills while hitting .500 and six blocks against Santa Clara, and then 10 kills and six blocks while hitting .571 against San Francisco.

Also Nominated: Katie Barker, Portland; Sarah Chase, Saint Mary’s; Peighton De Von, Gonzaga; Heidi Dyer, Pepperdine; Kaitlyn Lines, Pacific; Addie Picha, San Diego.

The complete WCC release