NCAA roundup: BYU beats West Virginia as a busy Friday looms large

Ninth-ranked BYU of the West Coast Conference swept visiting West Virginia of the Big 12 on Thursday night as NCAA Division I women’s volleyball headed in an incredibly chock-full weekend schedule.

Many teams are playing twice Friday as tournaments with intriguing non-conference matchups are scheduled all over the country.

All the recaps follow, but first a look at what’s ahead, starting with the ranked teams.

Speaking of BYU, the Cougars play host to No. 1 Stanford of the Pac-12 while Wichita State of the American Athletic Conference takes on West Virginia.

No. 2 Texas of the Big 12 is at No. 8 Wisconsin of the Big Ten.

Third-ranked Minnesota is home for North Dakota State of the Summit League.

Fourth-ranked Florida of the SEC is home for No. 7 USC of the Pac-12 and Louisville plays UCF.

Nebraska of the Big Ten is home again as the No. 5 Huskers play Ohio of the MAC and Wake Forest of the ACC.

Sixth-ranked Penn State of the Big Ten is home and plays Temple of the American Athletic while Indiana of the B1G plays Texas A&M of the SEC.

No. 10 UCLA goes to San Diego, where the Bruins take on No. 12 Baylor of the Big 12.

No. 13 Washington of the Pac-12 is the host to No. 11 Illinois of the B1G, which plays No. 21 Colorado of the Pac-12 on Friday and the home team on Saturday.

No. 14 Pittsburgh goes to Seton Hall and plays Oklahoma of the Big 12 on Friday.

SMU is the host where No. 15 Creighton of the Big East plays both Arkansas State of the Sun Belt and NC State of the ACC.

Kentucky of the SEC, ranked 16th, is at home for College of Charleston of the Colonial Athletic Association before facing Dayton of the Atlantic 10.

And, seriously, who would we be if we didn’t include that at Kentucky, Wildcat fans will have an opportunity to get a cat face fan at the door on Friday? Supplies will be limited.

No. 17 UNI of the Missouri Valley is home for Washington State of the Pac-12. They play each other on Friday and Saturday.

Oregon is home and the No. 18 Ducks of the Pac-12 play host to Utah Valley of the WAC and then Long Beach State of the Big West.

No. 22 Utah goes to Montana where it plays the Griz of the Big Sky and then Gonzaga of the WCC.

No. 23 Michigan is home for Cleveland State of the Horizon League.

Cal Poly of the Big West, ranked No. 24, is at Utah State and plays Loyola Marymount of the WCC and UT Rio Grande Valley of the WAC.

And No. 25 Colorado State is home for the weekend and plays Cincinnati and Florida State on Saturday.

Here are links to the power-five conference schedules for Friday:

ACC

Big 12

Big Ten

Pac-12

SEC

and click here for the complete NCAA.com schedule.

BYU sweeps West Virginia: The Cougars, ranked No. 1 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll, routed the visiting Mountaineers 25-18, 25-11, 25-14.

BYU (3-0) was led by All-American Roni Jones-Perry, who had 13 kills, hit .417, and added six digs, two blocks and two aces.

McKenna Miller added 8 kills and Kennedy Eshenberg had seven and four blocks, one solo.

WVU (2-2) had just 21 kills, no aces and nine errors and hit .047. Katelyn Evans had 10 kills, two digs and a block.

Georgia Tech wins twice: The Yellow Jackets of the ACC improved to 6-0 with 25-11, 25-16, 25-17 win over Alabama State of the SWAC and then a 25-10, 23-25, 25-23, 13-25, 15-10 win over Wofford of the Southern Conference.

In the Alabama State win, Mariana Brambilla led with 12 kills as she hit .370 and had six digs and two blocks. Mikalia Dowd added nine kills, an ace, seven digs and two blocks. The Hornets hit .000.

In the victory over Wofford, Brambilla had 18 kills, two aces, 15 digs and a solo block, while Dowd had 16 kills, seven digs and three blocks. Kodie Comby added nine kills, four digs and six blocks, two solo.

