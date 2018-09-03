NCAA roundup: UCLA beats USD on a strong Sunday for ranked teams

All the ranked NCAA Division I women’s volleyball teams but one that played Sunday won. And that was because something had to give when No. 11 UCLA won in five at No. 19 San Diego.

Second-ranked Texas swept High Point.

No. 4 Florida beat UCF and No. 7 USC swept Louisville.

Eighth-ranked Wisconsin, sure to move up in this week’s AVCA Coaches Poll, also beat High Point.

No. 20 Purdue defeated Notre Dame.

No. 25 Colorado State beat TCU despite 31 kills by the Horned Frogs’ elan McCall.

And Cincinnati’s not ranked by the AVCA — yet — but watch out for the team that was No. 17 in last week’s VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll. Jordan Thompson had 32 kills as Bearcats beat Florida State and are 5-1 after going 3-0 in the Colorado State tournament.

There are just two games on the Monday schedule when Texas Tech of the Big 12 plays at the Big West’s Long Beach State and McNeese of the Southland goes to Air Force of the Mountain West.

Tough day for High Point: First the Panthers from North Carolina, members of the Big South, faced Texas, which was coming off being upset by the home team, Wisconsin.

Texas (3-1) beat High Point 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 as Brionne Butler had 12 kills with one error in 16 attacks to hit .688. She also had seven blocks. Micaya White had 10 kills, hit .346, and added an ace, five digs and four blocks. Yaazie Bedart-Ghani had six kills and five blocks and Morgan Johnson had four kills, an ace and six blocks. Adeline Ellis had eight kills for High Point.

Wisconsin, however, had to go four to beat High Point 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17.

Wisconsin (4-0) was led by Dana Rettke, who had 14 kills, hit .407, and had an ace and nine blocks. Molly Haggerty had 10 kills, four digs and a block, Madison Duello had nine kills, four digs and three blocks, Tionna Williams added eight kills with one error in 14 swings to hit .500, and had eight blocks, and Danielle Hart had seven kills, hit .389, and had six blocks.

High Point, headed home at 1-5, got 12 kills apiece from Madison Smith and Molly Livingston. Livingston had two solo blocks, High Point’s only blocks of the match.

UCLA gets past San Diego: Madeleine Gates had 13 kills and 11 blocks — two solo — as the Bruins got out of Jenny Craig Pavilion with a 21-25, 25-17, 25-13, 19-25, 15-11 victory.

Both teams had 80 digs as UCLA improved to 4-0 and USD fell to 1-3 after playing all ranked teams to start the season.

Mac May had 14 kills, an ace, four digs and two blocks, one solo, for UCLA. Jenny Mosser added 13 kills — four in the fifth set — an ace, 10 digs and three blocks, one solo. Kyra Rogers had eight kills, hit .368, and had six digs and seven blocks, two solo, and Hawley Harrer had seven kills, four digs and seven blocks, one solo. And setter Devon Chang had one kills, 16 digs, and six blocks, one solo, as UCLA totaled 22 blocks.

Lauren Fuller and Kaity Edwards led USD with 12 kills each. Fuller had two aces, 15 digs and a solo block, while Edwards had four blocks. Megan Jacobsen had nine kills, four digs and four blocks, and Roxie Wiblin had nine kills, 11 digs and three blocks, two solo. Addie Picha added eight kills and six blocks, two solo.

Florida, USC get victories: The Gators (3-2) closed out their home tournament with a 26-24, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17 win over UCF (3-3), which was coming off its upset of USC. Florida’s Thayer Hall led with 20 kills, hitting .306. She had 19 digs and two blocks. Holly Carlton had 10 kills and five blocks, one solo, and Taelor Kellum and Rachael Kramer had nine kills each. Kramer had three blocks.

McKenna Melville and Kristina Fisher had 15 kills each to lead UCF.

Also in Gainesville, USC (5-1) rolled over Louisville (4-2) 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 as Emily Baptista and Brooke Botkin had 11 kills each and Khalia Lanier had 10. Baptista, who hit .526, had three digs and a block, Botkin had eight digs and a block, and Lanier had two aces, six digs and a block.

Jasmine Bennett and Melanie McHenry had 10 kills each for Louisville.

Purdue downs Notre Dame: The Boilermakers won the battle of the Indiana schools 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20 and are 5-0.

Sherridan Atkinson had 17 kills for Purdue to go with two aces, six digs and three blocks. Blake Mohler and Caitlyn Newton had 11 kills each and Grace Cleveland had 10. Mohler hit .526 and had four blocks.

