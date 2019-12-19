Photo gallery from the Baylor, Wisconsin, Stanford, Minnesota practices

Stanford's Morgan Hentz scrambles for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The last four teams in the NCAA volleyball tournament held practices Wednesday, and Ed Chan’s gallery of
Baylor, Wisconsin, Stanford, and Minnesota practices is below. Click on any photo for the full-size image.
Ryan McGuyre tests his team’s defense/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sydney Hilley sets as the Wisconsin offense prepares/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Stanford’s Jenna Gray makes an overhand dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Stanford’s Caitie Baird and Natalie Berty take a selfie/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sydney Hilley sets during the Wisconsin scrimmage/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Dana Rettke serves at PPG Paint arena/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Stanford coach Kevin Hambly warms up Jenna Gray/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Wisconsin’s Molly Haggerty practices hitting over the block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Minnesota’s CC McGraw makes a pancake div/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jenna Gray goes up for the tight pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Baylor’s Ryan McGuyre enjoys a light moment at practice/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Wisconsin’s Sydney Hilley reaches for a high pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The Baylor team prays at the conclusion of practice/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Stanford’s Morgan Hentz scrambles for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Stanford’s Meghan McClure outraces Morgan Hentz for this pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Wisconsin prepares for the national semifinals/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Stanford’s Madeleine Gates hits the quick set in practice/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The dry Pittsburgh climate creates hair-raising conditions/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Minnesota’s Rachel Kilkelly lunges for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Minnesota’s Bayley McMenimen jump sets/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jenna Gray picks up the short ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
