NCAA roundup: BYU knocks off No. 1 Stanford, USC wins at Florida

This is only the second weekend of the NCAA volleyball season and everyone was more or less put on notice Friday:

Anything can happen.

At No. 9 BYU, the top-ranked team in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll knocked off visiting No. 1 Stanford, taking down the Cardinal in five sets as Roni-Jones Perry had 20 kills.

At No. 4 Florida, No. 7 USC of the Pac-12 beat the Gators of the SEC in four as Brooke Botkin had 10 kills.

Tenth-ranked UCLA beat No. 12 Baylor as some of the players put up some big numbers.

The Saturday top-25 slate is chock full, including No. 2 Texas of the Big 12 at No. 8 Wisconsin of the Big Ten and No. 11 Illinois of the Big Ten at No. 13 Washington of the Pac-12.

BYU knocks off Stanford: The Cougars of the West Coast Conference, who advanced to the NCAA Tournament round of 16 last year while Stanford made it to the national semifinals, are 4-0 after Jones-Perry hit .341 to go with two aces, 10 digs and five blocks, one solo in the 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 20-25, 15-11 victory. The BYU 1-2 punch continued as McKenna Miller had 15 kills, an ace, two digs and two blocks. Heather Gneiting had nine kills and 10 blocks and Lyndsey Haddock-Eppich had two kills, five digs and seven blocks.

Stanford (2-1) got 21 kills from Kathryn Plummer, who had an ace, four digs and four blocks. Audriana Fitzmorris had 13 kills and four blocks and Meghan McClure had 12 kills, an ace, four blocks and 12 digs. Tami Alade added eight kills and eight blocks.

Stanford doesn’t get much time to recover. The Cardinal face Wichita State of the American Athletic Conference at 9 a.m. Mountain time Saturday and then West Virginia of the Big 12 at 4 p.m.

Friday, Wichita State (4-0) beat West Virginia (2-3) 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16 as Alex Koon had 15 kills, hit .438, and added 16 digs and two blocks. Tabitha Brown and Megan Taflinger had 11 kills each.

Kristin Lux led West Virginia with 14 kills, an ace, four blocks and eight digs. Katelyn Evans added eight kills, two blocks —one solo — and three digs.

USC thumps Gators: Botkin hit .364 in the 25-18, 16-25, 25-14, 25-21 victory. She had 15 digs and two blocks as the Women of Troy improved to 4-0. Khalia Lanier added 14 kills, two aces and five digs and Jasmine Gross had six kills and five blocks.

Last December USC lost at Florida in five sets with a trip to the NCAA national semifinals on the line.

Florida, the team that beat Stanford in last year’s national semifinals, fell to 1-2. The Gators, coming off their meltdown loss to Texas last Saturday at Nebraska, got 16 kills from Holly Carlton and 12 from Thayer Hall. Carlton hit .303 and had three blocks and two digs, and Hall, who hit ..060, had five digs. Rachael Kramer had six kills and six blocks.

Saturday, USC plays UCF of the American Athletic Conference, while Florida faces Louisville of the ACC. Louisville swept UCF on Friday 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 as Melanie McHenry and Megan Sloan had 12 kills each. McHenry had 10 digs and four blocks, one solo. Jasmine Bennett added 10 kills and four blocks.

No. 3 Minnesota beats NDSU: The Gophers (3-0), who play Georgia Southern of the Sun Belt and Arkansas of the SEC on Saturday, made short work of North Dakota State of the Summit League (1-3) 25-11, 25-12, 25-19.

Stephanie Samedy led Minnesota with 11 kills. Jasmyn Martin had 10 and hit .529 as their team hit .351. NDSU hit .022.

Arkansas (3-1) swept Georgia Southern (0-4) 25-22, 25-6, 25-16. Hailey Dirrigi had 10 kills for the Razorbacks. GSU hit minus .013.

Huskers beat Santa Clara, Ohio: Fourth-ranked Nebraska (3-1) beat Ohio of the MAC 25-17, 25-14, 25-17.

Saturday, Nebraska plays Santa Clara of the WCC, which beat Wake Forest of the ACC and Ohio on Friday.

Mikaela Foecke had 17 kills and hit .593 for Nebraska to go with an ace, five digs and two blocks. Lauren Stivrins had nine kills, four aces and five blocks, two solo. Ohio hit .047.

