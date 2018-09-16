Non-conference play is winding down and the Big Ten is ramping up.

Illinois, ranked eighth and unbeaten, is now 11-0 after holding off visiting No. 10 Creighton on Saturday.

No. 4 Nebraska won its ninth in a row. No. 15 Purdue got out of Alabama 11-0.

The heat and conditions in Minneapolis were too much, so No. 7 Minnesota canceled its match with Kansas State. K-State can’t catch a break: The Wildcats also missed out on their Hawai’i trip because of weather.

Saturday outcomes of note: ETSU beat Washington State in five to give the Cougars their first loss, and Dayton beat Ohio State.

Line of the day: Taylor Bannister had 36 kills, an ace, six digs and three blocks — one solo — as LSU beat SMU.

Stat of note: The Van Winden sisters, Torry and Adlee, combined for 73 kills in No. 14 Cal Poly’s two victories.

Sunday’s schedule includes one match from the Big Ten as No. 19 Michigan travels to Notre Dame of the ACC, putting its perfect record (10-0 in matches, 30-0 in sets) on the line against a team it swept at home on Friday.

Kentucky of the SEC, ranked 20th, plays host to Chattanooga of the Southern Conference.

There is one match involving a Big 12 team when Iowa State plays host to Syracuse of the ACC.

Two other ACC teams are in action as Florida State plays at Auburn of the SEC and Virginia Tech plays at UTSA of Conference USA.

The Pac-12 is off.

VolleyballMag.com has the TV and streaming listings for every NCAA Division I match that is being shown.

BYU sweeps Weber State: The Cougars of the West Coast Conference (10-0) traveled north and beat Utah foe Weber State 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 as McKenna Miller had 14 kills and hit .455.

Roni Perry-Jones added 13 kills and hit .417 to go with six digs and a block. Heather Gneiting had seven kills in nine errorless attacks to hit .778 and added an ace, two digs and three blocks.

“We put together a solid match today,” BYU coach Heather Olmstead said. “We took some really nice high swings and a lot of people got involved. I’m proud of the way the team has played through the preseason. We’re looking forward to starting conference play next week.”

Weber State of the Big Sky (5-4) hit .089. Megan Gneiting led with eight kills.

Nebraska wins 9th in a row: The No. 4 Huskers swept Missouri State 25-19, 25-12, 25-4, improving to 9-1.

Nebraska of the Big Ten hit .500 with just four attacking errors on 84 swings while holding the Bears to -.011 hitting. Nebraska’s 25-4 win in set three matched its most decisive win in the 25-point rally scoring era (2001-present). The Huskers also won 25-4 against Louisiana-Monroe in 2013.

Lauren Stivrins and Mikaela Foecke had 11 kills each. Foecke, who hit .478, had two assists, two aces, 11 digs and three blocks. Stivrins hit .714, had an assist and three blocks. Lexi Sun had nine kills, seven digs and two blocks, one solo, and Jazz Sweet had eight kills and five blocks.

Missouri State of the Missouri Valley is 7-6.

Penn State tops American: The fifth-ranked Nittany Lions of the Big Ten (9-1) wrapped up their Washington, D.C., trip with a 25-17, 25-19, 16-25, 25-23 over American of the Patriot League.

Earlier Penn State beat Buffalo 25-18, 25-14, 25-10.

Against American, Jonni Parker led with 17 kills, hit .341, and had an ace, four digs and three blocks. Taylor Leath had 11 kills, eight digs and three blocks and Serena Gray and Allyson Cathey had 10 kills each. Gray had three digs and six blocks. Setter Bryanna Weiskircher had five kills, hit .444, had two aces, eight digs and a block.

American (5-9) got 19 kills from Aleksandra Kazala, who had 18 digs. Loren McKenzie and Aleksandra Sochacka had 10 kills each.

Cathey led with 13 kills against Buffalo, hitting .550 and had three digs and three blocks. Gray had 11 kills and three blocks. Buffalo hit .090.

