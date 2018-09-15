NCAA roundup: Stanford beats Texas again, unbeatens win, Rubio gets 500th

AUSTIN, Texas — Second-ranked Stanford put a punctuation mark on the end of its non-conference schedule Friday with a 25-16, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18 win at Texas, its second victory over the No. 3 Longhorns of the week.

”We have a little more depth this year, we’re stacked in every positing and if we’re in system we can kind of do what we want,” said Stanford junior outside Kathryn Plummer, who led the Cardinal with 18 kills, 10 digs, four blocks and two aces.

“It’s really, really fun volleyball.”

No.1 Utah, the only team to beat Stanford, had the day off but plays at Weber State on Saturday. No. 7 Minnesota also had the day off but plays host to Kansas State on Saturday.

Three teams stayed unbeaten in the Big Ten.

No. 8 Illinois is 9-0 after sweeping Northern Iowa, No. 15 Purdue is 10-0 after beating Southern Miss and Alabama — dealing the Crimson Tide its first loss of the season — and No. 19 Michigan is 10-0 without dropping a set after beating Notre Dame.

No. 9 Pittsburgh of the ACC is 10-0 after beating Charleston and No. 22 Washington State of the Pac-12 beat NIU and Western Kentucky to get to 9-0.

Arizona coach Dave Rubio picked up his 500th career victory at the school as his Wildcats scored two sweeps to get to 10-1.

There are a handful of matches Sunday, but Saturday more or less marks the end of the pre-conference season. VolleyballMag.com has the TV and streaming listings for every NCAA Division I match that is being shown.

Stanford overpowers Texas: In a match that likely will have strong implications when it comes to NCAA Tournament, seeding, the Cardinal improved to 8-1, while Texas dropped to 5-3.

Stanford had 16 service errors and four aces. The Cardinal hit .315. Texas had 17 errors and no aces while hitting .231.

“I think we’ve got a real good team but we have a lot of work to do,” Texas coach Jerritt Elliott said. “I would imagine that that’s the best team in the country right now. That’s the bench mark.”

Tami Alade had 14 kills for Stanford, hitting .650 after making just one error in 20 swings. She had a dig and four blocks. Audriana Fitzmorris added 10 kills, a dig and two blocks, and Meghan McClure had eight kills, three blocks and six digs.

Freshman middle Holly Campbell, playing in her home town, had seven kills, hit .357 and had six blocks.

Micaya White led Texas with 11 kills, but had six of those serving errors. She added nine digs and two blocks. Brionne Butler and Yaazie Bedart-Ghani had nine kills each. Butler, who hits the quick out of the middle as good as anyone, had one error in 11 swings to hit .727. She had two blocks and two digs. Bedart-Chani hit .300 and had three blocks. Logan Eggleston added eight kills.

This past Tuesday, Stanford beat Texas in three in Palo Alto.

“It wasn’t about this week, but the teams we played,” Stanford coach Kevin Hambly said. “We played Penn State and the challenges they presented us, which were very different than the ones that Minnesota did, and then Texas.

“We learned how to adapt and adjust defensively against those teams. For us, that’s why you play these teams.”

The sold-out crowd in Gregory Gym was dotted with volleyball luminaries, including former Texas and Southern Cal coach Mick Haley, who coached the USA Olympic team in 2000.

Former Penn State and Texas assistant coach Salima Rockwell, who has a handful of NCAA titles to her credit was in the building. Of course, Texas assistant Erik Sullivan is also a former Olympian.

Two of Texas’s more prominent clubs, with players sprinkled throughout the nation on the college level, were in attendance, Austin Juniors’ Glen Lietzke and John Sample of TAV.

And the announcers for the Longhorn Network were former volleyball Olympian Paul Sunderland and former USA basketball Olympic coach Nell Fortner, who played for Haley on that AIAW title team.

Nebraska wins twice: The fourth-ranked Huskers beat visiting Central Michigan 25-18, 25-15, 25-11 and New Mexico 23-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-11 to improve to 8-1 as Texas-transfer Lexi Sun made her Nebraska debut.

In the sweep of Central Michigan, Mikaela Foecke and Lauren Stivrins led with nine kills each.

Against New Mexico, Foecke and Sun — playing for the first time — had 13 kills apiece. Foecke hit .393 and had five digs and six blocks. Sun hit .346, had two assists, an ace, five digs and two blocks.