In its 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16 win over Wake, the Broncos (4-2) got 13 kills from Michelle Gajdka. Carolina Rassenfoss had 15 kills for Wake (0-4). SC beat Ohio (1-4) 29-27, 25-18, 25-20 as Michelle Shaffer had 12 kills, hit .385, and had three aces, 12 digs and a block. Alexa Dryer had 11 kills. Katie Nelson had nine kills and three blocks for Ohio.

No. 6 Penn State sweeps Temple: The Nittany Lions of the Big Ten (4-0) won 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 as five players had five or more kills, including seven each by Nia Reed and Taylor Leath, who had seven digs and two blocks. Dana Westfield had 10 kills for Temple of the AAC (1-3).

Penn State plays host to Texas A&M of the SEC on Saturday. And there’s a bonus for the Penn State fans after the match: Penn State is having an ice cream social in honor of coach Russ Rose starting his 40th season.

Friday, the Aggies (3-1) swept Indiana of the Big Ten (1-3) 25-23, 25-21, 25-17. London Austin-Roark had 13 kills, hitting .579, and four blocks for A&M and Hollann Hans had 13 kills, an ace and eight digs.

No. 10 UCLA beats No. 12 Baylor in five: There’s quite a gathering at San Diego, where the No. 19 Toreros of the WCC play Baylor of the Big 12 on Saturday and then UCLA of the Pac-12 on Sunday.

Mac May had a career-high 21 kills and nine digs in UCLA’s 25-21, 15-25, 11-25, 25-21, 18-16 victory over the Bears. May, who hit .315 had nine digs and a block. UCLA (3-0) got 12 kills from Jenny Mosser, who had 20 digs. Setter Devon Chang added 15 digs and two blocks.

Baylor (4-1) was led by Yossiana Pressley’s 23 kills. She hit .219 and took 73 swings to go with an ace, 10 digs and four blocks. Shelly Fanning had 18 kills and hit .455 to go with an ace, three digs and six blocks.

Illinois, Washington win: The No. 11 Illini (4-0) swept No. 21 Colorado of the Pac-12, while No. 13 Washington, the host team, beat Iowa of the Big Ten in four.

Illinois’ Jacqueline Quade had 13 kills, hit .300, and had an ace, six digs and three blocks in her team’s 25-19, 26-24, 25-21 victory. Megan Cooney and Beth Prince had nine kills each and Ali Bastianelli had six kills, hit .545, and six blocks, one solo.

Colorado (2-2) hit .095. Justine Spann led with 10 kills, six digs and a block.

Washington (3-0) had a balanced attack that included 14 kills from Kara Bajema — who had a career-high 17 digs — 13 from Samantha Dreschel — who added an ace and two blocks — and 12 from Julye Destiny in their 21-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16 win.

Iowa (2-2) got 18 kills from Taylor Louis and 16 from Cali Hoye.

Pittsburgh beats Oklahoma: The 14th-ranked Panthers of the ACC (4-) beat Oklahoma of the Big 12 (3-1) 25-19, 25-21, 25-22. Nika Markovic had 17 kills, 13 digs and two blocks and Kayla Lund had 15 kills, an ace, two blocks and 13 digs.

The Panthers play host Seton Hall and VCU on Saturday.

OU’s Brianna Kadiku had 13 kills and hit .579 to go with a dig and seven blocks, two solo. Alyssa Enneking had 12 kills, an ace, seven digs and two blocks.

Two sweeps for No. 15 Creighton: The Bluejays of the Big East (3-2) beat Arkansas State of the Sun Belt 25-15, 25-13, 28-26 and then NC State of the ACC (2-2) 25-19, 25-21, 25-22.

Against NC State, Taryn Kloth got 14 kills, including her 1000th, as she hit .379. Jaali Winters had nine kills.

Winters had 17 kills against Arkansas State. Creighton plays host SMU on Saturday.

No. 16 Kentucky wins twice: The Wildcats of the SEC (2-3) beat Dayton and College of Charleston on a day highlighted by Leah Edmond’s 25 kills against Charleston.

Edmond, who hit .354, also had an ace, 13 digs and three blocks in a 25-20, 25-27, 25-21, 25-19 win over Charleston of the Colonial Athletic Association. Brooke Morgan had 15 kills for UK and hit .481 and had four blocks and Avery Skinner had 11 kills. Charleston’s Kennedy Madison had 17 kills, hit .306, and had three digs and three blocks.

