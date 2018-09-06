NCAA roundup: Tough day for the MEAC, big intrastate matches Thursday

There were only five NCAA Division I women’s volleyball matches Wednesday, but MEAC teams lost four of them.

But first a look at Thursday’s schedule that features a big one in Omaha, Nebraska, where No. 7 Nebraska of the Big Ten goes to No. 14 Creighton of the Big East.

It’s just one of a handful of matches where in-state teams are squaring off.

One Pac-12 team is in action as No. 9 UCLA plays at No. 22 Cal Poly of the Big West. The same teams play again in San Luis Obispo on Friday.

The Big 12 has two matches in Texas. No. 6 Texas plays host to Texas State of the Sun Belt Conference, while SMU of the American Athletic Conference crosses the Dallas Metroplex to Forth Worth to play TCU.

One SEC team is on the court Thursday as Texas A&M plays host to Pepperdine of the West Coast Conference.

The ACC is off Thursday but has a whopping 20 matches on Friday’s slate.

Two other Big West teams play Thursday when Hawai’i plays host to Idaho of the Big Sky and Long Beach State plays Princeton of the Ivy League at Towson in Maryland.

Also in Hawai’i, San Diego State of the Mountain West plays Portland, off to a 6-0 start, of the West Coast Conference.

Another undefeated team, 5-0 Boise State of the Mountain West, plays at Santa Clara of the WCC.

Also Thursday, CSU Bakersfield plays Air Force, Little Rock plays Central Arkansas, Utah Valley faces the Fighting Camels of Campbell, Gardner-Webb plays Charlotte, Eastern Washington takes on East Carolina, Missouri State plays Nicholls State, Arkansas State plays UMKC and Alcorn State plays Williams Carey.

Tough night for the MEAC: Start with American of the Patriot League, which went to Delaware State and won 25-20, 25-15, 25-19.

AU (4-4) got 10 kills apiece from Aleksandra Kazala, Helena Elbaek and Vela McBride as the Eagles hit .404.

“This was a good road win, as we attacked well through the match,” American coach Barry Goldberg said. “We are looking for better blocking and defensive success that will be important in the coming tournament in Kansas.”

The Eagles play Kansas and Loyola Marymount on Friday and Auburn on Saturday.

Delaware State is 0-8.

Anytime The Citadel of the SoCon wins and gets over .500 is worth noting and the Bulldogs are 4-3 after winning at Savannah State 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13.

Sharlissa De Jesus led with 17 kills. She had four of her team’s nine aces, a block and nine digs. Maya Elassal had eight kills and three blocks.

“We are happy to be at 4-3 on the season right now and are aware that we can only continue to get better and more healthy,” Citadel coach Dave Zelenock said. “We have a short turnaround for a tough tournament but again it will continue to get us ready for conference play.”

Oneillia Fuller had 10 kills for 0-5 Savannah State.

USC Upstate of the Big South beat visiting North Carolina A&T 25-20, 25-14, 25-17 to improve to 3-2 as Lily Dempsey had nine kills and eight digs.

NC A&T is 1-6.

And Loyola Maryland of the Patriot League swept visiting Coppin State 25-6, 25-10, 25-19.

Ann Ernst had 11 kills, hit .600, and had an assist, an ace, two blocks and two digs for Loyola. Teammates Abby Hamilton, Haley Puddy and Alisah Cash had six kills each.

Coppin (2-7) had 19 kills and hit .012.

Marshall beats Ohio: The Thundering Herd of Conference USA beat visiting Ohio of the MAC 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22.

Joelle Coulter led Marshall (4-4) with 22 kills while hitting .395. She had an ace and 12 digs. Ciara Debell had 12 kills, two aces, two blocks and nine digs.

Ohio (2-5) got 13 kills apiece from Lizzie Stephens and Jaime Kosiorek, who had 10 digs, two aces and three blocks.