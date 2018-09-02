NCAA roundup: No. 8 Wisconsin upsets No. 2 Texas, UCF stuns USC

Grace Loberg had 19 kills and 18 digs and No. 8 Wisconsin of the Big Ten punctuated Saturday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball action with a 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-12 win over No. 2 Texas of the Big 12 before 7,052 in the UW Field House.

For that matter, it was a great day for the Big Ten, which won all but one of its 19 matches. The only loser was Iowa, which fell in four sets to No. 21 Colorado.

It was a Saturday that saw Rutgers get two victories and No. 11 Illinois win at No. 13 Washington.

Two teams that were upset Friday, No. 1 Stanford and No. 4 Florida, got victories.

But one team that scored a big upset on Friday, No. 7 USC, was upset itself on Saturday by UCF.

All the top-25 recaps and more, and Jordan Thompson of Cincinnati had a line that showed 29 kills, two aces, 19 digs and three blocks.

But first a look at Sunday’s schedule.

In the ACC, Florida State finishes up in Fort Collins, Colo., against Cincinnati. Notre Dame is at Purdue and Louisville plays USC.

The Big Ten also has Wisconsin home against High Point, which has quite a day, turning around and playing Texas. Also in the Big 12, TCU is at Colorado State.

The Pac-12 has four matches. In addition to USC, Arizona plays both Xavier and Missouri and UCLA is at San Diego.

Big Ten: Wisconsin upsets Texas — Loberg hit .457 as the Badgers improved to 3-0. And, perhaps most important, Molly Haggerty showed that she’s back in a big way. The sophomore outside hitter, who was in contention for national freshman of the year until a back injury slowed her in 2016 and then missed all of last season recovering from surgery, had 16 kills, three blocks and 15 digs. Dana Rettke added 11 kills, four blocks and five digs. Setter Sydney Hilley not only had 50 assists, but two kills, eight digs and two blocks.

“I thought we did a great job of executing the game plan and I just like the demeanor that we went in with and I liked it throughout, “ Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said.

Texas (2-1) got 16 kills apiece from Micaya White and Logan Eggleston. White had an ace, 11 digs and a block, while Eggleston had a dig and two blocks. Brionne Butler had eight kills and three blocks, one solo.

Illinois (5-1) won at Washington 25-18, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22 as Jacqueline Quade led with 18 kills while hitting .357 — Illinois hit .357 — and added an ace, two digs and four blocks. Beth Prince had 13 kills and two blocks, Megan Cooney had 11 kills and two blocks and Ali Bastianelli had nine kills and seven blocks. Ashlyn Fleming had three kills and eight blocks.

Kara Bajema continued her hot start for Washington (2-1), finishing with 21 kills, an ace, nine digs and a solo block. Lauren Sanders added 11 kills and four blocks.

Sixth-ranked Penn State beat Texas A&M 25-14, 25-15, 25-22 on a day in which coach Russ Rose was honored on the field during the school’s football game. He’s in his 40th year. The Nittany Lions (5-0) got 11 kills from Jonni Parker.

Also at Penn State, Indiana (4-1) got past Temple in five as Breana Edwards had 23 kills.

No. 7 Nebraska is 4-1 after beating Santa Clara 25-13, 21-25, 25-9, 25-15. Jazz Sweet led with 14 kills, hitting .345. She had two digs and four blocks. Mikaela Foecke had 10 kills, three aces, 10 digs and three blocks and setter Nicklin Hames had five kills, three aces, 13 digs and two blocks. Santa Clara (4-3) hit .059.

Third-ranked Minnesota is 5-0 after sweeping Georgia Southern and Arkansas. Against GSU, Claire Sheehan had eight kills. Against Arkansas. Regan Pittman had 12 kills and hit .550. Stephanie Samedy and Jasmyn Martin had nine kills each.

No. 20 Purdue swept Oakland 25-23, 25-14, 25-14 and is 4-0 after Sherridan Atkinson had 17 kills, five digs and four blocks.

No. 23 Michigan (5-0) swept Harvard 25-12, 25-15, 25-13 as Carly Skjodt led with 14 kills, hitting .345. Harvard (0-2) hit minus .046 …

Iowa lost to Colorado in Seattle 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 25-13 to drop to 2-3. Taylor Louis had 19 kills, three digs and a block and Reghan Coyle had 10 kills, two aces, three blocks and two digs.

Colorado of the Big 12 is 3-2 after two players had big matches. Alexa Smith had 23 kills. She hit .298 after taking 57 swings and added an ace, 11 digs and three blocks, one solo. Justine Spann added 13 kills and 25 digs. She had nine digs in each of the last two sets.