Also at Tech on Thursday, Wofford (2-3) beat Tulane 25-22, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20. Tulane split for the day, beating South Alabama 25-23, 25-13, 25-23.

Around the country: Hawai’i of the Big West (1-2) beat Coastal Carolina of the Sun Belt (1-3), which it plays again Friday. McKenna Granato had 15 kills in the 25-17, 25-21, 25-17 victory to go with five digs and two blocks. Coastal hit .019 …

Also in the Big West, Cal State Fullerton went across the country to win at Manhattan of the Metro Atlantic 25-11, 25-20, 25-21. Fullerton (3-1) got 13 kills from Madeline Schneider, who hit .345 and had three digs and a solo block, and 12 kills from Tyler Fezzey, tho had two aces, a dig and two blocks. Manhattan (0-4) hit .074 while the Titans hit .357 …

North Dakota of the Summit League (2-3) blasted visiting Eastern Washington of the Big Sky (3-1) 25-10, 25-20, 25-12. Jordan Vail had a career-high 16 kills, hit .400, and had nine blocks, one solo. Kayla Williams added 12 kills, three aces, four blocks and 13 digs …

Kennesaw State of the ASUN is 3-0 after beating visiting High Point of the Big South (0-3) 20-25, 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 15-7. Lauren Chastang led KSU with 15 kills, 13 digs and three blocks …

Also in the Big South, Charleston Southern (4-1) beat South Carolina State of the MEAC (0-4) 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16 as Macey LaPorte had 14 kills …

Portland of the WCC is 4-0 after its 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-15 win over visiting Montana State of the Big Sky (2-2). Reghan Pukis had 19 kills, four digs and a block, Izzy Guzik had 13 kills and 18 digs and Liz Reich, Katie Barker and Shayla Hoeft had 11 kills each …

The Jackrabbits of South Dakota State (0-4), who play in the Summit, were swept at home by Seattle of the WAC (2-2) 25-19, 25-18, 25-20. Rachel Stark led Seattle with 11 kills, eight digs and a block …

There were two Ohio Valley Conference matches.

Tennessee Tech (3-1) beat visiting Hampton of the MEAC (0-4) 25-10, 25-15, 25-15 behind 14 kills by Erica Grant, who hit .480 to go with five digs, a block and two aces. UT Martin (2-2) had to go five to beat visiting Central Arkansas of the Southland (3-1) 19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 20-25, 15-10. Megan Fair led with 14 kills and 11 digs …

Saint Mary’s of the WCC (2-2) beat Fresno State of the Mountain West (4-1) on its home floor 25-11, 20-25, 25-21, 26-24. Lindsey Knudson led with 15 kills added 17 digs, two blocks, an ace and four assists. Lindsey Calvin had 13 kills, hit. 500 with no errors in 26 swings, and had four block and four digs. Fresno’s Haile Watson had a career night with 19 kills and one error in 25 attacks, hitting .720. She also had two digs and two blocks …

FIU of Conference USA (3-1) swept Savannah State of the MEAC (0-2) 25-10, 25-16, 25-16 as Margherita Bianchin had 14 kills, hit .520, and had four digs and three aces …

And finally, it was a busy day for Texas teams.

Texas State of the Sun Belt (1-3) beat visiting UTSA of Conference USA (3-1) 25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23. Volleyball Baton Rouge product Madison Daigle led with 16 kills and hit .433. She also had six blocks, four digs and four assists. Cheyenne Huskey added 15 kills, 11 digs, three blocks and an ace. Kirby Smith had 14 kills, two blocks and nine digs for UTSA. Hannah Lopez had 12 kills, eight digs and a block …

Lamar of the Southland Conference (1-3) beat visiting Texas Southern of the SWAC (0-5) 25-19, 25-19, 13-25, 25-17. Dannisha House led a balanced attack with nine kills, hitting .412. She had an ace, five digs and three blocks, one solo.