The NCAA POWs list, plus the MEAC, American and Sun Belt POYs

This is not only your daily NCAA Division I women’s volleyball roundup, but also your weekly listings of the players of the week in all 32 NCAA Division I women’s volleyball conferences.
But with the regular season ended in some leagues, we’ve also got POYs.
For example, Tamia Dockery of Howard is the player of the year in the MEAC. American’s Aleksandra Kazala is the POY in the Patriot League. Veronica Marin of Little Rock took the honor in the Sun Belt.
Monday: There was one match and Baylor (18-7, 10-4 Big 12) won at Texas Tech (16-11, 5-8) 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17.
Shelly Fanning and Yossiana Pressley had 16 kills each as the Bears won their sixth in a row and built their hold on second-place to two games in the win column over idle Kansas. Fanning hit .303 and had two digs, two assists and nine blocks. Emily Hill led Texas Tech with 12 kills and six digs as the Red Raiders lost their third in a row and eighth of nine.
Tuesday: There are two NCAA Division I matches, as Utah State goes to Boise State in the Mountain West and Sacramento State is at Portland State in the Big Sky.
Coaching carousel: There were already openings at Alabama, Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls State. Now add Georgia State and UTEP to the list.
Dustin Watson resigned at Georgia State. He was 77-109 for six seasons, including 9-23 this year, 3-13 in the Sun Belt Conference.
UTEP fired Holly Watts after six seasons in which the Miners went 48-127. They were 5-21 this year, 2-12 in Conference USA.
Nicholls State coach Jay Van Vark officially resigned Monday after spending the end of his only season at the Louisiana school on administrative leave. The Colonels were 3-26 overall, 1-15 in the Southland, this season.
ACC
Player of the week: Pittsburgh sophomore OH Kayla Lund
Freshman: Syracuse OH Polina Shemanova
Worth noting: Lund had 13 kills and hit .440 against Duke. Shemanova had 15 kills and hit .500 against Georgia Tech and had 15 digs.
Big 12
Co-Offensive: Iowa State senior OH Jess Schaben
Co-Offensive: Oklahoma sophomore S Kylee McLaughlin
Defensive: Baylor junior MB Shelly Fanning
Rookie: Texas freshman S Jhenna Gabriel
Worth noting: Schaben had 26 kills against Baylor and 22 more against West Virginia. McLaughlin had 108 assists, the most in a week for a league setter this year. Fanning had won back-to-back offensive honors. Gabriel got her first starts and averaged 10.68 assists.
Big Ten
Player: Nebraska senior OH Mikaela Foecke
Defensive: Maryland freshman L Allegra Rivas
Setter: Wisconsin sophomore Sydney Hilley
Freshman: Nebraska S Nicklin Hames
Worth noting: Foecke averaged 5.0 kills and hit .413 in two wins. Hames averaged 11.71 assists and 5.0 digs.
Pac-12
Offensive: Washington sophomore OH Samantha Drechsel
Defensive: Washington junior MB Avie Niece
Freshman: Stanford MB Holly Campbell
Worth noting: Drechsel averaged 4.29 kills, 1.43 blocks and hit .455 in two wins in L.A. Niece averaged 1.86 blocks.
Southeastern Conference
Offensive: Tennessee junior OH Tessa Grubbs
Defensive: Kentucky sophomore L Gabby Curry
Setter: Kentucky sophomore Madison Lilley
Freshman: Missouri S Andrea Fuentes
Worth noting: Curry and Lilley repeated. Grubbs averaged a whopping 7.33 kills per set.
America East
Player: Stony Brook graduate-student OH Emily Costello
Setter: Stony Brook LeAnne Sakowicz
Defensive specialist: UMBC senior L Kristin Watson
Rookie: UMass Lowell freshman OH Kate Bilyeu
Worth noting: Make that 10 POWs for Sakowicz.
American Athletic
Offensive: UCF freshman OH McKenna Melville
Defensive: SMU junior L Montana Watts
Worth noting: Miller won for the fourth time.