Notre Dame is 4-1. Jemma Yeadon led with 13 kills and Charley Nego and Rebecca Nunge had 12 each. Yeadon had three aces, 22 digs and two blocks. Nego had eight digs and three blocks.

Colorado State, Cincinnati win in Fort Collins: The Rams (4-2) grinded past TCU 25-21, 25-15, 15-25, 25-20.

Setter Katie Oleksak had 45 assists, 13 digs and nine blocks. Breanna Runnels had 17 kills, two aces, six digs and two solo blocks, and Kirstie Hillyer had 15 kills, hit .591, and had three blocks, one solo. Paulina Hougaard-Jensen added four kills an ace and eight blocks.

TCU is 4-3. McCall had those 31 kills in 63 swings. She hit .349 and had 13 digs. For the season, McCall, a 6-foot sophomore from Leander, Texas, is averaging 5.24 kills per set.

Cincinnati, which beat CSU and TCU, then knocked off Florida State on Sunday, coming back to win 25-18, 21-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-11.

The Bearcats (5-1) took their only loss at Miami, Ohio, and have gone five sets in four of their matches. Sunday, they broke an 11-11 tie to clinch the match.

Against FSU, Thompson, the 6-4 product of Edina, Minn., whose father played eight years for the Harlem Globetrotters, hit .373 after taking 73 swings. The 32 kills tied her career high. She also had an assist, four aces, 10 digs and a block. Thompson is averaging a whopping 6.11 kills per set.

Erica Tselepi added 16 kills, hit .371, and had five digs and two blocks. Dasha Cabarkapa had six kills and three blocks. Setter Armania Heckenmueller had 53 assists and 10 digs.

“What a weekend of physical demands and mental demands,” Cincinnati coach Molly Alvey said. “I’m most impressed with how mentally we kept our composure and stayed in every single match and competed. Even in moments we were up, we did a great job of controlling the match. In moments we were down, we did a great job of never stepping away from the match. We were in it at all times. We had unbelievable performances from a lot of people on our team.”

Florida State (1-4) got 18 kills from Taryn Knuth, who hit .552 and had a dig and six blocks. Christina Ambrose had 16 kills, six digs and a block, and Payton Caffrey had 15 kills, 13 digs and three blocks, one solo. FSU lost despite hitting .331.

Arizona State splits: In Puerto Rico, the Sun Devils beat Xavier in four and lost to Missouri in four.

The two Arizona Pac-12 teams are off to strong starts. Rival Arizona is 6-0 and now ASU is 5-1 after finishing 10-22 in 2017.

In the 25-13, 13-25, 25-23, 25-21 win over Xavier, Ivana Jeremic led with 16 kills while hitting .444. She had two aces, 11 digs and a block. Megan Beedie had 13 kills, hit .733, and added two aces and two digs. And Alyse Ford had 12 kills, an ace and three digs.

Xavier (1-4) got 14 kills from Norah Painter, who hit .522 and had two blocks. Morian Hopkins had 10 kills, hit .450, and had four blocks. Later Xavier lost to Towson (3-3) 25-20, 27-25, 25-15. Jocelyn Kulian had 15 kills with no errors and hit .833 for Towson to go with two aces, two digs and a block. Teammate Olivia Finckel had 13 kills, hit .423 and had a dig and two blocks. Laura Grossman had 11 kills for Xavier.

ASU then lost to Missouri, which improved to 5-1 with its 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19 victory.

Missouri (5-1) got 13 kills from Dariana Hollingsworth and 12 each from Kylie Deberg and Leketor Member-Meneh. Hollingsworth hit .370 and had six digs and seven blocks Deberg had three aces, five digs and four blocks, one solo. Alyssa Munlyn had six kills and nine blocks.

Also: Pepperdine (4-2) beat CSUN (2-4) in four as Shannon Scully had 15 kills and hit .464 and Rachel Ahrens had 14 kills and hit .480.

Also at Pepperdine, Idaho (4-2) swept North Texas (3-4) as Kaela Straw stirred things up with 16 kills and two blocks …

North Dakota State (2-5) broke a four-match skid with a four-set win over Western Carolina (5-2) as McKenzie Burke had 24 kills and hit .392 …

Eastern Michigan (5-2) kept Harvard (0-3) with a four-set victory as Cassie Haut had 23 kills and Alyssa LaFace had 37 digs …

Stony Brook snapped a four-match skid with a four-set win over Canisius. Emily Costello had 19 kills …

And Ole Miss (6-1) went the distance to beat in-state foe Southern Miss (5-2). Emily Stroup had 20 kills, an ace and a block in the 27-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-25, 15-10 home victory.