No. 6 Wisconsin beats ISU: The Badgers beat Illinois State 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 at Marquette, where the 21st-ranked home team beat Tulsa and also Illinois State.

Wisconsin of the Big Ten (7-1) got 16 kills from Dana Rettke, who hit .500 and had three digs and seven blocks. Grace Loberg had nine kills, seven digs and a block and Molly Haggerty had seven kills, two aces, two digs and four blocks.

“Going into it, we knew that Illinois State was a really scrappy team,” said Wisconsin libero Tiffany Clark, who had 30 digs. “We said going into it that we wanted to match their defensive level, we wanted to match their grit and play well, especially in the backcourt, because that’s how you’re going to beat a scrappy team like them.”

Illinois State of the Missouri Valley (8-3) hit .097. Marissa Stockman led with 11 kills and Kaylee Martin had 10.

Marquette of the Big East (9-3) gave coach Ryan Theis his 100th win with a 25-23, 26-24, 25-17 win over ISU. Earlier, the Golden Eagles beat Tulsa 25-23, 25-20, 25-18.

In the first match, Allie Barber led with 14 kills. She led with 12 in the nightcap.

“I think we’re ready to go and looking forward to beginning Big East play,” Theis said. “We had goals for the preseason and what each match means for later in trying to make the NCAA Tournament, for trying to become a seeded team and we achieved some of those goals, not all of them, but some of them and now all of our attention turns to trying to win a Big East championship.”

Illini beats Creighton: The Illini beat the Big East foe 19-25, 25-21 25-21, 25-23 as Jacqueline Quade had 21 kills, hit .356, and had an assists, two aces, seven digs and two blocks. Megan Cooney had 12 kills, four digs and five blocks and Ali Bastianelli had seven kills, two digs and nine blocks, one solo.

Creighton (8-4) has played a tough preseason, losing also to Northern Iowa, USC and Nebraska. Taryn Kloth led the Bluejays with 23 kills. She had an ace and three digs. Jaali Winters had 11 kills, two assists and 10 digs.

Earlier Saturday, Illinois beat Lipscomb 25-14, 25-13, 25-11. Quade had 13 kills and hit .480.

No. 9 Pittsburgh now 11-0: The Panthers of the ACC beat High Point of the Big South 25-21, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22 to get off to the program’s best start since starting 1983 12-0.

Kayla Lund led the Panthers with 14 kills. She had two assists, four aces and nine digs. Layne Van Buskirk had 13 kills and no errors in 21 attacks to hit .619 and Stephanie Williams had 11 kills.

High Point (4-7) got 12 kills from Madison Smith, who had no errors in 23 swings and hit .522. Abby Broadstreet added 11 kills and five digs and Katie Tylman had 10 kills and four blocks.

No. 11 Florida tops Army: The Gators of the SEC (9-3) won 25-16, 25-12, 20-25, 25-16 as Thayer Hall had 13 kills, an ace, five digs and three blocks, one solo. Mia Sokolowski had 11 kills and one error in 14 swings to hit .714.

Army West Point of the Patriot League (5-8) got 15 kills from Emmy Barnhorst.

No. 14 Cal Poly wins twice: The Mustangs of the Big West beat Wichita State in four and then swept North Texas to improve to 10-1.

In the 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19 win over Wichita State of the American Athletic Conference, Torrey Van Winden continued her torrid preseason with 21 kills while hitting .436. She had an assist, nine digs and three blocks. Sister Adlee had 20 kills, two assists, an ace, 11 digs and four digs.

Wichita State’s Tabitha Brown and Megan Taflinger had 10 kills each and Alex Koon and Regan Stiawalt nine each. The Shockers headed home 5-6.

Cal Poly then beat the home team, North Texas of Conference USA (4-11) 25-22, 25-20, 25-21, as Torrey Van Winden lit it up again with 22 kills while hitting .559. She had three aces, 11 digs and three blocks. Adlee had 10 kills, hit .333, and added an assist, an ace, six digs and a block.