“All along this was the weekend we were shooting for,” Nebraska coach John Cook said about Sun getting on the floor.

Penn State sweeps Howard: The No. 5 Nittany Lions made the trip to the HBCU and came away with a 27-25, 25-13, 25-21 victory that left Penn State 7-1. Nia Reed led with 10 kills and hit .368 to go with a dig and four blocks, one solo. Jurnee Tipton had 16 kills for Howard (5-6).

No. 6 Wisconsin sweeps No. 25 Marquette: The 25-23, 25-14, 25-15 victory left Wisconsin 20-0 all-time against its in-state foe and 6-1 this season.

Madison Duello led with 14 kills. She had one error in 22 attacks and hit .591 to go with three digs and two blocks. Grace Loberg had nine kills, nine digs, three blocks and an ace. And Dana Rettke had eight kills, hit .438, and had eight blocks, one solo.

Marquette (7-3) was led by Allie Barber, who had 11 kills. Her team hit .118.

No. 8 Illinois gets to 9-0: The Illini swept Northern Iowa 25-13, 26-24, 25-21 as Jacqueline Quade led wtih 15 kills. She had eight digs and two blocks. Megan Cooney had 10 kills, hit .400 and had a dig and two blocks.

UNI (6-5) hit .116. Karlie Taylor led with 1 kills.

Also at Illinois, No, 10 Creighton beat Lipscomb 25-23, 25-19, 25-23. Creighton (7-3) got 12 kills from Jaali Winters and 11 from Megan Ballenger, who had no errors in 19 swings and hit .579. She had three blocks, one solo.

Lipscomb (4-6) was led by Megan Kuper, who had 11 kills, 10 digs and two blocks.

Panthers keep rolling: The Panthers, playing at home because their road trip was wiped out by Hurricane Florence, beat College of Charleston 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 25-1 to extend their best start since 1983.

Pittsburgh (10-0) got a big match out of Kayla Lund, who led with 23 kills while hitting .372. She had eight digs and a block. Stephanie Williams had 16 kills and hit .429 and Layne Van Buskirk had 11 kills and Sabrina Starks 10 and six blocks.

Charleston (8-5) got 12 kills from Kennedy Madison, who had four digs and three blocks, one solo, and 10 kills from Lauren Freed.

No. 11 Florida wins twice: Florida (8-3) beat Jacksonville (1-9) 22-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-13 as Thayer Hall had 11 kills. She hit .333, had five aces, nine digs and three blocks. Paige Hammons had nine kills with no errors in 20 attacks to hit .450, and added an assist, an ace, seven digs and three blocks, one solo.

Mallory Mattingly had 13 kills and six digs for JU.

Then the Gators swept FIU 25-13, 25-12, 25-7 as Hammond had nine more kills and hit .438. She had five digs and four blocks. Taelor Kellum had eight kills with no errors in nine attacks to hit .889. She had six blocks, two solo. Hall had seven kills.

Oregon escapes Hawai’i in five: A day after sweeping the Rainbow Wahine, Oregon won 25-23, 25-10, 22-25, 23-25, 15-12. Oregon returns home 8-3 after Lindsey Vander Weide had 14 kills and Ronika Stone 11 and 10 blocks. Taylor Borup had 11 kills kills, hit .385, and had three digs and six blocks, two solo.

Hawai’i (4-5) got 18 kills from McKenna Granato, who had 12 digs. Norene Iosia had 13 kills and four blocks and Angel Gaskin had 12 kills.

Huskies win a pair: Washington is 8-2 after sweeping CSUN and Sacramento State. The No. 13 team beat CSUN 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 behind 11 kills from Samantha Dreschel and 10 from Kara Bajema. Then they beat Sacramento State 25-13, 25-11, 28-26 as Julye Destiny and Shannon Crenshaw had nine kills each. Setter Ella May Powell had three kills in four errorless wings, had 31 assists and 10 digs.

Van Winden, Cal Poly top Mississippi State: Torrey Van Winden had 17 kills as No. 14 Cal Poly beat the Bulldogs 25-10, 25-20, 25-23 at North Texas. Van Winden added three blocks and three digs. Adlee Van Winden had nine kills, two assists, an ace, and seven digs.

State (4-8) hit .037.

