NCAA roundup: Florida tops FSU, UCI beats Pepperdine, BYU plays Utah

Florida was the only ranked team in action Wednesday night and the No. 11 Gators went to in-state rival Florida State and came away with a four-set victory.

There was supposed to be one other power-five-conference match, but Elon at Duke was canceled, just one of the many NCAA Division I volleyball disruptions caused by Hurricane Florence.

Friday’s schedule is loaded — including the Stanford-Texas rematch — but while Thursday’s is light, there are some showcase matches. Four Pac-12 teams are in action.

No. 1 BYU (8-0) welcomes in-state rival No. 24 Utah (7-2. It features two of the nation’s top women coaches in Heather Olmstead of BYU and Utah’s Beth Launiere.

Expect a good one: Each team won in five sets on the opposing team’s court in the last two meetings. BYU leads the series 70-30 as they play for the 101st time.

No. 7 Minnesota plays host to Green Bay.

No. 13 Washington goes to Boise State, where it plays CSUN and Sacramento State on Friday.

Oregon, ranked 12th, is in Hawai’i for back-to-back matches Thursday and Friday.

No. 16 UCLA is at Long Beach State.

Other match-ups Thursday include Boston College going across town to Harvard, Pacific at Cal, Mississippi State at North Texas and Wyoming at Iowa State.

Florida tops Florida State: Thayer Hall had 14 kills, an assist, five digs and three blocks, one solo, in the Gators’ 25-22, 25-22, 16-25, 19-25 victory.

Rachael Kramer added 11 kills with one error in 19 swings to hit .526. She had six blocks, one solo for Florida (6-3). Holly Carlton had nine kills, two assists, an ace, a dig and five blocks, one solo.

Florida State (4-5) was led by Payton Caffrey, who had 13 kills despite hitting .091. She had an ace, nine digs and four blocks. Christina Ambrose and Taryn Knuth had 10 kills each. Knuth had six blocks, one solo

UC Irvine tops Pepperdine: The Anteaters (4-6) won 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 to beat Pepperdine for only the third time in 16 meetings.

Loryn Carter led with 16 kills, five digs and five blocks, two solo. Abby Marjama added 11 kills, hit .375, and had two aces, 11 digs and two blocks, one solo. Idara Akpakpa had eight kills, hit .375, and had nine blocks, one solo.

Pepperdine (6-4) got 17 kills from Hannah Frohling, 15 from Rachel Ahrens and 10 from Shannon Scully.

Also: Southeast Missouri improved to 8-5 with a five-set win over NIU as Laney Malloy had 16 kills, 19 digs and three blocks. Meg Wolowicz had 22 kills, two aces, 11 digs and two blocks for NIU (2-10) …

Fordham (5-5) broke the school mark for a three-set win by hitting .485 against Manhattan (0-11). Three players hit better than .450 with six kills, led by Kaitlin Morley, who had 10 kills and hit .692 …

Something had to give as McNeese (1-10) broke through with a sweep of visiting Southern (0-8). Katelyn Elliott and Paige Havel led the Cowgirls with nine kills each …

Middle Tennessee (4-6) beat Chattanooga (4-7) in four. Bailey Mason had 13 kills and Samira Lawson-Body 12. Mikaela Gauthreaux had 15 kills and hit .520 for Chattanooga …

And Central Connecticut (3-8) won a four-setter at Iona (2-4) as Madelyn Kaprelyan had 15 kills and 12 digs and Raquel Quirarte had 12 kills, two aces, 14 digs and four blocks. Claire Archibald had 17 kills and 14 digs for the Gaels.