Purdue escapes S. Alabama: The Boilermakers did it the hard way, beating South Alabama of the Sun Belt Conference 4-26, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 15-7 at the University of Alabama.

Sherridan Atkinson led with 17 kills, hitting .410. She had four digs and three blocks, one solo. Grace Cleveland added 13 kills and four blocks one solo and Blake Mohler had eight kills and six blocks, one solo.

USA (6-7) got 16 kills from Kelley Hartman, who had two aces and five blocks. Hannah Harris had 15 kills and nine digs and Meaghan Jones had 12 kills.

Also in Tuscaloosa, the No. 25 Crimson Tide of the SEC (12-1) bounced back from its first loss by sweeping Southern Miss 25-22 25-15, 25-20. Ginger Perinar led with 12 kills, hitting .370, and Hayley McSparin had 10 kills, hit .471 and had three blocks.

USM of Conference USA is 6-7. Kylie Grandy led with 15 kills.

Baylor defeats Virginia Tech: The No. 18 Bears of the Big 12 (8-3), playing at UTSA, beat Virginia Tech of the ACC 28-26, 25-18, 25-16 behind 17 kills by Yossiana Pressley.

Pressley hit .444 and had a block and five digs.

Aniah Philo had 12 kills, hit .364, and had 10 digs. Shelly Fanning had 11 kills with one error in 19 swings to hit .526. She had a dig and three blocks.

VT (9-2) got 17 kills, an ace and seven digs from Kaity Smith. Jaila Tolbert had 12 kills and hit .409.

ETSU knocks off No. 22 Washington State: The Bucs of the Southern Conference improved to 11-3 with the 25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-13 upset.

“Wow! What a finish to our preseason,” ETSU coach Lindsey Devine said. “I’m so proud of the way the team handled playing against a very tall and talented Washington State team.

“There were so many moments in this match that players were able to reference from the other games we have played up to this point. In my opinion, that was a huge opportunity for learning and growing. We didn’t shy away from Washington State’s block. We kept attacking over and over. Rather than just talking about our “Why Not” mantra, we played with focus, which propelled us to win.”

Leah Clayton had 25 kills, hit .308, and had eight digs and two blocks, one solo, for ETSU. Kaela Massey had 10 kills and hit .364 to go with three aces, seven digs and a block.

Washington State (9-1) got 17 kills from McKenna Woodford, who added an assist, an ace, seven digs and a block. Taylor Mims had 16 kills, hit .303, had two assists, 10 digs and three blocks. Jocelyn Arias had seven kills and six blocks.

“All these little things, a point here, a point there, a missed dig or a missed serve, not transitioning, all those things add up when you’re playing against really good teams,” WSU coach Jen Greeny said. “And of course that’s what we pretty much have from here on out, for the rest of the season when we hit conference play.”

Oregon State tops No. 23 USD: The Beavers of the Pac-12 (9-2) won 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 18-25 and 15-12 as the home team dropped to 3-6.

Oregon State had 22 blocks, its most since 2014.

Amy Underdown led with 17 kills, two aces, eight digs and four blocks, one solo. Maddie Gravley had 10 kills, hit .375 and had 12 blocks, two solo. Haylie Bennett had nine kills, two digs and eight blocks. Serena Bruin had five kills and eight blocks, one solo. And setter Maddie Sheehan had six kills with one error in 14 swings to hit 357 and had 44 assists, 12 digs and five blocks.

Roxie Wiblin led USD with 18 kills, 14 digs, an ace and three blocks, one solo. Lauren Fuller had 15 kills, eight digs and three blocks, one solo, and Addie Picha had 11 kills, hit .333, and had seven blocks, three solo.

Around the nation: A good day for Tennessee, a bad one for Ohio State. Dayton of the Atlantic 10 (9-4) dealt Ohio State of the Big Ten (9-3) an 18-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-25, 16-14 defeat as Lauren Bruns had 22 kills and hit .311.

