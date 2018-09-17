The power-five conferences — and everyone else, for that matter — kick off league play this week, but Marist and Fairfield have gotten off to 2-0 starts in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Michigan finally lost a set, but after beating Notre Dame the 19th-ranked Wolverines are 11-0 headed into Big Ten play.

Syracuse surprised Iowa State, beating the home team in five. Auburn scored a nice win by beating visiting Florida State in four, and No. 20 Kentucky swept Chattanooga.

There is one match in NCAA Division I volleyball on Monday when James Madison of the Colonial Athletic Association goes to VCU of the Atlantic 10.

MAAC: Marist opened league play with a win over Canisius on Saturday and then Sunday swept visiting Niagara 25-21, 25-21, 25-21. The Red Foxes (5-7) were led by Sarah Austin, who had 14 kills and 12 digs. Nikki DeSerpa and Chidera Udeh had 12 kills each. Udeh hit .526.

Niagara (1-10, 1-1) got eight kills from Alex Paris.

Fairfield (3-8, 2-0) also had a tough preseason, but after sweeping Saint Peters on Saturday won at Rider in five the hard way Sunday. The 19-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 19-17 victory saw the Stags squander a 14-11 lead in the fifth and then fight off match point at 17-16/ Fairfield ended it on a kill by Sydney Williams, her fourth of the match.

Mayda Garcia led with 25 kills, hitting .214 after taking 70 swings. She had three assists, two aces, 21 digs and three blocks, one solo. Luci Albertston and Laura Seeger had eight kills each.

Rider (5-4, 1-1) got 18 kills from Meredith Pellegrino and 15 from Savannah Logan, who had 16 digs and four aces.

Also in the MAAC on Sunday, Quinnipiac (2-10, 1-1) won in five at Saint Peters (2-13, 0-2). Quinnipiac’s Morgan Sherwin had 22 kills, hit .321, and had an assist, an ace, 12 digs and three blocks, one solo.

Wolverines flying high: Two days after beating Notre Dame of the ACC at home, Michigan of the Big Ten went to South Bend and came away with a 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 25-19 victory that left the Wolverines 11-0 and 33-1 in sets. Notre Dame is 6-4.

Carly Skjodt had 13 kills for Michigan, off to its best start since 2011. She added 16 digs, and assist and a block. Paige Jones had 12 kills, 11 digs and two blocks, one solo, and Sydney Wetterstrom had 10 kills, an ace, four digs and two blocks. Michigan hit .208 with 26 attack errors.

Jemma Yeadon led Notre Dame with 15 kills. She had 11 digs and two blocks, one solo. Sydney Bent and Charley Niego had 13 kills each.

There were three other matches involving ACC teams.

Florida State lost at the SEC’s Auburn 25-20, 28-26, 16-25, 25-23 as the Tigers improved to 7-3. Brenna McIlroy led Auburn with 20 kills, three aces, 14 digs and a solo block. Gwyn Jones had 11 kills and two blocks. Shaina White had six kills, four digs and four blocks, one solo.

Florida State (4-6) got 18 kills from Christina Ambrose, who had four digs and a block. Payton Caffrey had 17 kills, 11 digs, two blocks and an ace and Taryn Knuth had 13 kills, hit .393, and 10 blocks, one solo.

Syracuse improved to 4-4 with its 18-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-9 comeback victory at Iowa State of the Big 12 (7-6). Santita Ebangwese led with 15 kills white hitting .500. She had an ace, four digs and three blocks, one solo. Amber Witherspoon and Yulila Yastrub had 11 kills each. Yastrub hit .321 and had 19 digs and a solo block. Syracuse hit just .202 for the match but .733 in the fifth set.

Iowa State’s Jess Schaben had 19 kills while hitting .326. She had 25 digs and three blocks. Josie Herbst had 13 kills, four digs and three blocks and Grace Lazard had 11 kills and three blocks.

And Virginia Tech lost at UTSA of Conference USA 25-14, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23. UTSA (8-4) got 18 kills from Hannah Lopez, who hit .375 and had 13 digs and two blocks. Kara Teal added 13 kills with one error in 26 swings to hit .462 to go with an ace, a dig and three blocks. Kenedi Rutherford had 11 kills.

VT (9-3) saw Jaila Tolbert get 16 kills while hitting .333. Kaity Smith had 15 kills, nine digs and an ace, and Marisa Cerchio had 10 kills and hit .421 to go with four blocks.

Kentucky sweeps Mocs: The Wildcats (6-4) cruised 25-14, 25-16, 25-17.

Kentucky hit .405. Leah Edmond led a balanced attack with 10 kills while hitting .400 to go with two digs and two blocks. Caitlyn Cooper had eight kills, hit .583, and had a dig and block. Setter Madison Lilley had four kills in five errorless attempts, two aces and 10 digs.

Chattanooga of the Southern Conference dropped to 4-9. The Mocs hit .108 as Gylian Finch led with nine kills.

Also: Northeastern of the Colonial (7-6) beat UMass Lowell of America East (1-12) in four. Katherine Claybaugh had 11 kills, hit .500, and had four digs …

And Stony Brook of America East (6-6) swept visiting Colgate of the Patriot League (5-7) as Maria Pool had 12 kills and two blocks.