Atlantic Sun
Player of the week: FGCU junior MB Dani Serrano
Defensive: Kennesaw State senior MB Liesl Engelbrecht
Freshman: FGCU L Dana Axner
Worth noting: Serrano was the defensive POW last week. Axner repeated and won for the sixth time.
Atlantic 10
Player of the week: VCU junior RS Gina Tuzzolo
Defensive: Dayton senior MB Kendyll Brown
Rookie: George Washington freshman L Bella Bowman
Worth noting:. Tuzzolo averaged 5.67 kills.
Big East
Offensive: Marquette junior OH Allie Barber
Defensive: Creighton junior S Madelyn Cole
Freshman: St. John’s OH Efrosini Alexakou
Worth noting: Barber averaged 6.0 kills.
Big South
Player of the week: UNC Asheville senior OH Cara Guthrie
Defensive: Charleston Southern senior L Madison Martin
Freshman: UNC Asheville S Grace Volk
Worth noting: Volk repeated.
Big Sky
Offensive: Idaho senior OH Reece Carmen
Defensive: Idaho freshman MB Nikki Ball
Worth noting: Carmen averaged 4.43 kills and hit .509, while Ball had 10 blocks in those two wins.
Big West
Player of the week: Long Beach State senior OH Tyler Spriggs
Defensive: Long Beach State junior L Hailey Harward
Freshman: UC Riverside OH Marissa Holt
Worth noting: Sprigg had back-to-back 21-kill matches. Harward won for the fourth time in her career.
Colonial Athletic Association
Offensive: Charleston junior OH Lauren Freed
Defensive: Towson senior MB Olamide Sonuga
Rookie: Hofstra freshman L Maddie Appleton
Worth noting: Freed averaged 4.33 kills and hit .393 in two road victories. Sonuga had 14 blocks in two wins.
Conference USA
Offensive: FAU junior OH Massiel Matos
Defensive: FIU junior L Lina Bernier
Setter: Charlotte freshman Nya Steele
Freshman: FIU S Abbie Hughes
Worth noting: Hughes repeated her honor. Matos averaged 4.0 kills and hit .383.
Horizon League
Offensive: Northern Kentucky senior OH Haley Libs
Defensive: Wright State freshman L Jenna Story
Worth noting: Libs averaged 3.89 kills in two wins, hitting .306. This is her third time to win.
Ivy League
Player: Yale senior OH Kelley Wirth
Rookie: Yale freshman OH Ellis DeJardin
Worth noting: DeJardin repeated and, along with freshman teammate Samantha Bray, gives Yale five straight rookie awards.
Metro Atlantic
Player of the week: Fairfield junior OH Mayda Garcia
Libero: Rider junior Rachelle Runyon
Rookie: Fairfield freshman Alexis Rich
Worth noting: Rich broke the school rally-scoring-era record with 68 assists against Niagara. Garcia averaged 5.22 kills.
Mid-American
MAC East offensive: Miami freshman OH Sophie Riemersma
MAC West offensive: Eastern Michigan senior OH Jordan Smith
MAC East defensive: Miami sophomore L Abigail Huser
MAC West defensive: Western Michigan junior L Kathleen Reilly
MAC East setter: Buffalo sophomore Tia Gleason
MAC West setter: Western Michigan senior Mary Murphy
Worth noting: Gleason repeated. Riemersma had 27 kills in two sweeps, while Smith had 42 in two wins, including 27 against NIU.
Mid-Eastern
Player of the year: Howard senior S Tamia Dockery
Rookie of the year: Coppin State freshman OH Miajavon Coleman
Coach of the year: Howard’s Shaun Kupferberg
Worth noting: The release also lists the MEAC first-, second- and all-rookie teams.
