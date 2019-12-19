Photo gallery from the Baylor, Wisconsin, Stanford, Minnesota practices

The last four teams in the NCAA volleyball tournament held practices Wednesday, and Ed Chan’s gallery of Baylor, Wisconsin, Stanford, and Minnesota practices is below. Click on any photo for the full-size image.

