That was a tough road trip for Minnesota, which is sure to lose its No. 1 ranking when the new AVCA Coaches Poll comes out Monday.

In a ready-for-December match on just the second Sunday of September, No. 4 Stanford and the Gophers got after it in Palo Alto.

Stanford (6-1) won 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23, but no one should be surprised to see the two teams play again late in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Wisconsin bounced back from its only defeat, an upset Friday at Baylor, to sweep North Texas and No. 7 Nebraska quickly swept visiting Iowa State, winning in an hour, 25 minutes.

Creighton capped a big weekend as the No. 14 Bluejays beat Wichita State.

Another intriguing week of NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball is ahead — the last weekend before conference seasons begin — spiced by Stanford first playing host to No. 6 Texas on Tuesday and then going to Austin on Friday.

There are only two matches on Monday’s schedule when North Dakota of the Summit League goes to North Florida of the Atlantic Sun and Alcorn State of the SWAC plays a non-Division I foe in Tougaloo.

Stanford 3, Minnesota 1: Minnesota (5-2) twice squandered leads. The Gophers were up 20-16 in the first set and then 20-17 in the third.

But ultimately Stanford’s Kathryn Plummer was too much. She had a season-high 25 kills, hitting .438. She had two assists, two aces, 10 digs and four blocks, one solo.

Meghan McClure had 16 kills, hit .361, and added an assist, an ace, 10 digs and three blocks. Audriana Fitzmorris had 14 kills and three blocks and Tami Alade had 11 kills, hit .409 and had seven blocks. Setter Jenna Gray had 60 assists, two kills, three aces and four digs as Stanford won for the 21st time in a row at home.

The Cardinal hit .358.

Minnesota was led by a freshman, Adanna Rollins, who finished with 16 kills while hitting .571. But her teammates weren’t nearly as efficient, as Minnesota hit .285 as a team. Rollins had an assist, two blocks and six digs.

Alexis Hart added 15 kills and hit .293 to go with six digs and two blocks. Stephanie Samedy had nine kills, but hit .061. She had 11 digs, an ace and one block. Morgan Taylor also had nine kills, hit .316, and had two digs and four blocks.

Minnesota — which lost to Oregon on Friday at Stanford — is home Thursday for Green Bay and plays Kansas State on Saturday.

Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Maryland win: The Badgers had 12 aces in their 25-20, 25-13, 25-20 match at North Texas of Conference USA. Wisconsin (5-1), which hit 337, got 11 kills from Grace Loberg, who hit .455. She had an ace, a block and four digs. Molly Haggerty had nine kills and five of the aces. She added four digs and two blocks. Madison Duello had nine kills, hit .471, and had two aces, two blocks and two digs. Dana Rettke had eight kills, hit .412, and had two aces and seven blocks.

Rhett Robinson had 14 kills and eight digs for North Texas (3-8), which hit .125.

Nebraska (6-1) beat Iowa State of the Big 12 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 as Jazz Sweet led with 11 kills in 22 errorless swings to hit .500. She had a block and four digs. Mikaela Foecke added nine kills, two assists, an ace, seven digs and two blocks and Capri Davis and Lauren Stivrins had eight kills each. Setter Nicklin Hames had an ace, 13 digs and a block.

Nebraska also honored former great Sarah Pavan, the Canadian now playing international beach volleyball, by retiring her jersey. Pavan was a four-time AVCA All-American and a two-time Academic All-American of the Year.

I’m heading back to LA, and I’ve been reflecting on the incredible weekend we had. I couldn’t have asked for a more special experience for my return to Lincoln. Thank you @Huskers, @Huskervball, and everyone else who made this a weekend to remember #GBR #onceahuskeralwaysahusker — Sarah Pavan (@SarahPavan) September 10, 2018

Iowa State (6-4) hit .137. Jess Schaben led with nine kills, a solo block, an assist and three digs.

Iowa is 5-3 after sweeping Eastern Illinois of the Ohio Valley Conference 25-15, 25-18, 25-20. Iowa, which hit .391, was led by Taylor Louis, who had 17 kills, hit .361, and added an assist, an ace, a block and a dig. Cali Hoye added 13 kills while hitting .429 to go with 14 digs. Reghan Coyle had 10 kills in 16 errorless swings to hit .625.

Abby Knight had 11 kills for EIU (3-8).

Maryland is off to a 7-2 start after sweeping Liberty of the Big South 25-19, 25-21, 25-22. Erika Pritchard led with 11 kills, four digs and five blocks, one solo. Rainelle Jones had seven kills, hit .500, and had four blocks. Payton Carter had 12 kills for Liberty (2-7).