Also in the B1G, Michigan State (5-1) beat two schools from North Carolina, first UNCG and then North Carolina 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19 as Nya Gros had 15 kills while hitting .500 to go with four blocks and Maddie Haggerty — Molly’s older sister — had 13 kills and nine digs. North Carolina (2-3) got 13 kills from Destiny Cox, who had an ace, five digs and a solo block …

Maryland won twice, beating Stony Brook and Canisius to improve to 5-1. Erika Pritchard had 41 kills and 25 digs in the two matches … Northwestern is 5-0 after beating Stephen F. Austin in four as Ella Grbac and Abryanna Cannon had 16 kills apiece and Nia Robinson 15 …

Ohio State (5-1) beat Samford at Ole Miss as Lauren Witte had 13 kills and six blocks, two solo …

And Rutgers beat Lafayette and Rider to improve to 2-4. The Scarlet Knights got 12 kills, a block and two aces from Beka Kojadinovic against Lafayette and 13 kills from Sabria McLetchie in 17 swings against Rider.

“Going 3-1 on the weekend feels good,” Rutgers coach CJ Werneke said. “We’re continuing to learn about ourselves, figuring out our strengths, and playing to those strengths.

“I’m most proud of us coming together as a team, celebrating when things go well, and holding each other accountable from teammate-to-teammate. That’s a sign of development and investment, which good teams always need.”

ACC: Panthers get two sweeps — No. 14 Pittsburgh swept Seton Hall, the home team, and then swept VCU. Pitt, the ACC’s only ranked team, is 6-0 after beating Seton Hall 25-20, 25-18, 25-21 and then VCI 25-16, 25-20, 25-11. Chinaza Ndee had 14 kills and hit .545 against Seton Hall and Kayla Lund had 13 kills against VCU and Nika Markovic had 10.

Louisville lost to Florida and Miami lost to Missouri (see the SEC).

No. 25 Colorado State (3-2) beat visiting Florida State (1-2) in an as up-and-down a match as you can get after losing earlier to Cincinnati. CSU’s Kirstie Hillyer had 21 kills and hit .486 against the Seminoles to go with a dig and three blocks. Breanna Runnels had 20 kills, three aces, 12 digs and a block in the 25-21, 25-11, 23-25, 16-25, 20-18 victory.

FSU’s Payton Caffery had one of the best matches in the day around the country with 27 kills while hitting .335 after taking 62 swings. She had an ace, seven digs and two blocks. Christina Ambrose had 13 kills, an ace and five digs. Taryn Knuth added nine kills, three digs and six blocks.

Clemson won twice, getting past Appalachian State in five and then sweeping Davidson. The Tigers are 4-2 after Alyssa Deloney had 13 kills and hit .684 against Davidson. Solei Thomas had 20 kills against App State …

North Carolina swept Maryland Eastern Shore and NC State beat Arkansas State in five. Syracuse got past UConn in five and Virginia Tech beat Robert Morris. Wake Forest got swept by Ohio …

Duke got past Texas A&M Corpus Christi as Ade Owokoniran had 28 kills. She hit .444 after taking 54 swings. She added four digs and a block …

Boston College won twice, sweeping Southern Utah and then Grand Canyon to get off to a 6-0 start. Amaka Chukwujekwu and Jill Strockis had 11 kills each against host GCU in a matchup of former USC assistants, BC coach Jason Kennedy and GCU’s Tim Nollan …

Big 12: Baylor falls to USD — Baylor (4-2), at No. 12 the league’s only ranked team, lost at No. 19 San Diego, which got its first win of the season. The Toreros (1-2) got 17 kills from Lauren Fuller, who had eight digs and two blocks in the 25-22, 25-18, 18-25, 25-23 victory. Roxie Wiblin added 10 kills, an ace and eight digs.

Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley led with 24 kills, hitting .348. She had six digs and six blocks. Aniah Philo had 13 kills and five digs and Shelly Fanning had 10 kills, hit .348, and added an ace, four digs and seven blocks, one solo.

TCU is 4-2 after losing to Cincinnati 25-23, 21-25, 17-25, 25-17, 16-14. elan McCall led the Horned Frogs with 28 kills on 72 swing as she hit .306 and had an ace, eight digs and seven blocks, one solo. But was outdone by Cincinnati’s Jordan Thompson, who led everyone with 29 kills on 68 swings, hitting .294, to go with two aces, 19 digs and three blocks. The Bearcats are 4-1.

Texas Tech beat UC Irvine as Emily Hill had 16 kills, while Kansas State beat Saint Louis and Western Kentucky.

Oklahoma fell to VCU but beat Seton Hall. Alyssa Enneking had 27 kills against VCU and came back and got 14 more against Seton Hall.

West Virginia lost to Stanford (see the Pac 12) and Kansas fell to Kentucky (see the SEC).

Pac-12: Strong day for the conference — Top-ranked Stanford (4-1) bounced back from its loss to Wisconsin by sweeping Wichita State and West Virginia. In the 25-20, 25-20, 29-27 win over Wichita State, Audriana Fitzmorris led with 13 kills while hitting .458. Kathryn Plummer added 12 kills and two aces as her team hit .364. Tabitha Brown led the Shockers with 11 kills.

Then against West Virginia the Cardinal hit .432 in a 25-9, 25-9, 25-12 victory in which Meghan McClure had 12 kills, hit .524 and had seven digs. Courtney Bowen had six kills and six blocks. Kristin Lux had six kills for West Virginia, which hit minus .070.

