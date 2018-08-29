NCAA roundup: Baylor, Oregon, Texas Tech, CSU, WKU get victories

Baylor, Oregon, Texas Tech and Colorado State all won their matches on a busy Tuesday night in NCAA Division I volleyball.

Western Kentucky won, too, extending its home winning streak to 24, longest in the nation.

And Marshall sophomore outside hitter Ciara Debell had a line that included 32 kills in 72 swings in the Thundering Herd’s first victory of the season.

All the recaps follow, but first a look at Wednesday’s schedule.

In the Big 12, Iowa State plays at Northern Iowa of the Missouri Valley Conference, which is ranked 17th in the AVCA Coaches Poll and No. 2 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll, and Thursday West Virginia goes to No. 9 BYU of the West Coast Conference, the top-ranked team in the VBM poll.

The ACC is off but has two matches Thursday when Alabama State and Wofford play at Georgia Tech.

The Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 are off until Friday.

Saint Peters of the the Metro Atlantic plays twice Wednesday when the Peacocks head to Baltimore to play a couple of MEAC teams, Morgan State and Coppin State.

Bryant of the Northeast Conference is home for UMass-Lowell of the America East, Fairfield of the Metro Atlantic is home for Sacred Heart of the Northeast, Hartford of the America East plays host to Central Connecticut, Memphis of Conference USA entertains the SWAC’s Alabama State and Prairie View of the SWAC is home for Houston Tillotson.

Baylor, Texas Tech win: There were two Big 12 matches Tuesday as Baylor had to go four to beat North Texas and Texas Tech went on the road and swept Abilene Christian.

Baylor, ranked No. 12 in the AVCA poll, beat visiting North Texas 25-17, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18 to improve to 4-0

Aniah Philo had a career-high 19 kills, hit .341, and had 21 digs. She also had two aces.

Yossiana Pressley added 15 kills and had 12 digs, a block and two assists. Gia Milana had 10 kills and hit .381.

“North Texas got on fire and they were just swinging away,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “In set one, we weren’t in rhythm but we hit it over the net and did OK on defense. In set two, we weren’t in rhythm, didn’t hit it over the net and North Texas was dialed in. That’s kind of how sets three and four went where we just played good enough to win. We weren’t the best versions of ourselves tonight.”

Rhett Robinson and Valerie Valerian led North Texas with 11 kills apiece. Robinson had six blocks and Valerian had 13 digs.

Texas Tech is also 4-0 after winning at Abilene Christian 25-10, 25-20, 25-18

Emily Hill led a balanced attack with 10 kills and six digs. Katy Keenan had nine kills, hit .583, and seven blocks. Haley Killinger added seven kills.

“I’m really happy with how we came out playing today,” Tech coach Tony Graystone said. “It’s tough to travel and play on the same day, but we handled it well.

“We got off to a hot start and were in good shape from there. This was a good day to work some things out from last weekend, get our confidence high and take it on the road to California.”

The Red Raiders go to Irvine this weekend to play Georgia, CSU Bakersfield and UC Irvine.

AC, which drew 2,287 fans, dropped to 2-2 as it hit .055. Jacey Smith and Marybeth Sandercox had six kills each.

Oregon sweeps Portland State: The Ducks, who opened with losses to Texas and Nebraska, got into the winning column with a 25-15, 25-10, 25-13 win over visiting Portland State of the Big Sky.

Brooke Van Sickle had nine aces and only one serving error to go with four digs. Her effort included a 12-point Oregon run in the second set.

“How good was she?” Oregon coach Matt Ulmer asked. “Brooke is just such an athlete. She’s been serving close to the line, and at Nebraska she had four misses … So I made an adjustment with her. I didn’t think it would be that good, but she looked pretty comfortable back there. Those balls were humming. They were hard to pass.”

Ronika Stone led Oregon with 15 kills, hit .700, and had a block and two digs. Lindsey Vander Weide had 11 kills, hit .310, and added 12 digs. Sumeet Gill had eight kills, hit .636, and had two blocks, and Willow Johnson had seven kills, hit .375 and had a block and a dig. Setter August Raskie had five kills in six errorless swings and hit .833 and also had three aces, two blocks and eight digs.

Portland State (1-3) got seven kills from Parker Webb and five from Jenna Mullen, who had six digs.

Colorado State sweeps Northern Colorado: The visiting Rams (2-1) of the Mountain West and ranked No. 8 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll, won 26-24, 25-20, 25-15.

“We started the match with some jitters, but this was one of the better matches serving this year because as we settled down we maintained our serving,” CSU coach Tom Hilbert said. “We had seven aces and I will take the nine errors when we have that many aces because that means we are causing problems in other ways.”

Brenna Runnels had 13 kills, an ace, a block and nine digs, and Paulina Hougaard-Jensen had 12 kills, hit .450, and added an assist, an ace, three digs and two blocks.

Junior outside Olivia Nicholson had three kills, three aces, eight digs and two blocks, one solo.

“We play the whole game better when Olivia is on the floor,” Hilbert said. “She makes moves and anticipates blocks more and that creates a whole team process that we don’t have when she isn’t there.”

UNC (1-2) hit .100. Kortney Lockey led with nine kills and four digs.

Also in the Mountain West, Fresno State (4-0) beat Fresno Pacific (0-5) as Haile Watson and Jessica Gilbert had 10 kills apiece. Watson, who hit 412, had seven blocks, two solo.

