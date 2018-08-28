Stanford hit just .178 on Monday, but the No. 1 Cardinal swept Howard in the first match ever when a top-ranked team played at an HBCU.

Wichita State had to go five to get past VCU and Lehigh swept St. Peters, which came back and beat Lafayette.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Tuesday’s unusually busy NCAA Division I volleyball schedule with all sorts of inter-conference matchups. Visit our VolleyballMag.com TV and streaming listings to watch any match that is being shown.

In the Big 12, Iowa State plays host to UNI, which is ranked 17th in the AVCA Coaches Poll and No. 2 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll, and Texas Tech goes to Abilene Christian of the Southland Conference. Baylor plays host to North Texas of Conference USA.

One Pac-12 team is in action when No. 18 Oregon plays host to Portland State of the Big Sky.

The ACC, Big Ten and SEC are idle.

Three American Athletic Conference teams are in action as Houston plays host to Prairie View of the SWAC, UConn is home for Quinnipiac of the Metro Atlantic and Tulane plays New Orleans of the Southland Conference.

In the America East, Stony Brook goes to Hofstra of the Colonial.

There are four matches in the Big Sky, including VBM Mid-Major No. 8 Colorado State of the Mountain West at Northern Colorado. Sacramento State goes to Santa Clara of the West Coast Conference and Idaho State plays at Utah Valley of the WAC.

In the Big South, Charleston Southern plays host to Savannah State of the MEAC.

The Big West shows Long Beach State playing host to Seattle of the WAC.

There are three other matches involving Conference USA teams as Western Kentucky — No. 19 in the VBM poll — plays host to Belmont of the Ohio Valley, Charlotte at Davidson of the Atlantic 10 and Marshall entertains Morehead State of the Ohio Valley.

The Colonial’s Elon is home for N.C. A&T of the MEAC.

There are four Horizon League matches as Oakland goes to Bowling Green of the MAC, IUPUI is home for IPFW of the Summit, Milwaukee goes to NIU of the MAC, and Youngstown State is at Kent State of the MAC.

One other MAC team is in action when Western Michigan plays host to Chicago State of the WAC.

Fresno State of the Mountain West is home for Fresno Pacific, Evansville of the Missouri Valley is home for Southeast Missouri State of the Ohio Valley, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi of the Southland is home for UTRGV of the WAC.

There are three other SWAC teams playing as Jackson State goes to Northwestern State of the Southland, Texas Southern is home for Houston Baptist of the Southland, and Alcorn State plays host to Wiley.

Stanford sweeps Howard: The Cardinal (2-0) beat Howard of the MEAC 25-16, 25-22, 25-15 before a crowd of 1,998 at the Washington, D.C., school.

Tami Alade led Stanford with nine kills and hit .538 to go with six blocks, one solo. Kathryn Plummer got her 1,000th kill of her career en route to getting eight kills, an ace, two blocks and eight digs. Holly Campbell added six kills in seven errorless swings.

Howard (2-2) got 10 kills from Jurnee Tipton. Her team hit .033.

“We were really aggressive defensively. We got a little bit better offensively but defensively was what set the tone for the night,” Howard coach Shaun Kupferberg said. “We held them under a 100 hitting percentage that first game. We were getting some big digs, some big blocks and a lot of good things were happening on our side.

“Offensively we were struggling a little bit. Our serve receive was a little bit slow to heat up today and that limited our offensive options so hopefully we can pick that up. Second game we picked that up and we were able to get a close one. Hopefully that’s the way we play when we put the offense and defense together.”

Howard goes to Lamar of the Southland Conference on Friday, while Stanford goes to BYU where it plays the home team Friday and Wichita State and West Virginia on Saturday.

Shockers win in five: Wichita State — No. 7 in the VBM Mid-Major Poll — won an up-and-down match at VCU 25-17, 15-25, 25-18, 10-25, 15-9.

Wichita State of the American Athletic Conference (3-0) got 15 kills from Megan Taflinger, who added an ace, a block and a dig. Tabitha Brown had 13 kills, a block and 12 digs and Abby Pugh and Emma Wright had nine kills each. Giorgia Civita had 31 digs.

VCU of the Atlantic 10 (0-3) out-hit the Shockers .232 to .168. Jasmin Sneed led with 11 kills, three digs and nine blocks, three solo. Vicky Giommarini and Julie Adler had 10 kills apiece. Adler had seven blocks and Giommarini had 13 digs, an ace and three blocks, one solo.

Saint Peters splits: The Peacocks lost to Lehigh 22-25, 23-25, 23-25 before beating Lafayette 25-8, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21.

Lehigh of the Patriot League (2-0) got 13 kills from Julia Pressly and 12 kills and three blocks from Sabrina Lancaster. Ana Spangenberg had 10 kills, two solo blocks and 19 digs.

Saint Peters was led by Alanis Alvarado, who had 13 kills and nine digs. Curbelo Angelleyshka had 12 kills and 14 digs to go with four blocks, two solo.

Saint Peters of the Metro Atlantic is 2-3 after beating Lafayette of the Patriot League. Alvarado led again, this time with 15 kills, a solo block and nine digs, and Alexus Sharp had 12 kills.

Lafayette (0-2) got 13 kills from Grace Tulevch, who had two aces, a block and 12 digs. Katrine Ruggiero and Leanna Deegan added 11 kills each.