USC (4-1) followed its upset of Florida by getting upset itself, falling to UCF (3-2) in Gainesville. Kristina Fisher led Central Florida with 20 kills, five digs and an ace in the 25-18, 26-24, 12-25, 25-23 victory, one of the bigger wins in the program’s history. McKenna Melville had 15 kills, an ace and 13 digs and Anne-Marie Watson had 13 kills, hitting .346, to to with four dig and three blocks.

USC got 19 kills from Brooke Botkin, who hit .347 and had two aces, 12 digs and a block, and 18 kills from Khalia Lanier. She had 12 digs and two blocks. Just three of their teammates had any kills.

Washington State (4-0 won at Northern Iowa (2-4), beating the No. 17 Panthers for the second time in as many nights with every set reading the same score. Taylor Mims had 26 kills and hit .324 to go with seven digs and a block in the 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23 victory. Karlie Taylor continued her torrid start to the season for UNI, finishing with 28 kills, an ace and 16 digs.

No. 21 Colorado is 3-2 after beating Iowa (see Big Ten).

No. 22 Utah beat Iowa State to improve to 5-1. Lauga Gauta led with 14 kills in the 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 victory. Dani Drews added 13 kills. The Cyclones (5-2) got nine kills from Grace Lazard.

Cal swept Northeastern to improve to 5-1 as Mima Markovic had 14 kills and hit .458 … Oregon swept Arkansas-Pine Bluff as Sumeet Gill had 12 kills and hit .857 …

Arizona swept Pacific to improve to 6-0. Kendra Dahlke, who has had a great start to the season, led with 16 kills. She had nine digs and five blocks, one solo … And Arizona State swept Towson to get to 4-0 as Claire Kovensky had 13 kills and hit .481 and Alyse Ford had 11 kills kills and hit .409. Towson (2-3) got seven kills from Annie Ertz.

SEC: Florida bounces back — The Gators (2-2) beat visiting Louisville (4-1) 25-20, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22 as Thayer Hall led with 14 kills. She added six digs and three blocks. Holly Carlton had 13 kills and hit .407 to go with an ace, two digs and three blocks and Taelor Kellum had 10 kills in 12 errorless swings to hit .833. She also had two digs and seven blocks.

Louisville’s Melanie McHenry had 14 kills and Jasmine Bennett added 13 in 18 errorless attacks to hit .722. She had six blocks, one solo.

The SEC’s other ranked team, No. 16 Kentucky, improved to 3-3 by rallying from being down 0-2 to beat visiting Kansas 16-25, 15-25, 25-17, 25-11, 15-8. Leah Edmond led with 18 kills four digs and three blocks and Alli Stumler had 12 kills, seven digs and five blocks. Brooke Morgan added eight kills three aces, three digs and six blocks. Jada Burse and Ashley Smith had 14 kills each for Kansas (3-2).

Missouri is 4-1 after beating Miami in Puerto Rico 20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 16-14. Kylie Deberg led a balanced attack with 18 kills, an ace, eight digs and three blocks. Tyanna Omazic added 13 kills and hit .500l to go with three digs and four blocks, one solo, and Leketor Member-Meneh had 11 kills and Dariana Hollingsworth had 10 kills, eight digs and five blocks, one solo.

Miami (2-3) was led by Chloe Brown, who had 17 kills, an ace and seven digs. Kolby Bird had 13 kills, Elizaveta Lukianova had 12 and four blocks, and Bridget Wallenberger had 11 kills while hitting .579 to go with four blocks.

Georgia is 6-0 after sweeping CSU Bakersfield.

Tennessee got to 6-0 with a four-set win over North Florida and a sweep of Indiana State and Alabama is also 6-0 after beating Villanova in five and sweeping Dartmouth.

South Carolina is 5-1 after beating Houston Baptist. Ole Miss is also 5-1 after beating Little Rock.

Texas A&M swept Temple and got swept by Penn State.

Auburn lost in four to Illinois State and swept Eastern Illinois, while Mississippi State went down in five to Davidson but swept App State.

LSU (2-4) was surprised in five at home by South Florida (5-1), but Taylor Bannister had 19 more kills. She’s averaging 4.27 kills per set.

BYU, Creighton, Cal Poly win: No. 9 BYU (5-0) followed up its upset of Stanford with a sweep of Wichita State (4-2). Roni Jones-Perry had 16 kills and hit .682 in the 25-16, 25-12, 25-20 victory. Jones-Perry also had eight digs and two blocks to go with an ace. McKenna Miller had 12 kills, two aces, a dig and two blocks.

Tabitha Brown led Wichita State with eight kills.

No. 15 Creighton (4-2) grinded past SMU (1-4) 27-25, 26-24, 25-21. Megan Ballenger led with 16 kills and hit .609. Taryn Kloth added 12 kills and five digs. Brittany Adams had 17 kills and 10 digs for SMU.

And Cal Poly (5-1) swept Utah State as the No. 24 Mustangs got 18 more kills from Torrey Van Winden. She’s averaging 4.23 per set this season.