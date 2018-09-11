Hurricane Florence took center stage Tuesday in the NCAA volleyball world. Among the matches affected: An ACC battle between North Carolina at Duke and multiple tournaments involving schools in the Carolinas.

There was one match played Monday involving two Division I teams as North Florida beat visiting North Dakota in five.

Tuesday’s schedule is a busy one with the highlight being No. 3 Texas of the Big 12 (5-1) at No. 2 Stanford of the Pac-12 (6-1). The same teams play at Texas on Friday. Stanford says it leads the all-time series 18-7, while Texas has it 20-8. Stanford swept Texas in the NCAA Tournament regional final last December.

One other Big 12 team plays Tuesday when Kansas State goes to Kansas City of the WAC.

Two ACC teams are in action as Virginia goes to Liberty of the ASUN and Virginia Tech plays host to VCU of the Atlantic 10.

Three SEC teams play Tuesday. Auburn goes to Kennesaw State of the ASUN, Ole Miss is home for Memphis of the American Athletic Conference and Alabama, the newest entry to the AVCA Poll at No. 25, plays host to Samford of the Southern Conference.

The Big Ten has the night off.

North Dakota of the Summit League continues its Florida swing at Jacksonville of the ASUN.

There’s the Nashville rivalry match when Belmont of the Ohio Valley goes to Lipscomb of the ASUN.

There are a bunch of in-state matchups.

Click here for the NCAA.com complete list of Tuesday’s matches.

Hurricane effect: The list is getting long.

Among the matches scheduled for Tuesday that have been canceled, Campbell, in Buies Creek, N.C., canceled its Tuesday match with South Carolina State and this weekend’s Campbell Invitational when the Fighting Camels were scheduled to play host to Mercer, Loyola (Md.) and NC Central.

The Citadel, located right on the water in Charleston, S.C., was scheduled to play Tuesday at Winthrop, which is in Rock Hill, S.C., but that match has been canceled.

Coastal Carolina, located in Conway, S.C., canceled its weekend tournament, which was to include College of Charleston, TCU and Pitt.

Pittsburgh has invited Charleston and High Point — which it hopes to play — and Liberty, but is still working out the details.

North Dakota State was scheduled to play at North Carolina, located in Chapel Hill, N.C, on Friday, and at Duke, located in Durham, N.C., on Saturday.

Both matches have been canceled.

What’s more, UNC’s ACC match at Duke on Sunday has been postponed.

Elon was scheduled to play host to Kansas on Friday and High Point and UNCG on Saturday. That “Tussle in the Triad” has been canceled.

Now, Elon, from Elon, N.C., will play a match at Duke on Wednesday.

UNCW in Wilmington, N.C., right on the coast, has canceled its weekend Seahawk Invitational which was to include South Carolina State, Western Carolina, Charleston Southern and Providence.

William & Mary of Williamsburg, Va., canceled its tournament that was to include East Carolina, Morgan State and Lehigh.

We will continue to update this story as more changes are made.