Missouri Valley
Player of the week: Bradley senior OH Erica Haslag
Defensive: Illinois State senior L Illinois State
Freshman: Missouri State OH Amelia Flynn
Worth noting: Flynn, who had 27 kills at Drake, repeated. Pence had 43 digs for the weekend and is the all-time MVC leader and sixth in NCAA history.
Mountain West
Offensive: Colorado State junior MB Kirstie Hillyer
Defensive: San Jose State senior L Luiza Andrade
Northeast Conference
Co-Player of the week: Sacred Heart junior OH Lilsel Nelis
Co-Player of the week: Central Connecticut senior OH Raquel Quirarte
Defensive: Central Connecticut juinor OH Gala Galabova
Rookie: Sacred Heart freshman S Sarah Ciszek
Worth noting: Ciszek repeated and won for the fifth time. Nelis averaged 4.86 kills and 3.43 digs, while Quirarte averaged 3.17 kills, 1.43 digs, .71 blocks and hit .370.
Ohio Valley
Offensive: Morehead State sophomore OH Olivia Lohmeier
Defensive: Murray State sophomore L Becca Fernandez
Setter: Austin Peay senior Kristen Stucker
Co-Newcomer: Belmont freshman OH Taylor Floyd
Co-Newcomer: SIUE freshman MB Hope Everett
Worth noting: Lohmeier had 34 kills and hit .377 in two wins.
Patriot League
Player of the year: American senior OH Aleksandra Kazala
Setter of the year: Navy senior Patricia Mattingly
Rookie: Loyola Maryland freshman L Katie Forsythe
Libero of the year: Forsythe
Coach of the year: Loyola Maryland’s Alija Pittenger
Worth noting: The news release lists the first and second teams.
Southern Conference
Offensive: Samford senior OH Krista Boesing
Defensive: UNCG freshman L Mandy Garvens
Worth noting: Boesing averaged 4.17 kills, while Garvens averaged 5.88 digs.
Southland Conference
Offensive: Central Arkansas senior RS Samantha Anderson
Defensive: Sam Houston State senior MB Taylor Cunningham
Worth noting: Anderson had 28 kills in two matches and hit .500.
Southwestern
Offensive/Newcomer of the Week: Prairie View A&M sophomore Tamaira Armstrong
Defensive: Prairie View A&M senior Christen Augustine
Setter: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Britney Sahlmann
Armstrong posted three double-doubles, hitting .340 over 12 sets. Augustine became her program’s all-time leader in career digs, with 63 in three matches. Sahlmann averaged 10.18 assists/set, with 40 or more assists in six of her last 10 matches.
Summit
Offensive: Denver junior Katarina Marinkovic
Defensive: North Dakota State junior Abbi Klos
Worth noting: Marinkovic averaged 4.14 kills and hit .400 in two wins. Klos had 38 digs against Oral Roberts.
Sun Belt
Player of the Year: Little Rock senior Veronica Marin
Offensive Player of the Year: Arkansas State senior OH Carlisa May
Defensive Player of the year: Coastal Carolina senior L Sydney Alvis
Setter of the Year: Texas State freshman Emily DeWalt
Freshman of the Year: DeWalt
Newcomer of the Year: Appalachian State senior S Becky Porter
Coach of the Year: Texas State’s Karen Chisum
Western Athletic
Offensive: Utah Valley freshman OH Kazna Tarawhiti
Defensive: CSU Bakersfield senior MB Mattison DeGarmo
Worth noting: Tarawhiti averaged 4.86 kills, while DeGarmo had 10 blocks against Grand Canyon, a school record..
West Coast
Player of the week: BYU freshman MB Heather Gneiting
Worth noting: Gneiting had two big matches, with 11 kills while hitting .500 and six blocks against Santa Clara, and then 10 kills and six blocks while hitting .571 against San Francisco.
Also Nominated: Katie Barker, Portland; Sarah Chase, Saint Mary’s; Peighton De Von, Gonzaga; Heidi Dyer, Pepperdine; Kaitlyn Lines, Pacific; Addie Picha, San Diego.
