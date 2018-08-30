NCAA roundup: Iowa State knocks off No. 17 Panthers at sold-out UNI

Northern Iowa fans came out in force — 6,415 filled the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the ultimately Iowa State came away with a 25-20, 25-20, 32-30 victory Wednesday night.

Saint Peters, which had gone winless for more than two years but won two of its first five matches, had a tough Wednesday, losing twice.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Thursday’s NCAA Division I women’s schedule.

There is one Big 12 match when West Virginia goes to No. 9 BYU of the West Coast Conference, the top-ranked team in the VBM poll.

The ACC has two matches, as Georgia Tech entertains Alabama State of the SWAC and Wofford. Also at GT, Tulane of the Sun Belt plays South Alabama of the Sun Belt and Wofford of the SoCon.

The Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 are off until a very busy Friday around the nation.

Kennesaw State of the ASUN plays High Point of the Big South.

North Dakota of the Summit League plays Eastern Washington.

Montana State of the Big Sky goes to Portland of the WCC.

The Big South’s Charleston Southern goes to the MEAC’s South Carolina State.

Hawai’i of the Big West plays the first of back-to-back matches with Coastal Carolina of the Sun Belt and Cal State Fullerton goes to Manhattan of the Metro Atlantic.

A couple of Texas teams get together when UTSA of Conference USA goes to Texas State of the Sun Belt. Another C-USA team, FIU, plays host to Savannah State of the MEAC. And another MEAC team, Hampton, goes to Tennessee Tech of the Ohio Valley. The OVC’s UT Martin plays Central Arkansas of the Southland.

There is one Mountain West match, when Fresno State is home for Saint Mary’s of the WCC.

In aother Texas match, Texas Southern of the SWAC goes to Lamar of the Southland.

And in the Summit, South Dakota State is host to Seattle of the WAC.

Iowa State sweeps UNI: The Cyclones of the Big 12 (3-1) were led by Jess Schaben, who had 14 kills, nine digs and a block. Eleanor Holthaus had 12 kills, hit .435, and had three blocks and a dig. Avery Rhodes added nine kills, four blocks and five digs and Grace Lazard had eight kills, five blocks and two digs.

Northern Iowa of the Missouri Valley Conference, which is ranked 17th in the AVCA Coaches Poll and No. 2 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll, dropped to 2-2.

The Panthers, who had three chance to close out the third set, got 17 kills from Karlie Taylor. who added six digs and an ace. Jaydlin Seehase had 13 kills.

The ISU sweep, the first in the series since the Cyclones’ three-set win in 2015 and first in Cedar Falls since 2007, tied the all-time series between the two teams at 28-28.

Saint Peters drops a pair: The Peacocks of the Metro Atlantic are 2-5, but that needs qualification. The school was 4-24 in 2015, losing its last three matches. The next year it went 0-25 and in 2017 finished 0-30. So this year, when the Peacocks won their third match of the season, it broke a 58-match losing streak.

But Wednesday they fell to a couple of MEAC teams, losing to Morgan State 22-25, 25-14, 25-17, 21-25, 16-14 , and then Coppin State 25-21, 25-23, 25-23.

“Today versus Morgan State, we battled through inconsistencies and were not able to capitalize on opportunities to win the match,” second-year Saint Peters coach Amable Martinez said. ”In the second match we simply did not play well, and as a young team it was a great learning experience for us.”

In the Morgan State match, Morgan State improved to 1-3 as Cristen Coryatt had 10 kills and seven digs and Kaylsia Bates had 16 kills and hit .481 with two aces, a block and six digs. Saint Peters got 13 kills from Alanis Alvarado, who had 10 digs.

Against Coppin (1-3), Angelleshka led the Peacocks with nine kills and 11 digs. Coppin’s Asia Stennis had 17 kills, hit .400 and had 12 digs.

Also Wednesday: Bryant of the Northeast Conference (3-1) swept visiting UMass-Lowell of the America East 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 as freshman Caroline Kennedy had 10 kills, four digs and a solo block and freshman Haley O’Brien had eight kills in 15 errorless swings to hit .533. She added two solo blocks …

How about these scores: Sacred Heart of the Northeast (2-1) came away with a 32-30, 30-28, 26-28, 25-16 victory at Fairfield of the Metro Atlantic (1-3). Lilsel Nelis led Sacred Heart with14 kills, 13 digs and an ace, and Julia Murawinski had 12 kills, five digs, three blocks and an ace. Julia Kallen had 13 kills, 14 digs, two aces and a block for Fairfield, while teammate Mayda Garcia had 12 kills, seven digs and a block …

Alabama A&M of the SWAC (3-2) got a win at Memphis of Conference USA (1-3) 16-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17, 15-13 as Alana Cox had 14 kills and three blocks and Maya Evans had 13 kills and three blocks. Hannah Flowers had 16 kills for Memphis and Sarah Marlatt had 14 …

Another SWAC team, Prairie View, lost in four to Huston Tillotson, an NAIA school …

And Hartford of the America East (1-2) beat visiting Central Connecticut of the Northeast (1-4) 25-23, 25-15, 25-17. Paulina Modestow led Hartford with 10 kills, two aces, two blocks and two digs and Jenna Bridges had eight kills, six blocks and two digs. Emma Henderson had 12 kills, eight digs and a block for Central Connecticut.