Michigan tops the non-conference Big Ten standings at 9-0. Illinois and Purdue are 8-0, Michigan State is 9-1 and Ohio State is 8-1. The worst record of the 14 teams is Rutgers at 5-5.

ACC goes 1-2: The winner was NC State, which beat Campbell, but North Carolina lost to Georgia and Syracuse fell to No. 25 Marquette.

NC State (5-3) swept the Campbell Fighting Camels of the Big South 25-19, 25-11, 25-20. Melissa Evans led with 12 kills, an ace and seven digs, and Teni Sopitan had 10 kills and a solo block. Setter Kyle Pickrell had two kills, an ace, seven digs and two blocks, one solo.

Campbell (2-8) hit .038. Sarah Colla led with seven kills.

Marquette (7-2), which has lost only to Baylor and BYU, beat Syracuse 25-17, 19-25, 25-23, 25-15 as Allie Barber had 14 kills, hitting .306. Jenna Rosenthal had 13 kills, hit .360, and added two digs and three blocks.

Syracuse (2-3) got a big performance from Polina Shemanova, who had 20 kills, hit .390, and added an assist, an ace, a block and 10 digs. Santita Ebangwese had 10 kills, hit .400, and had four digs and four blocks, one solo.

And Georgia improved to 8-1 with a 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17 victory over North Carolina (3-5) at Colorado.

T’ara Ceasar led with 14 kills but hit .023, and added an assist, two aces, three blocks and nine digs. Rachel Ritchie had 13 kills, three aces and two digs and Majesti Bass had 12 kills, hit .500, and had three blocks and two digs.

UNC’s Destiny Cox had 18 of the Tar Heels’ 37 kills to go with three digs and two blocks.

The ACC’s Boston College and Pittsburgh are both 9-0, Virginia Tech is 8-0 and Georgia Tech is 9-2.

Creighton downs Wichita State: The Bluejays (6-3) of the Big East lost in five on Thursday to Nebraska, beat Iowa State in four on Friday, and then Sunday got past Wichita State (4-4) 23-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-23.

Jaali Winters led with 18 kills. She had two assists, 15 digs and three blocks. Taryn Kloth had 15 kills, four aces, three digs and a block, and Megan Ballenger had 10 kills, four digs and four blocks. Kari Zumach added eight kills, hit .353, and had two digs and five blocks.

Megan Taflinger led the Shockers of the American Athletic Conference with 12 kills, an assist, three aces, three digs and a block. Her team hit .112.

Hawai’i beats SDSU: The Rainbow Wahine (4-3) beat visiting San Diego State 25-21, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17.

It was the first time that two Hawai’i alums — and in this case former Olympians — went against each other as head coaches of opposite teams: UH’s Robyn Ah Mow-Santos and SDSU’s Deitre Collins-Parker. They both played for former coach Dave Shoji.

Natasha Burns led Hawai’i of the Big West with 15 kills while hitting .433. She had two digs and five blocks. Casey Castillo had 12 kills and Angel Gaskin had 10 kills and three blocks.

SDSU (1-8) of the Mountain West got 16 kills from Ashlynn Dunbar, who had two assists, two aces, 12 digs and four blocks, and 10 kills from Deja Harris, who hit .391. She had four digs and eight blocks, one solo.

New Mexico State tops UTEP: The Aggies capped a big weekend with a 25-11, 25-22, 25-20 that left NMSU of the WAC 8-2 and dropped UTEP of Conference USA to 2-7.

New Mexico State, coming off a come-from-behind five-set win over Arizona on Saturday, never let up as Tatyana Battle had 13 kills and hit .429. She added two assists, an ace, five digs and a block. Savannah Davison had 10 kills and four digs.

“We were worried about a letdown after the big win yesterday, but I thought we came in with the right attitude, we were competitive. I thought we had a letdown for a few points in set two but I thought we battled back,” New Mexico State coach Mike Jordan said.

“ … Sweeping the rivals is great and getting a win over a team receiving votes in the coaches’ poll, it’s a big deal.”

Macey Austin and Cheyenne Jones had seven kills each to lead UTEP.

Also: Villanova of the Big East (7-2) beat Temple of the American Athletic (1-8) in four, capping a heck of a weekend for the home team. Villanova upset Utah on Friday, got swept by High Point on Saturday, and bounced back Sunday. Three players — Allie Olsonoski, Mallory Potts and Clare Delaplane — had 12 kills each for Villanova. Olsonoski had seven blocks and Potts had four digs and five blocks …

College of Charleston of the Colonial (7-4) swept Davison of the Atlantic 10 (6-4). Lauren Freed led with 14 kills and Rachel Devon had 13 …

Brown of the Ivy League (4-2) beat Bucknell of the Patriot League (5-4) in four sets as Sabrina Stillwell had 22 kills, two aces, three blocks and 14 digs.