In UK’s 25-21, 25-14, 25-16 win over Dayton of the Atlantic 10, the Wildcats hit .655 as Skinner had six kills in as many swings and Morgan had six kills in seven attacks.

Saturday, Kentucky play Kansas of the Big 12 (3-1), which beat Dayton and Charleston, both in five. Jada Curse had 15 kills against Dayton and Zoe Hill had 11 kills and eight blocks, two solo. Ashley Smith had a career-high 18 kills against Charleston.

Washington State beats No. 17 UNI: In the first of back-to-back matches, the visiting Cougars of the Pac-12 (3-0) won 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19. Taylor Mims led with 19 kills while hitting .300. She had 11 digs and a block. McKenna Woodford, Jocelyn Urias and Ella Lajos had seven kills each. UNI of the Missouri Valley (2-3) got 14 kills from Karlie Taylor, who had 12 digs, and 13 kills from Piper Thomas, who had three blocks, one solo.

Oregon sweeps twice: The No. 18 Ducks rolled past Utah Valley of the WAC and Long Beach State of the Big West. Oregon plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff of the SWAC on Saturday.

In its 25-16, 25-23, 25-12 win over Utah Valley, Willow Johnson had 14 kills and hit .565 and Taylor Borup had 11 kills. In the 25-14, 25-17, 25-18 win over Long Beach State, Oregon (3-2) got 12 kills from Sumeet Gill, who hit .632 and had four blocks, and 11 kills from Ronika Stone, who hit .500 and had three aces, four digs and three blocks, one solo.

Utes sweep Montana, Gonzaga: No. 22 Utah of the Pac-12 beat host Montana 25-19, 25-17, 25-15 as freshman Phoebe Grace had 11 blocks — one solo — and nine kills, hitting .444. Megan Yett had 10 kills and hit .556 and added a dig and two blocks.

Against Gonzaga of the WCC, Utah (4-1) won 25-21, 25-18, 27-25. The Utes hit .356, led by Lauga Gauta’s 16 kills.

Michigan sweeps Cleveland State: The Wolverines of the Big Ten are 3-0 after winning 25-23, 25-22, 25-18. Carly Skjodt led with 14 kills and hit .333. Sydney Wetterstrom had nine kills and two blocks. The Wolverines play Eastern Michigan of the MAC and Harvard of the Ivy League on Saturday.

Cal Poly gets past LMU in five: The 24th-ranked Mustangs (3-1) won twice Friday at Utah State after sweeping the home team of the WAC after beating Loyola Marymount in a tough five-setter.

In the 25-23, 25-22, 19-25, 28-20, 15-12 win over LMU of the WCC (3-1) Torrey Van Winden led with 15 kills, eight digs and four blocks. Meredith Phillips had 12 kills, hitting .360, to go with four blocks. Madilyn Mercer and Adlee Van Winden had 10 kills each, as Mercer had four blocks and Van Winden had eight digs.

Cal Poly beat UTRGV 25-22, 25-11, 25-20 as Torrey Van Winden and Nikki Jackson had nine kills each. Van Winden, who hit .389, had 13 digs and two blocks. Jackson had three digs and five blocks.

Around the country: In Pepperdine’s win over Iowa, Rachel Ahrens 16 kills, hit .406, and had 11 digs and four blocks …

Taylor Bannister had a big day for LSU as the Tigers beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi but lost to Duke. The 6-foot-5 sophomore, moved to the outside this season, had 20 kills again TAMUCC and 17 against Duke …

Arizona swept Lipscomb and San Diego State and is 5-0. Along the way, Kendra Dahlke got her 1,000th kill …

Ohio State went 1-1 Friday against Mississippi schools, beating Southern Miss 21-25, 25-20, 23-25, 27-25, 15-9 before losing at Ole Miss 27-29, 25-17, 25-14, 22-25, 15-13. Emily Stroup had 23 kills for Ole Miss of the SEC, who also beat Samford and are 4-1 heading into Saturday’s match against Little Rock …

Erika Pritchard had 15 kills and 10 digs as Maryland swept Akron …

In the ACC, Georgia Tech won twice, beating Tulane and Campbell. The other big school in the Peach State, the SEC’s Georgia, is 5-0 after sweeping Texas Tech and UC Irvine. T’ara Ceasar had 14 kills in each match.