Boilermakers roll on: Purdue beat Southern Miss in five and then swept No. 25 Alabama. In the 27-29, 26-24, 25-18, 23-25, 21-19 wild victory over USM, Sherridan Atkinson had 25 kills, six digs and seven blocks. Blake Mohler had 21 kills, hit .545 and had eight blocks, one solo. Brooke Peters had 32 digs. Kylie Grandy had 26 kills and 12 digs for Southern Miss.

In the 25-22, 25-19, 25-19 win over Alabama (11-1), Atkinson led with 10 kills. Caitlyn Newton had nine. Alabama’s Doris Carter had nine kills and seven digs.

No. 16 USC tops No. 23 San Diego: The visiting Trojans (8-3) won 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 as Khalia Lanier had 15 kills, five digs, an ace and two blocks. Brooke Botkin added eight kills, seven digs and three blocks.

USD (2-5) hit .129. Katie Lukes led with 10 kills and Roxie Wiblin had nine and 10 digs.

Earlier, USC swept Louisiana-Lafayette (7-5) 25-13, 25-16, 25-22

Lanier had 19 kills, hit .410 and had an assist, two aces and nine digs. Botkin had 18 kills, 12 digs and two blocks.

Hali Wisnoskie and Dree’Ana Breaux had eight kills each for the Ragin Cajuns.

Also at USD, Oregon State (8-2) swept UTEP and beat San Diego State in four. Amy Underdown was big in both matches. Against UTEP she had 12 kills, five digs and two blocks. She had 18 kills against SDSU while hitting .405. She had two aces, four digs and five blocks.

Baylor gets past UTSA: The up-and-down No. 18 Bears (7-3) had to rally and go five to beat UTSA (7-4). The Bears won 25-21, 20-25, 28-26, 25-20, 15-9 after trailing 16-11 in the fourth set.

Yossiana Pressley and Aniah Philo led with 20 kills each and Shelly Fanning had 15. Philo hit .474, had 17 digs and three blocks. Pressley had seven digs and six blocks and Fanning had an ace, seven digs and eight blocks.

UTSA’s Hannah Lopez had 21 kills, hit .340, and had an assist, an ace, 13 digs and four blocks.

Wolverines stay perfect: Michigan played before 5,210 at home and beat Notre Dame 25-22, 25-17, 25-18 as Paige Jones had 13 kills and 10 digs and Carly Skjodt had 12 kills, an assist, an ace and 10 digs. Sydney Wetterstrom had 10 kills, seven digs and a block.

Notre Dame (6-3) hit .108. Charley Niego led with nine kills, nine digs and two blocks.

No. 20 Kentucky tops Louisville: The in-state matchup turned out to be an easy sweep for Kentucky (6-4). Leah Edmond had 14 kills and hit .600 to go with six digs, a block and three assists in the 25-18, 25-13, 25-14 victory. Alli Stumler added eight kills in 22 errorless swings to hit .364. The Wildcats hit .434 as a team.

Louisville (5-4) hit .080. Melanie McHenry led with eight kills.

Washington State goes 2-0: Which means the Cougars are 9-0 after their 25-14, 25-16, 25-18 win over NIU and a 22-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-23 win over host Western Kentucky.

Against NIU, WSU hit .459. Taylor Mims had 15 kills with one error in 30 swings to hit .467 and McKenna Woodford had 10 kills with one error in 16 attacks to hit .562. Jori Radtke led NIU with 13 kills and 10 digs.

Against WKU, Woodford had 14 more kills, three digs and five blocks. Ella Lajos had 13 kills, hit .440 and had five blocks, and Mims had 11 kills, an assist, two aces, four digs and two blocks, one solo. Rachel Anderson had 15 kills to lead WKU, and Sophia Cerino added 11 while hitting .526.

WKU (7-5) earlier beat ETSU (9-3) 25-19, 25-23, 25-22.

500 for Rubio: Arizona swept UT Martin for win No. 499 and then New Mexico State — a team to which the Wildcats lost in five last week — for No. 500 at the school for veteran coach Dave Rubio.

Arizona (10-1) won despite not having leading attacker Kendra Dahlke, out with an injury. Paige Whipple had 13 kills against UT Marti, but Dahlke came back and had 15 kills against New Mexico State.

Rubio became the second coach in Pac-10/12 history to reach 500 wins as a conference coach. With Rubio’s 122 wins at Cal State Bakersfield from 1987-1991, Rubio has won 622 matches in his 31-year collegiate career, 20th most among all active Division I coaches.