Also in the Big Sky on Tuesday, Sacramento State (1-3) got swept at Santa Clara (2-2) of the WCC. Sacramento State hit .000. Ngozi Nwabuzoh and Michelle Gajdka had 11 kills each for Santa Clara. And Idaho State (2-3) got swept at Utah Valley of the WAC (2-2). Utah Valley’s Kazna Tarawhiti led with 19 kills, an assist, 10 digs and three blocks, one solo, and Kristen Allred had 16 kills, hit .538, and had 10 digs. Abby Garrity led Idaho State with 17 kills, nine digs and a block.

WKU loves being at home: The Lady Toppers of Conference USA (2-2) beat Belmont (0-5) 25-16, 25-21, 25-20 as Rachel Anderson had 11 kills and Sophia Cerino had 10. Anderson had three digs and two solo blocks and Cerino three aces and three digs.

“It was nice to get out here on our home court and get the jitters out for all these new faces,” said WKU coach Travis Hudson, whose program hasn’t lost at home since September 10, 2016 to Michigan State.

“I love our kids and I love how hard they work. Tomorrow is a more important day than today, because tomorrow we get to get back in the practice gym and continue to work to be better.”

Maggie Mullins led Belmont with seven kills. WKU is 20-0 against Belmont.

Also in Conference USA, Charlotte (2-3) lost in five at Davidson of the Atlantic 10 (3-1). Davidson’s Ciera Cockrell had a big match with 23 kills in 64 swings. She hit .266 and added an assist, nine digs and three blocks, one solo. Ellie Crosley added 14 kills and eight blocks, one solo.

Charlotte’s Reeana Richardson had 21 kills, hit .291, and had 11 digs and three blocks. Molly Shaw added 16 kills while hitting .316 to go with two aces, seven digs and two blocks.

Marshall (1-3) beat Morehead State of the Ohio Valley (3-1) in five as Ciara Debell exploded for 32 kills. She hit .319 in a match in which she had 72 attacks, and added two aces, eight digs and two blocks, one solo.

“All you can really say is that she was pretty incredible,” Marshall Mitch coach Jacobs said. “It took a lot of heart from her to just keep going after it to carry the team offensively. Through times when we were not passing well and not making digs, she kept going and kept picking us up. It was a huge performance.”

Joelle Coulter added 10 kills, 15 digs and two blocks.

“It was a great fight,” Jacobs said. “We were down 0-1 and 1-2 in the match and came back to win and that shows a lot of character in our team.”

Olivia Lohmeier led Morehead State with 19 kills, hitting .417.

Around the nation: Long Beach State (2-2) of the Big West beat visiting Seattle of the WAC (1-2) as junior middle YiZhi Xue had 15 kills and hit .778, making just one error in 18 attacks. She added seven blocks, one solo. Kashauna Williams and Tyler Spriggs had 11 kills each and Emma Kirst and Hailey Harward had nine kills apiece.

Eve Kerschenbaum led Seattle with 14 kills and Rachel Stark added 12 …

There were three American Athletic Conference matches Tuesday as undefeated Houston (4-0) swept visiting Prairie View of the SWAC (0-4) as Gabi Zelaya had 12 kills, UConn (3-1) swept visiting Quinnipiac of the Metro Atlantic (0-4) behind 13 kills from Caylee Parker and 12 by Iman McGary, and Tulane (4-0) beat swept New Orleans of the Southland Conference (1-3) as Hannah Shaw and Lexie Douglas had seven kills each …

Hofstra of the Colonial (3-1) swept visiting Stony Brook of the America East (2-2) as Aisha Skinner had 13 kills .. Also in the Colonial, Elon (4-0) swept North Carolina A&T of the MEAC (3-1) behind 12 kills by Kam Terry …

The Big South’s Charleston Southern (3-1) swept the MEAC’s Savannah State (0-1) as Madison Malloch had 10 kills …



There were four MAC matches. Kent State (3-1) beat Youngstown State of the Horizon League (3-1) in four behind 13 kills from Danie Tyson and 11 by Kathryn Ellison, who also had 17 of her team’s 90 digs. Aleah Hughes had 20 kills and 19 digs for Youngstown State.

Northern Illinois (1-3) broke through against Milwaukee of the Horizon League (0-4) as Angie Gromos and Jori Radtke had 12 kills each.

Bowling Green (0-4) fell to Oakland of the Horizon (3-1) in four sets. Mackenzie Schneider had 14 kills for Oakland, hitting .438, while Madeline Brandewie had 12 kills for Bowling Green.

And Western Michigan (2-2) swept Chicago State of the WAC (1-3) as Rachel Bontrager had 11 kills …

One other Horizon team was in action as IUPUI (1-3) swept Purdue Fort Wayne of the Summit (1-3) behind 13 kills by Maggie Gibson …

Southeast Missouri of the Ohio Valley (4-0) scored a sweep at Evansville of the Missouri Valley (3-1) as Mikayla Kuhlmann had 11 kills. Rachel Tam had 14 kills for Evansville …

Texas Rio Grand Valley of the WAC (3-1) kept Texas A&M Corpus Christi (0-4) winless with a five-set road victory. Barbara Silva hit .450 and had 20 kills, two solo blocks for UTRGV. Rachel Young led TAMUCC with 17 kills, hitting .406 with two blocks and 14 digs

Finally, there were three SWAC teams in action Tuesday.

Jackson State (1-4) got swept at Northwestern State of the Southland (1-2) as Reagan Rogers had 16 kills for the winners and Jackson State hit .000, Texas Southern (0-4) got swept by Houston Baptist of the Southland (4-0) and Alcorn State (0-4) got swept by Wiley.