Earlier, Tennessee beat Ohio State as well, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16 as Tessa Grubbs had 15 kills and three blocks.

Tennessee finished preseason 9-3 with a sweep of Evansville (6-7). Raquel Perinar had 13 kills and hit .500 to go with five blocks …

Colorado of the Pac-12 (8-3) beat in-state rival Colorado State of the Mountain West (8-4) 28-26, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22. Alexa Smith led with 12 kills, nine digs and three blocks, and Justine Spann had 10 kills, 12 digs and five blocks. Colorado State’s Breana Runnels had 18 kills, 10 digs and two blocks and Jessica Jackson had 14 kills. Earlier Saturday Smith had 19 kills when CU beat swept Indiana State …

Georgia Tech (11-2) beat visiting Arkansas of the SEC (6-4) as Mikaila Dowd had 17 kills and 11 digs and Mariana Brambila had 16 kills and 14 digs …

West Virginia (7-5) of the Big 12 beat Wake Forest of the ACC (5-6) in four as Katie DeMeo had 14 kills, hit .4358 and had five blocks, two solo …

Georgia of the SEC (9-2) swept NC State of the ACC (6-4) as T’ara Ceasar had 15 kills, seven digs and two blocks, one solo, and Mallory Hernandez had 13 kills, hit .524 and had three blocks …

Iowa of the Big Ten (8-3) beat Syracuse of the ACC (3-4) as Cali Hoye had 24 kills, hit .302 and had six digs and Taylor Louis had 21 kills and two aces. Polina Shemanova had 22 kills for Syracuse. Earlier Iowa beat Wyoming in four as Hoye had 19 kills, 14 digs and two blocks, one solo …

Michigan State of the Big Ten (12-1) beat Western Michigan of the MAC (10-4) in four. The win brings them to 12-1. Meredith Norris led the Spartans with 13 kills. Michigan State was led by Meredith Norris, who had 13 kills, an ace, and a block. Western Michigan is 10-4.

Arizona improved to 11-1 as the Wildcats of the Pac-12 beat UC Davis of the Big West (8-4) behind 16 kills from Kendra Dahlke. Paige Whipple had 14 kills, 18 digs and three blocks and Devyn Cross had 12 kills, two digs and six blocks …

Oklahoma of the Big 12 (8-4) beat Texas A&M of the SEC (7-5) in four as Alyssa Enneking had 23 kills, hit .383 and added 11 digs and three blocks. It was Oklahoma’s second win over the Aggies in as many days. Earlier Saturday Texas A&M beat Northwestern State in four as Hollann Hans had 21 kills, seven digs and two blocks …

LSU of the SEC (5-6) won a wild one at SMU of the American Athletic (3-7) 25-27, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 19-17 as Taylor Bannister had 36 kills in 67 swings and hit .313. She had an ace, six digs and three blocks, one solo. Volleyball Baton Rouge product Lindsay Flory had 62 assists, five kills, three aces and a block. Bannister’s kills were the second-most in a five-set match in LSU history …

Jordan Thompson of Cincinnati had an American Athletic Conference-record of 32 kills as the Bearcats beat Xavier in four. She previously held the record of 31. Thompson also had five blocks for Cincinnati (9-3) …

Northwestern of the Big Ten finished preseason 10-2 after beating Chicago rivals Loyola and DePaul. Nia Robinson had 36 kills combined …

Indiana is off to 9-2 start after sweeping Eastern Kentucky … Missouri is 10-2 after sweeping Drake. The Tigers hit .349 and had five players with five or more kills … Leah Mulkey and Emily Stroup had 14 kills each as Ole Miss (10-4) beat McNeese …

McKenna Melville had 24 kills, 18 digs and three blocks as UCF beat Yale. Yale’s Kelley Wirth had 23 kills …

Sydni Shelton had 19 kills and hit. 500 as Kennesaw State beat Jacksonville State in five.